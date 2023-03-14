Best ESG Token Has Raised nearly $3m But EV Charging Presale Ends in Days So Jump on Board

The ESG space has been exploding in popularity over the course of the last few years, and many people believe that this trend is set to continue in the coming decade.

Now, a new cryptocurrency project called C-Charge has joined the fray, and is currently doing extraordinarily well in raising capital at their presale.

CCHG is at the crossroads between crypto and ESG investing

CCHG is a brand new project that is designed to capitalise on the growth of both cryptocurrencies and ESG investing, and is designed to reward its users with carbon credits for using the C-Charge platform to charge their electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are one of the core tenets of the ESG revolution, and are designed in such a way to ensure that the world becomes a “greener” place.

The ESG industry has been booming as of late, with the overwhelming majority of companies mandated to invest in companies that comply with ESG regulations – by the year 2030, asset managers such as Broadridge Financial Solutions estimate that the total value of the ESG industry will have eclipsed $30 trillion.

$USDC bounced back to $1 after @jerallaire confirmed the safety of the company's reserves and announced newly arranged banking partners Join the $CCHG #presale and take advantage of the pre-listing pricehttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#GreenEnergyCrypto #ReFi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 13, 2023

Many savvy asset allocators looking to gain exposure to the nexus of crypto and ESG are choosing to allocate to the CCHG presale, where they are able to acquire tokens cheaply before future price rises.

The CCHG presale is now drawing to a close

The CCHG presale has been extremely successful thus far, and the team have managed to raise an impressive $2.8m in the presale thus far in order to achieve the promises outlined in their roadmap and white paper.

However, time is running out to participate with only 24 hours left before the next stage, in which the price will rise once more.

Following this, investors can expect the CCHG token to begin listing on a series of different exchanges from the 31st March.

