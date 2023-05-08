Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 8th – SPONGE, SHIB, AIDOGE, XRP, DLANCE, ECOTERRA, SOL, YPRED, LPX

The broader crypto market still resides in the red zone after dropping 2.43% in the last day.

This recent slump has seen major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum lose gains of 0.24% and 0.24%, respectively.

However, the nascent industry still finds a foothold above its $1 trillion market valuation, showing amazing resilience.

Investors seeking alternative investment paths away from the conventional financial industry can select from the thousands of available assets at a low price before the market recovers.

Several of these assets are also still in their presale phase, and there is no better time to buy than now for high-margin rewards when they get listed.

Therefore, we have selected the nine best altcoins to buy today for investors to kickstart their crypto investment journey.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

Starting our list of the best altcoins to buy is $SPONGE, the token that powers the ground-breaking viral meme platform SpongeBob.

The SpongeBob token, a brand-new ERC-20 meme coin based on Ethereum, has skyrocketed in value since it went live on the Uniswap DEX last week.

For a coin that is only a few days old, analysts predict great things for $SPONGE, with parabolic returns on investment for early adopters.

The coin’s value comes from its connection to the well-known children’s program SpongeBob SquarePants.

Similar to the $PEPE meme token, the project promotes its cryptocurrency by sharing funny and well-made memes on social networking sites such as Twitter and Telegram.

Crypto enthusiasts are abuzz on social media with discussions about $SPONGE being the next Pepe currency.

$PEPE has risen by 7,000%, while Spongebob has surged by up to 1,000% in its short history.

The SpongeBob token’s proximity to Pepecoin aided its popularity. Both projects are community-driven, and their hype was generated through memes rather than a presale.

However, Spongebob is expanding more quickly than Pepe, according to several key indicators, including the time it took to secure its initial CEX listing.

The sensational meme coin $SPONGE launched yesterday on the LBank centralized exchange (CEX) and has seen an 800% increase since then.

https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange/status/1655314038304145413?s=20 .

Furthermore, $ SPONGE’s market cap has increased to $40 million, and so has its liquidity, which is now over $11 million.

At the time of writing, the SPONGE token is selling at $0.001001, indicating an uptrend of 51.07% in less than 24 hours since its debut.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that more $SPONGE listings will become available in the coming days.

Following in the footsteps of $PEPE, it is reasonable to expect the token to begin appearing on the top ten exchanges, such as Kucoin and Binance.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB)

The $SHIB meme token, also known as “Dogecoin Killer,” comes next in our list of the best altcoins to buy.

The meme coin is an ERC-20 token that gained popularity due to the interest it attracted among investors. It was further popularized by Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin’s tweets and articles.

According to the creator, Ryoshi, the ultimate objective is for $SHIB to develop into a universal, stable currency as a store of value and method of payment.

As a result, the development team created a metaverse powered by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to increase the utility of $SHIB.

Hey #SHIBARMY, check out the latest metaverse update on our blog! Don't forget to follow our new official metaverse twitter account @mvshib for a chance to win free lands and stay up-to-date on all the exciting news and developments! https://t.co/as7OSgfwbz — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 10, 2023

In this metaverse, users can utilize ETH or the equivalent in $SHIB tokens to create digital land parcels.

Other Shiba Inu-related tokens, including BONE and LEASH, will also play important roles as various phases of the metaverse come to life.

The team aims to create an enjoyable, immersive, and engaging world where users can explore, earn passive income, and collect in-game resources.

At press time, the $SHIB token is trading at $0.000009, indicating a downtrend of 5.37% and a trading volume of $138 million in the last 24 hours.

However, technical graphs indicate a bearish movement. $SHIB’s price is below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.0000010 for the long term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.000012 for the short term.

The asset is in free fall as it approaches the 0% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.0000072. However, a retrace of the crypto market might see $SHIB rebound.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) drops into the sell zone, while the relative strength index (RSI) metric of 25.24 signifies that the asset is currently oversold.

Nevertheless, investors can take advantage of the continuous drop in price to buy at the current price in anticipation of a bullish retracement when the market rallies.

AiDoge ($AI)

AiDoge ($AI) is another ground-breaking hot trending meme generation project that has been attracting a lot of attention from investors lately.

The recent attraction has yielded fascinating results, with more than $3.81 million raised in its sixth presale stage.

At press time, investors can purchase the $AI token at a low price of $0.000028. However, once the sixth presale round ends in four days, the price will increase to $0.0000284.

The combination of meme coins’ popularity and artificial intelligence (AI) technology appears to have the potential to alter the playing field completely.

The novel sensation project uses artificial intelligence and meme coins’ viral prowess to take online memes to the next level.

The project allows users to create their memes on the website. AI technology will substantially facilitate this process by providing useful resources like templates and in-depth knowledge of the crypto market.

The platform employs the same core artificial intelligence algorithm that powers services such as ChatGPT, which generates text, and DALL-e, which produces graphics.

Furthermore, to encourage people to join the community, the website has added a competition component in which the most popular memes will be given exposure and the opportunity to win daily and monthly competitions.

Additionally, as the AiDoge user base grows, prolific creators of top-tier memes will receive greater incentives, thus fostering a healthy crypto community.

Overall, the platform provides a novel approach to meme generation by combining cutting-edge AI technology with user-friendly suggestions and a credit system based on tokens.

This innovative approach can potentially revolutionize meme creation and increase user adoption.

XRP ($XRP)

$XRP, the utility token of the XRP Ledger, comes next on our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a public, decentralized blockchain managed by a global developer community.

The blockchain is dependable, efficient with energy, and speedy. It provides developers with a strong open-source basis for completing even the most challenging projects.

Furthermore, developers use the $XRP token and the XRP Ledger to build remittance and asset tokenization applications that address inefficiencies.

At the time of writing, the $XRP coin trades at $0.43, with a slump of 5.20% in the last 24 hours.

The asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $895 million and a $22 billion market cap, which keeps it in sixth place among all cryptocurrencies.

Despite the broader crypto market slump, the technical graph shows the digital asset is slightly bearish and attempting to regain its bullish form.

$ XRP’s current price sits just slightly below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.44 for the short term while also trailing below its 200-day SMA value of $0.47 for the long term.

However, the token has seen support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.44, and a market rally could see it rebound from this point toward a new price high.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 35.52 shows the asset is currently underbought, providing an opportunity for investors to buy at this price before the market recovers.

On the other hand, its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a sell signal.

Furthermore, we could see a different movement for the $XRP coin price when the judgment between XRP’s parent company, Ripple, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) comes.

The SEC sued Ripple in December 2020 on allegations that the company sold its $XRP coin as an unregistered security for $1.3 billion.

There has been lots of positive confidence from the XRP community as the judgment is set to hold in the first quarter of this year.

#XRP Bermuda Triangle $27: This Chart (Bermuda Triangle Chart) is a combination of previous Charts & Key factors stated by @egragcrypto on previous #XRP Charts. #XRP Price will disappear from the Bermuda Triangle & will never be seen within the triangle. 1) The Seven Arcs:… pic.twitter.com/zrC8BJGpbo — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) May 1, 2023

Crypto analyst Egrag believes that if Ripple successfully overcame these obstacles, the $XRP coin might eventually reach a value of $27.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE has garnered significant interest in its presale, raising over $722,000 just a few weeks after its launch.

At press time, investors can buy the token for $0.029. However, there are only six days left before presale stage 3 kicks off, and the price increases to $0.033.

DeeLance is a hiring and freelancing platform using blockchain technology to disrupt the recruitment sector, estimated to be worth $761 billion globally in revenue.

Issues like high payments and delayed payments have long plagued conventional recruitment platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, and FreeLancer.

However, DeeLance intends to solve these problems by combining the power of the metaverse, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, and a hiring platform to provide seamless interaction.

In addition, crypto analysts believe the DeeLance project will be among the next cryptocurrencies to see a frenzied price increase for its access token.

The platform’s guiding pillars are transparency, ownership, simplicity, and efficiency.

DeeLance will maintain these guidelines by providing lower fees than those imposed by the incumbents and quicker payments.

Users can also expect a rock-solid escrow account structure that ensures the security of funds for all participants.

Additional competitive benefits include no restrictions on job sizes, a scalable dispute system, content ownership, and improved staff recruitment features.

Hey DeeLancers!‍ When it comes to Explore, Work, and Earn, a supportive community is vital for a fulfilling experience!⚡️ If you are someone with the necessary skills & passion, then join our Community today! $DLANCE presale is live⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto pic.twitter.com/GrICETw76r — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 8, 2023

Overall, DeeLance is harnessing blockchain technology to reduce risk while streamlining and improving the effectiveness of the hiring process.

This is the year of Web3, and DeeLance is leading a business revolution in which anyone may participate.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra, an innovative eco-friendly project, has gained massive support from savvy investors, raising over $3.31 million in its presale.

At the time of writing, potential investors can purchase the native token, $ECOTERRA, for $0.0775.

Ecoterra is a cutting-edge crypto initiative that combines an innovative incentive structure with a sustainability-centered objective.

The ecoterra platform, based on the Ethereum blockchain, aims to reward people and companies for participating in environmentally friendly activities, with recycling being the primary focus.

The project’s unique feature is the Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) protocol, which rewards people who recycle materials, including glass, plastic, and cardboard.

Ready to take action for a more sustainable future? Our unique #Blockchain solutions and partnerships offer more than just a sustainable lifestyle – they offer a ticket to enter the exciting world of #Web3 Join the $ECOTERRA #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/fvZu7esmFy — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 8, 2023

Users will be rewarded with a specific number of $ECOTERRA tokens each time they recycle a product using a reverse vending machine (RVM).

According to Statista data, the worldwide recycling market is expected to be valued at $63 billion in 2023 and $88 billion in 2030.

Ecoterra is leveraging decentralized networks to simplify recycling, making it easier for everyone to make the right decision.

With the platform, users can enjoy a simple and rewarding way to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Solana ($SOL)

$SOL is the native token of the “Ethereum Killer” Solana blockchain, designed for widespread adoption.

The open-source project is a high-performance network for several applications, including banking, payments, gambling, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

By combining a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the blockchain’s underlying proof-of-stake (PoS), the platform aims to increase scalability.

As part of its growing utility and use cases, the Solana Foundation and Mastercard are developing tools to validate reliable interactions and support secure interaction between Web2 and Web3 apps.

The Solana Foundation is excited to work with @Mastercard on tools to verify trusted interactions and help secure interactions between web2 and web3 apps. This is a positive step forward in enabling trust in trustless environments for consumers, businesses, and the greater… https://t.co/QhOsEmhIeD — Solana Foundation (@SolanaFndn) April 28, 2023

At the time of writing, the $SOL token is trading at $21.27, with a 24-hour trading volume of $476 million.

The asset has dropped by 4.06% in the last day, indicating a slightly bearish sentiment, according to technical analysis.

$ SOL’s current price is slightly below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $22.71 for the short term and trails far below its 200-day SMA value of $36.78 for the long term.

The asset has been hovering below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $24.07. A further bearish movement could see SOL drop toward the 23.6% Fib level of $16.26.

However, a market rally could see the asset retrace and shoot toward the 38.2% Fib level.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 44.10 confirms that the asset is still underbought. On the flip side, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a sell signal.

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED, the native token of YPredict, has garnered over $730,000 in presale funds in just a few weeks.

At press time, the $YPRED token is priced at $0.05 and will increase to $0.07 once presale stage 4 ends.

This cutting-edge project is expected to skyrocket due to its great value proposition and the 140% ROI when the token lists for $0.12.

yPredict is a decentralized network that uses blockchain technology to provide a safe and transparent prediction market.

Although there are several other prediction markets in the crypto ecosystem, none offer as much of a valuable set of AI-powered actionable insights as the yPredict ecosystem.

The world’s first “All-in-One” AI ecosystem uses artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to give traders and quants a competitive edge.

By leveraging the strength of smart contracts, yPredict aims to offer customers a decentralized alternative to conventional prediction markets.

Exciting news! #yPredict's viral crypto presale is skyrocketing with the launch of a new AI Ambassador Program and partnership with #ShubPy. Get the scoop on how yPredict is revolutionizing the crypto trading landscape with cutting-edge AI technology. Don't miss out! … pic.twitter.com/LClIaU2lAm — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 6, 2023

With the platform’s assistance, users can build and participate in prediction markets on various subjects, including politics, sports, and finance.

Recently, the platform announced its collaboration with ShubPy to transform AI solutions in the financial markets.

The partnership between ShubPy’s scalable solutions and the platform’s AI expertise will help transform industries and promote creativity.

The ecosystem’s key differentiators are centered on meeting the challenge of outpacing the algorithm trading that has taken over the majority of financial asset classes’ marketplaces.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

$LPX, the native token of Launchpad XYZ, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

This project has kicked off with a bang, raising over $235,000 just a few days after the project’s presale launch.

At the time of writing, interested investors can purchase $LPX at the first presale price of $0.035. However, the price increases as each presale stage is concluded.

Web3 can be intimidating not only to regular consumers but also to crypto natives due to the complex onboarding process.

To help customers succeed in Web3, Launchpad XYZ provides resources such as learning and insights, trading alpha, analytics, and strategy.

Launchpad aims to empower participation from everyone by reducing as much friction as possible.

Want to stay ahead of the #Web3 game and get exclusive trading insights? Our weekly insights email, written by TOP-TIER traders, is READY-TO-GO Don't forget, the more $LPX you stake, the more insights you'll receive! Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/b3BhrCi5cM — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 8, 2023

Additionally, it serves as a central portal for people to find relevant platforms and products according to their interests.

Although several platforms offer access to a Web3 service or experience, most provide incomplete solutions.

None aspire to be a gateway for the entire Web3 ecosystem, which is where Launchpad intends to thrive.

The Launchpad Web3 wallet serves as the focal point of the ecosystem.

Users simply have to provide an email or a phone number to start using their wallet, which aligns with the company’s objective of prioritizing usability.

Furthermore, the ecosystem includes a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers traders of all skill levels the information and tools they need to trade profitably.

With simple onboarding and helpful insights for novice traders, millions of new users can join seamlessly

Conclusion

In this roundup, we have explored the nine top altcoins to buy right now, along with their technical analysis and market-dominating profit potential.

However, we urge investors to exercise caution due to the volatile nature of the crypto market, despite these assets’ high-margin return potential. Therefore, extensive research is advised.

