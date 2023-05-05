Better Than Shiba Inu – Tamadoge Eliminates P2E Games Barriers to Entry 

Friday May 5th 2023 – Meme coin Tamadoge has partnered with Web3Auth to create a frictionless solution to onboard players to its Web3 play-to-earn games.

Now, thanks to the deal with Web3Auth, all that players will need to sign-up and play games in the Tamadoge Arcade is an email address.

This is a huge move for both Tamadoge and crypto in general. Play-to-earn games are a great idea and still one of the most popular sectors in crypto.

Web3 gaming potentially provides so much that the legacy gaming world doesn’t, such as the chance to earn and secure ownership of your in-game assets.

But none of that is any good if no one can access the games to play them in the first place.

From the outset, the team at Tamadoge has said it wants to solve the problem of bridging between Web2 and Web3. Today it has delivered on that aim.

Tamadoge believes play-to-earn gaming must be accessible to everyone

To realize its ambition of being a publisher of mass market products with millions of users, eliminating the substantial barrier to entry that holds back much of the P2E space was an urgent necessity.

Many gamers, in particular those who are new to the world of crypto wallets, balk at the complexity involved in connecting their wallets to the games they want to play.

This often results in frustration and abandonment of the games altogether. Tamadoge was not immune to this problem, as the team noticed a high number of drop offs, as seen in the number of visitors to the play.tamadoge.io page and the actual number of plays.

Notwithstanding the difficulties confronting potential players of the arcade games, Tamadoge has still been able to attract more than 35,000 monthly active users to its five games so far released.

That might not sound much compared to World of Warcraft or Call of Duty, but Tamadoge has more monthly active users than top crypto projects The Sandbox and Decentraland combined.

Still, it is a huge disappointment not being able to convert all of those interested in playing the games into actual players.

The feedback the project has had for its games has been overwhelmingly positive, with players describing them as fun and addictive.

That only made the team’s determination to fix the onboarding problem all the more pressing.

Thanks to Web3Auth it is now easier than ever to get started with Tamadoge arcade games

Now, thanks to Web3Auth, the vendor of a simple authentication infrastructure for Web3 wallets and applications, Tamadoge is now in reach of millions more potential players.

New sign-ups can also use their Google, Apple or Facebook accounts.

With Web3Auth, Tamadoge has been able to simplify the sign-up process for the Tamadoge Arcade. It is now easier than ever for gamers to start playing and earning rewards.

It means, for the first time, that gamers looking to explore the Tamadoge Arcade can start having fun instantly, without the need to connect a wallet right away.

So if you are new to crypto and don’t have a wallet, you can still dive into the game and start enjoying the gameplay right away without any hassle.

For those who have thought twice about venturing beyond the wall gardens of Web2 gaming who had their doubts about crypto, now’s the chance to take a look.

Tamadoge giving free credits to new sign-ups

Tamadoge believes that once newcomers have played the games they will be hooked. To that end the project is providing new sign-ups with free credits to get them started.

Once players get the hang of every jump, swerve, dip and dive in the games, the team believes most will want to purchase tokens and graduate to the big leagues and to start competing for the top spot on the leaderboards.

In a major boost for Tamadoge’s onboarding efforts, users can now choose to connect their wallet later and still have access to Tama Island and the leaderboards.

Playing Tamadoge Arcade games could not be easier. All potential players have to do is supply an email address to get started with their play-to-earn gaming adventure.

CEO Jon Bishop: ‘Tamadoge is leading the way in taking Web3 to a mass audience’

Spearheading the mission to take Web3 into the mass market is game industry veteran Jon Bishop, the CEO of Tamadoge.

Bishop brings a wealth of experience to the role. He previously held senior positions in fintech, crypto and gaming, working for companies such as eBay, PayPal and Coda and Outright Games – the latter being.

He is the former head of mobile for Outright Games, a publisher that develops games for huge IP brands such as Peppa Pig, Bratz and PAW Patrol among others.

For those that may not know, Outright Games is the world’s largest publisher of children’s games.

And Bishop knows a thing or two about crypto assets. He was previously marketing director for Huobi Global, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Commenting on the Web3Auth partnership, Bishop said: “Tamadoge is leading the way in taking Web3 gaming to a mass audience.”

Five arcade games launched with easy-to-play approach for mass market adoption – app coming in May

Tamadoge has launched five arcade games so far, so new players have plenty to choose from. At the moment the games can only be played on desktop.

However, in May the hotly anticipated smartphone app is expected to be released and that could be accompanied by the launch of the Tamadoge Pet Store.

Furthermore, transaction activity in the Tamadoge Pet Store, where cosmetic items can be bought for Tamadoge Pets, provides the tokenomics with deflationary economics because of the associated burn mechanism.

The token burn mechanism sees the equivalent of 10% of all purchase amounts being burned, thereby reducing the supply and enhancing value.

Tamadoge’s clever blending of meme coin and the Tamagotchi craze that took Asia and the world by storm and still burns a firmament in the internet zeitgeist, all but guarantees a growing following for the coin.

Enter the Tamaverse with just an email to get started

Later this year the Tamaverse, featuring full augmented reality (AR) app functionality, will be launched.

With Apple’s AR/VR mixed-reality headset to be announced at its developer conference in June and Snapchat’s recent moves in the area, the interest around AR is exploding.The Tamaverse couldn;t have picked a better year to launch.

Again, with mass adoption in mind, to enter the Tamaverse players will not need an expensive headset – only the mobile app.

AR will enable players to nurture their Tamadoge Pet around the clock as well as interact with it in the real world, thanks to augmented reality tech.

As each player’s Tamadoge Pet grows – you can have more than one pet – and climbs the leaderboard, it will be able to battle with other pets in an engaging breakthrough gameplay environment.

And all this will be available with just an email to get started.

The TAMA token can be bought on 18 centralized exchanges including OKX and Bybit

Related Articles:

How to Buy Tamadoge – Beginner’s Guide

Apple Reports New Record on Quarterly Services Revenue, PC Shipments Fall Sharply

ChatGPT Users Swell – But So Did OpenAI’s 2022 Losses