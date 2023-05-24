Best Altcoins to Buy Today, May 24th – LPX, COPIUM, FTM, DLANCE, YPRED, KAVA, AI, LTC, ECOTERRA

Cryptocurrencies have spanned up to a new revolution of decentralized finance, creating a pool of opportunities for investors to earn great profits on short or long-term basics.

While the significant growth of the crypto sphere is great, the current market appears to be on a downtrend, with Bitcoin and Ethereum declining to 3.29% and 2.86% in the last 24 hours.

The bearish standpoint of the two biggest crypto assets has affected many other tokens.

The growing uncertainties over the liquidation of crypto exchanges and ventures, harsh regulations, and the federal reserve interest hikes have caused further steep falls in price values.

Amid the market headwinds, some altcoins have shown great market sentiments.

In this article, we’ve selected the best nine altcoins to buy today based on strong fundamentals, technical analysis, utility, and potential to record significant price pumps.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Starting our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $LPX, the native token of the Launchpad XYZ platform.

The $LPX is experiencing one of the hottest presales, with over $595,000 raised from early investors in over two weeks.

The asset’s hot market traction is fueled by its cutting-edge platform, which links individuals and the Web3 sphere.

The innovative Launchpad XYZ is building a portal that connects people to several opportunities in the Web3 space.

Traders and investors can access the early crypto presale, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, play-to-earn (P2E) games, metaverse, and a powerful decentralized exchange.

Apart from stacks of Web3 tools, the project features artificial intelligence (AI) powered algorithms, market sentiments, data insights, and real-time analysis to help traders unlock complex trading charts.

Ready to gain a trading edge like never before? Join our exclusive VIP list and unlock access to the coveted Trading Edge newsletter and receive market-leading alpha and exclusive trade setups Sign up now via the link below! https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/z9KFf56an9 — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 24, 2023

Furthermore, the platform’s whitepaper states users can leverage an inbuilt “Quotient” indicator to check the potential risks or upside gains of crypto assets and other Web3 projects.

The analysis tool combines 400+ data points, trading volumes, and moving averages technicals to unveil the risks and uptrend trajectories of assets.

The Web3-powered ecosystem’s real-time market insights and quotient offerings will enable users to discover the next $PEPE, $SPONGE, and $WOJAK at an early stage in a bid to earn enormous profits before the price increase.

Missed out on $PEPE? Here's your second chance with $LPX! $LPX is the ultimate tool for any traders, getting them access to trading insights, reduced gas fees, and MORE Join our #Presale and be ready to level up your trading game ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/FsASCFkPcJ — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 24, 2023

Ultimately, Launchpad aims to become the next king of the Web3 space for crypto enthusiasts to discover the next explosive asset.

At press time, the Web3-powered native token, $LPX, trades at a presale price of $0.0445 per token.

Copium ($COPIUM)

Missed the enormous price increase of $WOJAK? $COPIUM is another meme token that has the potential to provide explosive pumps to early investors.

The meme sensation debuted on Uniswap on May 18th and has generated over 80x gains for traders.

However, the new token has nearly zero utility and is fueled majorly by media hype, vibrant meme communities, and navigation toward an unknown crypto landscape.

At press time, $COPIUM is priced at $0.00477, indicating a 32.69% downtrend in the last 24 hours.

This decline in price is expected to fade due to the upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) collection launch.

Copium Tank NFT update!! They turn into a passive income. Read how pic.twitter.com/PDg8zGsIqU — $COPIUM (@COPIUMDROP) May 23, 2023

Although there’s no chosen date for public release, enthusiasts believe the meme token will generate great traction on OpenSea when it launches and drive $COPIUM value to a moonshot.

Turning $COPIUM into the most popular worldwide meme & how you can profit from this! Come cope with us, read on! pic.twitter.com/qLhDYxzYkz — $COPIUM (@COPIUMDROP) May 23, 2023

The crypto asset has had a staggering trading volume of $4.3 million in the last 24 hours, which is quite impressive for a newly launched token.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

Like the revolutionary $LPX token, $DLANCE leverages sophisticated Web3 offerings, including non-fungible token (NFT) technology and the immersive metaverse.

The token powers DeeLance, a ground-breaking project that is creating a Web3-powered freelance workspace.

Although there are several freelance platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, LinkedIn, and Freelancer, they are Web2 powered and often plagued with inconsistent employment and delayed payments.

Freelancers on DeeLance can tokenize their services into NFT as proof of ownership, interact with other members via NFT avatars, advertise portfolios via metaverse on billboards, and many more.

Employers on the platform receive contract ownership when the agreed payment is disbursed to freelancers. They can also rent offices and conduct meetings and interviews.

The platform utilizes smart contract-powered escrow accounts to process secure and transparent payments for both parties.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Are you ready for the unique experience in the #DeeLance Metaverse world? ➡️Socialise with other users in Lobby Arena️

➡️Conduct professional meetings

➡️Buy Premium Land & office with $DLANCE Join #Presale today!https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/p8Chu6hMOu — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 24, 2023

DeeLance integrates advanced AI algorithms designed to connect qualified freelancers to job opportunities advertised by recruiters.

This development removes inconsistent employment and provides a series of economic ventures for everyone.

Already selling fast on presale, the $DLANCE token trades at $0.033 USDT and has hit a new milestone of $1 million raised from early adopters.

Investors keen on more information can lock into the upcoming ask me anything (AMA) session taking off in a couple of hours.

Interested investors can purchase the crypto asset at a discounted price of $0.033 USDT per token and earn great rewards in the short term.

Fantom ($FTM)

$FTM is an innovative crypto asset that has generated over 500% gains for investors since its debut on June 2018.

The token powers Fantom, a decentralized platform that utilizes smart contracts to create an ecosystem where users can build decentralized applications (dApps) and digital assets.

Fantom’s primary fundamentals are its solution to the advanced Ethereum chain trilemma, which includes decentralization, scalability, and security.

The project offers a fast and scalable solution to all decentralized finance and dApps products and services, providing a cutting-edge alternative to the Ethereum chain.

These fundamentals are solution-driven and could be a major trigger for the current bearish $FTM market.

At press time, $FTM trades at $0.33, indicating a 9.02%% decline in the last 24 hours and 90.38% below its all-time high of $3.48 recorded on October 28th, 2021.

The crypto asset trades below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.428 and above the 200-day SMA of $0.363 – signaling a downtrend.

The $FTM is yet to find temporary resistance as it trades below the 5-day and 10-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $0.364 and $0.369, which aligns with the SMAs readings.

The relative strength index (RSI) of 30.60 indicates $FTM is slightly above the oversold territory, meaning the digital asset resides in an underbought zone.

Amidst the doldrum, there’s still an opportunity to buy the dip.

With more DeFi and dApp ecosystem adoptions, $FTM could defy the broader market history sell-off and kickstart a gradual price rebound.

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED is another emerging crypto that is creating a large buzz in the crypto space due to its intrinsic use cases.

The innovative token platform, yPredict, aims to create a holistic approach to cryptocurrency price prediction using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered algorithms and analysis tools.

The project features real-time trading signals, market sentiment analysis, chart pattern recognition, and a series of technical indicators.

Incredible update from yPredict! ✨ We've hit an astounding $1.66M milestone in our token presale. As the ultimate AI ecosystem for Analysts, Quants, Traders, and Developers, #ypredict and $YPRED are reshaping the crypto landscape! Join the revolution now! #AI… pic.twitter.com/HcSGDrxLHB — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 24, 2023

The platform offerings make it easy for crypto traders, investors, data analysts, and financial experts to gain insights into the financial markets.

The significant use cases of yPredict have garnered traction for its native token, $YPRED.

The digital asset has been on presale for a few weeks, hitting a new milestone of $1.6 million from investors as it heads to $2 million in the next few days.

Value-driven traders can leverage $ YPRED’s low rate price of $0.09 and earn over 50% when it lits in exchanges for $0.12.

Kava ($KAVA)

$KAVA has emerged as one of the biggest crypto gainers, with over 1,000% push since its debut.

The token powers the Kava ecosystem, a revered decentralized platform that offers unique lending services to bring core flexibility to the financial markets.

The platform’s driving fundamental is its lending utility.

Kava combines the speed and seamless interoperability of the Cosmos chain with the advanced developer power of the Ethereum blockchain to offer speed and a stablecoin that hedges against major volatile assets.

Despite its great fundamentals, $KAVA is yet to hit a stable growth trajectory.

Since its debut on December 12th, 2019, the crypto token has declined to 87.41% of its all-time high of $9.1926 recorded on September 9th, 2021.

At press time, $KAVA is priced at $1.16 per token, with an impressive trading volume of $140.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Technical analysis suggests that a bull rally is on the horizon. The digital asset trades above the 5-day and 10-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $1.11 and $1.03, respectively – indicating a continuous price recovery.

The 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are also below $KAVA, with price marks of $0.87 and $0.88, respectively, signaling a bullish market.

The relative strength index (RSI) resides at 61.48. This indicates $KAVA is surging to an overbought zone, which could catalyze a price increase.

The crypto asset-rich list of strategic partnerships, notably with Celer network and Bitget exchange, will bring about more users and demand for its native token, which could also propel further price increases.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI is another altcoin that has shown massive potential due to its unique technology and fast-surging presale that has generated over $13.1 million in just a few weeks.

The meme sensation platform, AiDoge, incorporates a novel artificial intelligence (AI) powered meme generator that enables users to mint high-quality memes.

Users simply need to type in details of a meme concept to be created on the project’s text prompt.

The meme generator will create the required trendy, viral, and engaging memes that can be used to stir engagement in crypto communities and social media channels.

AiDoge’s stellar use cases will catalyze massive adoption from marketing and advert industries keen on minting unique memes for influencing, campaigning, branding, and many more.

At press time, the $AI token trades at a low price presale price of $ $0.0000328 per token.

Traders on the hunt for the next explosive $PEPE and $SPONGE meme token should consider $AI today for a potential uptrend gain.

Litecoin ($LTC)

$LTC is the governance token of Litecoin, an open-source global peer-to-peer (P2P) blockchain network that enables users to process seamless cross-border transactions quickly, securely, and affordably.

Litecoin’s core fundamental is to address three major issues that plague the Bitcoin network – centralization, speed, and scalability.

The project utilizes proof-of-work (PoW) mechanics to secure the network and provide a fast pathway for merchants and consumers to execute instant transaction confirmations.

At press time, $LTC trades at $85.54, with an astounding 24-hour trading volume of $721.9 million.

The asset trades below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $89.65 but maintains a resistance with the 200-day SMA of $83.32.

However, the 5-day and 10-day reject $LTC with price marks of $91.70 and $90.67, signaling a bearish zone.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 44.69, indicating a slow trajectory outside the underbought zone.

Although $LTC P2P payment for cross-border transactions could trigger a major turnaround for a rebound, market history has shown the digital asset is majorly influenced by $BTC growth trajectory.

$LTC follows BTC price trends – this means whenever BTC price picks up momentum, $LTC will follow suit.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Rounding up our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $ECOTERRA, the latest green crypto project on the block.

Ecoterra aims to create an eco-friendly structure and motivates individuals to partake in the fight against climate change while earning $ECOTERRA as a reward.

Although there are a series of green platforms in operation, there’s yet to be a massive shift in combating climate change.

Ecoterra asserts to change the narrative by leveraging its blockchain technology and novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to promote the adoption of recycling to retailers and massive production companies.

Did you know you can earn #Crypto simply by switching to sustainable energy? At ecoterra, we value your commitment to sustainability and reward our app users for their efforts. Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/C80PANThJF — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 24, 2023

To earn rewards, users must embark on eco-friendly activities such as cleaning the beach to take out plastics, cans, used rubbers, etc.

Once waste products are priced up, members can navigate to the platform’s robust application and locate the nearby reverse vending machine (RVM) to dump used products and be credited with the $ECOTERRA token.

The digital asset has the potential to become one of the hottest green cryptos in 2023 due to its stack of utilities and financial venture opportunities for members.

At press time, the token trades at $0.0085 and has raised a staggering $4.2 million from early investors.

The Rise of Altcoins: Do Not Miss the Next Biggest Price Pumps

Although Bitcoins and Ethereum have recorded losses in the last 24 hours, $LPX, $COPIUM, $FTM, $DLANCE, $YPRED, $KAVA, $AI, $LTC, and $ECOTERRA have shown great signs of being the next biggest crypto to soar.

The listed tokens’ fundamentals and technicals could hit a price rebound, generating many gains for stakeholders.

Investors and traders that missed $PEPE and $SPONGE price pumps should consider the emerging tokens currently experiencing red-hot presale.

