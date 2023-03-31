Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 31st – FGHT, XLM, LHINU, ARB, DLANCE, HBAR, METRO, ECOTERRA

The global financial crisis continues, and the US government has pledged to assist in mitigating the situation.

Faced with approximately $23 billion in costs from recent bank failures, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has proposed shifting a greater-than-usual portion of the responsibility to the country’s largest banks.

Despite this, investors’ trust in the traditional banking system is eroding, prompting many to turn to the emerging crypto market.

However, investors have a plethora of options with more than 20,000 altcoins accessible, making it challenging to choose the best coins for high returns.

In this article, we’ll look at the eight top altcoins to buy right now. Each was selected for its capacity to generate high returns despite market volatility.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Kicking off our list of best altcoins to buy today is Fight Out’s native token, $FGHT.

Fight Out is at the forefront of an innovation that will soon see combat sports and the fight world integrated into the gaming industry.

The platform’s motto is “train hard, fight easy, and win big,” and it promotes healthy lifestyles and fitness through a fun gaming environment.

Participants compete for prizes using a soulbound digital non-fungible token (NFT) avatar. The avatar is the player’s representative and increases in stats and skills as the user completes tasks and competitions.

These soulbound avatars, which are non-transferable, act as a link between real-world activities and the app’s virtual community.

Users receive REPS tokens as a reward for their contributions to the community and success. However, FGHT, the network’s official currency, is used for all platform transactions.

Aside from the train-to-earn module, the platform has a live betting feature where users can bet on fantasy bouts and win prizes.

Less than 8 hours left until the end of our #Presale! Time is running out ⏰ Hurry and secure your $FGHT bonus before it’s too late!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#P2E #Blockchain #Web3 pic.twitter.com/EalTpVnQgL — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 31, 2023

The play-to-earn (P2E) platform has successfully garnered over $6 million in investments as it approaches the final 36 hours of its presale, which ends at 00:00 UTC on April 1st.

The $FGHT token will be listed on Lbanks, XT.com, Uniswap, and BKEX on April 5th. The development team of the gaming project has stated that the token will expand to other exchanges, including Chanelly Pro, DigiFinex, and BitForex.

Buy FGHT Now

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network developed by the Stellar Development Foundation.

The Stellar payment system is built on distributed ledger technology – a project distributed and controlled by the community.

The network’s digital currency, XLM or Lumens, serves as its foundation. In addition to being used to pay transaction fees, the digital asset is used as an intermediary currency in operations.

Stellar’s target market is inhabitants of developing countries who are provided access to the global economy through quick, easy, and affordable transactions.

At press time, the XLM token is trading at $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $212 million, indicating an uptrend of 4.07% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding the technical chart, XLM is moving bullish. The asset’s current price rises above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.08 for the short term.

However, the asset will have to keep its uptrend momentum to reach the long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.12.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 72.43 indicates the asset is currently overbought, while its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) display a strong buy signal.

The Polkadot network recently announced a partnership with the Stellar network to increase liquidity.

Payments specialist @StellarOrg is connecting to Polkadot via the new Spacewalk bridge, built by parachain @pendulum_chain, enabling the smooth and seamless transfer of stable assets between the two ecosystems. Find out more: https://t.co/qoPmN2en9B — Polkadot (@Polkadot) March 28, 2023

As stated in the announcement, the Spacewalk bridge will connect the two networks to enable a smooth transfer of stable assets between them.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is a brand-new vote-to-earn (V2E) platform that enables users to generate continuous revenue over the long term.

The V2E project rides on the appeal of past meme coins like Tamadoge and Shiba Inu while offering a practical use case for the voting system.

Love Hate Inu allows users to express their opinion on viral topics. This could be about politics, music, or controversial figures such as Andrew Tate and Elon Musk.

Thanks to its voting system built on the Ethereum blockchain, participants can vote in a secure, non-biased environment while getting rewards.

However, voters are required to stake $LHINU tokens for 30 days, enhancing system security.

Hey #LoveHateInu gang! Guess what? We just hit a major milestone – we raised over $2.2 million! Big ups to all the voters who made this happen! You don't wanna miss out on the funniest #MemeCoin around! Come join the #Presale, folks!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/fbrM6b1Q7q — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 31, 2023

To reassure users that there won’t be any ruse, 90% of 100 billion tokens will be made available to the general public. The remaining 10% of tokens will be used for liquidity, exchange listings, and community awards.

At press time, the platform’s token, $LHINU, is priced at $0.000095 but will increase to $0.000105 in three days.

The crypto voting platform has seen amazing progress, raising over $2.27 million as it nears the end of Stage 3 of its eight-stage presale.

Buy LHINU Now

Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution that employs Optimistic rollups to increase its affordability, scalability, and speed.

The protocol enjoys the interoperability and security offered by Ethereum.

Aside from that, it has increased throughput and lower fees compared to Ethereum, made possible by off-chaining most of the compute and storage load.

The two distinct chains, Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One power the Arbitrum ecosystem.

In the ecosystem, the ARB token is used for decentralized governance. Holders control the Arbitrum network by voting on governance ideas for the Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova chains.

At press time, the ARB token is trading at $1.35, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $1.2 billion. The asset has slumped by 1.93% in the last day.

Arbitrum began its ARB token airdrop after the end of its presale in February.

The token generation and listing event took place on March 23, 2023, and people from all over the ecosystem were given voting rights.

Users will receive 11.62% of the tokens, while decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in the Arbitrum ecosystem will receive 1.13%.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

DeeLance is utilizing blockchain technology to transform the interactions between freelancers and their prospective clients.

The global human resources (HR) and recruitment services industry’s current valuation is $761 billion. However, firms continue to regard recruitment as one of the most difficult issues, particularly when it comes to putting the right resources in place to achieve a company’s business objectives.

DeeLance aims to change all that by defeating established recruitment platform players like Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer.

The platform will revolutionize hiring using decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

Currently, it is the only recruitment platform that fundamentally integrates NFTs and the metaverse into its operations rather than just as a novelty afterthought.

DeeLance’s guiding principles are ownership, simplicity, transparency, and efficiency. The platform will offer these principles through lower fees, quicker payments, and a rock-solid escrow account structure that ensures the security of funds for all participants.

#Deelance is more than just a platform for finding work – it's a powerful business model with efficient marketing strategies. Visit now: https://t.co/SllWxefX9R #Bitcoin #DigitalMarketing #Cryptocurrencies — DeeLance (@deelance_com) March 31, 2023

The platform’s native currency, $DLANCE, is an ERC-20 token currently trading for $0.025 per token.

The first of three presale stages for the project is now underway. Stage one will end after 15 days, and stage two will begin, with the token price rising to $0.027.

DeeLance got off to a fast start with its presale, raising over $27,000 in no time as it embarks on its mission to disrupt the recruitment market.

Visit DeeLance

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera is a public, decentralized, proof-of-stake ledger. The protocol uses a leaderless, asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) hashgraph consensus algorithm.

The open-source blockchain is overseen by a decentralized, collusion-resistant council of top businesses and academic institutions worldwide.

Hedera has a unique architecture compared to other blockchains. It has a robust codebase that guarantees scalability and dependability throughout its network infrastructure.

Aside from those, it offers high throughput with quick finality, fair transaction ordering with consensus timestamps, and low transaction costs.

At the time of writing, the HBAR token is trading at $0.06, with a surge of 8.92% in the last 24 hours. The asset currently has a 24-hour trading volume of $197 million.

According to the technical analysis, HBAR’s form is slightly bullish. The graph indicates that the asset’s current price is slightly above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.06. However, the asset falls behind its 200-day SMA value of $0.09.

HBAR’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) metric exhibits a buy signal. On the flip side, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 56.96 puts the asset in the underbought region.

The Hedera foundation has announced the Fresh Supply Co. (FSCO) migration from the private Mastercard blockchain to the open-source Hedera network.

FSCO is Commonwealth Bank’s partner and the largest Mastercard Provenance user

FSCO chose Hedera for three reasons – the Governing Council’s maturity, the capability of low, fixed expenses, and the ecosystem’s objective of establishing ESG reporting as a legitimate practice applicable to all industries.

Metropoly (METRO)

With its upcoming non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Metropoly is entering the real estate investment scene, aiming to make fractional ownership accessible to all.

Unlike traditional real estate investing, there are no credit checks, large down payments, mortgages, or paperwork requirements, making it far more accessible.

The Metropoly market provides NFTs with full real estate backing, guaranteeing their value for as little as $100 through fractional investing.

By democratizing real estate, the platform has the potential to re-engage the general public in the cryptocurrency market. These real-world application examples are needed to increase blockchain technology adoption and trust.

❗PRE SALE STAGE 10 | FINAL 15 MINUTES LEFT ⏰ ❗ Become one of the lucky investors and buy $METRO now! Rush to our presale now and buy it at a bonus price, you still have time! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly #realestate #crypto #nft #nftrealestate #presale pic.twitter.com/TmZBBN7UP8 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 31, 2023

$METRO, the native token, runs the Metropoly ecosystem, and investors can buy the token with ETH, USDT, or BNB for $0.0714 per token at press time.

So far, the blockchain-based real estate business has raised over $1 million from investors in its ongoing presale.

Visit Metropoly Now

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA, the native token of ecoterra’s platform, concludes our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

Ecoterra is a novel blockchain-based Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) company that rewards individuals and empowers companies while combating climate change.

Users can earn $ECOTERRA tokens by recycling using a Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) in small or large stores. They will be rewarded with a specific number of Ecoterra tokens each time they recycle an item using an RVM.

The platform is dedicated to using blockchain technology to advance the circular economy. It will provide a market for recycled materials and develop a platform for encouraging people to recycle.

This helps increase recycling rates globally while offering a special chance for consumers to win rewards while helping the environment.

Ecoterra will also offer a transparent and secure way of tracking emissions and carbon credits, assisting in the effort to lessen the consequences of climate change via their carbon offset marketplace.

How does Ecoterra encourage individuals to recycle more? We invite our users to enter a monetary incentivising mechanism where they can receive $ECOTERA tokens every time they log a recycle in our app Join our #Presale today⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im pic.twitter.com/PaVgGItfrd — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) March 31, 2023

The environment project is still developing and has raised over $28,000 in the first phase of its presale.

Investors can purchase the digital asset using ETH, USDT, or a credit card to purchase the token at $0.004.

Buy $ECOTERRA

Wrapping Up

Fight Out is revolutionizing the fitness industry by combining its play-to-earn base with a train-to-earn mode. This fitness-gaming blend will allow users to improve their health while having fun and earning.

Aside from that, it resolves previous issues encountered by older fitness Web3 projects, making it simple for Web2 users to transition into Web3.

