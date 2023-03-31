Crypto News

Best Meme Coin for Vote to Earn Raises $2.2m But Hurry to Beat Next Price Rise in 4 Days

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

love hate inu

A brand new meme coin known as Love Hate Inu has been making waves in the crypto space thanks to its pioneering of a new trend known as “vote to earn”.

Love Hate Inu is pioneering the world of “vote to earn”

There have been a litany of “x to earn” crazes over the course of the past few years, from LP provision, to play to earn and move to earn.

Now, Love Hate Inu is incentivising participation in polling, distributing their token to those who participate in the “vote to earn” craze.

The team hope that by making use of blockchains, they are able to incentivise people to participate in voting that cannot be gamified or manipulated, and is a far truer representation of what people believe.

This comes as Elon Musk explores his own methods to try and manage the way that polls are conducted fairly.

Love Hate Inu has now raised $2.2m – price rise in 5 days

The project has thus far been extremely successful in their mission of raising as much capital as possible, and has already managed to raise an impressive $2.2m within a matter of weeks.

Many speculators are flocking to the project en masse in order to capitalise on the potential of the micro cap project, but they ought to be wary that there isn’y much time left to acquire Love Hate Inu at these prices, since the price at the presale is set to rise in five days.

From this point, it will become more costly to participate in the presale, as those who participate earlier on are rewarded.

The current price of the token stands at just $0.000145 but this will rise to $0.00015 at the next stage of the presale.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!