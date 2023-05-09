Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 9th – AiDOGE, APE, DLANCE, SUI, ECOTERRA, LPX, BIT, YPRED

The financial sector is still reeling from the collapse of major US banks, with most of the impact falling on the people.

According to a recent report, New York City workers, including teachers, police officers, and firefighters, lost nearly $30 million in pension funds due to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

As trust in this sector dwindles, investors are seeking other means of diversifying their investments, and the focus has shifted to the crypto industry.

Despite a 2.33% downtrend in the last day, the broader crypto market has maintained its recent milestone of over $1 trillion.

Major crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are already leading the comeback to the green zone.

However, now is the best time to buy value-driven assets at a low price before they retrace and the market rallies.

In this article, we have selected the nine best altcoins to buy today with high-margin returns potential.

Aidoge ($AI)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $AI, the utility token for the meme-generating platform, AiDoge.

The $AI token’s presale has garnered over $4.42 million from early investors, indicating strong investor interest.

Potential investors still have the opportunity to purchase $AI at a discounted price of $0.0000284 per token.

The digital asset will be listed on major exchanges next quarter for $0.0000336, so investors who buy now will be sitting on paper gains of 20%.

AiDoge is creating a groundbreaking new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes developed by other users using the site’s groundbreaking AI technology.

The platform’s ability to produce contextually relevant memes is built on the same machine-learning AI technology that underpins applications like ChatGPT and DALL-e.

Furthermore, it has been trained on large meme datasets and crypto news to ensure the system responds to text prompts with high-quality and current memes.

Community members who produce the best memes will receive a financial reward in the form of the native $AI token of AiDoge.

AiDoge’s groundbreaking new “meme-to-earn” (M2E) concept is expected to change how society operates completely.

The top meme creators on the internet can now make a living from their passion, while AiDoge’s blockchain technology protects their ownership rights to their work.

Overall, the platform offers an innovative approach to creating memes by fusing cutting-edge AI technology with approachable ideas and a token-based reward system.

This novel strategy may change meme production and boost user acceptance.

ApeCoin ($APE)

ApeCoin, the ERC-20 token that powers the APE ecosystem, is next on our list of the best altcoins to buy.

ApeCoin is used as a governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem to enable and encourage the development of a decentralized community at the forefront of Web3.

This token grants holders access to the ApeCoin DAO and offers their users a distributed currency that can be used without centralized third parties.

Furthermore, ApeCoin grants access to special games, services, and other areas of the ecosystem that would otherwise be inaccessible.

At press time, the digital asset is trading at $3.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62 million.

The asset slumped by 2.34% in the last 24 hours while displaying a bearish trend on the technical graphs.

Its current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $4.31 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $5.55 for the long term.

The asset is currently in freefall as it drops towards the 0% Fibonacci retracement level of $2.88. However, a market rally could see the asset retrace its movement towards a new price level at the 23.6% Fib level of $3.83.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 24.92 affirms that the asset is oversold, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

Investors can take advantage of this decline in price and earn great rewards from an anticipated bullish run.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE, the native token of the blockchain-recruitment platform, DeeLance, has already amassed over $755,000 in its ongoing presale program, signifying soaring interest from potential investors.

At press time, the $DANCE token is selling for $0.029. However, interested investors must take advantage of this price before it increases to $0.033 when stage 3 kicks off.

DeeLance is a freelancing and hiring platform that uses blockchain technology to transform how freelancers and potential employers interact.

The recruitment industry, valued at $761 billion, is dominated by conventional hiring platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, and FreeLancer. However, these platforms are plagued with issues like delayed payments, high fees, and many more.

DeeLance aims to solve this using the power of decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens, and the Metaverse.

The Web3-powered marketplace provides consistent employment and allows freelancers to tokenize their tasks/services into NFTs, which are then transferred to recruiters when agreed-upon payments are made.

Unlike conventional web-based platforms that charge withdrawal fees or experience delays due to currency conversion, DeeLance enables instant payments with cryptocurrencies.

Time to celebrate, DeeLancers!‍ Another incredible milestone is reached – Over $750,000 is raised in the #presale! Let's keep the momentum going! Get $DLANCE in the #Presale now, before the price increase in 5 days! ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#Crypto #cryptocoin pic.twitter.com/Rog9vkm9MZ — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 9, 2023

Additional competitive benefits include unrestricted job sizes, an extremely effective escrow system, content ownership, and improved staff recruitment features.

Overall, this innovative platform uses blockchain technology to streamline and enhance the effectiveness of the employment process while lowering risk.

Sui ($SUI)

Sui is a cutting-edge, decentralized Layer 1 blockchain revolutionizing the concept of property ownership.

The smart contract platform was designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership quick, private, secure, and accessible to all.

Its object-centric, move-based approach enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and a plethora of on-chain assets.

Furthermore, the blockchain offers unmatched speed and low cost across a broad range of applications, thanks to the ability to scale processing and storage horizontally.

The blockchain mainnet went live on May 3rd, and the design was carefully designed to provide a first-rate developer experience.

In a bid to increase its utility, the blockchain also launched its Sui wallet, which users can use to manage their digital assets.

Sui Wallet is an open source, self-custody wallet packed with features to help you access, learn about, and interact with Sui. Learn more: https://t.co/xAXQtUL5rK — Mysten Labs (@Mysten_Labs) May 3, 2023

Sui Wallet enables users to quickly buy new coins and transfer existing ones while displaying the current coins and NFTs in their accounts.

Additionally, Sui Wallet allows users to stake their $SUI and receive incentives.

At press time, the $SUI token price is $1.13, with a trading volume of $450 million, indicating a slump of 0.28% in the last 24 hours.

The token’s current form is bearish, with a market cap of over $599 million, ranking at #69 on CoinMarketCap.

Ecoterra ($ECOTTERA)

The emerging eco-friendly project, ecoterra, has gained massive support from potential investors, raising over $3.36 million in its ongoing presale.

Its native token, $ECOTERRA, is currently available for $0.00775. However, there are only 10 days until the asset enters the next presale stage, and the token price will rise to $0.0085.

Ecoterra is a brand-new green cryptocurrency initiative that uses carbon credits, the Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, and blockchain technology to address climate and environmental issues.

The innovative project combines the R2E concept with a comprehensive app compatible with reverse vending machines (RVMs) to make it simple for consumers to recycle waste items, including plastic, glass bottles, and aluminum cans.

The future is green and it's happening right now! Don't miss out on the opportunity to join our #Presale and become a part of the sustainable movement With $ECOTERRA tokens, we're leading the way towards a better tomorrow https://t.co/1fYkPOtnOe#EcoCrypto #Crypto pic.twitter.com/gNXCAxaqQW — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 9, 2023

To participate, users must simply scan the barcode of their product, locate a retailer with an RVM, and begin recycling to earn the $ECOTERRA tokens.

Users will receive a specific quantity of tokens after scanning the RVM’s receipt for each item they recycle.

They can then sell, keep, stake, or donate these ecoterra tokens to environmental organizations for sustainable projects such as beach clean-up.

This cutting-edge project will encourage everyone to live a more environmentally friendly lifestyle and aid in the fight against global warming.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

$LXP, the native token of Launchpad XYZ, is another intriguing altcoin to consider.

This innovative cryptocurrency project has gotten off to a great start, raising more than $260,000 just a few days after its presale launch.

At press time, interested investors can purchase $LPX for $0.035 in the first presale stage. However, the price rises as each presale stage is completed.

Launchpad, as the name implies, is creating the most user-friendly gateway for individuals and businesses into the Web3 decentralized goods and services world.

The platform will assist users in becoming familiar with and comprehending the Web3 ecosystem using market sentiment, news, in-depth analytics, and insights.

Get ready to level up your gaming experience with Launchpad XYZ! We'll host a massive collection of #P2E games on our platform. From strategy to action-packed adventures, it's your chance to earn some money Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnQx8j pic.twitter.com/kK7nUUIJyo — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 9, 2023

At the core of the ecosystem is the Launchpad Web3 wallet, which prioritizes usability by allowing users to sign up using their phone number or email easily.

Through interaction with Launchpad, the $LPX token will eventually provide access to a variety of planned decentralized applications, such as games, data storage and sharing, and taxi-hailing.

Launchpad aims to empower Web3 participation for everyone by reducing as much friction as possible.

This is in addition to its vision of becoming the central portal for individuals to find platforms and products relevant to their interests.

BitDAO ($BIT)

$BIT is the utility token of BitDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that aims to create a decentralized token economy to level the playing field.

This protocol is one of the largest and most recent DeFi-focused DAOs run by $BIT token holders.

One of the main goals of the protocol is to draw in developer talent through token exchanges and joint development projects.

Through the token swaps, the BitDAO Treasury will be able to compile a collection of the top crypto project tokens.

In addition to DeFi, DAOs, NFTs, and gaming, BitDAO aims to promote a diverse range of initiatives, and support will come from finance, research, development, and liquidity boosting.

The protocol has made a new proposal to change its branding and structure by forming a unified ecosystem that will become Mantle Network – a high-performing Ethereum layer-2 network owned by the BitDAO community.

[DISCUSSION] Optimization of Brand, Token, and Tokenomics A new soft proposal has been posted to the #BitDAO forum for discussion — BitDAO (@BitDAO_Official) May 5, 2023

At the time of writing, the $BIT token is trading at $0.48 with a trading volume of $5 million, indicating a drop of 0.73% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, $BIT is moving bearish. The asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.50 for the short term.

Surprisingly, $BIT is on par with its 200-day SMA value of $0.48 for the long term.

The asset currently hovers around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.50, and a general market rally could see $BIT push past this resistance and head toward new price levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 42.61 represents an underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a neutral stance.

However, the asset can fall into either the buy or sell zone at any time.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is $YPRED, the native token of yPredict.

This innovative “All-in-One” AI ecosystem has amassed over $761,000 in presale funds in just a few weeks, signifying a growing interest in the project.

At press time, investors can buy the $YPRED token for $0.05. However, the price will rise to $0.07 once the fourth stage of presale ends.

Due to its excellent value proposition and the 140% ROI when the token lists for $0.12, this innovative startup is predicted to soar.

yPredict is a decentralized network that harnesses blockchain technology to offer a secure and open prediction market.

While there are several prediction markets in the crypto industry, none provide the comprehensive set of AI-powered actionable insights in the yPredict ecosystem.

The project combines artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to give traders and quants a competitive edge.

Furthermore, the predictive models AI machine-learning developers have created can be purchased through yPredict markets.

yPredict Presale is on fire, raising over $700k! Don't miss out on early investment in YPRED at just $0.05. Secure your spot before prices rise & benefit from unrealized gains. Transform your crypto price prediction game with this innovative trading tool! #yPredict… pic.twitter.com/5O7xBh4XZ8 — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 9, 2023

In addition to prediction models, price signals and more broad analysis can also be commercialized to give developers a consistent income stream.

The $YPRED token will be a source of passive income for data scientists and machine learning engineers, adding another dimension to the token’s core functionality.

Conclusion

In this article, we reviewed the eight best altcoins to buy today, along with their technical evaluations and market-dominating profit potential, using in-depth research.

Despite the potential for high-margin returns from these assets, we advise investors to proceed cautiously due to the volatile nature of the crypto market.

