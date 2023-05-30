Best Altcoins to Buy Today, May 30th – LPX, INJ, DLANCE, YPRED, QNT, AI, GRT, ECOTERRA

In the last seven days, $BTC, $ETH, $XRP, and other cryptocurrencies have continued their exponential price growth trajectory, recording 1.90%, 2.90%, and 8.52%, respectively.

The recent market recovery is touted to be driven by the recent Fiscal Responsibility 5 Act 2023 bill proposed by the U.S. House of Representatives to enable the government to surpass the debt limit.

The bill reportedly excludes a proposed White House cryptocurrency mining tax law of up to 30%.

The development created a large surge, triggering positive market sentiments that saw $BTC record 7% before Monday markets.

According to CoinMarketCap market data, the recent bull rally has already influenced the prices of several assets, such as $MATIC and $SOL, with over 3.43% and 6.69% recorded in the past seven days.

With the recent enormous price pumps of $PEPE, $SPONGE, and $WOJAK, some other altcoins have also shown exponential market opportunities for investors to earn over 200x in the short term.

In this article, we’ve selected the best altcoin to buy today due to recent price gains, impressive utilities, positive technical analysis, and potential upside gains.

Launchpad.XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad XYZ’s $LPX kicks off our list of the best altcoin to buy today due to its stacks of Web3 capabilities and utility-tailored offerings its platform offers to members.

The platform teleports users to the Web3 sphere to leverage the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, early crypto presales, the metaverse, decentralized finance (DeFi) products, and a powerful decentralized exchange (DEX).

Launchpad is building a digital hub that provides all Web3 tools for investors to discover potential market opportunities, invest early, and potentially earn significant returns before these assets launch officially and soar in price value.

Make Launchpad XYZ your true Web3 Home 🏠✨ With the Launchpad #Web3Wallet, you can securely store and manage your assets, ensuring their safety and convenience Say goodbye to worries and hello to the best Web3 experience 🔥 Join our #Presale today⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/4MmjAqDiWg — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 30, 2023

The digital asset has hit a new milestone of $798,000 in a few weeks, indicating hot traction from early adopters.

Fast selling at a discounted presale price of $0.0445 per token, investors can jump in and invest in $LPX today.

With more marketing strategies, backings from venture capital (VC), and adoptions from retail and institutional investors, the platform will soar in popularity and growth, influencing the value of $LPX.

Buy $LPX Now

Injective ($INJ)

$INJ takes the spot as the second-hottest altcoin due to its impressive platform fundamentals.

This platform offers a suite of tools that enable individuals to access and leverage intrinsic-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) products and projects.

In addition, the injective protocol serves as a layer-2 blockchain solution that allows investors to access DeFi markets seamlessly and securely.

The project is building a stellar open-source economy that aims to provide legitimate, transparent, and secure payment solutions for remittances and public exchanges.

Already, the platform has partnered with Klaytn blockchain to provide decentralized trading to millions of crypto traders and investors within the Klaytn ecosystem.

Additionally, Tencent Cloud has collaborated with Injective to support builders in its ecosystem. The strategic partnership will see Injective drive a spate of DeFi and Web3 finance enthusiasts into Injective.

At the heart of the surging Injective platform is its native token, $INJ.

At press time, the token trades at $7.67, with a staggering $94.3 million traded in the last 24 hours.

$INJ has recorded a 1% price increase in the last 24 hours and is signaling a surging bull rally on the horizon.

The digital asset trades above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $7.24 and $3.85, respectively, indicating a bullish zone.

The token trades below the 3-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $7.42 and $6.82, respectively, which aligns with SMA’s bull readings.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 59.83, a major shift from its initial 50.08, which signals a continuous push towards the overbought zone set at 70.

With more integrated utilities and strategic partnerships, $INJ could generate exponential gains in the short term and be among the hottest crypto gainers of 2023.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is an emerging crypto asset that powers the DeeLance ecosystem.

This revolutionary platform aims to build a Web3-powered workspace for freelancers and employees to exchange services for payments seamlessly.

Although there are other Web2 platforms built for freelancers to interact with employers for job opportunities, they are frequently plagued by recurring issues such as inconsistent employment, delayed payment, and contract ownership disputes.

DeeLance integrates non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contract-powered escrow accounts, and the metaverse to create a new holistic approach to recruitment.

The innovative platform also embeds a functional workspace that provides commercial opportunities to freelancers and great services to employers.

Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻 Only 8 hours left until #Presale stage 3 closes! ⏳ With $DLANCE, you can build professional social experiences in the Metaverse.🙌✨ Take advantage of the low price. Join $DLANCE Presale Now ⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Cryptocoin #Presale #Crypto pic.twitter.com/A5pOFKB7Os — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 30, 2023

Creatives can tokenize their services via NFT, which is automatically transferred to hirers when agreed payments have been transferred.

The platform integrates smart contract-powered escrow accounts to provide transparency, security, and instant payouts when services are completed.

The DeeLance metaverse provides a digital world where employers can rent offices, advertise job requirements, host meetings, and conduct interviews to select the most qualified candidates.

Creatives can also advertise their portfolio to entice employers.

The $DLANCE token power all transactions on the platform and is touted to reach great heights due to an emancipated spate of adoption of its unique projects freelance workspace offerings.

Hey DeeLancers!👨 💻 Experience work ownership like never before with $DLANCE!💎 Our aim is to revolutionize the freelance industry by tokenizing work products into #NFTs, ensuring secure & transparent transfer of work ownership🔒#Presale is live!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/HpS7azJxh0 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 28, 2023

Already, Bitgert Ventures have backed DeeLance with a $1.2 million investment, with more innovations in the future.

The $DLANCE presale is creating a lot of buzz due to its fast-selling rate.

At press time, the token trades at $0.033 and has raised an impressive $1.14 million in presale investments, which shows signs of what’s to come.

Buy $DLANCE Now

yPredict ($YPRED)

yPredict is building an ecosystem that provides artificial intelligence (AI) powered algorithms to enable traders and investors forecast cryptocurrency prices and leverage on potential upside gains.

The projects offer real-time market sentiments and data-driven insights on cryptocurrencies and other financial markets to enable users to make the right trade decisions for profit-making.

The impressive utility of yPredict is anchored on the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi), notably the crypto market.

With a continuous spate of new assets debuting daily, traders, quants, investors, and financial analysts can rely on yPredict to filter the noise from the market and give AI-powered predictions on futuristic growth trajectories of diverse assets.

📢 Looking for a top-notch analytics and prediction tool? Look no further! Introducing yPredict, the ultimate project for all your forecasting needs. 🚀 Powered by AI, this market research tool offers unrivaled features that will leave you amazed. 💪 In a world of constant… pic.twitter.com/szX3H6FzEv — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 30, 2023

This will enable users to spot and invest in the next hottest crypto asset set to provide enormous price pumps in the short term.

The $YPRED token will be used as credits to access the platform’s AI prediction algorithms.

The token is also experiencing a successful presale, with over $1.9 million raised from early investors.

📸 Capture the moment! 🎉 📊 Celebrating a huge milestone on our official @yPredict_ai Twitter account with 18,000 followers! 🎉 🥳 Join us in this journey of accurate predictions and insightful analysis. Thank you for being a part of our incredible community of #YPRED 🙌… pic.twitter.com/jPiFMVHrlN — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 29, 2023

The digital asset development team has announced that $YPRED will list on Bitmart exchange for a listing price of $0.12 after its presale ends.

Trades can lock into the current low presale price of $0.09 for a potential price increase triggered by its stacks of utilities to the global crypto space.

Visit yPredict Now

Quant ($QNT)

Quant, introduced in June 2018, claims to be the first operating system designed specifically for blockchains.

Its primary objective is to establish connections between blockchains and networks worldwide, ensuring optimal efficiency and interoperability.

The Overledger network serves as the foundation for this initiative, allowing developers to create decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) for their clientele.

However, to participate in the network and develop a MApp, developers are required to possess a specific quantity of Quant tokens ($QNT).

At press time, the token is trading at $114.25, with a 24-hour trading volume of $27 million, signifying an uptrend of 4.06% in the same period.

Regarding technical analysis, the asset’s form is slightly bearish as its current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $114.4 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $127.4 for the long term.

$QNT is currently pushing toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $118.7.

However, a steady bullish surge could see the asset hit this price mark in no time.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 63.06 signifies that $QNT is currently underbought. Nevertheless, $QNT could soon become overbought if the buying pressure continues.

As expected, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a robust buying signal while it remains positioned above the orange trendline.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI makes it to our list of the best altcoins to buy today due to its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, novel meme-to-earn (M2E) model, and upside gains in the short term.

The meme coin platform, AiDoge, shares a similar concept to the innovative yPredict platform.

It integrates AI technology, memes, and blockchain to build an exciting ecosystem and utility token for users to earn great commercial ventures.

The project features an AI-powered meme generator that produces high-quality and trendy meme tokens for users.

Like the ChatGPT setup, members simply need to input their meme description via the platform’s text prompt.

Never forget #AiDogeArmy! 🎨🚀 Our cutting-edge AI algorithms and extensive meme datasets ensure you get the freshest, most relevant memes out there. 💪 Grab your $AI today and before we go live on exchanges! 🔥 👉 https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#Presale #MemeCoin AltGem $PEPE pic.twitter.com/QOjsBt5wSt — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 30, 2023

Once this is done, the meme generator mints HD memes that can be used on social media and crypto forums for massive engagements and virality.

Members get to vote on the best memes, and creators are rewarded with $AI for their creativity to the meme ecosystem – a perfect meme-to-earn (M2E) ecosystem for individuals to profit from their hobby.

With optimal marketing strategies, AiDoge’s impressive meme generator can play a significant role in the global advert and marketing sectors.

The platforms can be utilized to mint sponsored memes for brands, products, merchandise, NFTs, and many more.

The $AI token will be the credit required to mint memes which will create exponential demand, a major drive in a price increase.

The digital asset’s presale has ended, with over $14.9 million raised in just weeks.

The project’s development team has also announced the launch of its contract address, a major step geared at an official debut on trading platforms.

Investors keen on taking advantage of the potential massive growth trajectory of $AI still have the chance to purchase the token at a discounted price of $0.0000336 per token before it lists on public exchanges.

Buy $AI Now

The Graph ($GRT)

The Graph is an indexing protocol designed for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, enabling efficient data querying.

The protocol plays a crucial role in various applications within the DeFi and broader Web3 ecosystems.

Through the protocol, users can generate and publish subgraphs, which serve as open APIs for convenient data accessibility.

The platform aims to democratize decentralized public infrastructure, making it accessible and reliable for everyone.

The Graph Token ($GRT) serves as the protocol’s native cryptocurrency.

The digital asset is used by developers to cover the costs of network queries.

Also, it serves as an incentive for individuals who contribute to hosting application data through powered nodes.

The Graph Network has recently achieved a significant achievement in its multi-chain expansion as part of the protocol’s utility development.

The Graph Network reaches another multi-chain milestone today ⛓️ Two new chains are now available on the decentralized network: Fantom & Polygon! Now devs building on these chains can decentralize their data layer & build unstoppable dapps 💪 — The Graph (@graphprotocol) May 17, 2023

The decentralized network now supports two additional chains, namely Fantom and Polygon.

This development enables developers working on these chains to decentralize their data layer and create unstoppable decentralized applications (dApps).

At press time, the $GRT token is trading at $0.12 with a trading volume of $52 million, indicating a surge of 2.13% in the last 24 hours.

Based on technical charts, the asset form is neutral. $GRT’s current price is on par with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.12 for the short term.

However, the digital asset trails far below its 200-day SMA of $0.19 for the long term.

The token is currently accelerating toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.13, and a sustained bullish trend might push the asset to this price mark.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 55.57 puts $GRT in the underbought zone, while the moving average divergence convergence (MACD) displays a strong buy view.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Rounding up our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $ECOTERRA, a revolutionary green initiative crypto asset geared towards the fight against climate change.

The digital asset has already raised over $4.5 million in presale investments as it sets to hit a new milestone of $5 million in the coming days.

The major catalyst for the red-hot presale sales is the token’s impressive platform, ecoterra.

Ecoterra is a decentralized project that combines blockchain technology with the novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) concept.

The project aims to push the adoption of recycling as a step to combat climate change and incentivize participants with $ECOTERRA as a reward.

Members on the platform can go on eco-friendly activities such as beach cleaning and environment pickups of used waste materials such as plastics, glass bottles, and silicon cans.

📈 @Strike has recently incorporated $USDT into their payment gateway, enabling users to make purchases and payments using the #Stablecoin 🛒💱 Don’t forget, you can purchase $ECOTERRA with $USDT on our website Join our #Presale today ♻️🌿https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG#Crypto pic.twitter.com/nDbLszuw0r — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 30, 2023

With ecoterra’s robust app, users can access the nearest reverse vending machine (RVM), scan and dump used products, and earn $ECOTERRA tokens automatically transferred to their wallets.

The platform also provides a business-to-business (B2B) service where recycle-based and production companies can come together, interact, collaborate, and exchange recycled products for $ECOTERRA.

Individuals and companies can also offset their carbon by investing in ecoterra’s tree planting initiatives, solar and wind energy development, and educational awareness about climate change.

🗞️ In 2021, #ETH processed 4.5x more transactions than @Visa, with a staggering trading volume of $11.6 trillion, proving the immense potential and utility of ETH for future advancements Start your journey today by purchasing $ECOTERRA with $ETH ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 30, 2023

The $ECOTERRA token could permeate several green initiative sectors and companies and even become a mode of payment.

This widespread adoption and utility of the token could create huge demand traction, leading to a potential price surge.

Investors interested in impacting the environment and earning commercial ventures while at it can lock into $ECOTERRA’s discounted presale price of $0.0085 per token.

Visit ECOTERRA Now

These Low-Priced Altcoins Are Rallying: The Best Investment for Over 100x Potential Gains

Bitcoin and Ethereum have consolidated their position as the two biggest and most influential tokens in today’s crypto market.

While these two tokens have recorded notable growth rates in the past seven days, they’re way above beginners’ budget for investment.

At press time, $BTC trades at $27,914 while $ETH sits at 1,910, respectively. However, the potential upside for both coins isn’t as high as top altcoins.

Nevertheless, altcoins such as $LPX, $INJ, $DLANCE, $YPRED, $QNT, $AI, $GRT, and $ECOTERRA have posed the most valuable options today.

These tokens have shown unique concepts and upside potentials to generate over 100x gains in the short term.

Traders set to be amongst the early investors of the next biggest moonshots should lock into these assets today.

