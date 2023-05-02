Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 2nd – AIDOGE, CAKE, LPX, PEPE, ECOTERRA, ARB, DLANCE, CRV, LHINU

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a slight decrease in its gains over the past 24 hours. Currently, the industry has retraced 1.24% of its gains and has a total market capitalization of $1.16 trillion.

While many may view this as the onset of a bearish trend, savvy investors know this is a great time to buy promising assets for a bargain. However, identifying such assets can be tedious given the enormous amount of assets the crypto market is littered with.

In this article, we have picked the nine best altcoins investors are tapping into even as the broader market braces for a recovery.

AiDoge ($AI)

Topping our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $AI, the native token of the meme-making platform AiDoge.

Although the token is not yet listed on public exchanges, it is quickly selling on presale, raising over $791,000 from enthusiastic investors in just a few weeks.

AiDoge is a new blockchain project that capitalizes on the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI). This revolutionary project has created a decentralized tool that allows users to create unique memes from simple text prompts in real time.

Memes and artificial intelligence are popular and innovative features in the crypto space, and that is what AiDoge is all about.

Aidoge employs the same machine-learning AI technology in ChatGPT and DALL-e to generate appropriate memes for the context.

The platform also offers consumers an AI-driven meme-generating experience while adapting to the constantly evolving crypto landscape.

The cutting-edge AI algorithm has been trained on massive meme datasets and crypto news to ensure that it provides high-quality, current memes in response to text inputs. Thus, high-caliber, current memes are guaranteed.

Making meme creation available to everyone will spark a creative explosion and introduce a general audience to the limitless potential of crypto-secured decentralized networks.

This innovative platform will stand out thanks to its AI-assisted creation of unique, high-quality memes and NFT-supported ownership verification.

At the time of writing, the $AI token is priced at $0.0000264 in its second stage of the presale.

At the end of Stage 20, the listing price of the token is expected to increase to $0.00003360, resulting in an estimated paper profit of 29.3% for early investors, even before trading commences.

Investors who stake their $AI tokens can earn rewards and premium features such as daily credit rewards based on the amount staked and exclusive access to additional features or voting rights.

The platform’s developers have recently announced that the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

AiDoge may experience a notable increase in its value as the upcoming IEO could attract numerous new buyers.

PancakeSwap ($CAKE)

The PancakeSwap’s token, $CAKE, takes up the second spot as the best altcoin to buy today.

PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (AMM) and a decentralized finance (DeFi) application that enables users to trade tokens, leasing out liquidity in exchange for rewards.

The project went live in September 2020 as a decentralized exchange for trading BEP20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain.

The platform’s use of an automated market maker model means liquidity pools are used in place of order books.

PancakeSwap users can use an automated market maker method to trade against a liquidity pool. Users receive Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens in return by contributing funds to these pools.

Users can farm LP tokens and stake their CAKE to win rewards by adding their tokens to the liquidity pool. This allows them to generate revenue.

Overall, PancakeSwap allows users to trade BEP20 tokens, contribute liquidity to the exchange and earn fees, and stake LP tokens to earn $CAKE.

At press time, the $CAKE token is trading at $2.51, with a 24-hour trading volume of $48 million, indicating a downtrend of 4.18% in the same period.

Based on technical analysis, the token’s movement is bearish. Its current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $3.57 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $5.38 for the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 20.49 indicates that $CAKE is currently oversold. Unsurprisingly, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a sell signal.

Launchpad ($LPX)

Like $AI, $LPX is one of the new emerging altcoins in the crypto sphere.

Launchpad is a new crypto project developing the most user-friendly gateway into the Web3 ecosystem for decentralized goods and services.

With the Launchpad wallet, users can easily access Web3 services without obstacles.

Although many platforms offer access to Web3 services or experiences, most only offer incomplete solutions.

None aspires to be a gateway for all of the upcoming benefits the Web3 ecosystem offers, thereby creating a space for Launchpad (LPX) to thrive.

This cutting-edge platform aims to facilitate participation by eliminating barriers and serving as a central hub for individuals and companies to discover relevant platforms and products that align with their interests.

Launchpad offers a reliable platform for businesses to create Web3 experiences for their customers and clients. This platform allows global brands like Apple, Nike, and Coca-Cola to build such experiences easily.

Get your crypto game on with Launchpad and access the hottest projects in #DeFi and #Web3Gaming It's time to leave the traditional finance world behind and enter the exciting world of #DeFi Don't miss out on this opportunity – join our #Presale today!https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/LklQPUlzXW — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 2, 2023

The platform also provides all the resources customers require to succeed in Web3, from learning and insights to trading alpha, analytics, and strategy.

At the time of writing, the $LPX token is selling for $0.035 in the first stage of a ten-stage presale program.

The Web3 portal has garnered over $162,000 just a few days after its debut, indicating a rising interest from investors.

Pepe ($PEPE)

$PEPE is a novel deflationary meme coin that has quickly gained traction in the cryptocurrency community.

The token, created as a tribute to the popular “Pepe the Frog” meme, is launched on the Ethereum chain and aims to merge the world of the internet with digital assets.

The recently released meme coin $PEPE has become a big hit in the crypto world, with a market valuation of $24 million.

Since its debut on April 17th, $PEPE has experienced an impressive price rally, indicating an impending bullish run that could last for weeks.

At the time of writing, the token price is trading at $0.000001, with a $524 million trading volume, indicating a surge of 9.35% in the past day.

The digital asset appeals to the crypto community because of its no-tax policy, a redistributive structure that rewards long-term stakers, and a burning mechanism to maintain coin scarcity.

The $PEPE roadmap is divided into three phases, with phase one involving the CoinMarketCap listing and $PEPE being a hot topic on Twitter.

This has been achieved after the meme coin got listed recently on CoinMarketCap.

Phase two involves listing on controlled exchanges (CEXs), and phase three involves listing on tier 1 exchanges and what the team refers to as a meme takeover.

PepeCoin has the potential to become as popular as Dogecoin due to its viral appeal.

Recently, an investor turned a $250 investment in PEPE into an impressive $1.02 million in just a few days. The token was purchased on April 15th by swapping 0.125 Ethereum for 5.9 trillion $PEPE tokens.

As $PEPE increased by almost 40,7900% in four days, the investor raised their wager to $1 million. Even after the increase, the wallet still has 3.9 trillion coins, currently valued at slightly more than $5.3 million.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is a unique altcoin that aims to impact climate change while rewarding members with crypto incentives for their efforts.

The ecoterra project employs a novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) model and is the first blockchain project to reward members for recycling waste products and offsetting their carbon footprint.

To participate, users need to find a store with a reverse vending machine (RVM), scan the barcode of their product, and start recycling to earn $ECOTERRA tokens.

Users will also receive a specific quantity of the tokens after scanning the RVM’s receipt for each item they recycle. These tokens can be staked or given to environmental causes like beach cleaning and many more.

ANNOUNCEMENT: A new milestone has been accomplished!! ⭐️$2,8 MILLION RAISED⭐️ We are selling out fast! Buy now before the price increases! Join ecoterra's presale here ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/2O8HZUTX0P — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 2, 2023

The ecoterra project aims to encourage businesses to make a positive environmental impact while rewarding customers for their environmentally beneficial behavior.

At press time, $ECOTERRA trades at $0.007 USDT and has raised $2.82 million from its presale, signifying a massive rise in interest from value-driven investors.

Arbitrum ($ARB)

$ARB, the native token of the Arbitrum network, is another altcoin to purchase today, with a 24-hour trading volume of $265 million

The Arbitrum network is a layer-two (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum that employs Optimistic rollups to increase speed, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

While the Ethereum ecosystem for creating decentralized apps has grown significantly, it has also encountered deficiencies such as high gas costs, low throughput, and a challenging user interface.

However, Arbitrum intends to make the Ethereum ecosystem more scalable, reduce transaction costs, and enhance the dynamic user experience.

The $ARB token is utilized for governance purposes. Holders can vote on proposals that impact the platform’s functionality, protocol updates, funding distribution, and the Security Council selection.

At press time, the $ARB token is trading at $1.32, indicating a downtrend of 1.86% in the last 24 hours.

The token currently ranks 36th on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $1.6 billion and a circulating supply of 1.2 billion tokens.

The Arbitrum token is currently moving bearish. Its relative strength index (RSI) sits at 44.36, signaling that $ARB is in the underbought zone, and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) value reflects a sell signal.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is yet another presale token with the potential to generate significant investment returns once listed on public exchanges.

The DeeLance project aims to revolutionize how businesses and freelancers operate in a decentralized environment. This is accomplished by granting users complete control over their projects and offering fast crypto payment options for fast transactions.

This innovative project is poised to disrupt the $761.6 billion recruitment market by providing customers with improved terms at lower costs than competitors such as Upwork, Freelancers, and Fiverr, plagued with issues like delayed payments, high fees, and many more.

The project includes a non-fungible token (NFT) market, a metaverse, and a platform for hiring freelancers to enhance their workflow.

Furthermore, DeeLance offers numerous benefits, including securing escrow accounts. These accounts ensure that freelancers receive payment by holding the money in trust until both parties are satisfied with the work’s completion.

With its enhanced offerings for customers and freelancers, the Web3 app has the potential to draw in millions of freelancers globally.

The innovative token has garnered over $575,000 in presale and trades at a discounted price of $0.029 USDT.

Valu-driven investors can purchase the $DLANCE token now as it embeds numerous benefits and utility for the growing freelance industry.

Curve DAO Token ($CRV)

The Curve platform is a decentralized exchange for stablecoins that controls liquidity through an automated market maker (AMM).

This platform also introduced a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), with $CRV serving as its internal token.

At the time of writing, the $CRV token is selling at $0.88 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27 million. The crypto asset has seen a downtrend of 1.61% in the same period.

$CRV’s technical analysis currently shows a bearish sentiment. The asset’s current price sits below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $0.95 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $1.24 for the long term.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak sell signal, while the relative strength index (RSI) value of 37.76 puts $CRV in the underbought zone.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to purchase today is the trailblazing $LHINU asset.

The digital asset has completed its presale program, having raised over $10 million from value-driven investors.

However, to bolster the buyback funds, some $LHINU tokens are being sold at the listing price of $0.000145.

These tokens are derived from the 10% used to provide liquidity, pay for exchange listings, and offer awards to the community.

Love Hate Inu, dubbed the “ultimate meme project,” has a powerful vote-to-earn (V2E) mechanism that allows members to share their opinions on polls and receive cryptocurrency rewards for their participation.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! The final stage of the $LHINU #Presale has sold out! Thank you to all our voters, followers and future creators! pic.twitter.com/tH9NBsaP18 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) May 2, 2023

These viral topics range from entertainment to politics and controversial personalities like Elon Musk and Andrew Tate.

However, users must stake the $LHINU tokens for at least 30 days to participate in the voting process and gain prizes. The platform employs this method to ensure fairness in the voting system.

The new meme sensation platform is unique and builds upon the success of previous meme tokens, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Love Hate Inu is built on Ethereum blockchain technology, which helps prevent spam and manipulation.

According to the Business Research Company report, the online survey market is currently worth $3.2 billion and is expected to grow to $5.69 billion by 2027.

Love Hate Inu aims to become the industry’s go-to platform for transparent and legitimate voting exercises.

Conclusion

In this roundup, we looked at nine incredible crypto assets that have the potential to rule the market owing to their utility, fundamental research, and profit potential.

AiDoge, our top project, is a groundbreaking initiative that will inspire a creative explosion and introduce a wide audience to the boundless potential of crypto-secured decentralized networks.

However, investors should be aware that the cryptocurrency market is unpredictable. Therefore, it is important to conduct thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency project.

