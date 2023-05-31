Best Altcoins to Buy Today, May 31st – AI, XRP, WSM, YPRED, FIL, DLANCE, EOS, ECOTERRA, LPX

The cryptocurrency market has been affected by concerns about the United States debt ceiling and uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve’s unstable interest rate hikes.

The United Kingdom’s inflation data also seems unstable, which has added to the declining sentiment of the overall crypto market.

Overall, the broader sentiment of the digital asset market has constantly shifted from positive to neutral and negative.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, $BTC, is now hovering at lower levels of $26,900 after recording a new year’s high at $30,000 on April 11th, 2023.

$ETH, the second largest crypto, trades at $1,800 levels after touching high levels of $2,100 in mid-April 2023.

Although the crypto market appears unstable and risky, some altcoins have shown exciting market sentiments and potential of over 100x in a short period.

In this article, we’ve filtered the market noise and selected the best nine altcoins to buy today for potential upside gains based on recent price trajectory, utilities, solid fundamentals, and technical growth.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI, the native crypto of the AiDoge project, starts our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

$AI asserts to become a new paradigm of meme coins with value-driven utility as it combines blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into one token.

In the crypto market, the meme genre often thrives on media hype from crypto communities and media.

However, AiDoge distinguishes itself through its unique AI-powered meme generator platform that enables members to create relevant, high-quality memes that embed viral potential.

These meme coins can propel interactions on social media, cryptocurrency forums, trendy news, and much more.

#AiDoge is more than just memes! 🌟💎 Stake $AI for daily rewards, participate in contests, and vote for your favourite memes with our AI-driven ecosystem! It’s never too late to join the #AiDogeArmy! 💪🚀 👉 https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#Presale #Crypto pic.twitter.com/RXL110dbkT — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 31, 2023



To generate memes, members must enter detailed descriptions of their meme concept in the platform’s text prompt.

AiDoge’s innovative meme generator is touted to thrive in the advert and marketing sectors due to its intrinsic capabilities ranging from creating sponsored memes from brands and merchandise for a designated user base.

Although not yet listed on public exchanges, the emerging meme coin has concluded its presale, with over $14.9 million raised from early birds.

The meme sensation development team has announced that early investors can claim their $AI tokens on June 19th from its official website.

The token will also launch on a yet-to-disclosed public exchange on the same date.

Never forget #AiDogeArmy! 🎨🚀 Our cutting-edge AI algorithms and extensive meme datasets ensure you get the freshest, most relevant memes out there. 💪 Grab your $AI today and before we go live on exchanges! 🔥 👉 https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#Presale #MemeCoin AltGem $PEPE pic.twitter.com/QOjsBt5wSt — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 30, 2023



Furthermore, the meme sensation is currently working on listing on CoinMarketCap, a reputable crypto data tracker.

Investors can still purchase the $AI trades at a discounted price of $0.0000336 per token.

The token’s combination of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, added with an upcoming listing on a public exchange and CoinMarketCap website, could positively impact its value.

Ripple ($XRP)

$XRP ranks as the second hottest altcoin to buy due to its recent price gains and strong fundamentals.

At press time, the crypto asset has a record 2.26% price increase in the last 24 hours and 13.42% in the last seven days, an indicator of positive market sentiment.

The main propeller of the significant price gain of $XRP right now is a strong positive outlook in its case against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The long running case seems to finally be coming to an end and things are looking up for $XRP, though the final decision is still yet to be handed down.

Ripple’s fundamentals are also a great foundation.

Ripple is a blockchain-powered digital payment network. The project, like revered payment platforms such as SWIFT, integrates a versatile payment settlement asset exchange and remittance system for cross-border payment processes.

The digital payment protocol has been adopted by top banks and financial third-party payment setups globally, including Santander (USA), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Canada), and more.

At press time, $XRP trades at $0.51 with an impressive 24-hour trading volume of $2.29 billion.

Its technical asset analysis indicates a surging bullish run, a massive opportunity for investors to jump into.

$XRP trades above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $0.46 and $0.41, respectively.

The payment crypto also surges above the 5-day and 10-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $0.50 and $0.48.

The SMAs and EMAs indicators signal the $XRP market is trading in a bullish zone.

The relative strength index (RSI) resides at 66.06, a major jump from its previous mark of 57.63.

The gradual increase shows the $XRP bull price trajectory, which is gradually surging to an overbought zone.

With more partnerships with global financial industries and sectors, $XRP could hit $1 in the short term, generating massive gains for investors that jump in today.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Similar to $AI, $WSM is an emerging meme coin making large splashes in crypto markets due to its potential enormous price pump touted to surpass $PEPE’s market sentiments.

Flying high in the digital asset sphere and capturing global investors’ attention, the $WSM presale is in a red-hot presale, a great opportunity for investors to generate huge potential returns.

At press time, the token trades at a discounted price of $0.0259 per token and has raised $1.9 million in just a few days, indicating huge market traction.

Community in a frenzy but quietly loading up. We get it, the temptation is real! 🔥 Don’t worry, the memes keep rolling, but we couldn’t help but share our $1M milestone. pic.twitter.com/IUcCY0gGkP — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 29, 2023



But what makes the $WSB one of the most exciting and demanded meme tokens right now?

The surging crypto asset is the native token of the Wall Street Memes, the brilliant platform behind the successful sale of the “Wall St Bulls” non-fungible token (NFT) connection which sold out in less than 32 minutes upon launch.

Back at it again, traders and investors are set to be among the anticipated massive price pumps of the $WSM.

The meme platform is set to drop a new Bitcoin Ordinals NFT collection on Magic Eden, a reputable decentralized marketplace for peer-to-peer NFT trades.

The skyrocketing buzz of the soon-coming collection is off the charts and will undoubtedly influence the presale of the $WSM token and future launch on public exchanges.

Traders set to lock into low-priced assets and generate huge returns on investment in a short period can consider $WSM today.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Like $AI, $YPRED is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

yPredict is a decentralized AI-backed crypto prediction platform that allows traders, investors, financial experts, quants, and data analysts to access data-driven insights on potential opportunities of markets.

The project is building a next-generational hub to create a new simplified and profit-geared experience for traders.

Harnessing the potential of AI algorithm technology and predictive models, yPredict is carving out an edge in the volatile crypto space.

📢 Discover yPredict: The free and transparent price prediction system revolutionizing the market! 🔮 Unlock institutional-grade crypto predictions, and explore AI-powered features like signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and sentiment analysis. 🚀 Join us on this exciting… pic.twitter.com/o2zqwUwdYi — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 31, 2023



In a pioneering move, yPredict will create a marketplace that gleans valuable data-derived insights and depth analysis on fundamental and technical market sentiments of assets.

The project is also developing a model prediction that serves as trading signals for elite market participants.

As the presale of the surging $YPRED tokens, investors are invited to jump into the next giant crypto king.

📢 Looking for a top-notch analytics and prediction tool? Look no further! Introducing yPredict, the ultimate project for all your forecasting needs. 🚀 Powered by AI, this market research tool offers unrivaled features that will leave you amazed. 💪 In a world of constant… pic.twitter.com/szX3H6FzEv — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 30, 2023



$YPRED trades at a low price of $0.09, with over $1.94 million raised from early investors.

As yPredict continues its impressive prediction utility provision to financial market enthusiasts, $YPRED may reward investors with great returns.

Filecoin ($FIL)

Filecoin ($FIL) emerged as one of the biggest gainers of the 2021 cryptocurrency bullish run, with over 4,000% gains generated for investors.

However, the crypto asset immersive platform’s use cases and potentials mean $FIL can become much more than an investment option for everyone.

Debuting in 2020, Filecoin is a decentralized file-sharing project that enables members to rent out storage on their computers for other members to leverage.

Instead of buying external storage from iCloud and Google storage cloud, computer enthusiasts can buy cheap storage space listed on Filecoin via $FIL.

At its core, Filecoin aims to incentivize a global ecosystem of computer operators to provide seamless file-sharing storage services.

$FIL is currently priced at $4.65, 2.63% down in the last 24 hours. The token trades below the $50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $5.09 and $5.00, respectively, indicating a bearish sentiment.

The 3-day and 5-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) readings align with the SMA indicators as it trades above $FIL with price marks of $4.84 and $4.72.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) sits at 47.90 from its previous mark of 40.57, signaling a gradual pull from the underbought zone toward the overbought zone.

Interested investors may want to lock into $FIL and generate quick profits in the short term due to an anticipated price rebound triggered by its platform’s stellar use cases and partnerships.

Filecoin file sharing and storage utility in the Web3 age could be revolutionary as the world transitions to Web3 mechanics and computerized systems.

In collaboration with Truffle Suite, Filecoin will continue to soar, triggering price increases for its native token.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is the crypto token that powers the DeeLance platform, a unique project that leverages Web3, a non-fungible token (NFT), and the metaverse to build a decentralized workspace ecosystem.

Freelancers can tokenize their services through NFT technology which is only released to employers when payment is released.

The platform’s metaverse also enables freelancers and employers to take the form of NFT avatars to interact, collaborate, share ideas, create portfolios, and exchange services for commercial ventures seamlessly.

Additionally, recruiters can rent virtual offices and host meetings and interviews to pick the best-qualified candidates for designated tasks.



There’s also an infused AI-powered algorithm that enables freelancers to connect with employers that need their qualifications and expertise.

The impressive capabilities make the DeeLance platform the new king of digital recruitment, dethroning Web2-based traditional platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, LinkedIn, and others.



At press time, $DLANCE has raised over $1.2 million so far, with plans to hit a new milestone of $1.7 million soon.

Traders can purchase the Web3-based token trades at a discounted price of $0.033 USDT per token.

The growth of NFT, metaverse, and Web3 will propel the $DLANCE token to significant gains when it lists on exchanges.

EOS Netowork ($EOS)

$EOS is the native token of the revolutionary EOS network.

This blockchain-powered platform positions itself as a decentralized ecosystem that offers developers access to several tools required to create and scale decentralized applications (dApps).

The intrinsic Web3 offerings have sprouted interests from retail and institutional investors into its ecosystem.

Already, the popular blockchain-based DWF Labs has recently invested a staggering $60 million in a partnership deal with the EOS network to drive more built-in projects to expedite growth and adoptions.

EOS Network has impressive lists of use cases that have recently struggled to trigger a stable price movement for its native token, $EOS.

$EOS trades at $0.88 per token, 2.17% in the last 24 hours. Its exponential moving averages (EMAs) indicate the token’s current decline as it trades below the technical indicator 3-day and 5-day price marks of $0.912 and $0.903.

$EOS also trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $0.99 and $ 1.02, respectively, signaling a bearish zone.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) resides at 42.57, a major push to the overbought zone.

With more innovation and backing from decentralized finance (DeFi) industries and venture capitals (VCs), $EOS can potentially hit a price rebound and gradually move to great heights.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is a unique crypto asset that aims to motivate individuals to combat climate change and incentivize members with crypto rewards.

The digital asset stellar utilities to promote an eco-friendly environment has generated a large buzz on its ongoing presale, with over $4.5 million raised in just weeks.

The ultimate drive for the success of $ECOTERRA is its intrinsic-driven platform, ecoterra.

Ecoterra is an open-sourced platform that features revolutionary recycle-to-earn (R2E) mechanics to enable members to recycle used products and earn $ECOTERRA as rewards.

🎉 Great news: The proposed 30% tax aimed at mitigating environmental harm from #Crypto #Mining operations was off the table Another way to protect the environment is by supporting eco-friendly #Tokens like $ECOTERRA♻️ Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 31, 2023



As detailed in a recent World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report, planet Earth is predicted to surpass the 1.5°C climate threshold for the first time in 2023 or before 2027.

If predictions are correct, there will be minimal rainfall, high heat temperature waves, and unpredictable weather patterns.

To solve the brewing climate insurgency, ecoterra enables users to source waste products, locate reverse vending machines, dump used materials, and earn $ECOTERRA.

🚀 Exciting news: ecoterra has successfully raised $4.5 MILLION 🎉 This significant milestone is a testament to the incredible support and belief in our mission for a sustainable future 💚💪 Check it out ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/MuXjtNSZvs — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 31, 2023



The green initiative asset also integrates a business-to-business marketplace for recycling industries and manufacturing machines to come together and trade recycled materials for $ECOTERRA, $BTC, or fiat currencies.

The digital assets are currently selling for a low rate of $0.0085 per token.

The eco-friendly platform’s strong fundamentals and utility could drive $ECOTERRA to great heights in the short term.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

$LPX rounds up our list of the best altcoin to buy today due to its state-of-the-art portal that connects individuals to a long list of utility-driven Web3 tools.

The Launchpad project is building a single ecosystem where members can seamlessly access functional Web3 tools.

These range from crypto presales, decentralized exchanges, utility tokens, fractionalized assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) launches and marketplaces, and the metaverse.

Ready to take your trading portfolio to new heights? As the ultimate tool for traders, $LPX offers a range of benefits🚀 Stake $LPX and enjoy reduced #Gas fees, exclusive #Trading insights, discounts on #NFTs, and more 📈 Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/4LZtpUQ16J — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 31, 2023



The platform’s Web3 world makes it an industry leader for the next generation of internet tools and eliminates the need for third parties platforms.

The decentralized ecosystem’s vast utilities have garnered investors keen to leverage its ongoing presale and reap great profits when it lists on exchanges.

$LPX trades at a discounted price of $0.0445 and has raised a staggering $822,000 at press time.

🚀💰 Launchpad XYZ has reached another stratospheric milestone🎉 ✨$800,000 RAISED✨ That’s right, the future of wealth creation is here 🚀💸 Join our #Presale, and let’s conquer the #Crypto universe together ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/2CfxPY8Ioz — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 31, 2023



Set to become the one-stop platform for Web3 tools, the project will power the mass adoption of Web3 and increase the demand and growth of its native token, $LPX.

Invest Today and Potentially Earn over 100x in the Short Term

The cryptocurrency market is the biggest, most popular, and most functional decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations that have permeated several industries and created commercial ventures for traders.

According to CoinMarketCap Data, there are currently 25,000 crypto assets available.

While these denote more market opportunities, there are always complexities in choosing the right token with significant potential to rise to a moonshot.

After the exponential price pumps of $PEPE, investors are eager to discover the next biggest crypto to surge.

Crypto assets such as $AI, $XRP, $WSM, $YPRED, $FIL, $DLANCE, $EOS, $ECOTERRA, and $LPX have shown great market sentiments, fundamentals, technical analysis, and core utilities that could potentially catalyze an enormous bull trajectory.

While these tokens trade at a discounted price, investors still have the chance to jump in today and earn massive returns.

