Best Altcoins to Buy Today – NEO, FGHT, SOL, CCHG, STX, METRO, VET, TARO

The fourth week of February is starting a bit shaky after the crypto market rebounded heavily last week. As inflation fears start to creep in again, several major coins appear to have lost steam as investors get cautious.

Nevertheless, some digital assets have managed to overcome the market’s bearish movement and are now looking very attractive to investors. In this roundup, we’ll look at some of the best altcoins available for investors to buy today.

Neo (NEO)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy is NEO – the native token for Neo. This open-source blockchain platform enables anyone to create decentralized applications (dApps) for multiple purposes while offering near-instant transaction finality.

NEO, the blockchain’s native token, currently trades at $11.55. The asset’s price is up by 14.83% in the past 24 hours, making it one of the best-performing coins.

While there aren’t many fundamentals to explain this price increase, NEO appears to have benefited the most from improved crypto market sentiment, making it one of the best altcoins to buy today.

Buy Altcoins on etoro

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a new blockchain-based service looking to bring this technology’s benefits to the fitness and health space. This move-to-earn (M2E) platform aims to incentivize users to get active and work out by allowing them to earn rewards through the app.

The platform features virtual gym chains and thrives on the metaverse, where users can build a strong online presence amongst peers and access premium lifestyle content. They also have access to elite master classes that provide top-quality body exercises and even weight-lifting that suits their preferred fitness goals.

Our vision for the Fight Out platform is to create an experience that caters to your needs and goals. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting out on your journey, we have something for everyone. Come and see for yourself https://t.co/z34Nkx3ffi pic.twitter.com/htLo5Xst1I — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 20, 2023

The Fight Out developers recently announced a 5% referral bonus for users. To start earning, users must connect their crypto wallet to the Fight Out website and click the ‘5% Referral Link’ icon at the bottom of the pop-up screen. They can then proceed to share the link and earn whenever purchases are made through the link.

FGHT is available on presale and has so far raised over $4.42 million. The presale is expected to end on March 31st in preparation for a centralized exchange (CEX) listing on April 5th.

Buy FGHT Now

Solana (SOL)

SOL is one of the market’s assets that requires no introduction. The crypto asset, a large-cap coin, powers the Solana blockchain, which has been working for years to establish Ethereum as the market’s largest blockchain platform.

With a price of $26.43, SOL currently trades at a premium of 11.76% in the past 24 hours. SOL’s technicals are shaky as the asset trails its short-term moving average (MA) indicators but trades above long-term ones.

The digital asset is also giving off a buy signal, and its relative strength index (RSI) of 65.98 shows that investors might want to be wary of it as it is becoming overbought.

SOL’s gains seem to be derived from the migration of the Helium Network to Solana. The migration, announced last week, is scheduled for March 27.

Buy Altcoins on etoro

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is a new sustainability platform that targets the automotive industry. The platform’s developers understand that electric vehicles are currently the standard for the market, although EV owners are still unable to charge their cars conveniently and efficiently.

With C+Charge, EV owners can access reliable and effective charging thanks to the platform’s native CCHG token. They can also earn carbon credits for charging their vehicles – an interesting incentive that is sure to push more people into the EV space.

The @NBA All-star @BaronDavis believes that blockchain-based platforms can allow photographers to earn their deserved payment with digital licenses for commercial use Join the $CCHG #presale to assist in the digital revolutionhttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#blockchain — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 20, 2023

CCHG is a deflationary token, meaning that its circulating supply decreases whenever it is used to process payments. The digital asset is currently available for presale and has raised over $1.29 million. With the next stage of the presale starting in two days, now is a good time to buy.

Buy CCHG Now

Stacks (STX)

Stacks is a cryptocurrency project looking to unlock the full potential of the Bitcoin blockchain. The platform acts as an overlayer, bringing smart contracts to the Bitcoin blockchain and enabling developers to build on the latter.

STX, the platform’s native token, trades at $0.5906, an uptrend of 46.07% in the past 24 hours. While STX trails its short-term MA indicators, it is handily beating the long-term ones. The asset’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is negative and sends a sell signal. However, an RSI of 52.15 shows that it isn’t yet overbought.

The surge in STX’s price appears to have been a direct consequence of Bitcoin’s rally. With Stacks being a supportive layer for Bitcoin, STX, and BTC appear to be linked. And, with the leading cryptocurrency currently experiencing some gains, STX appears to have followed suit.

Buy Altcoins on etoro

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a new NFT marketplace that targets the real estate sector. The platform’s founders discovered that, while real estate remains vibrant, it is still highly restrictive.

With Metropoly, investors can get involved in the real estate space conveniently. The platform makes it easy for anyone to purchase real estate assets, providing them in the form of NFTs. There is no red tape or bureaucracy, and investors can get started with as low as $100.

Thanks to fractional NFT ownership, small investors can own part of large properties and earn passive income directly.

Traditional real estate investment has significant liquidity issues, and Metropoly addresses this by providing instant liquidity, allowing investors to sell their property NFTs for 70% of the price or the highest bid in an auction. The platform will also provide real-time analytics and data to assist investors in making informed investment decisions.

METRO, the platform’s native token, has raised $526,000 in its presale thus far.

Buy Metropoly Now

VeChain (VET)

VeChain is another prominent blockchain platform that makes it possible for dApp developers to build with an array of tools and resources available to help them in the process. Its native VET token offers a means of processing transactions and settling micropayments, similar to other major blockchain-based tokens.

Trading at $0.031, VET is up by a modest 5.09% in the past 24 hours. The ability of VET to outperform all of its major MA indicators is a significant boost to its prospects.

The asset’s positive moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicates a buy signal. However, its RSI of 69.01 shows that it is dangerously close to the overbought level.

A recent milestone of 2 million addresses for the VeChain ecosystem demonstrates that it is poised for even more growth.

Buy Altcoins on etoro

RobotEra (TARO)

Rounding out the list of best altcoins to buy is TARO. The digital asset is the native token for RobotEra, one of the market’s most sought-after blockchain and metaverse gaming platforms.

The platform takes players to a virtual planet called Taro, where they can purchase NFTs representing robot characters and participate in world-building. The game’s storyline explains that the planet had been destroyed following a terrible event, and these robots are now tasked with rebuilding the planet. Players are rewarded by participating in this process with TARO tokens.

Another amazing milestone just hit! #RobotEra has raised over $920,000 Big thanks to everyone who's helped us get here! Now's the time to join the fun and get your $TARO Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/BAR0I5LNtV#P2E #NFTCollection #NFTCommunity pic.twitter.com/eULWdj0Nql — RobotEra (@robotera_io) February 20, 2023

RobotEra has the potential to attract many players and become a major player in the Web3 gaming industry due to its unique concept, user-friendly interface, and monetization options.

The TARO token has raised over $923,000 thus far. Given its immense potential, early-bird investors can easily tap into this promising project at a discount of $0.025 now.

Buy TARO Now

Wrapping Up

Despite the market’s sluggish start to the week, there are always opportunities for profit in the crypto market. NEO, our top pick, has seen massive gains to begin the week and will undoubtedly be on the radar of many investors.

Related News