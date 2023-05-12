Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 12th – SPONGE, VET, AIDOGE, ATOM, ECOTERRA, LPX, XLM, DLANCE, YPRED

Growing public dissents on the world government’s monetary policies have led many investors to seek alternative vehicles.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is struggling to put a lid on skyrocketing inflation figures and has recently raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage.

With inflation quickly eroding investors’ wealth, the crypto market is looking more likely to step into the frame for many.

In this roundup, we will review the nine best altcoins investors are stocking as the crypto market rebounds.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $SPONGE, the utility token of the meme platform SpongeBob.

$SPONGE has maintained the remarkable distinction of being one of the most traded meme coins in the crypto space and the most liquid of the new wave of coins at the core of the 2023 meme fever.

Since debuting on May 4th, $SPONGE has gained over $40 million in market cap, indicating a 1,038% increase. This makes it the best-performing meme coin in the past seven days.

Currently, $SPONGE is trending at No. 2 on the well-known decentralized exchange trading platform Dextools. Turbo is in the eighth place, while $PEPE has dropped out of the top ten.

At press time, the crypto token is trading at $0.000720 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31 million, indicating a surge of 54.57% in the same period.

The meme token has only been trading for seven days, but it is already listed on seven exchanges – Uniswap, MEXC Global, Poloniex, LBank, CoinW, Toobit, and BTCEX.

Additionally, there are hints on its Twitter page that the $SPONGE token will be listed on Bitget and Gate.io soon.

Although the $SPONGE website states that the token is for “entertainment purposes,” based on the coin’s progress, it’s worth considering the possibility of future utility developments.

With more marketing strategies and integrations of full web3 capabilities, market participants can anticipate a significant upside for the $SPONGE token.

Vechain ($VET)

VeChain ($VET) is a modular enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform that aims to create an ecosystem that addresses significant data challenges for numerous international businesses.

The protocol accomplishes this through distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

In Vechain’s continuous effort to break down barriers and increase mass adoption, the platform will integrate its blockchain technologies into the winners’ trophies for the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, a reputable tennis tournament.

Traditional is turning phygital. We're excited to announce that #vechain's #blockchain technologies will be integrated in to the winner's trophies for Internazionali BNL d’Italia, a prestigious Tennis tournament for the masters of the sport. The trophies will carry embedded NFC… pic.twitter.com/qqNiKFdaHi — vechain (@vechainofficial) May 2, 2023

The trophies will have embedded NFC chips with a digital non-fungible token (NFT) version of the trophy allocated, showing real-world applications for blockchain technology.

At the time of writing, the Vechain coin is trading at $0.01, with a trading volume of $37 million, signifying a downtrend of 3.09% in the last 24 hours.

$ VET’s technician charts display a bearish movement, as the current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.02 for the short term and $0.03 for the long term at the 200-day SMA.

The digital asset currently hovers just below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.01. However, $VET hopes to find support at this level, and a market rally could see the asset rebound to new price heights.

Its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 29.43 shows the asset is currently oversold, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak sell sign.

AiDoge ($AI)

The presale for AiDoge, an innovative AI meme coin project, is still ongoing, garnering over $6 million in a matter of weeks.

At press time, the $AI token is priced at $0.0000292, and investors who buy at this current price stand to gain 20% on paper when it is listed at $0.0000336.

AiDoge is developing a ground-breaking new Web3 platform that is crypto-powered.

This cutting-edge platform will enable users to create, share, and vote on memes made by other users using the platform’s ground-breaking AI technology.

Exciting news #AiDogeArmy! We’re thrilled to announce a special community collaboration with @spongeoneth Get ready for rewards, memes, and endless laughs as our communities come together! But that’s not all ⬇️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/u9Rovd1Rl9 — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 11, 2023

The creators of the most popular memes posted on a public wall are rewarded with $AI.

Aidoge’s platform has pioneered a new concept in the cryptocurrency market known as “meme-to-earn.”

This concept has gained traction in the crypto investment community, resulting in a daily investment of nearly $1 million this week.

Additionally, the platform’s creators are simplifying the user interface for meme fans, which indicates that this tool will appeal to millions of individuals.

Unlike many meme coins, AiDoge’s $AI token provides tangible value as the native token within the AiDoge ecosystem.

The token is used to generate meme credits, stake for daily incentives, and reward community members who contribute popular content.

$AI is primed to have a huge impact on the meme coin market thanks to its expanding community and successful presale.

AiDoge, combining the viral appeal of meme coins with the utility of a meme-generating platform, is carving out a distinct niche in the crypto market, making $AI one of the best altcoins to buy today.

Cosmos ($ATOM)

Cosmos is an inter-blockchain communication technology that makes it simpler for blockchain networks to connect, preventing market fragmentation.

One of the project’s objectives is to simplify blockchain technology for developers using a modular framework that demystifies decentralized applications.

At press time, the network’s coin, $ATOM, is trading at $11.07.

The digital asset has seen a surge of 2.05% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of over $148 million in the same period.

Based on technical analysis, $ ATOM’s movement is bearish. The asset’s current price sits below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $11.62 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $13.55 for the long term.

The crypto asset has currently met resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $11.17.

However, continuous bullish momentum could see $ATOM break through and shoot into new price highs.

Its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 50.48 puts the asset in the underbought zone.

On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reveals neutrality and $ATOM could fall into either the sell or buy zone at any moment.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Eco-friendly crypto project ecoterra has seen a significant surge in its presale, with the amount raised by its native cryptocurrency, $ECOTERRA, nearing $3.5 million.

The price of $ECOTERRA will increase by 10% from the current price of $0.00775 to $0.0085 once this presale stage ends.

Blockchain technology has the potential to encourage environmentally responsible behaviors by rewarding recycling, making it easier to offset carbon emissions, and measuring environmental effects.

As the implications of global climate change become more obvious, businesses and individuals are becoming more involved in efforts to safeguard the environment.

Chinese GOV is pushing the #Digital #Yuan for payments in all aspects, indicating adoption growth of #cryptocurrency $ECOTERRA is leading the field in sustainable #crypto, and it's time for you to get involved Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/Z9KIeN3Pkf — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 11, 2023

Ecoterra is the first blockchain-based Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) ecosystem, with the goal of rewarding people and empowering businesses for recycling.

This cutting-edge platform allows users to earn $ECOTERRA tokens through recycling via a reverse vending machine (RVM) in small or large stores.

Customers are rewarded with a certain number of tokens each time they recycle an item using an RVM.

In the coming decades, emerging green web3 initiatives like ecoterra are anticipated to play an increasingly significant role in international efforts to combat climate change.

During the presale, ecoterra intends to sell 50% of the total supply of 2 billion $ECOTERRA tokens to the general public.

The remaining tokens will be used for listing, marketing, ecosystem liquidity, team, and corporate adoptions.

To demonstrate the team’s long-term commitment to the project, their tokens will be locked for one year and then gradually released over the next three years.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad ($LPX), a Web3 portal, has soared in popularity in the cryptocurrency community, raising over $300,000 in its ongoing presale in just a few weeks.

Currently in its first presale phase, the native token $LPX is priced at $0.035. However, the price will progressively rise when each presale stage is finished.

Launchpad is building the most intuitive gateway into the Web3 decentralized goods and services world.

Why stress over complicated charts when Launchpad XYZ can be your financial BFF? Get ready to trade 100s of asset pairs hassle-free on our Decentralized Exchange. It's a piece of cake, have it and eat it too Secure yourself some $LPX now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/2dDZEWGipU — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 12, 2023

The “New Home of Web3” aims to improve participation in Web3 by eliminating as many bottlenecks as possible and becoming the central portal for people to find platforms and products that are important to their interests.

The Launchpad Web3 wallet is the backbone of the ecosystem. Users only need to provide a phone number or email address to begin using their wallet, which aligns with the company’s goal of putting usability first.

The revolutionary platform also offers a hub for play-to-earn (P2E) games and a Web3 presales discovery tool.

Launchpad XYZ humanizes Web3 by condensing a complex world into a single, comfortable setting.

Stellar ($XLM)

Stellar ($XLM) is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network that enables the creation, sending, and trading of digital representations of all types of currency, including dollars, pesos, Bitcoin, and pretty much anything else.

In its quest to provide financial access for everyone, Stellar recently partnered with AnChain.AI – a Web3 security and risk monitoring company.

Big news: https://t.co/KssYwE7kpV is now integrated with @StellarOrg, boosting security for cross-border payments & asset issuance! Stellar developers can leverage our AI-powered Web3 risk management & security solutions for an added layer of trust for developing on Stellar,… pic.twitter.com/IP1K76oK9d — AnChain.AI (@AnChainAI) May 8, 2023

The collaboration will allow developers to use AI-powered Web3 risk management and security solutions to add an extra layer of trust when developing on Stellar while prioritizing security and consumer safety.

At press time, the $XLM token is trading at $0.088, with a trading volume of $56 million, indicating a surge of 0.43% in the last day.

The asset’s current form is bearish, as it trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.09 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.12 for the long term.

$XLM’s movement is dropping towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.08. However, the asset could either find support at this level or drop further.

On the other hand, steady bullish momentum could help the asset retrace and head toward new price levels.

Its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 34.43 shows the asset is currently underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak sell view.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is an ERC-20 token that powers DeeLance, an innovative hiring and freelancing platform.

DeeLance is a decentralized metaverse platform transforming how businesses operate and generate revenue.

The platform allows businesses to hire personnel, build up virtual locations, and run advertising campaigns to attract new clients.

The startup’s native $DLANCE crypto token presale has raised over $823,000, indicating the start of stage 3 and a $0.033 price per token.

By the time $DLANCE makes its exchange debut later this year, investors who bought during stage 3 will have made a 66.6% profit.

Given the project’s enormous potential, it’s not surprising that DeeLance has dominated the crypto world.

Conventional freelance platforms, such as Fiverr and Upwork, have several issues, such as the difficulty of signing up while taking a large cut of a freelancer’s earnings.

However, DeeLance aims to change all these by combining a metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a decentralized network with the power of blockchain technology.

The freelancing platform has a straightforward signup process. Furthermore, there is no need for third-party apps, browser plugins, or credit card information.

Other benefits include low fees, quick crypto payments, smart contracts, and the escrow mechanism, which make everything transparent and secure.

The project’s momentum is visible in its growing popularity across various digital platforms, as evidenced by its growing Twitter followers and active members on Telegram and Discord.

As the trend toward remote work continues, freelancing platforms like DeeLance may increase in popularity.

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED, the backbone of yPredict’s revolutionary AI-powered trading platform, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

The token’s presale is surging, raising over $929,000 in just a few weeks as investors scramble to secure ahead of an expected 28.5% price increase.

At press time, the $YPRED token is selling for $0.05 each, which will rise to $0.07 in stage 5.

Crypto analysts foresee big things for the yPredict platform and its $YPRED token as more traders and investors look to AI technology for assistance in the upcoming quarters and years.

yPredict is creating a cutting-edge cryptocurrency research and trading platform that will provide traders and investors access to various AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern identification, and sentiment analysis tools.

The platform’s technology was created using modern predictive models and data insights designed by the top 1% of AI developers and quants.

Heads up, everyone! Ypredict Presale Stage 4 is nearing its end! As the clock ticks⏰ we're getting ready to transition into Phase 5. Seize this last chance to be a part of the predictive analytics revolution at the exclusive price of $0.05, before it rises to $0.07! ⌛… pic.twitter.com/hfn5ezmHvM — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 10, 2023

Furthermore, yPredict’s viral cryptocurrency presale has recently received a significant boost with the announcement of a new ambassador program and collaboration.

yPredict also partnered with ShubPy, a firm known for its proficiency in providing scalable solutions. This partnership will strengthen the project’s AI-powered offering.

Wrapping Up

This article reviewed the nine best altcoins investors can buy today, along with their technical analysis and market-dominating profit potential.

However, investors are encouraged to trade cautiously despite the potentially significant margins offered by these assets due to the cryptocurrency market’s volatility.

