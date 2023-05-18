Best Altcoins to Buy Today, May 18th – AI, OP, YPRED, ARB, DLANCE, ORDI, ECOTERRA, LPX

At press time, the crypto market is on a doldrum standpoint as traders and investors fear a much anticipated regulatory framework crackdown amidst the brewing Federal Reserve hike in interest rates.

As revered analysts forecasted that the $BTC market was showing positive signs of upside gains capable of touching its all-time high of $68,789 recorded on November 10th, 2021, the digital asset took a downtrend trajectory.

$BTC hit a 7-day low on May 16th at $26,970 and currently trades at $27,357 as traders weary over a possible larger dip.

Similar worries exist for $ETH, which traded over the $2,100 price mark after the commencement of the Shapella Mainnet upgrade, only to be followed by an 18% decline on May 16th and currently resides on the $1,820 price mark.

The bearish downturn continues to shrink as massive selloff increases.

Amidst the turbulent market sequence, some crypto assets have shown great potential as they present investors with explosive gains and great fundamentals to aid price growth stability from being affected by steep market falls.

In this article, we explored the best altcoins to purchase today based on technical and fundamental analysis, solution-driven utility, promising explosive price pump, and many more.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI, the utility token of the AiDoge project, tops our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

Set to make a difference, $AI aims to create a new paradigm of meme coins with value-driven utility as it merges blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in one token.

The meme genre in the crypto market often thrives with hype from influencers, enthusiasts, communities, and media.

However, $AI distinguishes itself as it embeds an impressive AI-powered meme generator platform that enables members to mint high-quality memes that embed viral potential.

These meme coins can propel interactions on social media, cryptocurrency forums, trendy news, and much more.

To create memes, users are required to enter concise information about their meme concept in the platform’s text prompt – the meme generator proceeds to generate memes that feature imputed concepts automatically.

With more marketing strategies, the meme sensation ecosystem will enjoy massive adoptions from advert and marketing institutions keen on creating branded memes and merchandise for a designated user base.

Although not yet listed on public exchanges, the emerging meme coin is selling fast on presale, with a new milestone of $9.23 million raised from early adopters.

$AI trades at a discounted price of $0.0000308 per token, a great opportunity for investors to lock in and earn great gains.

The $AI token is poised to explode in price value due to the rallying growth of blockchain technology, the artificial intelligence sector, and the hype of $DOGE and $SHIB.

Optimism ($OP)

$OP ranks as the second altcoin to lock in today based on its exponential growth in the crypto market, with over a 6.47% price increase in the last 24 hours.

The token functions as the main governance crypto for the popular layer-2 network, Optimism.

The platform is anchored to the Ethereum blockchain and aims to offer developers a faster, scalable, cost-effective pathway to execute transactions.

However, while there are a series of layer-2 chains, Optimism distinguishes itself from competitors with its novel roll-ups, which act as its major fundamental.

The platform roll-ups move a large majority of transaction data and computation from layer 1 without sacrificing decentralization and security.

The core fundamentals are arguably the main propeller of the $OP market set to be on a rebound tipped to touch its all-time high of $4.56 recorded on May 31st, 2022.

At press time, the innovative altcoin trades at $1.79, with a 10% gain in the last seven days.

However, the $OP trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $2.16 and $1.83, respectively, indicating a doldrum zone.

Its relative strength index (RSI) resides at 41.84, which signals a gradual surge from a previous underbought zone.

The $OP token trades above the 5-day and 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) resistance of $1.72 and $1.71, respectively, aligning with the RSI with a potential bull rally on the horizon.

Whale investors remain bullish as the token records over $204 million in trading volume in just 24 hours.

With added utility and mass adoption, the $OP token will explode to great heights.

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED is another stellar alternative for investors on the hunt for the next moonshot.

Like $AI, $YPRED rides the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) powered by its innovative platform, yPredict.

yPredict is an innovative AI-backed crypto prediction platform that enables traders, investors, financial experts, data analysts, and quants to leverage data-driven insights on potential opportunities of markets.

The project has not only broken the $1 million price cap in the fast-selling presale of its token, $YPRED, but is also brewing itself to build a next-generational hub that will create a new simplified and profit-geared experience for traders.

We're thrilled to announce that our #YPREDICT Token Presale is not just trending, it's going VIRAL! We've crossed the $1 Million milestone, a testament to the power of our all-in-one AI Ecosystem. Read more about our journey here: https://t.co/V7xWwGKbw1. Thank you for being… pic.twitter.com/O3UFFH1DGe — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 17, 2023

Harnessing the potential of AI algorithm technology and predictive models, yPredict is carving out an edge in the volatile crypto space.

In a pioneering move, yPredict asserts to create a marketplace that gleans valuable data-derived insights and depth analysis on fundamental and technical market sentiments of assets.

The project is also developing a model prediction that serves as trading signals for elite market participants.

As the presale of the surging $YPRED tokens, individuals are invited to jump into the next giant crypto king.

Seeking the secret sauce for a successful venture? Combine the power of AI Prediction with a pinch of #YPREDToken, a generous portion of community spirit, and there you have it – #yPredict in its full glory! But don't dawdle! The $YPRED presale is zooming towards a… pic.twitter.com/5cDnKHa8xA — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 15, 2023

The token trades at a low price of $0.07 per token, with over $1.22 million raised from early investors.

As yPredict continues its impressive stride, the $YPRED will undoubtedly reward investors with great returns.

Arbitrum ($ARB)

As the crypto market showed signs of recovery a couple of months ago, the $ARB token has been one of the biggest gainers, recording over 10x gains for early investors.

The $ARB has soared to over 2.14% in the last 24 hours. However, the major propeller of the altcoin’s surging upside gains is its impressive solution-driven fundamental.

At its core, the $ARB token powers the Arbitrum ecosystem, an intrinsic layer-2 solution of the Ethereum blockchain.

The platform is designed to increase the scalability and speed of transactions and boost network security.

With Arbitrum, users can perform transactions off the main network, which is verified and batched in seconds before being sent back to the main chain.

At press time, $ARB trades at $1.182 per token, with an astounding record of over $250 million trading volume in trading volume.

The exponential moving average (EMA) rejects the altcoin token as it trades below the 3-day, 5-day, and 10-day resistance of $1.199, $1.189, and $1.185, respectively – indicating a bearish zone.

The simple moving average (SMA) indicators signal SELL as $ARB trades below the 50-day mark of $1.31, alerting a downtrend trajectory.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) sits at 43.42. This shows that $ARB is gradually moving from an underbought position to a potential overbought zone if it maintains its rebound.

With an anticipated price rebound in the corner, investors can take advantage of the $ARB low price and earn over 20x returns when it soars.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE makes it to our list of the best altcoins to buy today due to its viral presale and functional holistic approach to revolutionalize the recruitment industry.

The token powers the DeeLance platform, a unique project that leverages Web3, non-fungible token (NFT), and the metaverse to build a decentralized workspace ecosystem.

Freelancers can tokenize their services through NFT technology which is only released to employers when payment is released.

The platform metaverse also enables freelancers and employers to take the form of NFT avatars to interact, collaborate, share ideas, portfolios, and exchange services for commercial ventures seamlessly.

Additionally, recruiters can rent virtual offices and host meetings and interviews to pick the best-qualified candidates for designated tasks.

Congratulations DeeLancers!‍ Another milestone achieved – raised over $900,000! Let's keep the momentum going! Take advantage of the low price and get $DLANCE in the #Presale Stage 3 now! ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #cryptocoin pic.twitter.com/UwgfBpSbtv — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 17, 2023

There’s also an infused AI-powered algorithm that enables freelancers to connect with employers that needs their qualifications and expertise.

The impressive capabilities make the DeeLance platform the new king of digital recruitment, dethroning Web2-based traditional platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, LinkedIn, and many more.

Surging to the top, the $DLANCE token is on a red-hot presale, with over $923,000 raised as it sets to hit a new milestone of $1 million in a few hours.

At press time, the Web3-based token trades at $0.033 USDT per token.

The growth of NFT, metaverse, and Web3 will propel the $DLANCE token to significant gains when it lists on exchanges.

Ordinals ($ORDI)

$ORDI is one of the newest tokens to debut in the crypto market and makes it to our list due to the one-of-a-kind structure that sets it up for massive adoptions in the future.

The main fundamental of $ORDI sweeps through the crypto market poster boy, Bitcoin.

The token is built on Bitcoin blockchain technology and presents utility information such as texts, images, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and tokens.

Unlike the Ethereum network that powers several assets (ERC-20), $ORDI is the first cryptocurrency built on the BRC-20 format on the Bitcoin chain.

$ORDI market records a 24-hour trading volume of $31.8 million with a trade price of $14.21 per token.

Although still in its early trading market zone, the $ORDI token trades below the 3-day and 5-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $13.93 and $15.28, respectively – a sign of a bearish market.

The 10-day simple moving average (SMA) also showcases a downtrend as it trades above $ORDI, with a resistance of $15.38.

Nevertheless, the Bitcoin-based token potential is glaring. Although $BTC growth seems stagnant, an upside shift will trigger an exponential rise in value for $ORDI.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra represents crypto assets integrated with green initiatives as it aims to motivate individuals to combat climate change and rewards participants with financial perks.

Ecoterra is a decentralized platform that integrates revolutionary recycle-to-earn (R2E) mechanics to enable members to recycle used products and earn $ECOTERRA as rewards.

The core fundamental of the emerging crypto asset is its lined-up utilities geared to suppress the deteriorating rate of the planet caused by fossil fuel.

According to a recent report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), planet Earth is predicted to surpass the 1.5°C climate threshold for the first time in 2023 or before 2027.

If this happens, there will be high heat temperature waves, minimal rainfall, and unpredictable weather patterns.

Did you know the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of the world's carbon emissions? By recycling your clothes and offsetting your carbon footprint with ecoterra, you can help reduce this impact ♻️ Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/AtjQnPTKQv — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 18, 2023

Ecoterra aims to solve this problem by allowing users to source waste products, locate reverse vending machines, dump used materials, and earn $ECOTERRA.

The platform also creates a versatile marketplace for recycling industries and manufacturing machines to come together and trade recycled materials for $ECOTERRA, $BTC, or fiat.

The token currently trades at a presale price of $0.0085 per token, with over $3.96 million from early investors.

The eco-friendly potential will drive the use of $ECOTERRA to great heights as it surges to become one of the hottest cryptos in 2023.

Launchpad ($LPX)

$LPX rounds up our list of the best altcoin to buy today due to its stellar Web3 integrations made accessible to everyone via its platform, Launchpad.

Launchpad is a decentralized project that leverages a blockchain portal to create a single ecosystem where members can access world-revered and functional Web3 tools seamlessly.

These range from decentralized exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized applications (dApps), the metaverse, crypto presales, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, and non-fungible token (NFT) launches and marketplaces.

The platform Web3 world makes it an industry leader for the next generation of internet tools and eliminates the need for third parties platforms.

The decentralized ecosystem’s vast utilities have garnered investors keen to leverage its ongoing presale and reap great profits when it lists on exchanges.

AT press time, $LPX trades at a discounted price of $0.0445, hitting a new milestone of $505,000 raised from early investors.

Set to become the one-stop platform for Web3 tools, the project will power the mass adoption of Web3 and increase the demand and growth of its native token, $LPX.

Conclusion

The crypto market is currently bearish. However, amidst the downtrend trajectory, some altcoins have shown resistance supports as they surge in price value regardless of the overall market fall.

This article reviews the best altcoins to purchase today alongside emerging assets set to debut in the crypto market and hit explosive price pumps.

$AI,$OP, $YPRED, $ARB, $DLANCE, $ORDI, $ECOTERRA, and $LPX embeds great fundamentals and technical analysis that indicates a bull rally and a market rebound on the horizon.

Investors keen on the next explosive asset to generate upside gains can purchase these tokens and get excited for massive returns on investment.

