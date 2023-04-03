Binance and CZ Hit By Another Lawsuit, This Time in Class Action Claiming Peddling of Unregistered Securities

The world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance has been sued, for the second time in one week, after facing a lawsuit by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for allegedly violating the US derivatives law.

Five days later, Binance is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly trading unregistered securities to the public and even employing influencers to unlawfully promote the securities which led to customers incurring losses.

Binance Faces a $1 Billion Lawsuit

The Moscowitz Law Firm and Boies Schiller Flexner, on the evening of March 31st, filed a $1 billion class action lawsuit against Changpeng Zhao (CZ), his exchange Binance, and celebrity basketball player, Jimmy Butler, in the Southern District of Florida.

According to Moscowitz, Binance has been trading cryptocurrencies which he terms unregistered securities, and also illegally promoted the securities through influencers. Moscowitz further states that they had been investigating Binance for unregistered security issues for over a year.

“This is a classic example of a centralized exchange, which is promoting the sale of an unregistered security,” Moscowitz said in the complaint. As a result, Binance along with its influencers is being sued for more than $1 billion in damages for all the losses made by customers.

The plaintiffs are American citizens, two Floridians, and a Californian, who all made losses while trading the assets promoted by Binance and the influencers. However, the complaint states that there may be millions of individuals who qualify for damages.

As such, not only is the suit seeking damages for the three who lost money, it goes further as to cite the CFTC allegations that Binance aggressively and covertly promoted the assets to customers throughout the United States.

For this reason, all residents of the country who experienced losses are eligible for compensation. Furthermore, the complaint goes on to include “all persons and entities residing outside the United States” as part of a “global class.”

The accused, on the other hand, including the United States-based affiliate of Binance, its three main overseas companies, CZ, and three influencers, that is crypto influencer Ben Armstrong alias BitBoy Crypto, famous YouTuber Graham Stephan, and Butler.

According to the complaint, anyone who purchased unregistered securities is eligible for damages in an amount equivalent to all losses they incurred under the applicable state securities laws.

Additionally, the plaintiffs only need to demonstrate that they saw the social media messages or advertisements that promoted the assets; they are not required to show that they were misled or even persuaded by them.

“The statute clearly states that an influencer may be liable to everyone who purchased the assets if the influencer is promoting unregistered security and has a financial stake in doing so. The exchange that makes the transactions possible would also be accountable,” said Moskowitz, who spoke to Fortune.

Based on the lawsuit, CZ allegedly burns BNB in order to reduce supply and increase price, which makes BNB security. It also explains in depth how Binance affiliates are paid rebates on trades made by new investors who “click-through” their link to purchase and sell coins on the Binance platform.

It is through these affiliate links that Armstrong and Stephan reportedly received compensation for improperly promoting unregistered securities. According to Moskowitz, the lawsuit will include a number of additional Binance influencers in the upcoming filings.

CZ’s Exchange in Legal Distress

Not only is Binance’s legal team defending against this lawsuit, but the company is also defending itself against CFTC’s suit which many crypto experts speculate could be the beginning of Binance’s downfall.

Like the Moscowitz lawsuit, the CFTC also sued Binance along with its founder, CZ, and Samuel Lim, the former chief compliance officer. The entities have been sued for seven violations of the Commodities Exchange Act and controlled foreign company rules due to the trading services they offered to Americans without first registering with the proper market authorities.

The company has been significantly impacted by legal problems as evidenced by a total withdrawal of $1.6 billion within 48 hours of the lawsuit’s filing. This is in contrast to the average daily withdrawal of $385 million.

