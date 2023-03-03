Best ESG Rated Crypto Has Raised More Than $2m For Its New EV Charging Carbon Credits Rewards System

Investors are rushing to secure tokens being sold by revolutionary green web3 start-up C+Charge. C+Charge is building a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle (EV) charging payments solution that will reward EV drivers with crypto carbon credits every time they charge, an industry first.

C+Charge’s centralized payments app will also function as an EV station monitor, giving drivers information on wait times and availability. Meanwhile, all transactions will take place on the blockchain, ensuring absolute price transparency.

To fund the development of its platform and the expansion of its business partnerships, C+Charge is conducting a presale of the CCHG token that will be used to pay for charging in its platform.

In just a few months, the presale has already raised a whopping more than $2.0 million, amid huge hype about the sustainable project’s prospects as both the EV and carbon credit markets enjoy rapid expansion.

C+Charge was rates as the greenest cryptocurrency to buy in 2023 by analysts at Business 2 Community, beating out the likes of crypto carbon credit IMPT.io’s IMPT token, Ether and Polygon. The presale has been also ranked as among the best crypto presales of the year by the Business 2 Community team.

CCHG tokens are currently selling for $0.018, with the presale in its fifth stage, but prices will rise once again to $0.019 in just under five days, so investors should move quickly to secure their bag.

By the end of the presale, the CCHG price will have risen to $0.0235 – meaning those who get in now could be sat on a healthy 30% paper gain in just a few weeks.

Potential buyers should be aware that tokens can be scooped up quickly. Just a few weeks ago, a crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan.

According to many observers, the current CCHG could prove a huge bargain in the long run.

As the shift to EVs from traditional fossil fuel cars accelerates and nations step up their efforts to combat climate change, many analysts think CCHG’s price could go a lot higher, with some even going as far as to claim the cryptocurrency could 10x when it launches on exchanges in under two months.

Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business2Community for more on the outlook for CCHG.

CCHG can be bought with USDT (both the ERC-20 and BEP-20 variants) and ETH.

Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway – investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

CCHG is Already Deflationary

C+Charge recently made a hugely exciting announcement with regards to the project’s tokenomics. The green crypto start-up will now burn any CCHG tokens left over at each presale stage.

Token burning has already gotten underway – the burn of 35,658,291 tokens from stage 2 of the presale took place a week ago, as can be verified on BscScan here.

At the current presale price of $0.018 per CCHG token, that amounts to over $600,000 in burnt tokens.

Meanwhile, another 35,815,716 tokens, the left-over tokens from stage 3, were just burnt, as can also be verified on BscScan here.

According to C+Charge, the token burns are “reducing the total supply and increasing the value of your assets”.

C+Charge Overview – How Does the Platform Work?

C+Charge is developing a peer-to-peer blockchain-based electric vehicle charging payment system designed to open up the carbon credit reward market to the drivers of EVs, like Tesla.

EV drivers will use C+Charge’s currently in-development app to pay to charge their vehicles. They will pay using C+Charge’s native cryptocurrency CCHG and will be rewarded with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT), which will be stored in their account on the C+Charge app.

GNT token represents a verified voluntary carbon credit and is backed by venture capital firms a16z Crypto and Samsung Next as well as fund manager Invesco. The more EV owners charge and drive and the more CCHG they spend, the more GNT they will earn.

CCHG owners also have an opportunity to earn carbon credits passively. There is a 1% tax on all transactions that C+Charge uses to purchase GNT carbon credits and then distribute them proportionately amongst CCHG token holders.

As well as acting as a payments platform for EV charging and a carbon credit tracker, C+Charge’s application will also help users easily geolocate nearby charging stations and will offer useful information such as real-time charger wait times and charging station technical diagnosis.

