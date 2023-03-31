Best Meme Coin for Vote to Earn Raises $2.2m But Hurry to Beat Next Price Rise in 4 Days

A brand new meme coin known as Love Hate Inu has been making waves in the crypto space thanks to its pioneering of a new trend known as “vote to earn”.

Love Hate Inu is pioneering the world of “vote to earn”

There have been a litany of “x to earn” crazes over the course of the past few years, from LP provision, to play to earn and move to earn.

Now, Love Hate Inu is incentivising participation in polling, distributing their token to those who participate in the “vote to earn” craze.

The team hope that by making use of blockchains, they are able to incentivise people to participate in voting that cannot be gamified or manipulated, and is a far truer representation of what people believe.

This comes as Elon Musk explores his own methods to try and manage the way that polls are conducted fairly.

Hey #LoveHateInu gang! Guess what? We just hit a major milestone – we raised over $2.2 million! Big ups to all the voters who made this happen! You don't wanna miss out on the funniest #MemeCoin around! Come join the #Presale, folks!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/fbrM6b1Q7q — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 31, 2023

Love Hate Inu has now raised $2.2m – price rise in 5 days

The project has thus far been extremely successful in their mission of raising as much capital as possible, and has already managed to raise an impressive $2.2m within a matter of weeks.

Many speculators are flocking to the project en masse in order to capitalise on the potential of the micro cap project, but they ought to be wary that there isn’y much time left to acquire Love Hate Inu at these prices, since the price at the presale is set to rise in five days.

From this point, it will become more costly to participate in the presale, as those who participate earlier on are rewarded.

The current price of the token stands at just $0.000145 but this will rise to $0.00015 at the next stage of the presale.

Relevant news: