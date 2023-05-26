Best Altcoins to Buy Today, May 26th – COPIUM, RNDR, AiDOGE, LDO, ECOTERRA, LPX, HBAR, DLANCE, YPRED

Cryptocurrencies have grown to be one of the best innovations of decentralized finance (DeFi) due to their explosive growth marks.

However, crypto assets have been under pressure lately after reports of market makers and institutional investors pivoting to other regions due to the strict compliance framework of U.S. regulators and fears over an upcoming bearish market.

According to a report from Bloomberg, top crypto firms such as Jump Crypto and Jane Street Group are set to pull back from trading digital assets in U.S. regions due to regulatory scrutiny.

Even Coinbase said it wouldn’t rule out relocating from the US.

The three firms are some of the world’s biggest market marks for cryptocurrency. Their retreat from the U.S. market could heighten liquidity problems and propel a steep doldrum.

Amidst uncertainties and current bear market conditions, there are still potential opportunities investors could leverage and earn great returns.

Although there are over 24,000 assets (listed on CoinMarketCap), we’ve selected the best nine altcoins to buy today based on strong fundamentals, utility, and potential for huge returns on a short-term basis.

Copium ($COPIUM)

Starting our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $COPIUM, the latest meme token to create large market buzz and massive gains for early investors.

The new meme sensations aim to foster an engaging, entertaining community around its red-hot hype suffusing the crypto sphere.

After its listing on Uniswap decentralized exchange on May 18th, the meme token recorded over 800% price pumps, attracting attention from diverse crypto communities across the globe.

The enormous growth trajectory may be the tip of the iceberg for $COPIUM, with many enthusiasts seeing this as a sign of a bull rally on the horizon, particularly based on a soon-coming NFT collection launch.

The development team has announced the meme token will launch an NFT collection on OpenSea.

The top 200 $COPIUM holders will be given a unique “Copium Tank” NFT collection based on the number of $COPIUM held.

The meme platform integration of NFT will build an incentivization accumulation and promote $ COPIUM’s price growth.

At press time, $COPIUM is priced at $0.00398, down to 1.84% in the last 24 hours.

Although the meme sensation has no solution-driven utilities, a continuous push from several meme communities and an upcoming NFT launch could catalyze a gradual push to a moonshot.

As we move forward, $COPIUM could stand out as a viral meme coin to watch due to its display of growth potential.

Render Token ($RNDR)

$RNDR is the second best altcoin to buy today due to its intrinsic computerization technology.

The crypto asset is the utility token of the Render Network, a revolutionary provider of the decentralized graphics processing unit (GPU) based rendering solutions.

As a GPU-based rendering platform, the network consists of three functional components that work together: creators, node operators, and OctaneRender.

Using this system, creators can access GPU power to render high-quality visual images at higher speeds at fast speeds and lower costs.

Additionally, node operators can rent out their unused GPU power to creators and receive $RNDR tokens for dedicated time rendering.

$RNDR serves as the project’s utility token used to pay for animation, VFX rendering, and graphical motion effects.

According to CoinMarketCap’s $RNDR market data, the visual rendering token trades at $2.82 with a staggering 24-hour trading volume of $312 million.

$RNDR is currently down to 1.27% in the last 24 hours and trades below 68.01% of its all-time high of $8.76 recorded on November 21st, 2021.

However, technical analysis indicates a bullish market for the surging altcoin. $RNDR trades above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $1.980 and $1.191, respectively.

The $GPU-based token also trades above the 3-day and 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) resistance of $2.70 and $2.50.

The SMAs and EMAs indicators signal the $RNDR market is on a gradual growth trajectory which could lead to a bull run.

The relative strength index (RSI) oscillator sits at 70.61. This means that the crypto asset is trading above an overbought zone which could lead to further price increases.

Already, top Web3 companies, notably Pudgy Penguins, have adopted the intrinsic rendering technology of Render Network to create high-quality visuals.

👀! @Pudgypenguins’s newly released toy line video was animated and composited by Render power users @OurBureaux @blake_3D! The team 3D scanned the plushies and modeled the toys, used Octane AOV passes for the beauty and shadows, and rendered on the Render Network @rendertoken!… https://t.co/6yyfzAOrx0 — Render Network | RNDR (@RenderToken) May 19, 2023

With more adoptions and a spate of use cases deployed on Web3 technology, $RNDR could be a hot project to generate upside gains.

AiDoge ($AI)

Another altcoin that has piqued the interest of investors attention is $AI.

The meme coin has created lots of buzz of late, raising over $14.8 million in presale investments from early investors.

$AI sets itself apart from other meme tokens as it powers AiDoge, an innovative platform that offers artificial intelligence (AI) powered meme generator.

The meme generator technology enables users to create high-quality memes in seconds.

To get started, users are required to input depth descriptions of their meme concept via the platform’s text prompt.

Powered by the same machine-learning AI technology as DALL-e and ChatGPT, the AiDoge meme generator produce relevant memes for users in seconds.

These memes can reflect market trends in the crypto sphere and social media and create engagements on crypto forums.

Crypto analysts believe the utility of AiDoge is capable of giving it the extra edge to beat out its competition and make it a mainstay in multiple vital sectors, including the marketing and advertising industries.

Brands, companies, and vibrant communities could adopt meme generator technology to create customized logos, products, and merchandise for their user base, creating high demands for $AI and a drive for a price increase.

With innovative technology and a vibrant community, #AiDoge stands out from the crowd.⭐️ Brace yourself for a #Memecoin experience like no other, where memes meet utility.💪 Join us and unleash the power of $AI! 🐶🔥 👉https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#MemeCoinSeason #Crypto $PEPE pic.twitter.com/qLTwQcSXu0 — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 26, 2023

The combination of AI and the blockchain industry makes $AI one of the best altcoins to buy today, as it can merge the growth trajectory of both technologies to drive its price value to a moonshot.

Trading at a discounted presale price of $0.0000336 per token, investors can jump into the next biggest meme token and potentially earn enormous profits.

Lido DAO Token ($LDO)

$LDO is the native token of the Lido decentralized autonomous organization platform (DAO)

The DAO ecosystem is built as a liquid staking protocol that supports sever layer one and layer two cryptocurrencies deployed on the proof-of-stake (POS) mechanism.

Conventional decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols enable users to stake their digital assets. However, users won’t be able to access their assets until the fixed staking period is over.

This restricts traders and investors from leveraging other potential market opportunities that offer better returns.

Lido DAO’s significant utility changes the narrative by enabling non-custodial staking to members. This enables them to stake their locked ETH into other DeFi protocols for more passive commercial ventures.

At press time, $LDO trades at $1.98 per token, with an astounding $55 million in trading volume recorded in the last 24 hours.

However, the DAO token appears to be a bearish doldrum. $LDO is down to 3.59% in the past 24 hours and 82.04% below its all-time high of $11.00 recorded on November 16th, 2021.

The crypto asset technical analysis indicates a steep downtrend as the $LDO trades below the 3-day and 10-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $2.01 and 2.06, respectively – which points out a bearish zone.

$LDO also trades below the 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $2.14 and $2.37, which aligns with the EMA technical downtrend reading.

The token finds support as it trades above the 200-day SMA set at $1.95. The relative strength index (RSI) resides at 46.35, which shows that the $LDO market is slightly above the underbought zone.

Although the DAO asset has recorded a steep decline recently, a new opportunity for traders to buy the current dip with big eyes on a price rebound is now open.

Lido’s fundamentals are also superb. Ethereum staking is at an all time high right now and the dominance of Lido’s staking platform is increasing exponentially.

The token was recently listed on Bitfinex and could expand even further to revered public exchanges, which may catalyze its price value growth.

The Lido DAO decentralized finance dominance has recorded significant growth from 7% to 26% in 12 months.

With increased adoption of retail and institutional investors, $LDO could become one of the highest crypto gainers in 2023 and reward traders that purchase the dip with uptrend gains.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

The ecoterra project is a groundbreaking initiative spearheading the development of sustainable solutions for a greener future.

The green crypto project is experiencing a remarkable surge as the presale of its token, ecoterra altcoin, hits the $4.3 million mark.

According to Statista, the worldwide recycling sector is projected to reach a value of $63 billion in 2023, with the potential to grow to $88 billion by 2030.

With a mission to address pressing environmental challenges, ecoterra combines cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and a commitment to ecological preservation.

The project’s objective goes beyond merely educating the public about the importance of recycling; ecoterra also aims to encourage recycling by offering financial rewards through its innovative Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system.

It is no surprise, then, that prominent crypto presale analysts foresee significant upside potential for the $ECOTERRA token.

Ecoterra promotes recycling in stores by installing reverse vending machines (RVMs) and rewarding users with $ECOTERRA tokens for each item recycled.

These tokens can be staked or donated to environmental causes.

Ecoterra has already begun integrating global brands such as Vittel, Heineken, and San Pellegrino into its ecosystem.

Great news: ecoterra has reached an incredible milestone🎉🚀 More than $4,300,000 RAISED 🔥 Join our #Presale now and be part of the sustainable revolution ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/y46oqyVild — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 26, 2023

These items will be recognized as scannable materials, allowing users to earn recycling rewards.

Investors who purchase the $ECOTERRA token at the current price of $0.0085 can anticipate a paper gain of about 30% when it lists on CEX and DEXs for $0.01 later this year.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad XYZ dubbed the “Home of Web3,” has made waves in the cryptocurrency industry with its unique approach.

The platform has successfully garnered over $643,000 in its presale campaign for its native token, $LPX, attracting huge investor attention.

The token offers various benefits to holders who stake a minimum of 10,000 tokens.

These perks include substantial fee discounts, exclusive early access to non-fungible token (NFT) mint whitelists and presales, beta releases of play-to-earn games, and prestigious community badges.

Ready to leave the old world behind and embark on a Web3 adventure? Launchpad XYZ is here to make it more accessible and user-friendly🚀 Get ready to sign up for your Web3 Wallet with just your email address or mobile number 🔐 Join our #Presale ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/bkQ79j61e0 — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 26, 2023

The $LPX tokens are currently available for $0.0445, with the next price set at $0.046. This indicates a potential profit of around 27% in the near future.

The cryptocurrency industry’s fragmented nature necessitates using multiple platforms for optimal investment activities.

Recognizing this challenge, Launchpad has created an all-in-one platform that offers a comprehensive suite of features.

Seeking NFT trading insights? Check out Launchpad XYZ, we’ve got the trend data to fuel your profit-making journey 💰📈 And guess what? Our platform is so user-friendly that even your grandpa could rock it 🧓👵 Don’t miss out on our #Presale ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/Q9rMEgvfUm — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 26, 2023

These features include a Web3 wallet, digital asset exchanges, metaverse experience libraries, a hub for play-to-earn games, and more.

Beyond serving as a central portal for discovering products and platforms aligned with users’ interests, Launchpad aims to enhance engagement by minimizing obstacles and friction for users.

Hedera ($HBAR)

$HBAR serves as the native digital currency for the Hedera Hashgraph platform, positioning itself as a viable alternative to conventional blockchain technology.

Hedera functions as a decentralized and open-source public ledger. It adopts the leaderless, asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) hashgraph consensus algorithm.

This design ensures a fairer and more efficient system, addressing common drawbacks of older blockchain platforms, such as sluggish transaction processing and instability.

In a recent adoption of the Hedera Hashgraph’s efficient system, Red Swan CRE, a commercial real estate firm managing $5 billion in assets under management (AUM), plans to establish its token studio on Hedera to tokenize real-world assets (RWA).

“@RedSwanCRE decided to leverage #Hedera for its highly optimized and built-for-purpose Hedera Token Service (HTS) that allows #RealWorldAssets to be tokenized with a combination of speed, #sustainability, security, and low, fixed fees.”@TokenizerIO⤵️https://t.co/PZj72TSlpP — Hedera (@hedera) May 26, 2023

Red Swan has chosen to utilize Hedera’s optimized and purpose-built Hedera Token Service (HTS) for tokenization. This service provides exceptional attributes, including remarkable speed, sustainability, security, and low fixed fees.

At press time, the $HBAR token is trading at $0.051, with a 24-hour trading volume of $12 million, indicating an uptrend of 0.37% in the same period.

Based on technical analysis, $HBAR’s form is bearish. The current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.59 for the short term and its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.86 for the long term.

The digital asset has found a foothold just below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.053.

However, a steady bullish trend could see the asset hit this level and break through to higher levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 35.35 puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy view.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance, a novel Web3 freelancing and hiring platform, has achieved a significant fundraising milestone in the presale of its utility token, $DLANCE.

The digital asset has raised over $1 million within a few months of launching the presale.

The project’s social media presence is also impressive, as it has garnered over 28,000 followers on Twitter, with its Telegram and Discord channels boasting 13,000 and 4,000 members, respectively.

With the growing popularity of DeeLance and its expanding community, experts in the crypto industry are predicting substantial gains for the $DLANCE token in the coming year.

Web2 platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr currently dominate the remote freelance industry. However, these platforms are plagued by problems such as delayed payments, high fees, and many other issues.

The innovative platform, DeeLance, aims to revolutionize remote working and the $761 billion-dollar recruitment sector by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

The platform stands out with its industry-low client fee of just 2% and a freelancer fee of 10%, which is also competitive compared to other platforms.

Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻 Through DeeLance NFT Marketplace users can: 🔐Trade #NFT

💱Experience NFT subscription model

🪙 List assets at a fixed price or do timed auction

🥇Use NFT catalogs to display NFT collections Join $DLANCE #presale!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto #Token pic.twitter.com/jxdoou8FFW — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 26, 2023

Furthermore, DeeLance aims to eliminate withdrawal fees and currency conversion delays by facilitating instant payments through cryptocurrencies.

It also offers several competitive advantages, which include the absence of task size limits, a scalable dispute system, efficient escrow services, content ownership rights, and enhanced staff recruitment features.

Already selling fast on presale, the $DLANCE token trades at a discounted price of $0.033 USDT, with four days until its price increases.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $YPRED, the utility token of the yPredict platform.

yPredict is an advanced trading research and analysis platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze financial markets and gather valuable data.

The platform offers sophisticated predictive tools to enhance trading strategies.

yPredict has gained significant attention in the crypto space due to its cutting-edge AI technology and increasing interest in AI applications.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the Web3 start-up has raised an impressive sum of $1.76 million through the presale of its $YPRED token.

At press time, investors can purchase $YPRED tokens at $0.07 each. However, the price will increase to $0.09 in stage 6 before the token is listed on major crypto exchanges later this year at $0.12.

This presents an opportunity for early investors to achieve substantial gains of up to 140% potentially.

📷 Breaking News: yPredict, the AI-powered crypto trading platform, enters the sixth stage of its presale with the #YPRED token price climbing to $0.09. The highly anticipated listing on major exchanges later this year at $0.12 could result in substantial multi-X gains.… pic.twitter.com/Xc9k8PVWff — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 25, 2023

yPredict was developed by the top 1% of AI developers and quantitative analysts to create state-of-the-art crypto research and trading capabilities.

This includes AI-based signals, breakout identification, pattern recognition, and sentiment analysis derived from social media and news sources.

Additionally, yPredict’s marketplace allows experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or research data as trading signals for subscription by traders and investors.

The project’s development team has announced that a Beta version will be made available soon, allowing users to access price predictions and monitor the progress of their portfolios.

To access this, users are required to sign up early on the yPredict waiting list for the Beta registration.

$PEPE and $WOJAK Price Pumps Are Fading Off: These Altcoins Can Potentially Generate up to 100x Gains

We have witnessed the exponential price pumps of $PEPE and $WOJAK worth over 4000%. However, the overall bearish market has caused price declines of over 10% for these tokens.

Nevertheless, this article explores the best altcoins to buy today based on their solid fundamentals and technical analysis.

Investors searching for the next crypto asset to provide explosive gains in the short term should consider these altcoins before their price increases.

