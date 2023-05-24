Binance Illegally Commingled Customer Funds With Its Revenue Says Former Insiders

In the increasingly regulated world of crypto, integrity and transparency are critical – yet, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, finds itself in the crosshairs of a serious allegation.

Reports have surfaced from Reuters, suggesting Binance has breached U.S. financial rules by commingling customer funds with its revenue.

These allegations, based on insider claims, suggest that the company has been intermingling funds running into billions of dollars with company revenue almost daily.

Binance’s alleged action potentially compromises the trust of investors who believe their assets are secure and distinct from the operating capital of the company.

Lack of Clarity Around Customer Funds Location

The main concern stems from the unclear whereabouts of customer funds, which undermines the transparency integral to cryptocurrency transactions.

Interestingly, Reuters reports found no evidence that Binance clients’ funds were lost or taken. However, the obscured location of these funds remains an alarming issue.

Notably, Binance has previously faced similar allegations – an earlier report by Bloomberg in January revealed that Binance had erroneously kept collateral for certain crypto assets it issued in the same wallet as customer funds.

This prompted concerns about Binance’s internal controls and its ability to safeguard client assets.

As nefarious as #Binance commingling customers funds is, enforcement agencies globally, particularly the DOJ/NCET, are more interested in snagging #Binance for violating sanctions on North Korea, Iran, and Russia. Plenty of money laundering to do there. — Not Tiger Global (@NotChaseColeman) May 23, 2023

Binance Hits Back at Allegations

Binance’s Chief Communications Officer, Patrick Hillmann, swiftly denied these allegations, criticizing the Reuters report and dismissing it as a conspiracy theory.

He insisted that the funds in question were Binance’s corporate funds and not user deposits.

However, Binance’s denials have been met with skepticism, largely due to the company’s previous statements that suggested customer transfers were deposits.

Binance’s website had, throughout 2020 and 2021, informed customers that their dollar transfers were deposits, subsequently credited to their trading accounts in the form of BUSD.

Customers were also told they could withdraw these deposits as dollars – this led to an expectation that these funds were as secure as traditional cash deposits.

Significantly, the commingling of customer and corporate funds can precede substantial losses for clients.

The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange in December, where client funds had been commingled, stands as a stark reminder of the potential risks.

Binance Transparency FUD Comes Amid CFTC Civil Case

Reuter’s allegations come at a time when Binance is already facing civil charges from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for willful evasion of U.S. commodities laws.

The CFTC has also claimed that some of Binance’s corporate entities have commingled funds, further intensifying the scrutiny on the company’s financial operations.

Binance has grown exponentially in recent years, accounting for as much as 70% of world trading in cryptocurrencies.

As the U.S. crypto sector faces increasing regulatory pressure, the question remains as to how Binance will weather these storms and re-establish trust with its vast user base.

Whether this controversy will impact the company’s relationship with its banking partners and how it will affect the global perception of cryptocurrencies are questions that will unfold in the coming days.

What is certain, however, is that the controversy underscores the need for transparency and accountability in crypto, aspects critical for the growth and stability of this emerging industry.

