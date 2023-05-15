Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 15th – YPRED, ADA, AI, ATOM, DLANCE, LDO, LPX, ECOTERRA, SPONGE

The broader crypto market has rallied after days of a downtrend, gaining 1.62% in the last 24 hours.

This surge came amid the ongoing financial crises that led to major U.S. banks’ collapse.

A forecast of an oncoming recession from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also heightened the dismal atmosphere in the financial sector.

As investors’ trust dwindled in the conventional financial market, their focus has turned to the nascent crypto industry, which has held on despite these tumults.

In this article, we have identified some of the best projects that will hit the crypto space in the coming weeks as well as proven assets that can easily provide investors with massive returns.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Starting our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $YPRED, the utility token of the innovative AI-powered trading and market intelligence platform yPredict.

This digital asset has garnered over $1 million in its presale so far, indicating strong demand for access to its AI-powered crypto trading platform.

yPredict is currently in stage 5 of its presale, with the token’s price expected to rise from $0.07 to $0.09 per token in the sixth stage.

yPredict is creating a platform that will provide traders with access to AI-powered analytics such as price predictions, pattern detection, and market data insights.

The groundbreaking platform uses AI technology to analyze large amounts of data in real-time, allowing investors to cut through the noise and gain in-depth, data-driven insights before making a trade decision.

Seeking the secret sauce for a successful venture? Combine the power of AI Prediction with a pinch of #YPREDToken, a generous portion of community spirit, and there you have it – #yPredict in its full glory! But don't dawdle! The $YPRED presale is zooming towards a… pic.twitter.com/5cDnKHa8xA — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 15, 2023

The project development team has stated that a Beta version will be released soon, allowing traders, financial market experts, investors, data analysts, quants, and others to access price forecasts and track the performance of their portfolios.

Members of the AI algorithm ecosystem must register early on the yPredict waiting list to gain entry and use profit-oriented features once the Beta is launched.

As AI has officially demonstrated its ability to predict market movements, the platform shows great promise.

Cardano ($ADA)

Cardano is the first-ever peer-reviewed third-generation blockchain project seeking to overcome problems with scalability, decentralization, and security.

The “Ethereum Killer” also aims to reassert marginalized people’s power away from unaccountable systems to create a more secure, open, and equal society.

The $ADA token enables owner participation in network administration. As a result, cryptocurrency owners can vote on any proposed program changes.

Cardano recently launched an application called Atrium. This application aims to aid in compiling the entire blockchain into a single user experience that explains how to use it.

Atrium Atrium is an application that will aggregate the entire #Cardano blockchain into one accessible experience that teaches you how to use it. We will onboard millions of users to $ADA, write open-source smart contracts we can all use, and set the standard for UI/UX. pic.twitter.com/vltgGD4WJ1 — big pey (@bigpeyYT) May 9, 2023

This will help to bring millions of people onto the $ADA platform, develop open-source smart contracts that anyone can use, and set new UI/UX benchmarks.

At the time of writing, the Cardano token is trading at $0.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $171 million, indicating a surge of 0.82% in the same period.

Regarding technical charts, $ ADA’s form is slightly bearish. The asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.37 and its 200-day SMA value of $0.51.

$ADA’s movement is slightly below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.37. However, a continuous bullish momentum could see the asset break through this resistance and hit new price levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 43.56 signifies that the asset is currently underbought. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak sell signal.

AiDoge ($AI)

AiDoge has captured the attention of cryptocurrency investors with its fusion of artificial intelligence and the meme-to-earn concept, with its presale raising over $7.6 million in a matter of weeks.

The project’s native $AI token has garnered a huge investor interest, attracting close to $1 million per day.

Investors can still purchase $AI at a discounted price of $0.00003 per token, with the listing price on major crypto exchanges set to $0.0000336 next quarter.

AiDoge is a groundbreaking Web3 platform that aims to enable users to create, share, and vote on memes generated by other users through innovative technology.

What distinguishes AiDoge from other meme coins is the introduction of a use case known as Meme-to-Earn (M2E).

The platform will reward meme creators with $AI tokens for their efforts, allowing them to earn money from their hobby.

Furthermore, the blockchain technology that underpins AiDoge protects ownership rights over created content.

Unlike other meme coins with limited utility, AiDoge’s $AI token provides a versatile cryptocurrency within its platform.

The token can be used to buy meme credits, stake daily rewards and benefits, and reward community members for voting and creating popular content.

$AI is positioning itself as a one-of-a-kind player in the meme coin space, with potential gains on the horizon and a strong value proposition.

Cosmos ($ATOM)

Cosmos’s technical indicators point to bearish sentiment. $ATOM is currently trailing below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $11.58 for the short term and $13.51 for its 200-day SMA value for the long term.

At press time, the digital asset is priced at $11.00, with a trading volume of $74 million, signifying an uptrend of 0.33% in the last 24 hours.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 47.22 puts $ATOM in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a buy view.

$ATOM is currently pushing towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $11.26, which will act as a resistance point.

However, a steady bullish momentum could see the asset break through this resistance and head toward new price heights.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is creating a crypto-and NFT-powered metaverse platform that connects companies and freelancers intending to fundamentally change remote working.

Traditional Web2 freelancing platforms, such as Fiverr and Upwork, struggle with issues such as limited data control, high commission fees, and lengthy payment cycles.

DeeLance aims to address these issues with Web3 technology by offering a decentralized, transparent, and secure freelancing experience.

The project will be founded on three pillars – Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse, and the recruitment platform.

The platform will offer these values via quicker payments and lower fees than the incumbents.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Get $DLANCE tokens to unlock the exclusive features! ~ Buy premium lands and offices.

~ Lease offices.

~ Advertise.

~ Unlock the VIP experience in #Metaverse. Join $DLANCE Presale Stage 3 now ⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#crypto #DeeLance pic.twitter.com/LqN5ThqIyK — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 14, 2023

Users will also enjoy a rock-solid escrow account structure that ensures the security of funds for all participants in transactions.

To simplify this, DeeLance makes the freelancing market more transparent and secure, to the advantage of contractors and employers.

The groundbreaking Web3 freelance and recruitment platform has experienced rapid growth, with the presale of its native $DLANCE crypto token surpassing $872,000.

At press time, investors can purchase the ERC-20 token for $0.033 in its presale stage 3.

Now is the best time to buy the token!

Lido DAO ($LDO)

Lido DAO enables users to stake their ETH while participating in on-chain activities such as lending to increase returns without the need for any minimum deposits or infrastructure maintenance.

Its native utility token, $LDO, is used to manage fee parameters, add and remove Lido node operators, and grant governance rights in the Lido DAO.

In the quest to improve their network utility, LidoFinance, and OKX Wallet Web Extension are now integrated.

Calling all #Ethereum frens #OKX Wallet Web Extension is now integrated with @LidoFinance Stake your ETH, manage your funds seamlessly, and enjoy the multichain #DeFi benefits via OKX #Web3 Wallet with just a few clicks ️ — OKX (@okx) May 13, 2023

This allows users to stake their ETH, manage their assets without any hassle, and benefit from multi-chain DeFi with OKX Web3 Wallet with just a few clicks.

At press time, the $LDO token price is $2.12, with a trading volume of $78 million, indicating a surge of 9.89% in the last 24 hours.

$LDO’s form is slightly bearish as its current price falls below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $2.17 for the short term. Surprisingly, the asset sits above its 200-day SMA value of $2.11.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 54.77 signifies that the asset is underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MSCD) reflects a buy signal.

The asset has currently met resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $2.12. However, a steady bullish surge could push the asset beyond this level to seek new price highs.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad (LPX), a new Web3 platform, has made an impressive entry into the crypto market, securing $438,000 in just a few weeks of its presale.

The $LPX token is currently available in the first phase of a ten-tiered presale for $0.035.

Launchpad aims to simplify entry into the world of Web3 decentralized offerings, ranging from gaming to a variety of emerging decentralized services such as data management and ride-sharing.

The innovative platform, dubbed the “New Home of Web3,” provides all the resources users need to succeed in Web3, from learning and insights to trading alpha, analytics, and strategy.

The ecosystem’s Launchpad Web3 wallet functions as the core of the platform.

Users simply need to submit a phone number or email address to begin using it, which aligns with the platform’s goal of prioritizing usability.

Feeling lost in a sea of complicated charts? Fear not, our analytics and trend data will help you fully understand the charts from past to present and even predict the future Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/lFUtfNnJxT — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 15, 2023

Furthermore, there is a decentralized exchange (DEX), which offers traders of all skill levels the information and tools they need to trade profitably.

Launchpad’s DEX is similar to dYdX, a well-known decentralized exchange. The LPX token has enormous price potential, especially given the recent challenges centralized exchanges face.

In addition to the DEX, Launchpad provides access to NFT marketplaces, a Web3 presales discovery platform, a hub for play-to-earn (P2E) games, and a Metaverse Experience Library.

Overall, this project is building the most user-friendly gateway into the world of Web3 decentralized goods and services.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Through its Recycle-to-Earn cryptocurrency platform and ecosystem, ecoterra is pioneering innovative solutions to reduce waste and combat climate change.

The project recently received an award at the Istanbul Blockchain Summit for its contributions to the sustainable crypto ecosystem.

The presale of its native $ECOTERRA token has garnered over $3.72 million in a matter of weeks.

The digital asset is currently priced at $0.00775. However, the price will rise by 10% to $0.0085 once the subsequent presale stage begins.

NEW MILESTONE ACHIEVED $3,600,000 Raised The clock is ticking⏰ – buy some $ECOTERRA now before it sells out ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/zQZfTzh5ZG — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 15, 2023

Since $ECOTERRA will debut on CEX and DEXs for $0.01, investors who buy it now will sit on paper gains of close to 30%.

Compared to other conventional strategies for encouraging recycling, ecoterra offers several significant advantages because it is built on blockchain technology.

There is no need for a centralized third party with ecoterra, and there is no need to worry about fraud because the system uses verified carbon units (VCUs), resulting in lower costs and a more secure system.

As the company grows, it will play a significant role in addressing climate change.

With the broader adoption of cryptocurrency, green web3 projects like ecoterra are becoming important in global efforts to combat environmental challenges.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

Rounding off our list of best altcoins to buy today is The Spongebob token, $SPONGE.

The ERC-20 token is one of the most actively traded meme coins in the cryptocurrency market.

Currently, $SPONGE is trending at No. 2 on the influential decentralized exchange trading platform Dextools, while rival Pepe has fallen out of the top 10, and Turbo is in eighth.

The meme-based cryptocurrency was inspired by the popular U.S. cartoon television show SpongeBob SquarePants.

However, there is no official team or roadmap for $SPONGE. The currency is essentially unnecessary and serves only to provide entertainment.

Since its initial public offering on May 4th, the token’s market capitalization has increased by approximately $40 million, or 1,038%. Its performance in its first week was the best of any meme coin.

At press time, the $SPONGE token is trading at $0.000528, with a trading volume of $11 million, indicating a slump of 4.64% in the last 24 hours.

The meme token is now accessible on seven exchanges – Uniswap, MEXC Global, Poloniex, LBank, CoinW, Toobit, and BTCEX.

The $SPONGE token was also recently listed on the Bitget and Gate.io exchanges.

The asset’s rapid growth is reflected in its thriving online presence, which includes nearly 39,500 Twitter followers, over 20,000 Telegram members, and a thriving Discord server with over 3,000 users.

Conclusion

In this article, we explored the nine best altcoins to buy today, along with their market-dominating capabilities.

Due to the cryptocurrency market’s volatility, potential investors are advised to conduct their research and trade cautiously.

