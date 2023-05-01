Best Crypto AI Token AiDoge Raises $650,000 in 5 Days – Buy Before Next Price Rise

Monday May 1st 2023 – Artificial intelligence-powered AiDoge ($AI) has raised $653,000 in the first stage of its presale, five days ahead of schedule.

The price of the $AI token has now risen from $0.00002600 to $0.00002640 in Stage 2. There are 20 stages in all. It is imperative on prospective investors to move soon to invest to make the most of the lowest prices, as news of the innovative meme-creating tool spreads

AiDoge is not yet another AI crypto launch with limited real-world use cases. Instead, AiDoge is using AI generative image technology to revolutionize internet memes through the creation of a meme generator available to all.

Investors buying $AI now at its Stage 2 price of $0.00002640 will make a 28% paper profit at the end of the price steps, even before trading begins. But the coming rewards after AiDoge’s launch and full product release will be much greater.

AiDoge has no competitors as it sets out to create a brand new category of internet products – meme generators

The beauty of AiDoge is that it combines the two most popular niches in crypto today, namely meme coins and AI.

No wonder experts predict AiDoge will be one of the top AI crypto token gainers to buy.

AiDoge ($AI) is the next 100x coin like Pepe Coin, so don’t let it slip away

Coins in both of those niches have exploded recently, as seen in the exploding prices of coins such as Pepe Coin and Conflux.

Certainly AiDoge (AI) may outwardly look similar to other coins in the market like ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE), but AiDoge is the one that offers real utility.

You might be kicking yourself for missing the price pumps in ArbDoge, Wojak, Pepe Coin and others, but there’s now no excuse for missing this next opportunity.

Early investors have the security of knowing they are not putting their money into a sketchy project that is little more than a marketing wheeze or at best vaporware.

The key thing about new technology is finding the right application at the right time for optimum adoption, as OpenAI has done with ChatGPT.

There are today many generative AI image products, but none is doing what AiDoge is.

AiDoge to power a new age of internet meme creativity

With AiDoge’s help, memes are about to enter a new phase of inventiveness and growth.

Perhaps you have an idea in your head for a meme but not the artistic or graphical skills to realize it – now there’s AiDoge to do that for you.

In the same way that a text prompt is all that ChatGPT, AiDoge will let you enter a description from which it generates a response – in this case by creating the meme of your desires.

AiDoge is based on the same machine-learning AI technology that powers ChatGPT and DALL-e to enable it to generate contextually relevant memes.

By being trained through the consumption of massive meme datasets and crypto news, AiDoge ensures high-quality and up-to-date memes are created from text prompts.

AiDoge is at the cutting edge of AI innovation

Through its combination of images and text machine learning, AiDoge’s is at the forefront of the AI-powered creativity revolution.

The world of meme generation will from this point onwards be in the hands of the many not the few

Furthermore, AiDoge’s developers will provide meme lovers a user interface that is easy to use, which means it will become a tool that can quickly become used by millions – in the same way that ChatGPT grew to a user base of 100 million in a couple of months.

AiDoge making meme creation highly accessible will lead to an explosion of creativity, as well as taking crypto networks into the mainstream.

It will also for the first time enable creators to have verifiable provenance of their creation and be rewarded for their work – even if AiDoge has generated the meme, the creativity still ultimately resides in the human being who provided the prompt.

AI innovation – staking and premium features and the public wall feed

AiDoge will provide staking rewards and premium features involving daily credit rewards depending on how much is staked.

Top-ranking meme creators and other users will be able to gain exclusive access to premium features too and even be granted voting rights as part of AiDoge’s governance. .

AiDoge’s voting mechanism means all users have a say on which are the best memes. Winning memes will receive $AI token rewards.

AiDoge innovation extends to the introduction of a public wall feed where all generated memes are displayed. Community members vote to determine which ones are the best.

Through this ‘wisdom of the crowds’ approach, the best memes gain the most visibility, boosting their chances of viral growth across the web.

As the community of AiDoge users grows, the larger the rewards prolific popular meme creators can earn. This, in turn, will promote user adoption through incentivizing more internet users to get directly involved.

Every month owners of the highest-scoring memes will be paid their rewards. Each month the ratings table resets, giving users another chance to climb the table leaderboard.

AiDoge leverages smart contracts to secure reward payouts and user meme data

AiDoge is a blockchain-based ecosystem. Because it is a decentralized network it means there is no single point of failure or centralized third party deciding which memes are best.

AiDoge employs multiple layers of protection. Its smart contract has been fully audited by Certik and will be available in the coming days.

Users of the network who deposit $AI when staking can rest assured that the smart contract is not in danger of being drained by bad actors discovering exploitable bugs in the code.

Plus, the decentralized structure of the AiDoge network provides a bedrock of security that minimizes risk.

The team at AiDoge thinks the cryptosphere will fall in love with the adaptability and dynamism of this unparalleled use of AI in one of the most popular aspects of life on the web, the public wall feed that both amplifies meme virality and popularity, as well as accelerating the diffusion of ideas.

AiDoge will help transform the future of internet communication and engagement

AiDoge tokens ($AI) derive value as the only currency that can be used on the network to purchase credits. It is the credits that are spent in order to generate memes.

Then there is the staking – $AI tokens can be staked by users to receive daily credit rewards and other benefits.

Finally, $AI tokens are used as incentives for community members who participate in voting on memes and creating popular content.

Investing in $AI today is your chance to join the biggest investment theme of this century as artificial intelligence transforms industries and the way we communicate, work and play.

Memes may seem trivial, but are in fact a key way in which we engage and transmit ideas in our digital spaces. Revolutionizing how those memes are created at a qualitative and quantitative level is a valuable business.

AiDoge is the first and only purveyor of meme generators – don’t miss this opportunity to profit.

Related