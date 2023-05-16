Best Altcoins to Buy Today, May 16th – AI, LDO, YPRED, FTM, DLANCE, MATIC, ECOTERRA, LPX

The leading cryptocurrencies have experienced new lows in the last seven days due to concerns about overall market liquidity and regulatory headwinds suffusing the digital sphere.

Prices have been on a downtrend after the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, paused BTC transactions earlier this week amidst growing reports about institutional crypto firms pivoting to friendlier jurisdiction due to harsh U.S. regulations.

BTC recorded a loss of 10% of its value this week, with ETH and SOL down to 11% and 10%, respectively, in the last four days.

While it may seem the market price trajectory is moving toward a bearish zone, some altcoins have shown great potential based on utility and upside gains, presenting a new wave of opportunities for investors.

In this article, we’ve selected the best eight altcoins to buy now based on their unique concept, use cases, strong fundamentals and technical analysis, and promising signals of massive returns in the future.

AiDoge ($AI)

The rise of memes and artificial intelligence are sizzling topics in crypto communities due to their concepts, and $AI is all about that.

$AI tops our list of the best altcoin to buy today based on its intrinsic-driven ecosystem, AiDoge.

This cutting-edge platform combines the crypto and the AI industry into a single hub, leveraging the power of blockchain technology and an AI-powered meme generator to mint trendy memes tailored by members’ text prompts.

Holders of $AI can purchase the credits required to generate trendy memes.

The stellar meme generator embeds comprehensive data sets that include a series of crypto events, which enables users to mint engaging memes in seconds.

Unlike other meme coins with little or no utility, AiDoge’s unique fundamental is set to entice advert and marketing brands and institutional investors keen to generate high-quality memes for their user base.

The meme sensation token, $AI, is currently in its early stages, yet it has stirred quite a buzz in the crypto space as global investors garner its ongoing presale to reap great rewards in the future due to its vast potential.

$ AI’s impressive technology has triggered an exponential rise in presale investments, with over $8.1 million raised so far from early birds, even while other meme coins have struggled to stay afloat.

Infused with artificial intelligence and crypto market capabilities, $AI offers investors a new pathway to get the best of both worlds from a single coin.

At press time, $AI trades at a discounted price of $$0.0000304 per token, which is set to increase till presale ends.

After the presale ends, the new meme king will debut on exchanges with a launch price of $0.0000336, which will pump to great heights.

Investors who missed the explosive increase of $PEPE and $SPONGE should buy $AI today before it blows up.

Buy $AI Now

Lido DAO Token ($LDO)

At the number two position is the innovative $LDO, the native token of the Lido decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) platform.

The crypto asset has recorded a 7.23% price increase in the last 24 hours, with market signals of more to come.

The major catalyst of the surging price increase of the $LDO token is its unique platform and strong fundamental staking solutions on the Ethereum chain.

The Lido DAO project is built as a liquid staking protocol that supports several layer-1 and layer-2 cryptocurrencies that utilize the proof-of-stake (POS) mechanism.

At its core, the DAO platform proffers solutions that plague the POS staking system, notably liquidity.

Lido DAO disrupts this narrative by introducing liquid staking, which allows users to stake their locked ETH into other DeFi protocols for rewards while maintaining non-custodial control.

The $LDO has posted ten days of gains, with over 25% increase recorded.

At press time, the token trades at $2.13 per token, with an impressive trading volume of $113.6 million in the last 24 hours, indicating red-hot traction from global investors.

Technical analysis also signals the $LDO market is bullish as the asset trades above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $2.10 and $1.92, respectively – which points out a bullish zone.

Looking at the exponential moving averages (EMAs), $LDO trades above the 5-day, 10-day, and 21-day EMAs of $2.01, $1.93, and $1.96, respectively – showcasing an upward trajectory.

The relative strength index oscillator readings align with other analytical indicators as it resides at 55.13, a gradual push to a bullish reading.

With more marketing strategies and innovations, the $LDO will surely become one of the hottest cryptos in 2023.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED is an emerging crypto token that powers the innovative yPredict decentralized crypto platform.

This innovative platform aims to create a new paradigm of data-driven crypto predictions, empowering traders and investors to earn profits on trades.

The yPredict platform leverages the power of the Ethereum blockchain to offer secure and transparent insights into market sentiments of digital assets and uses the $YPRED as its utility token.

The revolutionary ecosystem takes a holistic approach to predictions, providing members with access to various fundamentals such as a market prediction algorithm, analytical dashboard, marketplace, and terminal.

With these powerful tools, users can create and participate in a series of markets and use data-driven insights to make profit-driven decisions on a wide range of topics, including digital finance like crypto and stocks, politics, sports, and much more.

Seeking the secret sauce for a successful venture? Combine the power of AI Prediction with a pinch of #YPREDToken, a generous portion of community spirit, and there you have it – #yPredict in its full glory! But don't dawdle! The $YPRED presale is zooming towards a… pic.twitter.com/5cDnKHa8xA — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 15, 2023

Overall, yPredict aims to provide quants, financial experts, data analysts, crypto traders, and investors with a transparent, secure, and decentralized way to leverage predictions and earn massive returns.

The project’s token, $YPRED, is selling fast on presale, with over $1 million raised from early adopters.

Priced at a discounted price of $0.07 per token, investors now have the opportunity to purchase the next biggest crypto and earn explosive gains.

Visit yPredict Now

Fantom ($FTM)

$FTM has surged to over 10% in the last seven days as it asserts to make an impressive market rebound to top market heights.

The digital assets power the Fantom ecosystem, a decentralized smart contract-powered hub for creating decentralized applications (dApps) and digital assets.

The major fundamental of the innovative platform is to offer a fast and scalable solution for decentralized finance products (DeFi) and dApps, providing a better alternative to the Ethereum chain, which is plagued by high cost and transaction congestion.

These utility features act as the major propellers of the $FTM as it scales to defy the broader cryptocurrency sell-off.

At press time, $FTM trades at $0.38, indicating a 0.29% decline in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset currently trades below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.44 and above the 200-day SMA of $0.35 – signaling a bearish standpoint.

After failing to soar past the 50-day SMA, $FTM has found temporary support as it trades above the 5-day and ten-day exponential moving averages (EMA) of $0.376 and $0.379, which indicates a price recovery.

The relative strength index (RSI) of 42.47 indicates $FTM is slightly above the oversold territory, meaning a gradual market rebound is in motion.

With more adoptions from DeFi and dApp spaces and investments from venture capitals, $FTM may soar to even higher grounds.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

Similar to $AI and $YPRED, $DLANCE is a trailblazing crypto asset suffusing the crypto sphere while making headlines with its Web3 features that aim to disrupt the traditional $761.6 billion recruitment industry.

The token platform, DeeLance, is an open-sourced platform that combines Web3, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse to create a next-generation freelance platform.

DeeLance aims to offer freelancers and recruiters a seamless, transparent, and secure platform to interact, collaborate, and exchange services for commercial ventures.

As a versatile project set to disrupt existing freelance marketplaces like Fiverr, Upwork, and LinkedIn, DeeLance comes with exciting features.

These features include full ownership of digital work via NFT technology, instant payouts in fiat or crypto, lower fees, vibrant communities, unparalleled transparency via blockchain technology, and a matching algorithm that connects employers with skilled freelancers.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ In the $DLANCE ecosystem, you are the ultimate owner of your work. Our approach is the tokenization of freelance work products into NFTs, allowing secure & reliable transfer of work ownership Join $DLANCE presale Today!⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto pic.twitter.com/0HmK8dM5ei — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 16, 2023

The platform’s native token, $DLANCE, is experiencing one of the most successful presales, with over $880,000 raised from global investors.

$DLANCE hot presale signals a glimpse of its potential when it lists on crypto exchanges.

Currently priced at $0,033 USDT, traders can purchase the Web3-powered token today and earn exponential gains.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Polygon ($MATIC)

$MATIC is another stellar cryptocurrency on the block, as it acts as a major alternative to the advanced Ethereum chain.

The Ethereum network is renowned for its reliability and various economic utilities ranging from NFTs, blockchain-based games, compatibility with smart contracts, and a surging DeFi ecosystem.

However, the growing popularity of these applications has triggered a spate of transactions on the Ethereum chain, causing congestion and high fee execution, known as a gas fee.

This is where the $MATIC platform, Polygon, comes into play. The platform is a layer-2 scaling solution that anchors the Ethereum ecosystem, offering users fast transaction execution and low fees.

The current $MATIC price trajectory doesn’t reflect the rich use cases of its ecosystem due to its series of downtrends.

At press time, the token is priced at $0.863, reflecting a decrease of 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

$MATIC technical indicators point to a bearish zone, with the crypto asset trading below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.03 and $1.02, respectively – signaling a current market downtrend.

The relative strength index (RSI) aligns with SMA readings as it sits at 33.24, which indicates the $MATIC market is in an oversold zone.

However, $MATIC is slightly above the 3-day and 5-day EMA of $0.861 and $0.860, signaling a price rebound horizon.

In the immediate future, the main propeller for $MATIC bulls will be to push its price up above the 20-day and, preferably, 50-day EMA of $0.92 and $1.00 to confirm an upside gain breakout.

Investors can purchase the re-surging today and wrap up rebound gains in the future.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Driven by the goal of impacting environmental sustainability and offering members commercial ventures for engaging in eco-friendly activities, the $ECOTERRA crypto is touted to provide gains and stability for investors.

The catalyst for $ ECOTERRA’s upside price trajectory is its innovative Ecoterra ecosystem.

The robust green project embeds blockchain technology and a state-of-the-art recycle-to-earn (R2E) to enable members to recycle waste products and earn $ECOTERRA as rewards.

The platform also creates a marketplace for members, recycling industries, and production companies to trade recycled materials seamlessly.

This development is expected to generate high demand for $ECOTERRA, which will propel an imminent price increase.

Want to make a difference? Look no further than $ECOTERRA – the #EcoCrypto that aims to address environmental issues using #Blockchain technology Join our #Presale and support a #Web3 project that promotes a greener planet ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/xNbEMvRF9u — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 16, 2023

The platform’s potential is evident in its presale sales of $ECOTERRA. The fast-paced asset has crossed the $3.77 million mark, as it sets to hit a new milestone in a couple of hours.

$ECOTERRA’s dynamic ecosystem is poised to play a major role in addressing climate change.

Investors with oversight to combat environmental challenges and financial rewards should consider and leverage the low price of $ECOTERRA before the price soars.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

$LPX rounds up our list of the best altcoins to buy today due to its innovative project geared toward bringing web3 capabilities to everyone.

The $LPX powers the Launchpad platform, a decentralized exchange ecosystem that acts as a portal to the Web3 world.

The project acts as a bridge that connects Web2 individuals to Web3 tools ranging from non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, early presales, crypto assets, the metaverse, decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), and many more.

With Launchpad, members can access a wide range of Web3 tools directly, eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries.

Set to be the new king of a decentralized exchange and the Web3 space, $LPX powers the innovative platform transactions, access fees to features, staking, governance, and many more.

The $LPX token is experiencing a bullish presale, with over $451,000 raised so far from investors in just over a week.

Welcome to your true #Web3 home At Launchpad XYZ, we provide a complete ecosystem to enhance your trading experience. Utilise our Web3 Wallet to keep your assets secure and accessible Join our #Presale and explore the full potential of Web3 ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/eeqSej5MkY — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 16, 2023

$LPX viral presale is powered by its platform that acts as a one-stop shop for web3 tools and decentralized exchanges for presale and crypto assets.

With potential gains on the horizon and a strong utility proposition, $LPX will position itself amongst the 2023 highest crypto gainers.

Buy $LPX Now

Conclusion

There are over 23,000 altcoins in the crypto market, with new assets making debuts daily.

While this presents numerous opportunities for investors to leverage and enhance their portfolios, navigating through market noises and choosing the right assets to purchase is a complex and tricky game.

We’ve selected the best altcoins to purchase today based on their unique characteristics, including stellar use cases, strong fundamentals, technical analysis insights, and upside gain potentials.

While the selected tokens show signs of great returns on investment, $AI stands out with its impressive utility and versatile hype.

The meme sensation is set to leverage its versatile AI-powered meme generator to offer high-quality memes to crypto communities, social media channels, advert, and marketing industries.

This innovative development will create high demand for the new meme king, pushing its price to the top.

Related News