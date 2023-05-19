Best Altcoins to Buy Today, May 19th – SPONGE, VET, AIDOGE, ATOM, ECOTERRA, LPX, XLM, DLANCE, YPRED

After a short-lived bullish momentum, the crypto market is witnessing a rough and difficult patch of downtrends and dips.

The global crypto market capitalization has declined to $1.13 trillion due to low and unstable trading volumes.

Bitcoin, currently the most dominant digital asset, hovers over $27,000, 10% below its new year all-time high of $30,000 recorded on April 16th, 2023.

Ethereum has shown signs of a recovery, as it trades at $1,819, a 3% increase in the last seven days.

While the steep decline looks set to continue, some altcoins have shown significant price gains and potential price rebound amidst the doldrum market standpoint, presenting investors with viable opportunities to gain massive returns in the short term.

With a caveat on volatility, we’ve selected the best nine altcoins to buy today based on innovative concepts, solution-driven utilities, positive fundamental market sentiment, price analysis, and potential for an explosive uptrend.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

$SPONGE tops our list of the best altcoin to buy today due to its amazing intersection between the meme and the most famous sponge in the world, having a series of adventures in Bikini Bottom.

After meme coins started a bullish trajectory, notably with the exponential rise of $PEPE and $WOJAK, the new $SPONGE is set to take all the glory.

The token currently has no clear-cut utility apart from riding the wave of the famous Sponge Bob cartoon character, which is plenty based on its meme nature.

The latest meme token was listed on Uniswap and pumped to over 20% in a couple of hours and recorded a further 500% within 24 hours – creating one of the loudest crypto buzz and viral trends.

The innovative token announced a new listing on the Gate.io exchange, which is a great expansion feat as it can also be purchased on other platforms such as Uniswap, LBank, Poloniex, Bitget, and MEXC.

At press time, $SPONGE is priced at $0.000443, indicating a decline of 9.59% in the last 24 hours.

The meme sensation appears on a bearish standpoint, having lost 81.48% of its all-time high of $0.002394 recorded on May 4th, 2023.

The $SPONGE market technical analysis suggests a doldrum as it trades below the 3-day and 5-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) of $0.000497 and $0.000488, respectively.

The meme token is rejected by the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) resistance of $0.000561 per token.

However, holders can get excited about an exponential rebound due to the latest partnership with the revered Battle Infinity gaming corporation.

The play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse game has recently announced it has integrated the $SPONGE token into its ecosystem.

Exciting news! We’re teaming up with one of the hottest #MemeCoins of the week @spongeoneth for a joint community collaboration! Get ready for rewards, memes, and endless laughs as our communities unite! https://t.co/otVf3OSkBz But that’s not all ⬇️ — Battle Infinity (@IBATOFFICIAL) May 13, 2023

Considering the growth trajectory and userbase of the metaverse game, the partnership will create demands for $SPONGE, triggering a bully rally aimed at the rooftop – purchase today to earn great profit.

VeChain ($VET)

$VET is a popular crypto asset that has ridden the wave of the digital market since its debut on December 2018.

The token powers its platform, VeChain, a blockchain-based protocol that aims to incentivize an ecosystem of computers to operate and solve major data hurdles to enable businesses to build and run decentralized applications (dApps) seamlessly.

By leveraging the power of trustless data, the fast-paced platform will build a digital collaboration between several businesses by providing them with real-time efficient data transfer tools and supply-chain management.

$VET saw explosive pumps of over 1000%, a new all-time high of $0.27 from its initial debut price of $0.01.

At press time, the token trades at $0.020, indicating a downtrend of 92.93% from its previous record-high price.

$VET trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $0.022 and $0.021, respectively. The crypto asset exponential moving average (EMA) indicates a rebound may be on the horizon.

$VET trades above the 3-day and 5-day EMAs of $0.0195 and $0.0196.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 39.69, signaling a slight push from the underbought zone.

Nevertheless, investors that buy the current dip could soon position themselves for an anticipated surge based on the platform’s partnership with Alchemy Pay (ACH), a revered crypto payment protocol.

The strategic collaboration makes the $VET token an accepted means of payment at over two million crypto-based stores globally.

This development enables VET to purchase physical goods and services with instant transactions.

Future partnerships with large technology companies like Google and Facebook could push the price of $VET to a moonshot.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI ranks as the third best altcoin to buy today due to its phenomenon merge of the meme and artificial intelligence (AI) space powered by its sophisticated meme generation technology.

The viral AI-powered meme coin is on presale and continues to sell out rapidly, scorching past the $9 million mark in just a few weeks.

Considering the meme sensation presale has a set cap of $14.9 million, it may take a week or less for the presale to sell out, with a debut on exchanges being the next priority.

The main propeller for $ AI’s special presale is its revolutionary build of a social-based ecosystem that enables members to generate memes using AiDoge’s cutting-edge AI technology.

Users will also earn crypto rewards for the creativity and virality of created memes.

Thus, the meme platform offers creators an avenue to earn viable financial venture streams related to doing what they love while the platform position itself for an anticipated surge.

As exclusively detailed in the project’s whitepaper, AiDoge utilizes advanced AI technology for creating memes based on provided text prompts from members.

This is amazing as the meme ecosystem features similar generative artificial intelligence technology and setup with the renowned ChatGPT to mint memes for users on its platform.

Bringing in a new meme-to-earn (M2E) model to the crypto space, creators can post their memes on public walls, and the community can vote.

The best memes are promoted on the platform website, and creators are rewarded with $AI tokens.

The viral meme coin is fast selling on presale as it aims to anchor the hype of $DOGE and $SHIB and utilize its stacks of utilities to pump in price when it lists on exchanges.

At press time, $AI trades at $0.0.0000312 per token, with over $9.8 million generated already.

Investors ready to leverage the next biggest crypto should consider pivoting to $AI today.

Cosmos ($ATOM)

Like $VET, $ATOM is a well-known altcoin that powers the Cosmos platform and aims to secure its interchain ecosystem services.

Dubbed the “Internet of Blockchains,” the innovative platform aims to power a network of crypto blockchains designed to scale, communicate, and interoperate together in a decentralized way.

These networks leverage the platform’s open-source tools to streamline seamless transactions and share data and tokens programmatically between them.

The core fundamentals of $ATOM is its platform’s goal of integrating customizability and interoperability to crypto networks.

The decentralized asset trades at $10.6 per token, 3.06% lower in the last 24 hours.

The crypto token price graph showcases glimpses of an expected gradual price increase.

However, the $ATOM solid fundamentals are yet to influence the price growth trajectory of its token, recording a series of downtrends in the last months.

The token trades below the 3-day simple moving average (SMA) of $10.74, signaling a bearish trend.

The SMA indicators align with the exponential moving average (EMA) as $ATOM hovers below the 50-day and 200-day SMA resistance of $11.26 and $11.92, respectively.

The RSI sits at 42.01, signaling a gradual move from an underbought position.

Nevertheless, the digital asset market history has shown capabilities of bouncing back from downtrends.

$ATOM was priced at $5.62 on August 22nd, 2020 and rose to $21.86 on August 23rd, 2021.

Investors can leverage the dip of $ATOM and earn massive returns when it soars.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is another emerging crypto set to create one of the loudest buzzes in the digital space.

With the fast-rising environmental degradation and the undeniable surging global warming, the need to address climate change is important.

While a handful of innovations are geared towards addressing these issues, the innovative ecoterra platform offers an unrivaled combination that combines utilities to combat climate change and provide crypto rewards for participants.

The eco-friendly project is looking to increase the need for recycling as a global industry and promote massive adoption by individuals and production companies.

The platform aims to achieve this via its novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) model that motivates members to participate in ecological actions by offering $ECOTTERA tokens as rewards through its robust application.

Small actions can have significant impacts on the planet ♻️ With $ECOTERRA, we're taking recycling a step further by incentivising and rewarding sustainable practices. Join our #Presale today and be part of the movement towards a greener future ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/NH0hv6NPyF — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 19, 2023

The R2E-based app incorporates a carbon offset marketplace, a business-to-business platform for recycling and production-based companies to connect and trade recycled materials via $ECOTERRA, and a green profile to track users’ ecological impact.

Yet to list on public exchanges, the phenomenal green platform has partnered with popular production companies such as Heineken and Pepsi to infuse their products into its app database of scannable materials.

Users can source Pepsi and Heineken plastic, aluminum cans, and glass bottle products, scan, recycle, and earn $ECOTERRA as rewards.

Investors can lock into the low price of $ECOTERRA, currently priced at $0.0085 per token, and reap massive returns in the future.

With over $4 million raised so far, the token is set to be one of the biggest crypto gainers in 2023.

Launchpad ($LPX)

With the surging growth of Web3, $LPX is one of the hottest tokens to buy now because it provides several cutting-edge tools that are central to the next generation of the Internet.

The $LPX token is also on a red-hot presale, with a staggering $512,000 raised in just over a couple of weeks.

However, the token successful selling rating is driven by its unique project, Launchpad, which acts as its core fundamental.

Launchpad is a Web3 hub that aims to build a portal to help crypto traders, investors, financial experts, and analysts discover the next emerging crypto assets before it explodes.

The project centers around being a blockchain-powered bridge that connects Web2 users to the Web3 space, where they can access a series of data-driven dashboards that provides profit-driven insights on digital markets.

Impressively, users can also use the intrinsic platform to track and evaluate early presales, utility tokens, new non-fungible token (NFT) launches, decentralized exchange, decentralized applications (dApps), etc.

With Launchpad XYZ, you can discover the hottest utility tokens presale and stay ahead of the game with real-time market insights and historical data on different sectors Join our #Presale today and get ready to explore the #Web3 world ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/Ob5NW5hnBp — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 19, 2023

Each digital dashboard offers asset-class data that covers market sentiments, fundamentals, volatility, and industry trends, to enable investors to make the best decision.

However, the standout feature that has caused hot market traction from investors is its special utility called “Launchpad Quotient,” a unique metric that rates potential upside gains of tokens and NFTs.

The feature enables investors to rank crypto presale and new NFT mints to spot futuristic opportunities and high risks.

The Web3 token currently trades at a discounted price of $0.0445 per token, a great opportunity for profit-geared investors to jump in and generate high gains.

Stellar ($XLM)

$XLM’s impressive crypto run for almost a decade has recorded over 7,000% price pump to investors, with recent signals of more in 2023.

The token powers the Stellar ecosystem, a decentralized protocol that utilizes blockchain technology to enable users seamlessly transfer funds swiftly with minimum cost.

The Stellar project’s core fundamental is to solidify its position as a payment network.

The platform has processed billions of transactions and established strategic partnerships with popular companies such as MoneyGram, Flutterwave, and many more as it becomes a viable cryptocurrency investment.

At press time, $XLM trades at $0.089 per token, a 0.17% increase in the last 24 hours. The payment network asset hovers below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.097 and $0.089, respectively.

However, the exponential moving average (EMA) indicator shows recent price gain movements as the $XLM trades above its 3-day and 5-day resistance of $0.0887 and $0.0886.

The relative strength index (RSI) resides at 37.28, which indicates a slow move away from the underbought position.

With more partnerships and adoptions from a spate of financial and technology-based industries, the $XLM will push for more growth, making it a significant altcoin to buy today.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

Like $LPX, $DLANCE rides the waves of Web3 offerings.

The token powers the DeeLance platform, a groundbreaking project that aims to build a web3-powered workspace.

This innovative platform enables freelancers to tokenize their services into NFTs and facilitate transparent payments, smooth contract ownership, and interactions in the metaverse.

DeeLance offerings aim to mitigate long-standing issues plaguing Web2-based workspace platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork, such as copyright infringement, delayed payments, and inconsistent employment.

The revolutionary ecosystem enables freelancers to utilize NFT technology to tokenize their services, enabling them to own copyrights to their works.

When agreed payments are made in full, contract ownership will be automatically transferred to employers.

Powerful smart contract-based escrow accounts control payments. Employers and freelancers agree on a fee which is then locked in escrow.

When hirers verify and are satisfied with creatives task completions, escrow releases agreed-on payments automatically. This development provides transparency and security to both freelancers and employers.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Ready to level up your Metaverse experience? Get VIP access to premium land, premium office space, and brand awareness advertising opportunities with $DLANCE tokens.$DLANCE presale is live – Join now!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/xlv4AoPL37 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 19, 2023

The DeeLance metaverse stands out as it bases its unique experience on socialization, work, and a series of earning opportunities.

The platform metaverse seeks to build a virtual community where members can take on the appearance of NFT-based avatars to socialize and connect with other users.

Employers can buy or rent lands and office spaces and conduct meetings and interviews to pick the most qualified candidates for designated tasks.

On the other hand, freelancers can also advertise their portfolios on billboards to entice employers with their standout skills and experience.

$DLANCE tokens power exclusive access and purchases on the metaverse sphere.

The token currently trades at a presale price of $0.033 USDT per token, with over $943,000 million raised from investors.

Set to leverage the popularity and growth of NFT, metaverse, and Web3, $DLANCE is preparing to explode in price.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Rounding up our list of the best altcoin to buy today is the dynamic $YPRED token suffusing the crypto space.

The new cryptocurrency is set to revolutionalize digital assets price prediction using artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms.

The versatile ecosystem is deployed on the advanced Polygon chain.

Like the $LPX platform, yPredict is building a Web3-based hub; however, it distinguishes itself by offering crypto price prediction analysis and not Web3 tools and features.

Additionally, the project offers AI-powered real-time trading signals, technical indicators, market sentiment analysis, chart pattern recognition, and much more.

Announcing Our 2nd AI Ambassador: Tuffy! #yPredict takes immense pride in introducing @meastuffy as our second distinguished AI Ambassador! Tuffy's unmatched passion and unwavering dedication to promoting #YPRED have earned him exceptional privileges, including admin… pic.twitter.com/YEMiXAemtb — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 18, 2023

Powering these exponential features is the $YPRED token, which is currently selling fast on presale.

The token acts as the transactional payment option for algorithm prediction subscription, governance, and staking for recurring passive incomes.

The $YPRED token has raised a trailblazing $1.29 million in just weeks, as it heads towards a new milestone of $2 million over the next few days.

Eager investors can purchase the $YPRED token at a discounted price of $0.07, 71% lower than the set listing price of $0.12.

Conclusion

While the crypto market submerges into a steep downtrend, $SPONGE, $VET, $AIDOGE, $ATOM, $ECOTERRA, $LPX, $XLM, $DLANCE and $YPRED embed core utilities that propel their promising growth trajectory and stability.

These tokens have amassed to be the best altcoins to buy today due to their promising potential to generate greater profits within a short period.

Investors seeking the next explosive crypto asset can lock into these tokens and generate over 200x gains.

