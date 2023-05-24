$BIBLE Rockets Up 150% – These 3 Meme Coins May Be Next

Meme coins have recently gained popularity due to their potential to provide investors with high returns on investments, although the majority do not appear to have much underlying value.

One such coin is $BIBLE, the utility token of the first crypto Bible platform, which has gained up to 150% since it debuted a few days ago.

This surge in price can be attributed to the meme token’s religious humor and promising utility.

However, other meme coins have kept the crypto community in a frenzy recently.

In this article, we will focus on Copium ($COPIUM), AiDoge ($AI), and Ben ($BEN). These coins offer greater solution-driven utilities and can potentially provide 10x returns for early investors.

These trending meme sensations incorporate unique concepts with small market capitalization for better upside gains and market longevity – here’s why.

$BIBLE Surges Ahead in Its Early Days

The $BIBLE token is a unique digital asset that aims to promote financial innovation by facilitating quick and secure transactions while encouraging the development of decentralized solutions.

Two significant contemporary trends that the token capitalizes on are the increasing interest in decentralized cryptocurrencies and the cultural influence of religious themes.

The token trended at number one on CoinMarketCap a few hours ago and is currently number two on Devtools Daily Gainers with over 10,700%+ gains.

We are trending #1 on CMC !! #CoinMarketCap #BIBLE $BIBLE And trending number 2 on Dextools Daily Gainers with over 10,700%+ !! pic.twitter.com/JnryCEEvSU — TheCryptoBible (@TheBibleToken) May 23, 2023

At the time of writing, the $BIBLE token is trading at $0.000539, indicating a surge of 57.56% in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset currently has a market cap of 400,000 and a 24-hour trading volume of over $1 million.

While the asset has experienced a modest rise, investors in need of more market opportunities can consider these new meme coins – Copium ($COPIUM), AiDoge ($AI), and Ben ($BEN), due to their small market cap and upside gain potentials.

Copium ($COPIUM)

Copium ($COPIUM) is an innovative meme cryptocurrency that blends comedy, fairness, and the opportunity for financial gain.

The digital asset is a movement fueled by comedy, camaraderie, and the shared experience of navigating the unpredictably changing crypto market.

The Copium protocol centers on “coping” with missed opportunities and fear of missing out (FOMO) in the crypto space.

The project provides entertainment and worthwhile rewards through tokenomics and unique airdrop offerings.

On May 18th, $COPIUM debuted on the Uniswap DEX for $0.001213, generating more than $40 million in trading activity in less than 24 hours as investors rushed to take positions.

The meme token has also been listed on CoinMarketCap and is currently trading at $0.005675 at press time.

$COPIUM has experienced an uptrend of 2.63% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $5 million, indicating a 10x increase since its debut.

With the introduction of the Copium Tank, an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) project set to be listed on the OpenSea NFT marketplace, the platform is taking things to the next level.

As part of this initiative, the top 200 token holders will be rewarded with a unique NFT.

Furthermore, the project has completed the burning of 300 million tokens, which accounts for 30% of the total supply.

Copium has also locked the liquidity pool immediately following the burn event, ensuring a steady trading environment.

$COPIUM LP has been locked

Token burn ✅ 300,000,000

Supply is now 700m Next stop: paper hands sell Then we pump 20x Market cap is only $4.2m — Crypto Dose (@cryptodosee) May 23, 2023

With a continuous push from meme-vibrant communities and the integration of viral NFTs, the $COPIUM token’s price value could skyrocket.

AiDoge ($AI)

Several platforms in the cryptocurrency space have integrated artificial intelligence (AI), but AiDoge distinguishes itself as the pioneer in employing AI specifically for meme generation.

Memes are significant in contemporary Internet culture, serving as a universal language that enables instantaneous understanding among people from diverse backgrounds.

AiDoge aims to enhance this understanding and take meme creation to unprecedented heights.

Through the utilization of AI, the platform simplifies and streamlines the meme creation process.

Users can simply type in a concise detail of their concept, and the AI processes the input and mints relevant, trendy, viral, and engaging memes.

Nobody can tell us that $PEPE is better than $AI. #AiDoge has the secret ingredient Can you guess what it is? There is a reason why our #Presale stages have been selling out fast! Don’t miss out on your chance to get in early https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs pic.twitter.com/9OYUc7A8fw — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 24, 2023

Additionally, the AI-powered ecosystem features the first-ever meme-to-earn (M2E) model, which allows members to earn $AI tokens for their creativity.

When memes are generated, their creators can post them to the public wall, where other users can view and vote on their favorites.

The most popular memes are displayed on the AiDoge website, and the creators earn $AI tokens.

Members can also use the $AI tokens to purchase credits to mint more memes, stake to earn passive ventures and vote on community governance proposals.

$AI’s presale has already exceeded $12.9 million, indicating that the new meme sensation could be the next hottest meme coin to reach great heights.

At press time, the token trades at a discounted presale price of $$0.0000328 per token.

Once the presale period is over, the $AI token will debut on exchanges at a starting price of $0.0000336.

Value-driven investors can leverage the discounted price of $AI and purchase the token today before its price increase.

Ben ($BEN)

The $BEN token has emerged as the latest sensation in the ever-evolving realm of meme coins.

The crypto asset experienced immediate success after its launch, leading to a staggering one-day surge of over 5,000% on May 8th.

This remarkable rally was primarily driven by an endorsement from renowned crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, a retired chemistry professor.

Armstrong later assumed control of the project from Ben.eth for an undisclosed sum.

HUGE $BEN Announcement I did not launch the project. But I am now taking it over 100%. @eth_ben and I have agreed in principle to an agreement where all of the assets and liquidity for @bencoin_eth will be transferred to me within a week.@eth_ben will become an advisor. — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) May 11, 2023

On May 9th, the $BEN token reached its first all-time high of $0.000000188 but fell within 24 hours.

MEXC, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, took notice of this significant milestone and listed BEN Coin on May 12th. As a result, the token experienced a slight price increase.

However, $BEN appears to be surging again a few weeks after launch.

At press time, the token is trading for $0.000000231, indicating a surge of 98.66% in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $34 million and a maximum supply of 420 trillion.

Crypto analysts have made projections indicating that $BEN has the potential to experience a significant surge, possibly reaching a value of $0.000001.

This increase would represent a gain of over 1,000% compared to its current price.

With a tier-1 exchange listing, $BEN has the potential to soar to great heights and become one of the hottest meme coins in 2023.

