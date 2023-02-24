Best Sustainable Green Crypto Makes EV Charging Easy and Carbon Credit Rewarding, Checkout CCHG Today

A green web3 start-up is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging payments solution that will make the process drastically easier, as well as, in an industry first, rewarding EV drivers with tokenized non-fungible token (NFT) carbon credits.

C+Charge is currently conducting one of the hottest crypto token presales of 2023 and investors are rushing to secure their bag. The presale, already in its fourth stage, has already raised a whopping $1.58 million and C+Charge just made a hugely exciting announcement with regards to the project’s tokenomics.

The green crypto start-up will now burn any CCHG tokens left over at each presale stage. Token burning has already gotten underway – the burn of 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 of the presale took place two days ago, as can be verified on BscScan here.

At the current presale price of 0.017 USDT per CCHG token, that amount to over $600,000 in burnt tokens. Another 35,815,716 tokens, the left-over tokens from stage 3, will be burnt before the end of the fourth presale stage in just over four days.

What happens to the remaining $CCHG tokens from each presale stage? We decided to implement a burning mechanism to burn the remaining tokens! This means that $CCHG is already deflationary! Grab $CCHG now and don't miss out!⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/0nUbjQMDJi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 23, 2023

By the end of the presale, the CCHG price will have risen to 0.0235, so investors are encouraged to move quickly so as not to miss out. Remaining tokens could easily be scooped up quickly – a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway. Investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

C+Charge Overview – How Does the Platform Work?

C+Charge is developing a peer-to-peer blockchain-based electric vehicle charging payment system designed to open up the carbon credit reward market to the drivers of EVs, like Tesla.

EV drivers will use C+Charge’s currently in-development app to pay to charge their vehicles. They will pay using C+Charge’s native cryptocurrency CCHG and will be rewarded with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT), which will be stored in their account on the C+Charge app.

C+Charge’s users will receive tokenised carbon credit from @weareflowcarbon after using our app and tokens to pay for EV charges Our token holders will also receive the carbon credits on a pro-rata basis Join our #presale now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #blockchain pic.twitter.com/T5PNWQlcjZ — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 21, 2023

GNT token represents a verified voluntary carbon credit and is backed by venture capital firms a16z Crypto and Samsung Next as well as fund manager Invesco. The more EV owners charge and drive and the more CCHG they spend, the more GNT they will earn.

CCHG owners also have an opportunity to earn carbon credits passively. There is a 1% tax on all transactions that C+Charge uses to purchase GNT carbon credits and then distribute them proportionately amongst CCHG token holders.

As well as acting as a payments platform for EV charging and a carbon credit tracker, C+Charge’s application will also help users easily geolocate nearby charging stations and will offer useful information such as real-time charger wait times and charging station technical diagnosis.

CCHG – Big Gains Ahead?

As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, some observers think that CCHG could go a lot higher than its current presale price. Some have gone as far as claiming the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in just over two months.

Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business 2 Community for more on the outlook for CCHG. C+Charge’s presale has been ranked as the second-best presale of the year by the Business 2 Community team.

