Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 9th – LHINU, XRP, FGHT, TON, METRO, KAVA, CCHG

The broader crypto market has continued to struggle as the bear’s impact continues to rear its ugly head. This has influenced a slump of 1.37% in the last 24 hours.

While the slump in values might cause some investors to retreat from the crypto space, this presents a great opportunity to acquire promising coins for long-term gains.

In this article, we’ll be exploring seven crypto projects with high-value potential for investment opportunities.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

The top coin on our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s native token, LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a meme coin Vote-to-Earn platform where participants earn rewards in crypto for staking and voting on meme polls.

The platform provides a distinct system for the community to participate in voting polls. The memes focus on different genres, including politics, entertainment, or social concerns, while fostering healthy dialogue and rewarding participants.

The voting mechanism runs on blockchain technology, which ensures that voting activities are fair, transparent, and secure.

Exciting news! The Love Hate Inu #presale is now live and ready for you to participate in! Follow our official account for updates on the funniest #memecoin project of the year! Join now! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#votetoearn #altcoins #CryptoCommunity pic.twitter.com/pn6n6BHiLY — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 9, 2023

Users earn $LHINU tokens as payment for their votes, which also assist in creating new memes.

Participants can only earn the right to vote when they stake their tokens. The platform’s live staking mechanism deters vote fraud and spam by demanding that participants who want to vote stake tokens for a minimum of 30 days.

The coin represents a novel concept that will go viral on social media, making the presale the most sought-after of the year.

Love Hate Inu rides on the popularity of other popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki, and Tamadoge. There is no doubt that the $LHINU will experience a similar exponential price rise.

The presale is divided into eight stages, and interested investors can quickly join the wave and enjoy the benefit of the soft launch stage 1 pricing of $0.000085.

At press time, the presale had already raised over $174,000 just 24 hours after the debut.

The $LHINU presale is transparent because the public can access 90% of the 100 billion tokens released. The other 10% is set aside for other programs, such as listing costs, community awards, and liquidity. This transparency eliminates the possibility of a rug pull.

Investors can easily purchase their LHINU token using ETH or USDT (Tether stablecoin) as a payment method.

However, they can use a card to buy ETH and USDT directly on the website if they don’t have any of these coins.

XRP (XRP)

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) protocol is a decentralized, open-source technology developed by Ripple.

The protocol and its native coin, XRP, are employed by developers to build solutions to mitigate inefficiencies, such as remittance and asset tokenization.

The XRP Ledger offers various payment-related applications and use cases, including micropayments, DeFi, and soon NFTs.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is $0.39. The crypto asset has seen a surge of 0.68% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding the technical analysis, XRP is moving bullish. The token sits above the 50-day short-term simple moving average (SMA), while a continuous rally could see it catch up to the 200-day SMA for long-term prediction.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 54.62 puts XRP in the underbought zone. However, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) section shows a buy signal.

Since there hasn’t been a resolution to the Ripple vs. SEC issue, many cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been on edge. On the other hand, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse thinks his company will prevail when the judgment is made in the first half of 2023.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a novel Web3 fitness platform that aims to revolutionize the move-to-earn (M2E) crypto sector as well as the greater fitness industry by becoming the first platform to pay users for working out.

The Web3 fitness firm thinks its platform will motivate users to lead healthier lives by allowing them to receive prizes for working out.

Also, users of Fight Out will be able to customize their soul-bound avatars using NFT goods like athletic merchandise.

Players can interact, mingle, and engage in competitive fitness challenges in the real world. They’ll enjoy these experiences using their soul-bound avatars within a colorful, distinctive, and fitness-focused metaverse.

Your avatar is your identity in the #FightOut world, and with the help of #Blockchain technology, you'll have a unique connection to your character that no one else can match. Learn more at https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Metaverse #Web3 #Presale pic.twitter.com/jWWtH9XdWL — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 9, 2023

The platform ecosystem is powered by the ERC-20 token FGHT, which will be used to pay for enrollment in leagues and competitions.

At press time, the project has raised more than $5.35 million for its ongoing presale, with the price of one $FGHT token being $0.02610.

The token’s value increases weekly to encourage early purchases up to March 31, when the price becomes $0.0333.

Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin (TON) is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain developed in 2018 by the encrypted messaging software Telegram.

Toncoin uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus methodology to ensure the dependability and scalability of its network.

Toncoin’s native coin, TON, is used by clients to settle payments or validate transactions.

At the time of writing, TON is trading at $2.39, marking an uptrend of 1.39% in the last 24 hours.

The technical analysis indicates that the digital asset has been bullish lately. Currently, the digital asset is trading above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) index.

According to the relative strength index (RSI), TON is in the underbought zone at 49.34. Its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) also signal a weak position.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a decentralized NFT marketplace that offers non-fungible tokens backed by real-world assets, mostly real estate buildings.

The project aims to democratize real estate investing by granting fractional ownership of real estate assets by dividing up the NFTs tied to these properties.

Thanks to Metropoly, small-scale investors now have an easy and hassle-free way to use cryptocurrencies to make investments in real estate worth up to $100 anywhere in the world.

Metropoly's about to revolutionise the industry! ⭐ Buy real-estate instantly with crypto

⭐ Earn monthly rental income passively and effortlessly

⭐ Trade real estate shares on our decentralised NFT marketplace. Join the presale now https://t.co/tpOwICvOdT#crypto #nft pic.twitter.com/YGVjSQlKNz — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 8, 2023

The real estate platform carefully selects the properties before adding them to the blockchain. This is done by a professional group of realtors who evaluate these properties on various levels, including their potential for value growth.

These properties are available to investors without having to deal with the hassles of paperwork, credit checks, or a middleman.

At press time, Metropoly’s native token, $METRO, is selling for $0.0625 per token. The project is currently on presale and has raised over $640,000 during its ninth presale round.

Kava (KAVA)

Kava is a Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer-friendly features of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos.

The Kava Network uses a developer-friendly multichain framework. The Ethereum Co-Chain allows support for EVM smart contracts, while the Cosmos Co-Chain supports the Tendermint consensus engine and the Inter Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC).

The Kava network’s native governance and utility token is called KAVA, and validators can stake it or grant it to validator nodes.

At the time of writing, KAVA’s price is $0.88, with a surge of 7.75% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, the digital asset is bullish. However, KAVA sits below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the short term.

The value of the relative strength index (RSI) puts KAVA in the underbought zone. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) show trails in the sell zone. However, it is weak and could soon flip into the buy zone soon.

C+Charge (CCHG)

The green cryptocurrency project C+Charge aims to establish a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system for charging electric vehicles (EVs).

Each electric vehicle owner will receive a personal digital wallet that they may use to pay for charging at stations worldwide.

The startup’s goal is to standardize payment methods at charging stations so that station owners won’t have to bear the burden of additional expenses.

In addition, C+Charge will provide an NFT initiative that invites EV manufacturers to develop NFT-based limited-edition designs.

C+Charge the ultimate #crypto payment solution allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles anywhere, anytime The solution is built on the #blockchain to ensure the transparency and security of transactions Join our #presale now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPYpg pic.twitter.com/j96DrKyCm7 — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 9, 2023

As a result, it could be one of the few initiatives aware of the environmental impact of NFTs and taking preventive action by participating in a project that directly addresses environmental issues.

The native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem, CCHG, is at the heart of this novel payment system and will be used to cover the cost of charging the vehicles.

At the time of writing, C+Charge has raised over $2.64 million in just a few months, with the presale now in its sixth stage.

Wrapping Up

Love Hate Inu offers a novel idea, especially for social media trends. This fresh initiative is creating a system where people can share their views without backlash and earn.

The meme industry has the media in a chokehold, and Love Hate Inu is capitalizing on the opportunity to create something unique. There is no better time than now to join the wave.

