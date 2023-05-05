Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 5th – SPONGE, AI, ICP, ECOTERRA, LPX, HBAR, DLANCE, YPRED

The broader crypto market has suffered a 0.02% dip in the past day, which could be attributed to the general bleak feeling in the financial sector following reports of another U.S. bank losing over half of its shares.

The pressure on banks has also heightened following the U.S. Federal Reserve raising its benchmark rate to 25 basis points.

Despite the financial tumult, the crypto market has held on strong to its valuation of $1.2 trillion, showing amazing resilience.

Attention to the nascent industry is becoming favorable as investors seeking diversification in their investments are turning to the market.

In this article, we will explore the best altcoins to buy today based on unique concepts, core fundamentals, utility, and potential for 10x returns.

Sponge ($SPONGE)

Kicking off our list of best altcoins to buy today is $SPONGE, the native token of the new meme sensation platform, Sponge.

The SpongeBob token,$SPONGE, is the newest sensation in the world of meme coins. This ERC-20 token quickly gained traction after it was launched at 10 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, leading to a +150 surge in its value.

Within hours of its launch, the token’s liquidity rose from $2.3 million to $5.5 million, causing traders worldwide to take notice. By midnight on May 4th, $SPONGE had gained a whopping 300%.

Today, large purchases from whale investors drove the token’s value even higher, with one purchase totaling $178,201 and another totaling $89,326.

The influx of whales has contributed to the token’s price skyrocketing to an unbelievable 700% increase in less than 24 hours.

At the time of writing, SPONGE is trading at $0.000143 and has skyrocketed by 96.96% in less than 24 hours since its debut.

The token currently has a 24-hour trading volume of over $2 million and a fixed supply of 40 billion $SPONGE.

The Spongebob project holds great promise due to its connection with the widely popular SpongeBob SquarePants TV series.

The show has a massive following among children and adults, and its popularity has endured over time.

As a result, $SPONGE is poised to be a significant contender in the world of cryptocurrency.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI is yet another altcoin gaining attention from investors. This crypto asset is the official currency of the ground-breaking meme-creation initiative, AiDoge.

This project has taken the internet by storm, raising over $1.67 million within a few weeks of its presale debut.

The $AI token is currently trading at $0.0000268 in the third stage of the presale. However, investors only have a limited time to lock in the lowest price for $AI, as the presale is quickly selling out.

AiDoge is a decentralized meme project that uses advanced generative c technology to assist users in creating top-notch memes.

This cutting-edge platform distinguishes itself from other AI cryptos in the crypto market by introducing an automated meme coin generator, providing an advantage to early investors in the rapidly growing crypto space.

AiDoge’s meme is powered by the same AI system as ChatGPT and DALL-e, making it a powerful tool for creativity.

Users can generate memes by providing a text prompt that describes the desired meme.

Additionally, the creators of the most popular memes receive $AI rewards at the end of each month. This is essentially a “meme to earn” system that motivates meme creators to produce more content.

As the platform grows, these creators will have more earning opportunities for rewards and a consistent income.

Now is the best time to invest in this incredible crypto asset as it accumulates core utilities that will act as catalysts for a 10x pump in the future.

Internet Computer ($ICP)

The $ICP token is stacked with great potential to generate significant returns for investors.

The digital asset has gained 0.23% in the last 24 hours and will continue to rise due to its anchored project, the Internet Computer ecosystem.

This innovative platform is the only general-purpose blockchain that can execute decentralized programs at web speed.

It is considered the only revolutionary blockchain to replace conventional IT and enable a new generation of Web3 apps and services that run entirely on-chain.

The blockchain aims to provide The World Computer capability to access the open Internet.

As a result, developers can create decentralized online systems and services on the blockchain without relying on traditional centralized IT.

The blockchain is powered by a network of specialized processing units called “node machines,” constructed to meet specific standards.

These node machines utilize the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) to communicate with each other.

At the time of writing, the $ICP token trades at $5.94, with a 24-hour trading volume of $50 million.

The $ICP asset’s current price slightly rises above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $5.48. However, it trails below the 200-day SMA value of $11.24.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 52.65 shows that the asset resides in the underbought zone, while its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects neutrality.

However, the asset can fall into the buy or sell zone at any time.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is the native token of ecoterra. This eco-friendly project uses blockchain technology and an innovative recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to incentivize members to participate in effective waste management.

The R2E reward system encourages users to become more environmentally conscious and reduce their carbon footprint.

Although not yet listed on public exchanges, $ECOTERRA has received significant attention through its ongoing presale, with over $3 million raised from global investors.

At press time, 1 $ECOTERRA is trading at $0.007 USDT and is expected to rise as the presale progresses.

The platform’s robust application is one of the features that has piqued the interest of investors.

The ecoterra app’s recycle-2-earn feature allows members to earn $ECOTERRA tokens for each item they recycle – glass bottles, silicon cans, and plastic).

Additionally, the tokens users earn can be staked, spent, or saved in a crypto wallet.

This will attract more manufacturing companies looking to recycle used products to facilitate a more cost-effective manufacturing process.

Ecoterra is paving the way for others to follow by demonstrating how decentralized technology can improve the world.

Launchpad ($LPX)

Another altcoin to explore among our list of the best altcoins to buy today is the Launchpad token, $LPX.

Making Web3 accessible to the public has been a frequent challenge as the onboarding process, which includes selecting the appropriate wallet and ensuring secure interactions, can be overwhelming.

However, Launchpad aims to address this by building a curated and user-friendly portal that simplifies access to the top blockchain project in Web3.

The platform aims to offer an unbiased view into the newest and best experiences Web3 offers, ranging from NFTs to play-to-earn games.

Aside from that, Launchpad will assist users in becoming familiar with and comprehending the Web3 ecosystem, with help from news, market sentiment, and in-depth analytics and insights.

This innovative project is built around a Web 3 wallet address. Users only need to provide a phone number or email to start using their wallet, which promotes the company’s mission of prioritizing usability.

The wallet enables users to connect easily to Web3 services. Additionally, they can browse Web3 experiences, hold self-custody of assets, interact with DApps (decentralized applications), and exchange tokens.

Thanks to its cutting-edge wallet and portal, Launchpad has the resources to achieve all these. Invest now to avoid missing the boat.

The emerging project has had a promising start, with savvy investors contributing over $182,000 within a few days of its presale launch.

At press time, $LPX is available for purchase at $0.035 in its first presale stage, and interested investors can take advantage before the price increases.

Hedera ($HBAR)

$HBAR is the native cryptocurrency of Hedera Hashgraph, which positions itself as a rival to outperform conventional blockchain technology in terms of speed, efficiency, and security.

The platform is a long-standing, enterprise-grade network for the decentralized economy that allows individuals and organizations to develop efficient decentralized applications (DApps).

Hedera is intended to be a more equitable and effective system based on a proof-of-stake consensus. It seeks to eliminate some drawbacks of older blockchain-based platforms, such as unstable and poor performance.

The $HBAR token serves two main purposes within the Hedera public network.

Firstly, it provides the primary energy source for Hedera services like smart contracts, file storage, and standard transactions.

Secondly, it strengthens network security because users can stake their tokens to support preserving the platform’s reliability.

Recently, the Hedera protocol set a new record by processing over 80 million daily transactions. This testifies to the value-added use case of the protocol.

At the time of writing, $HBAR is trading at $0.05, with a 24-hour trading volume of $17 million. The Hedera coin has slumped by 0.47% in the last 24 hours.

$ HBAR’s current price sits below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.06 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.09 for the long term.

The asset’s relative strength index (RSI) metric of 39.53 indicates that HBAR is currently underbought, and its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak sell signal.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE, the native token of the Web3 recruitment platform, DeeLance, is another best altcoin to buy today.

At press time, the $DLANCE token sells for $0.029 on presale, with over $606,000 raised just a few weeks after its debut.

The recruitment sector is estimated to be worth $761 billion globally in revenue. This provides a sizable market for DeeLance’s business model to capture.

Although Web2-based freelancing platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, and FreeLancer dominate the sector, they are plagued by several issues, such as high fees, delayed payment, and more.

DeeLance aims to compete and surpass existing platforms by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. This allows the platform to offer lower fees, instant payouts, and increased protection against scams.

This emerging platform aims to transform the freelancing industry by combining the strength of decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and the metaverse.

Based on its stack utility to the recruitment industry, the $DLANCE has all the capabilities to peak in price and swell in longevity.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is yPredit’s token, $YPRED.

This digital asset is enjoying a successful presale program, raising over $567,000 from investors in a short period.

The $YPRED asset is priced at $0.05 USDT and will rise as each presale stage is completed.

Due to its strong value proposition and the 140% ROI when the token sells for $0.12, yPredict is anticipated to soar.

yPredict.ai seeks to close the gap for traders left with extreme noise and no statistical edge due to the complexity of the financial market.

The cutting-edge platform also significantly provides access to data-driven insights, validated analytical metrics, and a prediction marketplace.

This contrasts with relying on news, public opinion on social media, and trading signals from dishonest signal providers.

Here, financial data scientists can offer the outcomes/signals produced by their predictive models as a monthly subscription service.

Additionally, model predictions can be sold as a service on yPredict platforms, including the marketplace.

Consequently, users can utilize their skills without having to deal with trading operations or find a market for their predictive analytics.

Although there are several prediction markets in the crypto space, none provide the comprehensive set of AI-powered actionable insights that the yPredict ecosystem does.

The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to give traders and quants a competitive edge.

Furthermore, the $YPRED token will be a source of passive income for data scientists and machine learning engineers, adding yet another dimension to the token’s core functionality.

Wrapping Up

In this roundup, we explored the eight best altcoins to buy today, as well as their technical analysis and market-dominating profit potential.

While these assets have high-margin return capabilities, investors should be wary of the erratic nature of the crypto market. Therefore, in-depth research is advised.

