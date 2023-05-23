Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 23rd – COPIUM, DLANCE, SOL, YPRED, DOT, AI, TRON, ECOTERRA, LPX

Even though Bitcoin is the undisputed crypto king, alternative currencies or altcoins are also building a strong presence in the emerging crypto market.

Bitcoin accounts for roughly 40% of the emerging industry, with the other 60% shared across the rest of the market.

So far, the crypto market seems to be hitting bullish strides as it is up 1.6% and has regained the $1.14 trillion.

At the time of writing, there are over twenty thousand crypto assets, making it a nightmare for investors to select the best ones to tap into.

In this roundup, we will highlight some of the market’s best-trending coins based on solution-driven utilities, positive fundamental market sentiment, and potential for an explosive uptrend.

Copium ($COPIUM)

Beginning our roundup of the best altcoins to buy today is the $COPIUM token which recently made its debut in the crypto space.

A variant of the Wojak meme project, the Copium protocol is fixated on righting the wrongs crypto investors have endured since coming into the space.

On the surface, the project is depicted as a bald-looking man with a sad face. However, the project offers a fun side to it.

According to the decentralized meme protocol developers, $COPIUM is a movement that aims to help investors enjoy shared experiences, humor, and camaraderie required to cope with the volatile nature of the crypto market.

The project’s concept is simple – use coping as a winning strategy to turn losses into profits.

Given the losses investors have incurred in buying established brands like Bitcoin and Ethereum following market-wide downtrends, COPIUM is increasingly becoming the way out for many.

At press time, the meme token is trading at $0.0056, indicating a downtrend of 6.06% in the past day.

However, this is largely due to a slight decline across the broader crypto market. Nonetheless, where $COPIUM has fallen short in terms of price, it has made up for it in terms of fundamentals.

The meme token has recently been listed on the LBank exchange, joining a new wave of meme coins making their centralized exchange listing within a very short period.

LBank is not the only exchange that has been tapping into the $COPIUM frenzy.

Poloniex has also announced an exchange listing for the COPIUM token after it recorded an over 2,000% increase in a week.

While $COPIUM is primarily a meme coin for assisting users in developing a winning strategy through coping, it also launched a non-fungible token (NFT) collection to reward top token holders.

This allows users to own one-of-a-kind digital collectibles of the Copium protocol alongside their investment.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

An alternative for the $COPIUM token is $DLANCE, the utility token for the DeeLance platform.

DeeLance is a decentralized form of traditional freelancing services like Fiverr and Upwork.

This innovative platform provides a censorship-resistant and smart ecosystem that allows employers and freelancers to work seamlessly from anywhere in the world.

Compared to its traditional competitors, DeeLance offers freelancers and employers so much in return for using its service.

For one, it only charges a 2% commission in client fees which is one-tenth of what its traditional counterparts charge.

Additionally, DeeLance features a competitive 10% for freelancers and gives them unlimited project ownership validated using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This way, the freelancers’ works are minted on the blockchain as collectibles, with ownership only transferred once the employer meets the stipulated payment conditions.

Furthermore, the platform houses an NFT marketplace for trading these blockchain collectibles.

Amazing News, DeeLancers!‍ We have reached another big milestone, raised over $1 Million in our presale! Let's keep the momentum going! Grab your $DLANCE today before the next price increase! ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #cryptocoin #altcoin pic.twitter.com/XoJL9ECRuN — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 23, 2023

Interestingly, this NFT feature opens up the decentralized recruitment platform to the Metaverse ecosystem, allowing employers and freelancers to work together in a 3D immersive environment.

This way, both parties can collaborate in real-time without missing a beat and complete tasks and targets even faster.

The DeeLance project greatly improves the norm in crypto and the recruitment industry.

Instead of vying to be the next Ethereum, it seeks to resolve real-world issues that freelancers have faced since the industry’s inception.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Explore, work, and earn with DeeLance! Experience transparency, low fees, and fast payments

Acquire Metaverse land and offices

Get work ownership with NFTs ‍ Join $DLANCE Presale now! ⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto #Token #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/LMSPrhrXs0 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 22, 2023

All payouts are made using cryptocurrencies, which ensures that freelancers can access their funds whenever they need it, regardless of where they are located.

In addition, the DeeLance project is powered by its $DLANCE token, which is currently in its presale stage.

So far, the ERC-20 token has enjoyed success and is in its third presale stage.

The digital asset has raised over $1 million, with early-bird investors grabbing the token at a presale price of $0.033.

Investors who buy DLANCE at its current price could easily realize a 20x profit margin once the token launches on a centralized platform at $0.057.

Given that it is the only decentralized freelancing platform in the crypto space, DeeLance is generating buzz online.

The project was recently featured on WhalecoinTalk’s best coins to buy in the coming weeks.

Solana ($SOL)

Solana is a popular name in the crypto space following its launch in 2020.

Ranked 10th most valuable asset by market cap, it is one of the most popular Ethereum killers in the crypto market.

A layer-1 proof-of-stake (PoS) smart contract network, the platform relies on the unusual proof-of-history (PoH) timing mechanism, which allows it to process upwards of 50,000 plus transactions per second.

This makes it one of the most scalable blockchain protocols in the crypto space.

Solana facilitates the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) on its base layer while ensuring that they are decentralized and fully secured.

The best thing about this project is that it is cost-effective as it only charges $0.00025 per transaction, making it a viable option for retail and institutional users.

Solana has weathered a tough crypto climate like its peers and has seen its value drop over time.

At press time, its native token, $SOL, is trading at $19.84, a downtrend of 0.6% in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset’s seven-day performance is also in the red zone, with 5.39% lost in the same period.

However, its six months performance has been in the green zone, with the digital asset rising 38.32% in the last 180 days.

On the fundamental edge, Solana’s scalable nature has been a huge draw for several dApps.

This ability to particularly scale blockchain protocols has been tapped by the Light Protocol – a zero-knowledge layer protocol operating on the Solana protocol.

1/ After 9+ months of building behind the scenes, today we launch the next generation of Light Protocol. Light v3 is the first ever zkLayer enabling private program execution directly on @solana. We call them: PSP — Private Solana Programs pic.twitter.com/CrqYtZ46BD — Light Protocol (@LightProtocol) May 19, 2023

According to a recent tweet, the Light Protocol is launching a private program execution layer directly on the Solana blockchain.

The Solana blockchain is also playing host to another dApp integration. This is following Hxro Network’s launch on the scalable protocol.

1/ The start of a new paradigm is here. Hxro Network is bringing DeFi to @solana NFT communities. pic.twitter.com/K7lLltyvvy — Hxro (✖️,✖️) (@HxroNetwork) May 10, 2023

Hxro Network will enable Solana NFT communities to interact directly with decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Solana protocol.

This is a huge step up for the Ethereum killer.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Everything around crypto investing revolves around getting marketable insights that investors can tap into.

While the traditional finance space enjoys this predictive analytical coverage, this is still nascent territory for cryptocurrencies.

However, this narrative is changing thanks to a new generation protocol called yPredict.

Launched on the Polygon blockchain, yPredict is a state-of-the-art platform that offers crypto investors insightful analysis of several crypto assets.

Using the protocol, users can access real-time AI trading signals, sentiment analysis on popular crypto assets, technical analysis, and 25+ chart pattern recognition technology.

Furthermore, AI powers the vast majority of these predictive models.

BREAKING NEWS! Get ready for mind-blowing updates from @yPredict_ai's presale! We've officially blasted through Stage 5, shattering records with a staggering $1,538,973.92 raised! Hold onto your seats because it's about to get even more electrifying! When we hit… pic.twitter.com/MuWoZXd4jI — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 23, 2023

Built by the top 1% of AI developers in the world, the powerful algorithm is trained with billions of data points on trading that automatically allows it to identify bullish and bearish candlestick patterns easily.

In addition, the yPredict protocol also features a marketplace that will allow institutional traders to gain access to alternate data on thousands of digital coins.

Like DeeLance, yPredict is also powered by its native token, $YPRED, which is currently in presale.

Seeking the secret sauce for a successful venture? Combine the power of AI Prediction with a pinch of #YPREDToken, a generous portion of community spirit, and there you have it – #yPredict in its full glory! But don't dawdle! The $YPRED presale is zooming towards a… pic.twitter.com/5cDnKHa8xA — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 15, 2023

The predictive analytical asset has so far raised over $1.57 million, showing strong investor demand for the ERC-20 token.

Given the plethora of functions it would perform in the yPredict all-in-one predictive ecosystem, the digital asset is one to look out for in the long term.

Polkadot ($DOT)

$DOT is the network token for the prestigious Polkadot blockchain network.

The digital asset underpins most of its operations, including serving as the governance and staking token for the heterogenous network and playing a key role in the payment operations of the protocol.

$DOT is currently one of the top 15 most valuable crypto assets in the world.

The Polkadot ecosystem is underpinned by an open-source sharding technology that enables a network of specialized dApps to transfer data amongst themselves.

Also, looking to usurp the DeFi throne occupied by Ethereum, Polkadot is the brainchild of one of the older smart contract network’s founders, Dr. Gavin Wood.

At press time, $DOT is trading in the green zone, with its current price standing at $5.8, indicating an uptrend of 1.25% in the last 24 hours.

This change in fortune is largely spearheaded by a broader market correction.

However, Polkadot has been getting a lot of attention, especially from decentralized exchanges (DEXs), in the last few months.

According to a recent tweet, Ethereum’s top DEX protocol UniSwap is making a debut on the Polkadot protocol via its Moonbeam Network parachain soon.

1/ @Uniswap – the most popular decentralized exchange by daily traded volume – is coming to Polkadot via the @MoonbeamNetwork parachain, increasing volume & liquidity across the ecosystem! pic.twitter.com/lKaceLv6ce — Polkadot (@Polkadot) May 17, 2023

This would significantly boost interest in the popular Ethereum killer and push DOT into a more bullish climb.

AiDoge ($AI)

AiDoge is another top-grossing new project. Launched in April 2023, this innovative project is an Ethereum-based meme generator protocol.

The platform uses AI to create powerful and socially relevant memes that reflect users’ sentiments and emotions across a broad spectrum of issues.

Operating as ChatGPT but for memes, AiDoge uses a text-prompt framework that allows users to type in the meme they want to create, and it employs powerful algorithms to generate results.

The memes are then placed in a public wall feed and voted on, with the best meme artists receiving the $AI token.

The $AI token has become one of the most sold-out assets in the presale stage.

Get ready for a wild ride of gains, laughs, and the most loyal community in town! Unlock a whole new level of excitement by joining the #AiDogeArmy today! There's only three more stages of the #Presale left! Get your $AI NOW! ⬇️ https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs pic.twitter.com/l04ghkrGKO — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 23, 2023

With the current popularity of meme coins, the meme-generating token has raised over $12.1 million in its presale.

The crypto asset is on track to outperform Ether’s raise of $15 million in the coming weeks.

The $AI token is currently selling at $0.0000324, making this a highly profitable point for early-bird investors to stock up on the digital asset.

Tron ($TRX)

Our next best altcoin to buy today is the network token for the Tron blockchain, $TRX.

The Tron network, also a layer-1 smart contract protocol, is a delegated PoS network that aims to replace the Ethereum network.

The platform was created by Asian entrepreneur Justin Sun. It claims it can handle an impressive bandwidth of 2,000 transactions per second.

The blockchain aims to be a decentralized hotbed for content creators to maximize their content better.

This way, instead of paying intermediaries, they can better monetize with direct access to the end consumer.

The Tron blockchain enables the creation of dApps on its base layer, and its unique position as a content distribution pathway has seen it become a viable option for many users.

At press time, the $TRX token is trading at $0.077, an uptrend of 0.20% in the past day.

The Tron blockchain was ranked second on the weekly chain ranking based on trading value locked, according to a CoinMarketCap (CMC) tweet.

Tron’s traditional stablecoin TUSD also stepped into the spotlight after it grew 420% in Q1 2023 to $1.3 billion in market cap.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

While blockchain was introduced as a viable public ledger payment system, the innovative technology has since been deployed for several other use cases.

One such is the ecoterra blockchain leading the fight against climate change.

Currently, on presale, the ecoterra protocol allows users to recycle materials and earn tokens in return.

This innovative platform comes fully loaded with eco-friendly solutions, including a carbon offset marketplace, recycled materials marketplace, and even a recycle2earn mobile application that allows users to track their positive impact on the environment.

Ecoterra is easily one of the greenest blockchain networks in the crypto space, making it the first port of call for companies and individuals aiming to join the fight against carbon emissions.

Its native token, $ECOTERRA, is also racking up significant figures in its seventh presale stage and has so far raised $4.2 million plus from investors.

The recycle token has recently appeared on Gem Radar’s list of top trending altcoins, further increasing the protocol’s appeal.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Rounding up our best altcoins to buy list is another sensational new token, $LPX, a native token for Launchpad.XYZ.

Launchpad is a decentralized project that uses a blockchain portal to create a single ecosystem in which members can seamlessly access world-renowned and functional Web3 tools.

These range from decentralized exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized applications (dApps), the metaverse, crypto presales, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, and non-fungible token (NFT) launches and marketplaces.

The platform Web3 world elevates it to the forefront of the industry for the next generation of internet tools, eliminating the need for third-party platforms.

Worried about security in the Web3 world? Don't be! Launchpad XYZ and our secure #Web3 Wallet will keep your assets all safe and accessible Join our #Presale today, and let's build a secure and thriving ecosystem together https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL#Crypto #NFT pic.twitter.com/20EZxQgMMj — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 23, 2023

This innovative platform also offers a fast trading terminal that users can rely on to execute their trades instantly.

They can then use the platform’s insight-driven data to place orders quickly before buying and selling positions collapse.

In addition, the Launchpad platform will offer users a DEX platform allowing them to access the hottest and most promising coins.

This will make it easier for investors, such as early buyers of the $PEPE token, to access coins on a single platform.

Not sure what #NFTs are? They're digital versions of art, music, videos, and more – the possibilities are endless! ️ Only that they come with a unique proof of ownership Learn how to trade NFTs with Launchpad XYZ ✨ Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/oVE6Ekv0mj — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 23, 2023

Launchpad’s platform is uniquely powered by the $LPX token, which also serves as its governance asset.

At press time, $LPX trades at a discounted price of $0.0445, hitting a new milestone of $572,000 raised from early investors.

