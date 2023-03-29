Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 29th – MASK, LHINU, CFX, FGHT, XRP, CCHG, STX, METRO

Bitcoin and Ethereum are leading the current market rally, with the nascent market rising well over 5%, indicating increased interest in the decentralized space.

Meanwhile, value-driven investors know this is the best time to stock up on low-value but promising coins.

With over 5,000 altcoins on the market, cryptocurrency investors looking for the best coin to invest in based on functionalities may find it difficult.

In this article, we’ve curated the eight best altcoins to buy today. Each embeds core functionality and the potential to reach over 25x gains despite market fluctuations.

Mask Network (MASK)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is the Mask Network token, MASK.

The Mask Network protocol allows users to transmit secure communications over Twitter and Facebook. Essentially, it is a link between a decentralized network running on the internet.

The protocol enables users to increase secrecy in their online interactions by communicating with DApps, sending and receiving cryptocurrency, sharing files, and sending encrypted messages to friends.

The MASK governance token was launched in February 2021 through Mask’s Initial Twitter offering (ITO). It aims to support the network’s mission to create a link between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.

At the time of writing, the MASK token trades at $6.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $393 million. The crypto asset has surged by 24.31% in the last day.

MASK’s technical analysis chart displays a bullish streak. The asset’s current price overshadows its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) metric of $3.89 and its 200-day SMA value of $3.72.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays a strong buy value. On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value of 67.31 indicates the asset is trading close to the overbought region.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

With the 2020-2021 bullish run of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still fresh in our minds, Love Hate Inu, a new revolutionary meme coin, is set to emulate these past achievers.

Most meme coins are often short-lived due to their lack of real-world utility. However, this is what sets Love Hate Inu apart from its predecessors.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) aims to disrupt the global $3.2 billion voting industry. The platform integrates a utility-powered vote-to-earn (V2E) model that enables members to share their opinions on diverse topics and polls and get rewarded with incentives.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang!#ElonMetaMuskInu has an announcement to make! We've raised over $2M USDT! Big thanks to all our supporters for making this happen. Join us now and experience the funniest #Memecoin project in the world!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/PEGkOj74CY — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 28, 2023

Moreover, the platform uses Ethereum blockchain technology which provides tamper-proof, fair, and transparent voting, which remains a present issue in many political events globally.

At press time, $LHINU is priced at $0.000095 USDT and has raised a whopping $2 million investment just over a couple of weeks into its presale, indicating its enormous potential to be the best meme coin in the market.

Love Hate Inu’s ecosystem and powerful voting technology are set to follow a similar trajectory to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

With an impending bull market triggered by Bitcoin halving, presale investors could be grand earners.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) is a public layer-1 blockchain designed to support decentralized apps (dApps), e-commerce, and Web 3.0 infrastructure. Its framework makes it more scalable, decentralized, and safer than existing protocols.

The “blockchain without barriers” allows easy transfer through swift, efficient, fast, and low-cost transactions.

Conflux is based on the Tree-Graph consensus mechanism and combines Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithms to establish consensus.

CFX, the network native token, offers users rewards for more participation and engagement, propelling Conflux’s expansion.

At press time, the CFX token is trading at $0.38, with an uptrend of 22.77% in the last 24 hours. The digital asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $432 million.

Regarding technical analysis, the asset movement is bullish. CFX’s current price is dominating both Simple Moving Averages (SMA), from the 50-day SMA value of $0.17 to the 200-day SMA value of $0.13.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows the assets below the signal, indicating a sell value. However, it has a weak view and can flip into the buy zone at any time.

On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) value of 59.44 puts CFX in the underbought region.

XCMG Construction Machinery Company has partnered with Conflux and Zen Spark Technologies Pte. Ltd. The collaboration will use blockchain and Web3 technology to develop more global application cases.

XCMG (@XCMGGroup), 3rd largest construction machinery manufacturer worldwide, has teamed up with #Conflux and Zen Spark Technology. Together, we're pushing the limits of blockchain and #Web3 technologies to explore exciting international use cases.https://t.co/1fzgYJbzH6 — Conflux Network Official (@Conflux_Network) March 28, 2023

XCMG is the third-largest construction equipment manufacturer globally, while Zen Spark is a blockchain and fintech business in Singapore.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out combines the train-to-earn (T2E) and play-to-earn (P2E) models to provide a gamified-fitness app and gym chain that incentivizes users to live a fit and healthy lifestyle through the metaverse.

Each user on the Fight Out gaming ecosystem can engage in activities that contribute to their overall well-being. These activities range from pushups and cardio to weight lifting and bodyweight exercises.

The gaming project rewards members with $REPS, its off-chain in-app currency, for participating in community challenges, workouts, and virtual competitions within the Fight Out Web3 world.

$5.9M RAISED Our presale is ending on Friday, March 31st! This is your last chance to grab $FGHT with up to a 67% bonus! Don't miss out https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Web3 #P2E #CryptoCurrency pic.twitter.com/3wgxCmArX1 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 27, 2023

Its native token, $FGHT, has been on presale for some months and has raised over $5.98 million in investment, indicating huge traction by early global backers.

Already in its last presale stage, the $FGHT token is trading at a discounted price of $0.03330 USDT and is set to conclude in two days.

On April 5th, the gamified token is set to list on four centralized exchanges, including Uniswap, Lbank, BKEX, and XT.com. $FGHT will list on these exchanges for $0.0333.

To be part of the early backers set to earn big returns on investment, investors must hurry to purchase the $FGHT tokens now.

XRP (XRP)

XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a decentralized and open-source blockchain run by a global developer community.

The public blockchain is quick, reliable, and uses little energy.

Also, developers have access to a powerful open-source framework for finishing even the most difficult jobs without harming the environment.

This is due to a knowledgeable community, ease of development, and reduced transaction costs.

Furthermore, developers use the blockchain and its native coin, XRP, to develop solutions to the remittance and asset tokenization problems.

At press time, the XRP token trades at $0.56, indicating an 18.00% surge in the last 24 hours. The crypto asset’s 24-hour trading volume stands at $3 billion.

Its technical analysis chart exhibits positive movement. XRP’s current price sits above the 50-day SMA value of $0.39 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.47 for the long term.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a strong buy view. However, according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has a value of 76.50, the Ripple asset is trading in the overbought zone.

XRP maintains its bullish streak as speculation about the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuits tilts in favor of the Ripple company.

In 2020, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, alleging the trading of $1.3 billion in unregistered securities.

However, a successful outcome will bring the cryptocurrency asset to new price levels.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging costs.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, members of the innovative project are provided with a unique e-wallet that acts as a seamless bridge to convey all EV charging payments globally.

All payments will be made via the project utility token, $CCHG, which not only facilitates a simplified payment structure but also increases the price value of the EV-based token from an investment oversight.

One of the biggest factors that make the C+Charge platform the hottest project in the crypto sphere is its global benefit to electric charging stations.

Being a primary payment solution token, stations will no longer accept random currencies, which often causes transparency issues.

The platform payment solution will encourage more users to switch from fossil fuel means of transportation to electric vehicles as there is now a simplified way to pay for charging costs.

C+Charge's presale is now OFFICIALLY ENDED with more than $3.5 Million Raised! We would like to send a big thanks to everyone who supports us on this exciting journey We will soon announce our next activities – Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/GXdTAhmL0W — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 29, 2023

The C+Charge presale has officially ended, with over $3.58 million raised from investors.

The development team has announced the token will list on the BitMart exchange on March 31st – this will further increase the value of $CCHG.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks is known as a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts. With the protocol, developers can create smart contracts and decentralized applications on Bitcoin.

Stacks has access to the complete state of Bitcoin and can read from it at any time. This is due to its Proof of Transfer (PoX) Consensus and Clarity Language.

All transactions on the Stacks layer are automatically hashed and settled on Bitcoin Layer 1. In addition, Bitcoin hashpower fully secures the stack blocks. An attacker would need to reorganize Bitcoin to rearrange the Stack blocks and transactions order.

At the time of writing, the STX coin is trading at $1.03, with a 24-hour trading volume of $300 million. The digital asset has seen an uptrend in value of 19.27% since the previous day.

Regarding technical analysis, the chart displays a bullish form. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) value of $0.61 and the 200-day SMA of $0.62 are both dominated by STX’s current price action.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) metric of 55.45 indicates that STX is underbought. On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trails below the signal, exhibiting a sell sign.

Emblem Vault has announced support for SIP-009, the NFT token standard for Stacks. The ability to trade any NFT on Stacks is now available on cross-chain exchanges like OpenSea.

In support of the Nakamoto_1 #Bitcoin treasure hunt on the moon, @EmblemVault recently announced support for SIP-009, the NFT token standard for Stacks. Thanks to Emblem Vault, any NFT on #Stacks can be traded on cross-chain marketplaces like OpenSea. https://t.co/6L7Hu7imib — stacks.btc (@Stacks) March 24, 2023

Emblem Vault was launched in September 2020 to allow trading historical NFTs and digital assets from other blockchains on Ethereum.

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off our list of best altcoins to buy today is Metropoly native token, $METRO.

Crypto capabilities are fast-growing and set to disrupt various sectors, notably the real estate industry.

Metropoly is a unique crypto project that aims to simplify the real estate industry.

Before the advent of Metroproly, investing or buying properties required a large knowledge base and up to 60 days of completion.

The Metropoly project removes the complexities and complex purchase routines in the real estate industry. The platform fractionalizes the cost of properties and enables real-estate enthusiasts to purchase and own a fraction of their desired properties.

Want to own a stunning beach house? ️ Metropoly Marketplace has been built to combine the best of real estate investment across the globe. Checkout our beta drop https://t.co/HPcCrqE6GL Beta 2.0 is LIVE. #crypto #web3 #nft pic.twitter.com/xbjBzjFLBw — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 28, 2023

The price of properties in the traditional realtor sector starts from a minimum of $6,000. With Metropoly, investors can buy a fraction of a property for $100 in seconds.

Investors can purchase 1 METRO token at a discounted price of $0.0714. However, this price will gradually increase until the presale ends.

The realty-driven crypto project presale is selling fast, with over $1 million already raised.

The platform features a powerful utility, and its ongoing successful presale indicates a soon-bullish trajectory.

Now is the best time to leverage METRO’s low-value price and earn great profits when it officially launches on exchange platforms.

Conclusion

Nowadays, social media is one of the quickest ways to reach an audience. Mask Network aims to leverage this advantage to build a link between Web3 and social media platforms.

As a result, users will benefit from Web3 features such as privacy and access to new crypto projects on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Given these advantages, the blockchain has created a niche that investors will value.

