Best Altcoins to Buy Today May 10th – AI, NEAR, ECOTERRA, FLR, LPX, SPONGE, MASK, DLANCE, YPRED

Crypto prices fell at the start of May as investors bet that First Republic’s fall and subsequent takeover by JPMorgan Chase would end the regional banking turmoil.

However, the banking industry’s turmoil is far from over, and the broader crypto market has begun to retrace, gaining 0.29% in the last day.

Furthermore, a bearish narrative is developing around the dollar due to concerns about the US government’s growing debt and other countries’ decreasing reliance on it as the world’s reserve currency.

The crypto market is gaining popularity as an alternative to centralized financial institutions and a way out of the current economic crisis for investors. However, picking from the thousands of available crypto assets can be confusing.

In our article, we’ll explore the nine best altcoins to buy today, with high-margin return capabilities for value-driven investors.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI, the utility token for the meme-generating platform AiDoge, tops our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

The crypto project has seen a meteoric rise in just a few weeks since its debut, raising over $4.9 million in the ongoing presale of the $AI token.

However, there is still time for potential investors to purchase $AI at a discounted price of $0.0000288 per token and gain 20% on paper when it is listed at $0.0000336.

AiDoge – which straddles the meme and artificial intelligence (AI) worlds – is developing a groundbreaking new Web3 platform powered by cryptocurrency.

This innovative platform will allow users to create memes by simply entering a text prompt.

AiDoge has been trained on huge meme datasets and crypto information to guarantee that the system returns high-quality and current memes in response to text prompts.

Another advantage is that all memes generated on the platform are displayed on a public wall feed where users can vote on them.

Individuals who create the best memes will receive financial compensation in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

AiDoge’s groundbreaking new “meme-to-earn” (M2E) concept is expected to change how society operates completely.

This is because the top meme creators on the internet will now be able to make a living from their passion, while the blockchain technology that powers the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights to their work.

Finally, with a simplified user interface designed to provide meme fans with an easy and approachable experience, it is certain to be a tool that millions of people will find appealing.

Near Protocol ($NEAR)

Near Protocol is a layer-one blockchain created as a community-run cloud computing platform.

This protocol addresses some of the issues that have plagued rival blockchains, such as slow transaction rates, limited throughput, and poor interoperability.

With the Near Blockchain Operating System (BOS), users can quickly develop and distribute cutting-edge decentralized apps across any blockchain.

They can also contribute to the creation of a more open web.

This produces a user- and developer-friendly platform and offers the perfect environment for DApps.

Additionally, the Near protocol offers original scaling techniques and uses a proprietary consensus process called “Doomslug.”

The platform’s creators assert that they want to create something secure and effective enough to handle high-value assets like money and identities.

In its continuous effort to help develop scalable decentralized apps, the Near protocol has partnered with PipeFlare, a trailblazing play-to-earn (P2E) platform.

Anotha' one. The #NEAR Foundation partners with PipeFlare to reshape #Web3 gaming on Aurora, the #NEARProtocol EVM. Don't fade what this means for on-chain gaming https://t.co/QGTP9r5Q7p pic.twitter.com/BnAbjwFTIK — NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) May 2, 2023

PipeFlare will allow players to play, earn cryptocurrency, and interact socially in a decentralized setting as Web3 gaming on NEAR picks up speed.

At the time of writing, the $NEAR price is $1.63, with a trading volume of $37 million, indicating a drop of 0.02% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, $ NEAR’s form displays a bearish sentiment. The asset’s current price sits below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $2.04 for the short term and $3.65 for the long term at its 200-day SMA.

$NEAR is currently falling toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $1.53. The asset could either find support at this level or drop further.

However, a continuous market rally could see the asset rebound from this point and head toward new price heights.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 30.10 signifies that NEAR is currently underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA, the token that powers the green initiative ecoterra, is another exciting asset for investors to explore.

Potential investors have shown tremendous support for the novel project ecoterra, raising over $3.4 million in its ongoing presale.

At press time, $ECOTERRA is priced at $0.00775. However, the token price will increase to $0.0085 in nine days once the next presale stage starts.

Ecoterra is an eco-friendly project using blockchain technology to create a more sustainable recycling method while rewarding participants.

Users earn $ECOTERRA tokens by recycling using a reverse vending machine (RVM) in small or large stores.

They can also stake or use their tokens to fund global green energy projects, beach clean-ups, tree planting, and other environmentally beneficial initiatives.

Additionally, ecoterra can be adapted for a wide range of industrial sectors and businesses of all sizes, from consumer goods to hospitality and technology, because it is compatible with all types of reverse vending machines.

This not only helps to increase recycling rates but also provides a unique opportunity for consumers to earn rewards while helping the environment.

Flare ($FLR)

Flare, an EVM-based layer 1, aims to increase the utility of blockchain by providing developers with decentralized access to high-integrity data from other chains and the internet.

As a result, new use cases and revenue streams are made possible, and dApps can now service many chains with a single deployment.

The protocol has created two native interoperability protocols to enable on-chain, decentralized purchase of blockchain, time series, and Web2 API data.

Furthermore, the network secures the protocols, and decentralized, independent data suppliers are motivated to produce reliable data. As a result, Flare’s dangers to users and developers are reduced.

In recent developments of the blockchain utility, Flare integrated its API Portal on Google Cloud Marketplace, unveiling some of the first blockchain APIs to be accessible on the platform.

#Flare has integrated its @APIPortal on @googlecloud Marketplace, launching some of the first #blockchain APIs on the platform. Developers can use the Marketplace to easily access nodes of the top blockchains, including BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP & FLR.https://t.co/c3dFq6R0Oh — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) May 3, 2023

This enables developers utilizing Google Cloud Marketplace to access blockchain data from Flare’s nodes and Connected Chain nodes to carry out simple blockchain transactions and read up-to-date information.

At press time, the $FLR token is trading at $0.027, with a 24-hour trading volume of $9 million, signifying a slump of 1.44% in the same period.

Based on technical analysis, the asset’s form is bearish. $ FLR’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.034 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.040 for the long term.

The asset has found a foothold under the 28.6% Fibonacci retracement value of $0.028. However, a broader market rally could see the asset use this level as a springboard to push into a new price level.

On the flip side, the relative strength index (RSI) metric of 31.91 shows $FLR is currently in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak sell view.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

The Launchpad (LPX), dubbed the “New Home of Web3,” has raised over $291,000 in its presale.

At press time, potential investors could buy the native token $LPX for $0.035 in its first presale stage. However, the price increases as each presale stage is completed.

Launchpad is creating the most user-friendly entry point into the Web3 decentralized goods and services market for individuals and businesses.

The platform provides the tools, pricing, and delivery schedules in accordance with agency workflow using industry-standard procedures, allowing companies to provide top-tier Web3 experiences in weeks rather than months.

Furthermore, through the Web3 portal, regular consumers will learn about and comprehend the Web3 ecosystem, including news, market sentiment, and in-depth statistics.

Users can look forward to two other significant services: a hub for play-to-earn (P2E) games and a Web3 presales discovery tool.

Struggling with complex chart reading or #Crypto jargon? Don't be dazzled, Launchpad XYZ is here to guide you through the trading process on our #decentralised #exchange Join our #Presale today and get ready to enter the home of #Web3 ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/6omLsvdBwz — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 10, 2023

The platform also hosts a metaverse experience library, where users can browse through every metaverse platform and experience they choose.

Launchpad is the best option for investors looking for a crypto project with a business strategy that has the potential to disrupt multiple industries and attract millions of customers.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

$SPONGE has had a meteoric rise since its May 4th launch. The token has recently been listed on Poloniex, a centralized exchange (CEX) ranked 49th in trading volume by CoinMarketCap.

The meme coin is also available on LBank, CoinW, and Toobit, all among the top 35 exchanges by trading volume.

At the time of writing, $SPONGE is trading at $0.000833, indicating a slump of 14.98% in the last 24 hours.

However, its 24-hour trading volume stands at over $19 million while having a market cap of $40 million – an amazing 1,200% higher than its initial launch price.

Social media is buzzing with discussions about $SPONGE being the next Pepe currency among cryptocurrency fans.

The SpongeBob token’s proximity to Pepecoin contributed to its popularity, as both projects are community-driven, and their hype was generated through memes rather than a presale.

5k Meme Contest Calling all #meme masters and #PEPE slayers ️ Tap your creativity – unleash your memes WIN$100 (50 prizes ) Post your $SPONGE memes with $SPONGE + @spongeoneth & tag 2 friends ‍‍ (ends in 7 days) ❤️Like and RT https://t.co/Vur7CYhK2V pic.twitter.com/24gSDDhql6 — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) May 6, 2023

The upcoming listing of $SPONGE on MEXC, a popular exchange, may boost the coin’s performance even further.

Mask Network ($MASK)

The Mask Network’s token, $MASK, is next on our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

At the time of writing, the $MASK token price is at $3.83 with a trading volume of $32 million, indicating a downtrend of 0.26% in the last 24 hours.

$ MASK’s current price falls below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $4.48 for the short term and $3.97 for the long term of the 200-day SMA.

The crypto asset has currently found support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $3.86. However, a continuous market rally could see $MASK rebound from this point toward a new price level.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 31.37 signifies that the asset is currently underbought. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

Value-driven investors can purchase $MASK at the current price before the asset recovers and sets new highs.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE has enjoyed tremendous interest from savvy investors, raising over $775,000 in its ongoing presale program.

The $DANCE token is available for sale for $0.029 at the time of writing. However, potential investors must quickly purchase the asset before it increases to $0.033 when stage 3 kicks off.

DeeLance is a novel project that has harnessed blockchain technology to streamline, reduce risk, and enhance the effectiveness of the job hiring process.

Conventional hiring and freelancing platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer dominate the recruitment industry, but they are plagued by high fees, scams, and delayed payments, among other issues.

Time to celebrate, DeeLancers!‍ Another incredible milestone is reached – Over $750,000 is raised in the #presale! Let's keep the momentum going! Get $DLANCE in the #Presale now, before the price increase in 5 days! ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#Crypto #cryptocoin pic.twitter.com/Rog9vkm9MZ — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 9, 2023

By combining the power of the metaverse, decentralized networks, and non-fungible tokens, DeeLance is fundamentally changing the hiring process.

Users will benefit from low fees and a rock-solid escrow account structure that ensures the financial security of all parties involved in transactions.

Furthermore, there are no restrictions on work sizes, a scalable dispute mechanism, content ownership, and enhanced staff recruitment features.

yPredict ($YPRED)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $YPRED, the token that powers the yPredict platform.

The “All-in-One” AI ecosystem has been soaring in popularity, raising over $788,000 in presale from potential investors a few weeks after its debut.

The $YPRED token is currently available on presale for $0.05, which investors can take advantage of before it increases to $0.07 in the next presale stage.

yPredict is developing a platform that will provide traders with access to AI-powered analytics such as price predictions, pattern detection, and market data insights.

The technology is based on advanced machine learning models and the knowledge of top AI professionals.

This innovative platform aims to solve the problem of how to gain a competitive advantage in financial markets by utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

Heads up, everyone! Ypredict Presale Stage 4 is nearing its end! As the clock ticks⏰ we're getting ready to transition into Phase 5. Seize this last chance to be a part of the predictive analytics revolution at the exclusive price of $0.05, before it rises to $0.07! ⌛… pic.twitter.com/hfn5ezmHvM — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 10, 2023

The primary distinctions of the ecosystem center on overcoming the challenge of outperforming the algorithmic trading that has taken over the majority of financial asset classes’ marketplaces.

Unfortunately, automated processes obscure a large amount of financial asset data, which hinders the creation of an efficient market where all participants have equal and timely access to correct market data and information.

However, yPredict aims to solve these issues by developing novel trading tools entirely powered by AI, giving market participants a stronger foundation to project positive decisions.

Wrapping Up

In this article, we reviewed the nine best altcoins to buy today, along with their technical assessments and market-dominating profit potential, using extensive research.

However, despite the possibility of high-margin profits from these assets, we advise investors to act cautiously due to the volatility of the crypto market.