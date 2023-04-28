Crypto News

Binance Coin Price Prediction – Will $315 Act as Resistance or Support?

BNB/USD
BNB/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

In this Binance Coin price prediction, we will examine the $315 level to determine whether it will act as a resistance or support for the popular cryptocurrency. With market dynamics constantly changing, understanding key price levels can help investors make more informed decisions about their trading strategies.

Keep reading to gain insights into the potential future price movements of Binance Coin.

Binance Coin Price Prediction

Currently, the BNB coin is experiencing sideways trading, staying within a narrow range between $325 and $318. The 50-day exponential moving average presents significant resistance around the $330 level, and the closing of candles below this level introduces a slight bearish inclination for BNB today.

At the same time, crucial technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) signal a selling zone. As a result, there may be a minor bearish correction for BNB, potentially dropping to the $315 level before displaying a bullish trend.

On the four-hour timeframe, BNB is encountering substantial support at the $315 level, reinforced by an upward trend line. This is the main indication for the bulls that a bullish reversal might be possible if BNB can remain above this trend line.

Conversely, if BNB can break above the $325 level, it can potentially aim for the next resistance level at $335. Moreover, a breakout above the $335 level could propel BNB’s price toward $345.

On the other hand, if the BNB price cannot remain above the $315 support zone, sellers might have a chance to short until the $315 level.

