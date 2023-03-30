Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 30th – ARB, LHINU, ALGO, FGHT, HBAR, DLANCE, METRO, ECOTERRA



From Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse to Signature Bank, the traditional financial landscape is unraveling again. As expected, the US government has come to the rescue of these distressed banks.

While the White House has promised to make investors whole, more shades of doubt have been thrown into the conventional banking system following multi-year financial travails.

Cryptocurrencies now appear to be a more appealing proposition for many, and the nascent industry has rewarded this faith. With double-digit gains in the past month, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are leading a rally back to $1.2 trillion in market valuations.

However, with over 20,000 altcoins available, investors are spoiled for choice, making it difficult to select the best coins for high-margin gains.

In this roundup, we’ll explore the eight best altcoins to buy today. Each has been chosen based on their ability for high-margin return regardless of market volatility.

Arbitrum (ARB)

Starting off our list of best altcoins to buy today is Arbitrum’s native token, ARB.

Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution, uses Optimistic rollups to improve its speed, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

The protocol suite of scaling solutions provides quicker speeds at a lower cost with the same level of security as Ethereum.

Arbitrum is powered by two separate chains – Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One.

ARB, its native token, is used for governance. The token holders can vote on motions that change features, protocol updates, funding distribution, and the selection of a Security Council.

ARB, unlike ETH, does not function as a gas fee token on the Ethereum network. Arbitrum fees are instead paid in ETH or any other ERC-20 token accepted by DApps.

This means that holders can stake their tokens to earn fees for safeguarding the network rather than having to spend them to enjoy Arbitrum services.

At the time of writing, the price of the ARB token is $1.39, with a 9.64% surge in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at over $1.6 billion.

Arbitrum ended its presale in February and revealed the eagerly awaited airdrop of ARB.

The token generation and listing event occurred on March 23, 2023, and voting authority will be granted to users throughout the ecosystem.

11.62% of tokens will be distributed to users, while decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in the Arbitrum ecosystem will receive 1.13%.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is a new meme token platform that rewards users for sharing their opinions on current events. The innovative vote-to-earn (V2E) system allows users to earn recurring income by voting on contentious issues.

Because there are no limits to the number of polls a user may participate in, this feature provides limitless revenue generation opportunities. Furthermore, the amount of time a user invests increases their earning potential.

Love Hate Inu may appear to be a pointless application of blockchain technology on the surface, but it is everything. Love Hate Inu is the biggest disruptor in the online survey market, expected to be worth $3.2 billion in 2023.

On the platform, both individuals and brands can create polls; brands will be able to reward respondents with various digital and non-digital items.

The voting process cannot be manipulated because each user must stake an LHINU token, and there is a Real-Time Staking mechanism that employs users’ 30-day average balances to prevent spam and election system manipulation.

To demonstrate transparency and assure users that there will be no rug-pulling, 90% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens will be made available to the public.

The remaining 10% of tokens will be used for liquidity, exchange listings, and community rewards.

What’s up, #LoveHateInu Crew ❗❗ BIG NEWS ❗❗ We’ve just smashed another milestone, raising over $2.1 million! BIG thanks to all our voters out there! Don't miss out on the funniest #MemeCoin of the year! Join now!⬇️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#Altcoins pic.twitter.com/mEAZHhaH3o — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 30, 2023

At the time of writing, the platform’s token, $LHINU, is priced at $0.000095.

The project has raised over $2.1 million in about two weeks since launching, indicating that the meme coin is on its way to surpassing its predecessors.

Buy LHINU Now

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a decentralized self-sustaining blockchain-based network that supports a wide range of applications.

These applications have the qualities needed for successful use in the real world, such as security, scalability, and efficiency.

The protocol is intended to have lower transaction fees and not require mining. This is because it is built on permissionless, proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain technology.

The Algorand native coin, ALGO, is a core part of the network’s architecture. Aside from this, the rewards paid to validators for producing blocks are shared among all coin holders rather than being given to block producers.

At press time, the ALGO token trades at $0.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of over $212 million. The digital asset has seen a downtrend in value of 0.68% in the last 24 hours.

ALGO’s technical chart shows its movement is slightly bearish. The asset’s current price is below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $0.23. However, the asset will need a steady surge to hit the long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.42.

ALGO’s relative strength index (RSI) is 51.68, placing it in the underbought area. On the other hand, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) show a buy signal.

Algorand recently announced the launch of Algokit, the world’s most extensive and easy-to-use dev tool suite for building Web3 apps on the platform.

Hello World … #AlgoKit is here! We’re excited to launch the world’s most comprehensive, easy-to-use dev tool suite for building Web3 apps on Algorand. AlgoKit was designed to be an easy onramp for Web2 devs looking to switch to Web3. Start building https://t.co/4JmnFnhA49 pic.twitter.com/F7hr535Hoa — Ⱥlgorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) March 29, 2023

AlgoKit was created to be a simple transition point for Web2 developers moving to Web3.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out stands out as the only play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform with a real-world focus.

The platform is the only play-to-earn gaming platform centered on a “soulbound” avatar. These non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are not tradable and can never represent more than one person. The main advantage of this strategy is that there is no current or future financial barrier to entry.

Fight Out has developed a novel method of gaming and training by combining its P2E ecosystem with a train-to-earn mode. For the first time, there is a gaming ecosystem that links gameplay results to actions users take in the real world.

The innovative platform offers both electronic and tangible incentives. Players receive $REPS, the in-app off-chain currency, as a reward for completing tasks, physical exercises, and virtual tournaments in the Fight Out Web3 universe.

The platform has reached another presale milestone of over $6 million, demonstrating strong interest from early investors.

$6M RAISED This is your last chance to buy $FGHT with a 42% bonus for ANY size purchase. NO minimum buy amount, NO vesting period, be a part of the Play-to-Earn revolution! Don't miss out https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Web3 #Blockchain #P2EGames #Crypto pic.twitter.com/EZ8Vl6azdK — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 30, 2023

The $FGHT token is selling at a reduced price of $0.03330 in its last presale stage, ending in less than 24 hours.

The development team has announced that the $FGHT token will list on four centralized exchanges, Lbank, XT.com, Uniswap, and BKEX, on April 5th.

Buy FGHT Now

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera is the decentralized economy’s most popular, long-lasting, enterprise-grade public network. The protocol enables users and companies to develop robust decentralized apps (DApps).

It is intended to be a more equitable and effective system that eliminates some drawbacks of older blockchain-based platforms, like instability and poor performance.

The HBAR token has two purposes with the Hedera public network.

First, it is the primary energy source for Hedera services like smart contracts, file storage, and standard transactions. Secondly, the token helps secure the network through staking.

At press time, the HBAR token is trading at $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92 million. The crypto asset has seen a surge of 4.89% since the previous day.

Regarding technical analysis, the asset movement is neutral. The chart indicates that HBAR’s current price is on par with its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.06. However, the 200-day SMA value trails far above with a value of $0.09.

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value indicates a buy signal. However, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 50.87 shows HBAR is underbought.

Mercury and Blade Labs recently partnered to quicken the enterprise adoption of the Hedera network.

Blade Labs is Hedera’s top wallet infrastructure supplier, while Mercury is a Japanese business running a registered crypto exchange called CoinTrade.

We are thrilled to announce listing of #HBAR for the first time in Japan!! The #BladeLabs team are proud to have been part of the strategic collaboration with Mercury to achieve this listing and are looking forward to providing wallet infrastructure https://t.co/M8mn5OHppi… — Blade Wallet (@BladeWallet) March 23, 2023

HBARs have been listed on CoinTrade as part of this framework. This makes them the first non-blockchain token authorized for listing in a nation with one of the strictest listing and regulatory approval standards.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

DeeLance is a new entrant in the decentralized cryptocurrency market, bringing a space where the world can collaborate intelligently.

It functions as a freelancing and recruitment platform based on Web3 technology, with the goal of revolutionizing how freelancers connect with potential employers.

The global human resources (HR) and recruiting services industry is valued at $761 billion in revenue.

However, when it comes to putting the right resources in place to achieve a business’s objectives on a commercial level, firms still find recruitment to be one of the most difficult problems.

DeeLance seeks to change all that by competing against and defeating established players like Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer.

The platform has completely rethought the way hiring is done using the metaverse, non-fungible currencies, and decentralized networks.

DeeLance is using blockchain technology to streamline, reduce risk, and improve the effectiveness of finding the best candidate for a job.

Working with #Deelance means you can take on new projects and grow your career without any hassle also allows you to find the perfect fit for your project… Visit: https://t.co/SllWxefX9R#Cryptocurrencies #BTC #Binance — DeeLance (@deelance_com) March 30, 2023

The platform’s native token, $DLANCE, is an ERC-20 token and is selling for $0.025 at the time of writing.

The project is currently in the first of three presale stages. The first stage will end after 17 days, and stages 2 and 3 will begin, with the token price increasing to $0.027 and $0.035, respectively.

DeeLance has raised over $19,000, and early purchasers receive a 40% discount off the $0.035 exchange list price.

Metropoly (METRO)

Real estate investing has a great appeal. However, the administrative and financial barriers to entry make it difficult for many people to take advantage of real estate ownership.

Metropoly is a nascent company paving the way for everyone to get into real estate investment using blockchain technology.

The Metropoly project includes a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace where users can purchase a portion of the real estate NFTs and earn benefits like passive income.

Properties cost a minimum of $6,000 in the regular real estate market. However, with Metropoly, investors can instantly purchase a portion of a property for $100.

The company offers investors a solid and secure investment opportunity that yields a monthly rental income with the potential to appreciate over time.

STAGE 10 OF THE PRESALE ENDS IN 1 DAY! Metropoly aims to revolutionise the real estate! ✔️ Get started with as little as $100

✔️ Fractional Ownership

✔️ Buy properties anywhere

✔️ Automated Rental Income & much more! Avail the bonus now https://t.co/iMNSYw6Nur pic.twitter.com/S66BBn6hJf — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 30, 2023

$METRO is an ERC-20 token that powers the Metropoly ecosystem. At the time of writing, it sells for $0.07, and investors can use ETH, USDT, or BNB as payment methods to purchase the token.

The blockchain-driven real estate project has raised over $1 million from investors in its ongoing presale.

Buy Metropoly Now

ECOTERRA

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is Ecoterra’s native token, ECOTERRA.

Ecoterra is the first blockchain-based Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) ecosystem created to reward individuals and empower companies while combating climate change.

The four primary parts of the ecosystem are the Recycle-2-Earn application, the carbon marketplace, the recycled materials marketplace, and the impact trackable profile.

Users of the Ecoterra app can recycle items while earning $ECOTERRA by scanning them. After earning $ECOTERRA, they can hold, stake, or spend it on environmental activities.

The eco-friendly project is designed to cater to everyone. This includes recyclers, small and large businesses, industries, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

EcoTerra seeks to benefit and assist each of these groups in building a more sustainable future. The platform plans to do this by creating a simple strategy for the circular economy, recycling, and carbon offsetting.

Leveraging the power of blockchain technology will also increase transparency, security, and usability.

♻️ World Recycling Day? Let's make it EVERY day! ♻️ Recycling not only conserves resources but also reduces pollution & energy consumption. Incorporate recycling into your daily routine & help create a sustainable future for all. #EverydayRecycling… pic.twitter.com/69AqgKcCMw — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) March 21, 2023

At press time, ECOTERRA is selling for $0.004, and the green initiative has raised over $23,000 in the first stage of its presale.

Early investors can acquire the token using ETH, USDT, or credit card as payment options.

Buy ECOTERRA

Conclusion

Arbitrum distinguishes itself from existing Ethereum scaling solutions by employing optimistic rollups. It claims to have several advantages, including scalability, decentralization, and compatibility.

In addition, the protocol has a thriving network of partners, tools, wallets, and DApps that help it rank among the top scaling solutions for Ethereum.

Given all the benefits, it is no surprise that it ranks highest in total value locked (TVL) among all other Layer 2 ecosystems, with a value of $2.23 billion.

