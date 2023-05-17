Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 17th – YPRED, SHIB, LPX, PEPE, AI, ECOTERRA, WOO, DLANCE

Bitcoin’s price drop is continuing today as investors grapple with mounting global economic anxieties and policy uncertainties. The leading cryptocurrency has declined by 0.4% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s price is near $26,900 as of writing. It was only in April that Bitcoin reclaimed the pivotal $30,000 level—a feat unseen since the previous June’s aggressive crypto sell-off spiraled into a ruthless bear market.

An inability to hold the price above this level and solidify these gains has led to a subsequent correction.

Bitcoin is presently trading around the support area of $26,900 to $27,100. If the price continues its downward trajectory, the first level of support to watch is the 100-day EMA at $26,318.

Should this level fail to provide support, the subsequent potential support range is located between $24,800 and $25,300.

Although Bitcoin’s price movements are important for cryptocurrency, those looking beyond the leading cryptocurrency can find potentially good buys. YPRED, SHIB, LPX, PEPE, AI, ECOTERRA, WOO, and DLANCE are some of the best altcoins to buy today based on strong fundamentals and/or technical analysis.

Maximizing Returns: Why Ypredict Is One of the Best Altcoins to Buy Today

With AI maturing at an unprecedented pace, the AI-powered crypto research platform yPredict is disrupting the market with its presale, recently crossing the $1.15 million milestone.

Bolstered by its cutting-edge AI-driven trading capabilities and market intelligence tools, the platform has attracted enthusiastic participants, signaling a potential shift in the way cryptocurrencies are traded.

We're thrilled to announce that our #YPREDICT Token Presale is not just trending, it's going VIRAL! We've crossed the $1 Million milestone, a testament to the power of our all-in-one AI Ecosystem. Read more about our journey here: https://t.co/V7xWwGKbw1. Thank you for being… pic.twitter.com/O3UFFH1DGe — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 17, 2023

The presale, now in stage 5, has already raised over $1.15 million so far. Achieving the next milestone of $1.632 million will activate stage 6 of the presale and result in an increase in the $YPRED token price from $0.07 to $0.09.

As AI technology gains traction in trading, the yPredict platform and $YPRED token have drawn a considerable amount of attention from analysts and market watchers.

The yPredict platform is being developed by some of the best AI developers and quants, with the goal of providing an edge to market participants.

The crypto start-up’s whitepaper mentions that the yPredict platform will offer traders and investors access to numerous AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features.

The yPredict marketplace will allow experts to earn recurring revenue by giving them the opportunity to offer their model predictions or data research to other users for a subscription fee.

AI’s potential to predict market movements has been demonstrated, solidifying the value proposition of yPredict’s platform.

The project plans to launch the complete version of its Analytics, Repository, and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

The $YPRED token, issued on the Polygon blockchain, is the native token of yPredict’s trading platform.

To use the platform’s premium features, users will need to pay a $YPRED-denominated subscription fee.

This fee structure will provide an incentive for $YPRED investors to hold on to their tokens, as 10% of these fees will be distributed to existing token holders.

This mechanism will generate a passive income stream for $YPRED owners and reduce potential selling pressure in the market.

With the platform expected to perform well in 2023 and beyond as AI adoption grows and crypto markets make a recovery, there’s a sense of urgency to acquire $YPRED tokens while they are still available at a discounted price.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu has been under pressure since its decline from $0.00000987 to $0.00001007 support on May 6.

The meme coin temporarily found support around $0.00000845 to $0.00000868 but with today’s price movements, it appears to be heading for lower levels.

The 20-day EMA at $0.00000929 is currently acting as immediate resistance and has been a significant barrier for SHIB, as the token has failed to close above it in recent days.

This indicates that selling pressure remains strong. The next significant resistance level is the Fib 0.786 level at $0.00000950.

The 50-day EMA is at $0.00001000 and the 100-day EMA at $0.00001045 are both above the current price of $0.00000861, further reinforcing the bearish outlook for the coin.

Today’s price movement is down by 1.94% so far, adding to the negative sentiment.

The RSI, which has dropped to 26.68 from yesterday’s 29.15, remains in oversold territory, indicating that selling pressure is still dominating the market.

This could suggest that the asset is due for a slight pullback or consolidation, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a trend reversal.

The MACD histogram remains at -0.00000003, unchanged from yesterday, which suggests that the bearish momentum has yet to wane.

This further supports the notion that SHIB may continue its downward trajectory in the short term.

In terms of immediate potential support, SHIB finds itself in a precarious position.

The $0.00000845 to $0.00000868 range that provided temporary support is now being tested.

If this level fails to hold, the meme coin might potentially revisit its year low of $0.00000800 which was previously seen on January 1.

Given these technical indicators, traders should exercise caution as the bearish signals are currently dominating SHIB’s market.

It is advised to wait for a trend reversal signal or a strong bounce-off support before considering any new long positions.

From NFTs to Metaverse: Exploring Launchpad XYZ’s All-in-One Blockchain Platform

Launchpad XYZ is developing a comprehensive blockchain-based web3 hub that intends to grant users the tools necessary to explore, transact, and invest in a variety of digital assets.

This includes NFTs, fractionalized assets, utility tokens, and web3 presales via the platform’s decentralized exchange.

Gain access to real-time data from multiple applications, all on one user-friendly API-driven platform Monitor the market, interact with data sets and make your most informed trading decisions yet! Join our #Presale and stack up $LPX today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/l3JHJXUkGM — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 17, 2023

The platform has piqued the interest of crypto traders and investors due to its potential to provide the means to identify promising web3 assets.

Launchpad XYZ has also stated that its ecosystem will integrate presale analysis, offering additional security to users.

In addition to providing trading and investment resources, Launchpad XYZ will also include an educational component to guide newcomers in the crypto sphere.

It promises to offer insights into effective yield generation in the web3 environment.

Stepping beyond conventional trading resources, Launchpad XYZ is also developing a gateway into the metaverse and web3 gaming through its metaverse library and web3 gaming hub.

Facilitating direct control of crypto assets, the platform further includes a web3 wallet empowering users with immediate control of their cryptocurrencies.

Launchpad XYZ’s proprietary $LPX token plays a key role in the ecosystem’s economic structure.

The token’s holders who stake at least 10,000 of it gain access to a host of benefits, including fee discounts, partner discounts, and access to NFT mints whitelists, presales, beta play-to-earn game launches, and community prestige badges.

As Launchpad XYZ gears up to roll out key platform features in Q3 2023, the native $LPX token is one of the best altcoins to buy today especially if the platform achieves widespread user adoption.

Pepe (PEPE)

Pepe Coin (PEPE) is currently facing bearish momentum, with the 4-hour chart indicating a continued downtrend.

After multiple rejections from the 4-hour 20 EMA at $0.00000165 and failure to break above the resistance zone of $0.0000019936 to $0.0000021031 on May 13, the meme coin has been unable to find solid ground.

The price of Pepe Coin has further slipped below the temporary support of $0.0000015583 to $0.0000016338 and is currently trading at $0.0000015094, down 0.94% so far today.

This decline has been accompanied by a decrease in 24-hour trading volume, which stands at $285,469,380, down 15.10% according to CoinMarketCap.

This could be an indication of waning interest and selling pressure.

The 4-hour 50 EMA at $0.00000172 is also acting as a resistance level, adding to the bearish sentiment.

The daily RSI has dipped slightly to 52.42 from yesterday’s 53.91, reflecting a loss in bullish momentum.

As Pepe Coin continues its downtrend, traders should be on the lookout for the immediate support zone of $0.0000013219 to $0.0000013697.

A breach of this support level could lead to further declines. On the other hand, if the meme coin can find support at this level, a bounce or consolidation could be in the cards.

In the event of a bounce, traders should watch for the immediate resistance area of $0.0000015583 to $0.0000016338, which was the previous support turned resistance.

A break above this resistance zone, coupled with a flip of the 4-hour 20 and 50 EMAs, could signal a potential trend reversal and a more bullish outlook for Pepe Coin.

AiDoge Will Redefine Memes; One of the Best Altcoins to Buy Today

AiDoge is making its mark in the cryptocurrency market with sizable funding of over $8.6 million already secured in its presale.

The $AI token’s pre-sale price recently increased from $0.00003 to $0.00003040. Once it reaches its stage 13 funding goal of $9.23 million, the token price will increase again to $0.0000312.

Meme coins, a trendy segment in the crypto market, have a new participant that merges their meme appeal with the power of artificial intelligence.

Unlike regular meme coins, AiDoge offers a unique business model, setting it apart from other coins like ArbDoge ($AIDOGE).

AiDoge will integrate memes and AI, employing machine learning and neural networks to fabricate memes based on textual prompts.

This approach draws a parallel with AI chatbots like ChatGPT, catching the eye of meme-savvy internet users.

With AiDoge’s $AI token, members can obtain credits for creating memes within the network while the protocol will also incentivize users for producing viral content.

The platform proposes to host a public feed of user-created memes, with a monthly reward system for the most popular content.

This inventive model could redefine online interaction and present a promising investment prospect in the crypto space.

Investing in Sustainability: ecoterra Is One of the Best Altcoins to Buy Today

Taking a stride into the green cryptocurrency market, ecoterra has seen its presale of the $ECOTERRA token surpass $3.8 million. The rush is on to purchase these tokens before their next price increase.

Want to make a difference? Look no further than $ECOTERRA – the #EcoCrypto that aims to address environmental issues using #Blockchain technology Join our #Presale and support a #Web3 project that promotes a greener planet ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/xNbEMvRF9u — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 16, 2023

ecoterra’s project is a comprehensive web3 ecosystem that will reward recycling through its unique Recycle-to-Earn system.

This platform not only encourages businesses and individuals to offset their carbon emissions but will also provide a marketplace for recycled materials.

ecoterra’s efforts in promoting a sustainable crypto ecosystem were recently recognized at the Istanbul Blockchain summit, cementing their place in the sector.

ecoterra was one of the significant sponsors of this high-profile event, which featured notable speakers such as Michael Saylor, the CEO of Microstrategy.

The company’s presale has seen a significant influx of investments, with an estimated $500,000 per week pouring in.

As the presale approaches the $3.925 million mark, the $ECOTERRA token price will climb from $0.00775 to $0.0085.

The token is then expected to make its debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges at $0.01 later this year.

The ecoterra platform is designed to encourage responsible practices. By recycling, users can earn $ECOTERRA tokens.

The platform will also offer a carbon offset marketplace, making it convenient for users to counteract their carbon emissions.

In addition to the carbon offset marketplace, the platform plans to develop a similar marketplace for recycled materials which will allow businesses to purchase such items using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

WOO Network (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) has been trading sideways for the past 8 days, just above the Fibonacci 0.618 level at $0.2252 and around the 100-day EMA.

However, declining indicators suggest that WOO may be heading toward lower levels in the near term.

The 20-day and 50-day EMAs are on the brink of a potential bearish crossover, with the 20-day EMA at $0.2458 and the 50-day EMA at $0.2457. The 100-day EMA is hovering at $0.2303, providing some support for the current price level.

The RSI has dropped to 42.90 from yesterday’s 44.56, indicating a weakening momentum for the WOO token.

The MACD histogram is currently at -0.0041, slightly improving from yesterday’s -0.0047 but still suggesting bearish momentum.

Trading volume for WOO has decreased to 19.676 million from the previous day’s volume of 25.965 million.

The volume moving average is at 40.8 million, highlighting a potential lack of buying interest and increasing selling pressure.

At the time of writing, WOO’s current price is $0.2259, down by 2.92% so far today. If the current support level holds, the immediate resistance for WOO is the Fibonacci 0.5 level at $0.2490, in confluence with the 20-day and 50-day EMA.

This significant confluence indicates that this resistance level may be challenging to break.

On the downside, the immediate support can be found at the Fibonacci 0.786 level at $0.1914.

Taking the technical indicators into consideration, WOO Network (WOO) may experience a potential downtrend in the immediate future.

Traders should be cautious and watch for the bearish crossover of the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, as well as any further declines in RSI and MACD.

DeeLance

Deelance, a web3 platform focused on freelance recruitment and remote work, has reached a new milestone in its ongoing crypto presale.

The presale of the platform’s native $DLANCE token has now exceeded $889,000 so far, moving on to stage 3 and raising the token price to $0.033.

The token price will climb to $0.038 in the upcoming stages and eventually list on major exchanges at $0.057.

DeeLance’s primary objective is to develop a metaverse powered by cryptocurrency and NFTs that bridges the gap between freelancers and employers, vastly improving the remote work sector.

The DeeLance metaverse is a blockchain-enabled digital space centered around work, offering competitive fees compared to mainstream web2 freelance platforms.

This compelling value proposition has led experts to forecast a bright future for the $DLANCE token, which underpins DeeLance’s web3 ecosystem.

By converting freelance work products into NFTs, DeeLance will offer a dependable and secure solution for transferring work ownership.

This pioneering approach will address challenges such as payment fraud and copyright infringement, providing unparalleled security and reassurance for all stakeholders.

DeeLance will also streamline the signup process while featuring low fees and swift crypto payments, maintaining transparency and security through its smart contracts and escrow system.

The DeeLance metaverse, built for users to engage, work, and earn, will also feature customizable avatars, commercial land, office spaces, and advertising options.

The platform will also host a comprehensive NFT marketplace for a variety of digital assets, including art, photography, trading cards, and music.

The $DLANCE token, an ERC-20 token, forms the backbone of DeeLance’s freelance/remote working metaverse.

Token owners may also be eligible for NFT drops and collaborations, unlock Metaverse VIP experiences, and gain exclusive access to unique tools and services.

As the trend towards remote work continues to surge, platforms like DeeLance, which will offer decentralized freelancing metaverse solutions, are expected to see substantial growth.

DeeLance is one of the best altcoins to buy today.

