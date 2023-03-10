Best Buy the Dip Altcoins For Today March 10th – LHINU, XRP, FGHT, OP, METRO, STX, CCHG

Popular altcoins like BTC and ETH are also feeling the bears lately. While these coin prices usually drive the value of other crypto assets, there are other altcoins that are still nascent in the crypto ecosystem to consider.

With no respite in sight for the broader crypto market slump, the overall mood toward the crypto space might be negative. However, savvy investors might use this opportunity to buy the dip on these value-driven coins and add them to their portfolios.

In the article, we will look at some of these digital assets with high values for investment opportunities.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Kicking off our list for best buy the dip altcoin for today is Love Hate Inu’s native token, LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a new meme token platform that lets users voice their opinions on trending issues and get rewarded for doing so. Users can generate recurring revenue by simply voting on hot-button issues using its disruptive Vote-to-Earn (V2E) mechanic.

However, the platform is more than just a meme symbol. Its goal is to provide a forum for people to discuss and vote on the most important issues.

Users will be able to express their opinions on various topics, including politics, entertainment, and social issues, and they become members of a group that values their opinions.

The voting process uses blockchain technology, which guarantees that voting procedures are impartial, open, and safe.

Players must stake their tokens to be eligible to vote. The platform’s live staking mechanism requires users who wish to vote to stake tokens for at least 30 days in order to prevent vote fraud and spam.

Users receive $LHINU tokens in exchange for their votes, which also help to produce new memes.

Greetings, #LoveHateInu community! Who's eager to become a part of the Love Hate Inu world? You will be able to discuss very interesting topics on our platform! Join us now and experience the fun! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#cryptocommunity #memecoins pic.twitter.com/lDw2BT538z — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 10, 2023

The presale will be the most sought-after of the year because the coin symbolizes a cutting-edge idea that will go global on social media.

Shiba Inu, Floki, Tamadoge, and Dogecoin are a few other popular meme coins that Love Hate Inu capitalizes on. Without a doubt, the price of the $LHINU will increase exponentially.

90% of the 100 billion released tokens are accessible to the general public, making the LHINU token presale transparent.

The remaining 10% is reserved for other initiatives, including liquidity, community rewards, and listing expenses. Because of this transparency, a rug pull is impossible.

At press time, the presale had already raised over $253,000. The presale is broken down into eight stages, and interested investors can rapidly jump on board and take advantage of the $0.000085 soft launch stage 1 rate.

However, when the presale enters its second stage, the price will rise to $0.00009.

Investors are encouraged to move quickly to secure LHINU tokens as soon as possible, as the price will have risen to $0.000145 by the end of the presale. That means investors who get in now can expect a gain of around 70% by the end of the presale.

XRP (XRP)

XRP is the native coin of the XRPL Ledger – a decentralized, open-source mechanism developed by Ripple.

Developers use the protocol and its native coin, XRP, to create solutions that reduce inefficiencies in areas like remittance and asset tokenization.

XRP transactions are confirmed on the XRPL with a consensus protocol. That is, selected independent servers known as validators agree on the sequence and conclusion of XRP transactions.

At press time, the XRP price is $0.36. The digital asset has seen a slump of 7.40% in the last 24 hours.

The technical analysis of XRP shows a bearish value for the asset. The token sits below the 50-day short-term simple moving average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA for long-term prediction.

The XRP relative strength index (RSI) value of 40.82 puts the crypto asset in the underbought region. However, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) section shows a neutral value.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game where players can participate in a variety of game types to win cash prizes and digital goods.

The Web3 fitness firm believes its platform will motivate users to lead healthier lives by giving them the opportunity to receive prizes for working out.

To participate, players use “soulbound” NFT avatars with stats and skills based on their real-world experience and accomplishments.

Fight Out users will also be able to customize their soul-bound avatars with NFT goods such as athletic gear and test their physical prowess in real life while having fun in a secure environment.

Our presale is coming to an end, and the excitement is real! Get in early and claim your bonus while you still can. Don't miss out on this opportunity! https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Presale #Web3 #CryptoCurrency pic.twitter.com/RCPdIkJvul — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 10, 2023

The platform simultaneously appeals to regular trainers by providing them with a platform for their active lifestyle.

FGHT, an Ethereum-based token, sustains the platform ecosystem. The token will be used to pay for league and competition enrollment or as a reward.

As of this writing, the project has raised over $5.39 million for its ongoing presale, with one $FGHT token costing $0.02610.

The token’s value increases weekly to encourage early purchases up to March 31, when the presale ends. The token will also get listed on crypto exchanges on April 5.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism (OP) is a layer-two blockchain created with Ethereum as the foundation. The protocol’s design methodology is created around the idea of long-term sustainability and avoiding shortcuts to scalability.

Therefore, it utilizes optimistic rollups and makes use of Ethereum’s consensus system to scale the network.

At press time, Optimism’s native token, OP, is trading for $2.02, indicating a downtrend of 11.38% from the previous day.

According to the technical analysis, OP has a slightly bearish trend. The crypto asset is trading a little below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term and will need steady momentum to catch up to its 200-day SMA for long-term prediction.

The relative strength index (RSI) of 36.67 shows that the crypto asset is in the underbought region. However, the OP’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a sell signal.

Metropoly (METRO)

$METRO is the Metropoly ecosystem’s native token. This ERC-20 token is primarily used as a payment method and incentive for listed real estate NFTs.

People will always need a roof over their heads, regardless of the situation, time of day, or market state. As a result, rental properties are among the most important asset types for generating long-term passive income and cash flow.

Metropoly's about to revolutionise the industry! ⭐ Buy real-estate instantly with crypto

⭐ Earn monthly rental income passively and effortlessly

⭐ Trade real estate shares on our decentralised NFT marketplace. Join the presale now https://t.co/tpOwICvOdT#crypto #nft pic.twitter.com/YGVjSQlKNz — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 8, 2023

Metropoly is the first decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) real estate marketplace. On this platform, property owners can access NFTs that serves as a stand-in for real estate assets and earn passive income.

With just $100, an average person can invest in income-producing properties globally with the help of the straightforward and user-friendly Metropoly platform.

Investors can purchase these homes without dealing with the difficulties of paperwork, credit checks, or a broker.

At press time, $METRO is selling at $0.0625 per token. The project has raised over $644,000 in its ongoing presale with about 2,000 participating investors.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks function as a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts, allowing decentralized apps and smart contracts to use bitcoin as an asset and settle transactions on the blockchain.

The protocol has access to the complete state of Bitcoin and can read from it at any time due to its Proof of Transfer consensus and Clarity language.

At the time of writing, Stacks’ native coin, STX, is trading at $0.54. The digital asset has slumped by 12.50% in the last 24 hours.

Stacks’ technical analysis displays a bearish movement. The digital asset sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value for the short-term prediction. However, a sustained rally could see it catch up to its 200-day SMA value for the long-term prediction.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 43.96 indicates that STX is in the underbought zone. However, the positive moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) section shows a strong sell signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

The C+Charge token, CCHG, rounds off the list of our best buy-the-dip altcoins for today.

C+Charge aims to provide a rewarding, stable, sustainable charging ecosystem and develop technologies that will facilitate and promote the mobility of everyone.

The project will use clean electric power while giving drivers and token holders access to benefits previously only available to huge enterprises.

The C+Charge app and utility token are two of the few real-world applications for Web3 technology that can be used for a wide range of real-world applications.

This includes but is not limited to powering payment solutions for charging station networks, a transparent payment system, real-time data transmission, and many more.

The project believes mobility fueled by electricity is a wise environmental decision. Therefore, it aims to provide a better EV charging experience to encourage and support the transition to sustainable electric mobility.

This process will be simple and rewarding by removing existing barriers to growth for the EV community and token holders.

Until the iOS Apple App Store version is approved, the community gets access to the app’s initial version over the web.

Anyone can create an account and log in to the app by visiting https://app.c-charge.io/ in their browser on a desktop or mobile device.

Users can then add the icon to their smartphone’s home screen and launch the web app with a single tap.

For now, the beta version of the C+Charge app has only the following functions – a merch store, an EV charging location finder, and rewards.

The energy transition from fossil fuels to electricity is quickly migrating in private vehicles and public transports Parking lots integrated with solar energy chargers are also evolving ☀️ Join the $CCHG #presale today and be part of the transition⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/2kVKD4AFMF — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 10, 2023

At press time, C+Charge is selling at $0.19 and has raised over $2.66 million in just a few months, with the presale now in its sixth stage.

Interested investors can buy $CCHG with the Metamask wallet on PCs or the Trust wallet available for mobile devices.

C+Charge also accepts ETH, BNB, and USDT as payment methods.

The project’s recent announcement stated that it has started burning all tokens left over from the presale program. The first burn happened on February 22, with 35,658,291 tokens burned from Stage 2, while the second burn saw 71,474,007 tokens burned from Stage 3.

Conclusion

Love Hate Inu offers more than just being a meme symbol. The project aims to give users a forum to engage and vote on the most important subjects without fear or backlash while also earning.

With the media rife with all kinds of discussion, the meme project is tapping into the hysteria to entertain and serve as a source of income.

Hurry now before the presale ends!

