Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 22nd – AI, APT, COPIUM, AVAX, DLANCE, RNDR, LPX, ECOTERRA, YPRED

The overall crypto market has shown signs of recovery since 2023, but many solid assets have hit a steep fall compared to their all-time highs.

At press time, Bitcoin is down to 1.71% in the last seven days, with popular altcoins, including Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Cardano, declining to 0.78%, 2.56%, and 2.85%, respectively.

However, some crypto assets have shown signs of an anticipated bull rally on the horizon, creating a pool of untapped price increase potentials for early adopters to jump into.

These altcoins combine solid fundamentals that could potentially generate over 20x gains and be among the top crypto gainers in months to come.

In this roundup, we’ve selected the best nine crypto assets to buy today based on unique concepts, solution-driven utility, solid technical analysis, and massive potential for price upside gains in the short term.

AiDoge ($AI)

Kicking off our list of the best tokens to buy today is $AI, a phenomenal meme crypto set to hit the digital market mainstream when it lists due to its state-of-the-art technology and red-hot presale.

The token’s platform, AiDoge, is a utility-driven ecosystem that has got everyone talking.

The project features an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) powered meme generator that enables users to create memes in seconds.

AiDoge is building a platform at the intersection of memes, AI, and crypto. With its cutting-edge generative AI technology, individuals can bring their creativity to reality.

AiDoge integrates text prompts. Users type in a concise detail of their concept, and the AI processes the input and mints relevant, trendy, viral, and engaging memes that can be used on social media, crypto communities, and much more.

When your priorities are set on securing that bag of $AI! Who needs fancy wheels when you can fly to the moon with #AiDoge? Don't let FOMO come back to haunt you! Get your $AI tokens now before time runs out! ⏰

https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs#MemeCoin #Presale #Web3 pic.twitter.com/dMXhTv7VRu — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 22, 2023

Additionally, the AI-driven ecosystem integrates a first-ever meme-to-earn (M2E) model that enables members to earn $AI tokens for their creativity.

When memes are generated, creators can post their content to the public wall where other community members can see and vote on their favorites.

The most popular memes are displayed on the AiDoge website, with creators earning the $AI token.

Community members can also use the $AI tokens to purchase credits to mint more memes, stake to earn passive ventures and vote on community governance proposals.

The AiDoge project’s incredible use cases will drive adoption from advertising and marketing industries interested in creating unique memes for branding, merchandise, and much more.

This development will create more demand for $AI and act as a catalyst for price increases in the future.

$AI began its presale journey on April 25th, 2023, raising its first $100,000 within minutes, a staggering $1 million in a few days, and now over $11.6 million in less than a month.

At press time, the token trades at a discounted presale price of $$0.000032 per token.

Crypto investors on the hunt for the next explosive meme token should $AI today for a potential uptrend gain.

Buy $AI Now

Aptos ($APT)

Aptos ($APT) takes the second spot due to its solution-driven offerings to developers and traders.

The digital asset powers the Aptos ecosystem, an innovative layer-1 protocol that utilizes the revered Move Programing Language (MPL).

With increased scalability, speed, reliability, usability, and security, the platform has generated significant hype, particularly due to its connection to Meta, one of the industry leaders in communication and technology.

Recently, the Aptos blockchain recorded an uptick in activities from the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) project, as over 94% of transactions were processed with $APT due to its speed, security, and scalability.

This development propelled $APT to jump from $4 to a new year all-time high of $20, over 500% pump.

At press time, $APT trades at $8.07, with an impressive trading volume of $61 million in 24 hours.

The digital asset is down to 59.43% of its all-time high of $20, recorded on January 30th, 2023.

Technical analysis indicates the $APT market is bearish. The token trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $10.25 and $9.31, a signal of a bearish market.

The digital asset is also rejected by the 3-day and 5-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $8.17 and $8.32, respectively – indicating a strong alignment with the SMA reading of a bearish market.

The relative strength index (RSI) resides at 33.54, signaling that the crypto asset market is underbought.

Nevertheless, Aptos projects and collaborations can potentially trigger a price rebound capable of touching its previous high and generating massive gains for investors.

Since the platform’s debut in October 2022, reputable and renowned projects such as PancakeSwap, Trust Wallet, Wormhole, and Pyth have all collaborated and integrated with the Aptos ecosystem.

With more innovations and a spate of adoptions, $APT will record an exponential price bounce back in the short term.

Copium ($COPIUM)

$COPIUM is a decentralized meme token that debuted on Uniswap on May 18th and has already recorded significant market trajectories and popularity amongst crypto communities.

The token amassed up to $40 million in trading volume in less than 24 hours of its launch and is currently trending on DEXTools.

$COPIUM has no outlined utility yet. However, the meme coin thrives on red-hot media hype as it strives to offer great financial perks than $PUMP and $WOJAK.

Copium, according to the team, is a movement driven by laughter, fellowship, and a shared experience of navigating the uncertain crypto landscape.

In essence, the project’s goal is to become the cryptocurrency platform to which investors can turn after suffering a loss.

At press time, $COPIUM is priced at $0.0055, 39.65% up in the last 24 hours.

Although the meme sensation is in its early trading stages, it has surpassed over $4 million in trading volume in the last 24 hours and surged over 300% from its debut price.

The driving force behind the $COPIUM market is hype and an upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) collection drop.

The meme NFT collection and date is yet to be released but has attracted over 30 $ETH of volume on the OpenSea marketplace.

With a continuous push from meme-vibrant communities and the integration of viral NFTs, the $COPIUM token’s price value could soar to a moonshot.

Buy $COPIUM Now

Avalanche ($AVAX)

$AVAX is the utility token of Avalanche, a solution-driven project that aims to solve the Ethereum blockchain trilemma: scalability, congestion, and high cost of transaction execution.

With these stellar offerings, Avalanche aims to dethrone the Ethereum chain and build an interoperable network backed by a series of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, including Curve and Aave.

$AVAX powers all transactions, staking, and governance on the Avalance ecosystem.

At press time, the token trades at $14.36 per token with a stellar trading volume of $99.9 million in the last 24 hours.

The technical analysis of the $AVAX market indicates a bearish zone. The digital asset trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $17.05 and $15.99, respectively – signaling a downtrend movement.

The 5-day and 10-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) also trade above $AVAX at $14.52 and $14.80.

The asset’s relative strength index (RSI) sits at 32.63, showcasing an underbought market.

Although the innovative token growth trajectory is stagnant, there’s a brewing rebound on the horizon tipped to be powered by intrinsic strategic partnerships and collaborations.

These partnerships range from Deloitte, KyberSwap, and Final Fantasy gaming corporation to Encode Club and GameStar+, and their exponential growth will rub on $AVAX and drive an upside gain.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is experiencing one of the most successful presales of the year, with a stunning $986,000 generated from early adopters in just a few weeks.

The digital asset powers DeeLance, a new Web3-based project that aims to dethrone traditional freelance platforms like Fiverr and Upwork and revolutionize the $761.6 billion recruitment industry.

To achieve this, the platform features blockchain technology, non-fungible technology (NFT), and the metaverse to create a Web3-powered workspace for freelancers and employers to collaborate and trade services for payments.

Freelancers on the DeeLance platform can tokenize their assigned projects via NFT technology as a form of ownership of their content.

Payments are released, and contract ownership is automatically transferred when employers approve submitted tasks.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ The advantages of $DLANCE are clear! Explore, Work & Earn

Unlock premium features

Get an Exclusive Metaverse VIP Experience

Deal In NFT Marketplace Join the $DLANCE Presale today! ⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Presale #Crypto #metaverse pic.twitter.com/bN0QrieWBp — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 21, 2023

The payments are controlled by smart contract-powered escrows, offering transparency and security to users weary of manipulation and fraudulent acts.

On the DeeLance metaverse, both recruiters and creatives can interact, collaborate, advertise portfolios, rent offices, host meetings, conduct interviews, select qualified candidates, and so much more.

Excitingly, the platform thrives on the surging waves of artificial intelligence (AI) as it features AI algorithms that refer skilled candidates to employers for faster employment.

However, the best of the emerging project is the presale of its native token, $DLANCE. The digital asset trades at $0.033 USDT and has raised over $988,000 as it steers to hit a new milestone of $1 million.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the discounted price and purchase $DLANCE.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Render Token ($RNDR)

$RNDR is another rising crypto on the block, recording over 1.30% in the last 24 hours.

The token powers Render, a blockchain-powered project that enables users to contribute unused Graphics Processing Units (GPU) from their computer to enable seamless rendering of several graphical and visual effects.

The platform creates an efficient peer-to-peer (P2P) network that facilitates individuals and institutions in accessing underutilized computational power at scale.

Render simplifies the process of streaming visual effects and 3D without complexities.

As a result, the decentralized ecosystem has scaled to become a significant building block for vast digital products or services operating in the metaverse.

In exchange for members’ GPU contributions, the platform rewards participants with $RNDR tokens.

At press time, $RNDR is priced at $2.41, recording over $407 million in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

The decentralized token trades above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $1.87 and $1.15, signaling a BUY, which means the $RNDR market is witnessing a gradual price increase.

The fast-rising asset trades above the 5-day and 10-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $2.39 and $2.23, respectively – indicating a bully rally is on the horizon.

$RNDR’s relative strength index (RSI) resides at 63.68 – an upward move towards the overbought zone, which will propel a further price increase.

The token’s fundamentals and core technical analysis suggest an anticipated bull rally.

Investors with oversight for great returns on investment in the short term can jump into the token today.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

The $LPX token powers the Launchpad platform, also known as the “Everything App,” based on its stack of Web3-based to individuals.

Launchpad is a decentralized project deployed to the advanced Ethereum chain.

This cutting-edge platform aims to cater to 10 million people by providing an all-in-one ecosystem that covers all aspects of Web3, which sets it apart from most crypto projects.

As detailed in its whitepaper, Launchpad integrates a portal that connects users to access early crypto presales and non-fungible token (NFT) launches.

Users can also access a decentralized exchange for utility tokens, decentralized applications (dApps), trading terminals, metaverse experience libraries, play-to-earn (P2E) game hubs, and many more.

Feeling puzzled by charts? Struggling to predict their movements? No worries! Launchpad XYZ will equip you with the knowledge to decode charts and turn them into profitable opportunities Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL#Web3 #Blockchain #Crypto pic.twitter.com/x1ubPW2Cvq — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 22, 2023

Traders, investors, and financial analysts can leverage the use cases of Launchpad to access the next biggest digital projects before they debut officially.

With the innovative all-in-one ecosystem, individuals will experience the future of Web3 and anticipate huge profits due to its anticipated massive adoption propelled by its intrinsic utilities.

The project native token, $LPX, is selling fast on presale at a low price rate of $0.0445 and has raised an impressive $564,000 in just a couple of weeks.

Traders seeking crypto assets with enormous utility and potential upside gains should lock into $LPX as it continues to show signs of a bull rally when it launches on public exchanges.

Buy $LPX Now

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a new crypto initiative that provides a pathway for investors to impact their environments and earn great financial rewards.

The eco-friendly project is an impressive decentralized ecosystem that features a powerful recycle-to-earn (R2E) set to be the next game changer in the crypto space as it piques the interest of investors.

At its core, ecoterra aims to motivate individuals to combat climate change and reward participants with $ECOTERRA tokens for their great efforts.

The project’s R2E technology drives the need for recycling in today’s world as a major propeller for creating a habitable environment for everyone.

On May 17th, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) group of scientists and researchers announced that planet Earth might hit a global warming threshold of 1.5°C between now and 2027.

LG Electronics introduces a game-changing feature for Smart TVs, enabling seamless #Web3 wallet connection and #NFT trading With the ecoterra, you can earn exclusive NFT rewards, ready to sell or trade. Don't miss out Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/9ZiK9QxUnA — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 22, 2023

The report claims there is a 66% possibility rate which is frightening as there will be minimal rainfall, lasting heat waves, unpredicted weather conditions, and so much more.

With ecoterra in the picture, the world has a potential one-stop solution to tag together and combat climate change.

The innovative platform is developing a mobile app that enables members to engage in various activities, such as cleaning the beach, sourcing used plastics, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and many more.

The app then directs users to the nearest reverse vending machines (RVM), where they can deposit waste products and incentivize their wallets with $ECOTERRA tokens.

♻️ Did you know recycling is one of the most effective ways to reduce waste and protect our environment? At ecoterra, we're committed to sustainability and positively impacting our planet Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/AxCZ5VkcEZ — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 21, 2023

Additionally, the platform offers a carbon offset hub where green initiative investors can spend their $ECOTERRA on eco-friendly projects such as tree plantation, solar and wind energy constructions, and educating the next generation about the importance of recycling.

The platform also includes an integrated marketplace where recycling and production industries can seamlessly connect and trade recycled materials in exchange for $ECOTERRA tokens.

With great potential to be among the hottest green crypto in 2023, investors have garnered the platform’s token fast-selling presale.

Currently, the $ECOTERRA token is trading at $0.0085 per token, with over $4.16 million raised in a few weeks – a great profit opportunity to lock into today.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

yPredict ($YPRED)

Rounding up our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $YPRED, primarily due to its platform’s core fundamentals and hot presale that has garnered hundreds of global investors seeking substantial short-term rewards.

yPredict is an open-source crypto project that merges artificial intelligence and Web3 technology to offer traders and investors a new pathway to data-driven market opportunities.

The platform incorporates AI-powered features such as sentiment analysis, automatic pattern recognition, price valuation and forecasts, and more.

yPredicts open up potential opportunities in digital finance for everyone.

While there are over 24,000 cryptocurrencies today, algorithms have permeated the space, offering promises of depth guidance to successful trades.

However, this hasn’t been the case, as investors often suffer colossal losses.

We're thrilled to announce that our #YPREDICT Token Presale is not just trending, it's going VIRAL! We've crossed the $1 Million milestone, a testament to the power of our all-in-one AI Ecosystem. Read more about our journey here: https://t.co/V7xWwGKbw1. Thank you for being… pic.twitter.com/O3UFFH1DGe — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 17, 2023

The revolutionary yPredict stack of AI tools changes the narrative. Members are offered insights on the overall market pattern and data insights on selected cryptos,

Furthermore, the AI-powered platform offers customized trading models by AI experts.

Users can also pay for subscription fees, stake, and access the yPredict analytical ecosystem with $YPRED tokens.

The best part of the unique platform is its commitment to offering analytical tools and AI algorithms to everyone, not just big players.

Similar to $AI, $DLANCE, $LPX, and $ECOTERRA, $YPRED is experiencing a fast-surging crypto presale.

Seeking the secret sauce for a successful venture? Combine the power of AI Prediction with a pinch of #YPREDToken, a generous portion of community spirit, and there you have it – #yPredict in its full glory! But don't dawdle! The $YPRED presale is zooming towards a… pic.twitter.com/5cDnKHa8xA — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 15, 2023

The digital asset has surpassed $1 million and has no signs of slowing down, with over $1.48 million raised at press time.

Touted to experience great price pumps similar to that $SOL by analysts, investors should not miss out on its presale set to conclude soon.

$YPRED trades at a low presale price of $0.07 per token, a great opportunity to get in on the action.

Visit yPredict Now

These Altcoins Are Surging – Don’t Miss the Next Explosive Price Pump

The overall crypto market sentiment is set to be at a doldrum standpoint, with Bitcoin and Ethereum recording 1.85% and 1.05% losses at press time in the last seven days.

However, amidst the downtrend zone, $AI, $APT, $COPIUM, $AVAX, $DLANCE, $RNDR, $LPX, $ECOTERRA, and $YPRED have shown promising signs of upside gains over the short term.

These digital assets embed unique use cases and fundamentals that could propel an exponential growth trajectory.

Investors seeking substantial returns on investment in a short period can jump into these tokens today before they soar in price.

Related News