Binance is Trying Again for a Singapore License And That May be More Urgent With Silvergate on the Brink

binance singapore

Binance’s custody arm Ceffu is once against trying for a Singapore crypto license in order to be able to offer their services in the country, and with the collapse of Silvergate Bank there is added pressure for the company at the moment

Binance wants to offer custody to institutions in Singapore with Ceffu

Ceffu, a play on SAFU, is Binance’s custodial arm of the firm, which was rebranded last month. Binance has already applied for permission to act as a custodian in Singapore in the past but was not approved, which is why they are trying again.

This specific license will not be designed to allow Binance to custody funds for individuals, but for institutions.

The Hex Trust received a similar license for Singapore in 2021

The Hex Trust is a Hong Kong-based custodian that has also applied for the same license, and it was granted to them in 2021. Coinbase also received a license to custody from MAS in 2021, with pressure on Binance heating up to compete.

Given the success of previous companies to have been granted this license in the past, it seems likely that Binance will eventually be able to secure the relevant approvals – Binance is now the most-licensed exchange in the world in terms of the number of jurisdictions.

It is more important than ever now that Silvergate is collapsing

The struggles that Silvergate has been fighting against over the course of the last few months appear to have now reached a critical point in which it now seems impossible that the bank won’t completely fall apart.

Silvergate was one of the first banks to have offered lending services to crypto companies, and has grown to become one of the most significant companies in the entire space thanks to offering their banking services to so many of the largest companies in the space.

