Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 11th – YPRED, ATOM, LPX, ECOTERRA, GRT, DLANCE, SPONGE, WOO, AIDOGE

The broader crypto market has slumped by 0.38% in the last 24 hours after recently finding a foothold in the bullish zone.

However, just like the resilience the market has shown in recent weeks despite the U.S. banks’ financial turmoil, major crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum are already leading the charge back into the green zone.

A crypto analyst recently stated that 73% of millennials were living paycheck to paycheck and have accumulated debt faster than ever since the 2008 financial crisis.

As a result of these issues, investors are shifting their focus toward the nascent crypto market as a hedge against rising inflation and low spending power.

Consequently, this is the right time for potential investors to buy these assets at low prices before their prices rebound and the market rallies.

In this roundup, we’ll consider the nine best altcoins to buy today and their potential for high gains.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Topping our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $YPRED, the token of the AI Ecosystem, yPredict.

This cutting-edge project stands out for its use of artificial intelligence to provide institutional-grade accuracy in crypto price predictions.

The “All-in-One” AI Ecosystem is gaining traction as its ongoing presale has garnered over $899,000 in its ongoing presale so far.

As the presale progresses to its fifth stage, interested investors still have the opportunity to acquire $YPRED tokens at a discounted price of $0.07.

yPredict levels the playing field for everyone. It accomplishes this by utilizing cutting-edge financial prediction models and metrics trained on enormous datasets of various types.

As a result, users will have the opportunity to make better trading judgments.

Furthermore, the predictive models created by AI machine-learning developers can be purchased through yPredict markets.

The more prevalent the models become, the more developers will be able to profit passively from their efforts.

As a result, the $YPRED token will provide data scientists and machine learning engineers with passive income, adding another dimension to the token’s core functionality.

Exciting times at yPredict! We're an AI-driven #crypto analytics platform in our 4th presale stage, having raised $870,175.15 of our $932,551.25 goal. Built on Polygon blockchain, we offer data-driven insights & predictive models. #YPRED holders enjoy free platform…

The platform recently announced an AI Ambassador Program and a strategic partnership, both aimed at increasing market presence and user engagement.

The AI Ambassador Program recognizes and rewards early investors who actively promote yPredict across social media platforms.

yPredict has also partnered with ShubPy, a reputable development partner known for its expertise in scalable solutions.

This collaboration is expected to strengthen yPredict’s technological capabilities and make it easier to deliver innovative AI solutions to its clients.

Cosmos ($ATOM)

Cosmos ($ATOM) has experienced an uptrend in the last 24 hours, surging 4.64% at its current price of $10.85.

The crypto asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $11.62 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $13.56 for the long term.

$ATOM found support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $10.04 and has retraced towards the 38.2% Fib level of $1.02.

However, a continuous bullish movement and broader market rally could see the asset hit this price level soon.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 45.41 shows $ATOM is still in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays neutrality.

Nonetheless, the asset could fall into either the sell or buy zone at any moment.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is a decentralized platform that aims to create the most intuitive gateway into the Web3 services and products world.

The novel project dubbed the “New Home of Web3,” has been well received by investors, raising over $301,000 in its ongoing presale program.

The native token $LPX is currently available for sale at $0.035 in its first presale stage. However, the price will gradually increase as each presale stage is completed.

Launchpad’s goal is to empower interaction by removing as many barriers as possible while also serving as a central portal for users to find platforms and products that meet their needs.

This initiative provides all of the resources customers need to succeed in Web3, from learning and insights to trading alpha, analytics, and strategy.

Additionally, Launchpad offers the best market and on-chain statistics available for tokens.

Launchpad XYZ Web3 Wallet makes everything comfortable and accessible right at your fingertips, just like being at home Sign up with your email or phone number and enjoy features like token swapping and assets self-custody with ease

The platform also offers additional functions, such as games, various planned decentralized applications, data storage and sharing, and taxi-hailing.

With more marketing strategies and Web3 integrations, crypto analysts predict that $LPX will be one of the hottest crypto tokens in 2023.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is the first blockchain-based Recycle-to-Earn ecosystem aimed at rewarding individuals and empowering businesses while combating climate change.

Its main goal is to increase environmental awareness and reduce carbon footprint by rewarding people for recycling recyclable waste, such as plastic and glass bottles.

This ground-breaking initiative has garnered significant support from savvy investors, raising over $3.46 million in its ongoing presale program.

Interested investors can currently purchase the $ECOTERRA token for $0.00775. However, the token price will increase to $0.0085 once the current presale stage ends in 8 days.

Ecoterra aims to benefit and assist various groups, including recyclers, small enterprises, large corporations, industries, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in building a more sustainable future.

Users can earn $ECOTERRA tokens by finding a retailer with a Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), scanning the barcode of their product, and starting recycling.

$PEPE became the top 10 most traded #crypto in the world But unlike #memecoins without any utility, $ECOTERRA is a unique #Blockchain solution, aims to address real-life issues and promote sustainability ♻️ Join our #Presale today and stay updated

The Recycle2Earn app is the core of ecoterra’s ecosystem, providing incentives for those who recycle and incentivizing actions with an environmental impact.

The app’s ecosystem comprises three key components – a platform for exchanging recycled materials, a dedicated marketplace for carbon offsets, and an impact profile feature.

Ecoterra is poised to become a trailblazer in the crypto circular economy as it continues to forge partnerships with global brands and integrate them into its ecosystem.

The Graph ($GRT)

The Graph Token ($GRT) guarantees the integrity of the data retrieved and the economic security of its network.

At press time, the $GRT token is trading at $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $37 million, signifying an uptrend of 2.63% in the same period.

Based on technical analysis, the $GRT token form is bearish. The asset’s current price sits below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.13 for the short term and $0.20 for the long term at the 200-day SMA.

The digital asset is currently falling toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement value of $0.09. GRT could find support at this Fib level or drop further.

However, a market rally and continuous bullish movement could rebound the asset toward new price levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 33.61 means $GRT is currently underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak sell signal.

In a recent development, Conflux eSpace now supports self-hosted Graph nodes for developers who rely on services provided by The Graph.

Big news for developers! Conflux eSpace now supports subgraphs! With the @graphprotocol's open-source industry standard, developers deploying on Conflux eSpace can now access and query data with ease.

With this latest update, all developers working on the Conflux eSpace can easily access and query their data using The Graph’s open-source industry standard.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE, the native token of the blockchain recruitment platform DeeLance, is another exciting asset for investors to explore.

DeeLance is a decentralized Web3 platform for recruiting and freelancing that uses blockchain technology to disrupt the $761 billion hiring industry.

The revolutionary Web3 marketplace presale has seen significant success, raising over $806,000 in just a few weeks as it embarks on its mission to disrupt the market.

The DeeLance platform aims to completely transform how freelancers interact with potential clients and customers, unlike conventional hiring platforms like Upwork and Fiverr.

This will be accomplished by combining the power of the metaverse, decentralized networks, and non-fungible tokens.

DeeLance’s user-friendly stands out for its simplicity and low fees. The registration process is simple, and no browser plugins or credit card information are required.

Thanks to crypto and smart contracts, payments are fast, secure, and transparent.

At the time of writing, the $DLANCE is selling for $0.033, and investors can buy at this low price before it increases to $0.038 in the next presale stage.

Set to be the next biggest Web3 token, investors have a unique opportunity to secure the tokens before the presale ends.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

$SPONGE, an ERC-20 token, is the native cryptocurrency of SpongeBob, a new meme project.

The project, which aims to hit a market cap of $1 billion or more in the long term, is dubbed the “Krabby Patty of meme coins.”

As the meme genre grows in popularity, many crypto traders and investors who missed out on Pepe, Wojak, Pooh, and Turbo are switching to $SPONGE.

Since its inception on May 4th, $SPONGE has had meteoric growth and has listed on several top 35 exchanges by trading volume, including LBank, CoinW, and Toobit.

The token was recently listed on Poloniex, a centralized exchange (CEX), which saw the token rise by about 50%.

Hold onto your sponges, $SPONGE community! We've got more exciting news to share! Prepare yourselves for the launch of $SPONGE on @bitgetglobal and @gate_io! Stay tuned for additional updates and keep those eyes wide open!

Furthermore, there are speculations that the $SPONGE token will be listed on Bitget and Gate.io soon, and investors can anticipate a surge in value as the listings will be a big boost to the token’s performance.

At the time of writing, the SpongeBob token is trading at $0.000498 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15 million, indicating a slump of 35.81% in the same period.

However, the token has commanded a market cap of over $40 million, which signifies a 1,200% rise since its initial launch price.

Surging to become the next biggest meme token, investors now have a new profit opportunity to lock onto.

Woo Network ($WOO)

The Woo Network is a deep liquidity system that connects traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms to provide low- or no-cost access to world-class liquidity and trade execution.

The $WOO token is used by the CeFi and DeFi products in the network for staking and fee discounts.

At press time, the token is trading at $0.23 with a trading volume of $48 million, signifying a surge of 3.28% in the last 24 hours.

$ WOO’s current price is on par with its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.23 for the short term and its 200-day SMA, which has the same value.

The asset has currently found support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement of $0.23. However, a continuous bullish momentum and a market rally could see $WOO rebound from this point toward a higher price level.

Its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 42.76 indicates that the asset is underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

AiDoge ($AI)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is $AI, the token that powers the meme generation platform, AiDoge.

AiDoge aims to combine artificial intelligence (AI) with the viral prowess of meme coins to take online memes to a whole new level.

This innovative platform is developing an open-source meme maker and has raised over $5.74 million just a few weeks after its debut.

The $AI token is available for sale at a discounted price of $0.0000292, and investors who purchase at this price stand to gain 20% on paper when it is listed at $0.0000336.

AiDoge is pioneering a novel concept called “meme-to-earn” (M2E), in which users can monetize their meme-creation abilities.

The advanced AI technology on the platform will allow users to generate memes based on text prompts, which can then be shared and voted on by the community. The creators of the most popular memes receive $AI tokens.

Unlike many meme coins, AiDoge’s $AI token has a practical application within its ecosystem.

Furthermore, the platform developers are eliminating complexity to give meme lovers a simple user experience, which means this tool will appeal to millions of people.

Accessibility will also lead to a surge in creativity, introducing mainstream audiences to the infinite possibilities of crypto-secured decentralized networks.

With its growing community and presale success, $AI is poised to significantly impact the meme coin space.

Conclusion

In this roundup, we reviewed the nine best altcoins to buy today, including their technical evaluation and market-dominating profit potential.

Despite the potentially high margins available from these assets, investors are advised to trade with caution due to the cryptocurrency market’s volatility.

