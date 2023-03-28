Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 28th – LHINU, XRP, FGHT, GMX, CCHG, FLR, METRO

In recent times, the altcoin market has seen a tremendous rise in value, reaching a trillion-dollar valuation. So far, major market movers like Bitcoin have seen impressive gains, with the top crypto asset nearing $29,000 on one occasion.

However, it has not been the only major performer in a market stacked full of stars.

Other altcoins like Ethereum have also seen their asset price push up despite a broader financial market meltdown.

While investors are looking for promising coins to add to their portfolios, we have identified seven of the best altcoins to buy today.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Starting off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s token, $LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a new vote-2-earn (V2E) platform attracting a lot of attention from investors and cryptocurrency experts, as it promises higher returns than other well-known meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

As a V2E meme coin initiative, Love Hate Inu provides a platform for individuals to voice their opinions on trending topics of the day and get rewarded for doing so.

The platform supports healthy online debate while giving users a unique way to engage each other on key issues.

Thanks to Ethereum’s technology, all polls are recorded on the blockchain, which makes them transparent and secure.

The platform brings something new to the market by combining the popularity of meme coins with the security of blockchain technology. The reward aspect of the program makes it a powerful force to be reckoned with.

However, participants need to stake their tokens for 30 days before they qualify for voting. The more users stake and the longer the staking period, the more voting power they accumulate.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang!#ElonMetaMuskInu has an announcement to make! We've raised over $2M USDT! Big thanks to all our supporters for making this happen. Join us now and experience the funniest #Memecoin project in the world!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/PEGkOj74CY — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 28, 2023

To show that there’s no ruse involved, the project has made 90% of its tokens available for purchase during the presale. The remaining 10% will be used for development, marketing, and other rewards.

The innovative platform is in its third presale stage and has garnered over $2 million.

Interested Investors can now purchase 1 LHINU token at a discounted price of $0.000095. However, in less than six days, the price of LHINU tokens will increase to $0.000105.

Buy LHINU Now

XRP (XRP)

XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a public and decentralized blockchain maintained by a global developer community.

The open-source blockchain is energy-efficient, fast, and trustworthy. Also, developers can access a strong open-source framework for completing the most complex tasks without causing environmental damage.

This is because of its ease of development, lower transaction costs, and enlightened community.

Blockchain technology and its native coin, XRP, are used by developers to create solutions that address remittance and asset tokenization issues.

At press time, the Ripple asset is trading at $0.48, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3 billion, which indicates an uptrend of 7.23% in the last 24 hours.

The asset’s technical analysis chart shows a bullish movement. XRP’s current price action overshadows the 50-day SMA value of $0.39 for the short term and the 200-day SMA value of $0.46 for the long term.

Its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a strong buy view. However, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 67.03 puts the digital currency in the underbought region.

There has been increased activity for XRP trades recently because backers are becoming more optimistic about the outcome of the Ripple v. SEC lawsuits.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple in 2020, alleging $1.3 billion in trades of unregistered securities.

However, a positive outcome will cause the crypto asset to surge to new price heights.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Fight Out (FGHT)

The new play-to-earn (P2E) platform Fight Out capitalizes on gamers’ growing desire to incorporate more of their real lives into their gaming.

The Fight Out developers have identified several issues in the gaming industry. This includes exploitative monetization strategies where gamers hardly get any financial return.

Additionally, these games are highly engaging but isolate users from real-world achievements, leading to users neglecting their health or staying fit.

Furthermore, many Web3 games fail to appeal to a broad audience due to complex requirements such as expensive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to participate.

Fight Out aims to address these issues by combining its play-to-earn gaming features with a train-to-earn (T2E) system.

The platform is looking to satisfy the expanding demand for personalized and result-driven health recommendations.

As users participate in competitions, workouts, and fitness-related tasks, they are rewarded with the $REPS token, the platform’s off-chain digital currency.

This token can be used to get discounts on in-app goods and services, like membership fees, virtual meetings with fitness coaches, avatar enhancements, and more.

Fight Out has teamed up with fitness and sports industry experts to provide users with helpful information through videos, interactive workouts, and other activities.

The native token of the platform, $FGHT, is currently available on presale at $0.03330 per token.

Less than 3 days left until the end of #Presale! Get your $FGHT tokens now and be part of the future of play-to-earn gaming. Join now and secure your BONUS!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Presale #Web3 #Crypto pic.twitter.com/DdhslQ5Goz — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 28, 2023

The project has raised more than $5.9 million from investors in the presale. However, the presale program will end in 48 hours, and $FGHT will be listed on various centralized crypto exchanges, including Uniswap, Lbank, XT.com, BitForex, DigiFinex, Transak, and BKEX, on April 5.

Investors who entered the project at the early stage are eligible for a bonus of up to 67% on their prior purchases of $FGHT tokens.

They can also participate in the ongoing referral marketing bonus, which provides a commission of 5%.

Buy FGHT Now

GMX (GMX)

The GMX network is a permissionless, decentralized spot and perpetual exchange with minimal swap fees and zero price impact trades. The protocol allows users to trade cryptocurrency directly from their crypto wallets.

Trading on the exchange is facilitated by a special multi-asset pool that generates fees for liquidity providers. This is done through market making, swap fees, leverage trading, and asset rebalancing.

The GMX ecosystem is supported by two tokens; GMX and GLP. While the GLP acts as the liquidity provider token, the GMX token is used for utility and governance.

At press time, the GMX token is trading at $72.48 and has a 24-hour trading volume of $79 million. The digital asset has surged by 6.32% in the last 24 hours.

GMX’s technical analysis shows that the asset is on a bullish streak. The recent uptrend puts the current price above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $64.28 for the short term and $53.70 for the 200-day SMA for the long term.

The crypto asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 49.24 GMX is in the underbought region. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

Dolomite has announced its full support for GLP as a collateral asset and full GMX account transfers. This enables users to borrow against their GLP while keeping all returns.

We are extremely proud to announce the launch of full support for @GMX_IO’s $GLP on Dolomite! This monumental release lays the groundwork to shake up what’s possible in DeFi lending markets. Let’s dive in https://t.co/Mrk01rYyx3 pic.twitter.com/5Ny0K0LKBo — Dolomite ️ (@Dolomite_io) March 24, 2023

Dolomite is a decentralized money market and DEX based on the Arbitrum protocol, which enables lending, borrowing, trading, margin, and hedging.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

C+Charge (CCHG)

Transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) has been identified as one of the viable solutions to the problem of global warming.

However, there is not enough infrastructure to speed up the process. Therefore, an eco-friendly project, C+Charge, is working to make the transition easy and rewarding.

The platform has harnessed the power of blockchain technology to create a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging stations. Users will each receive electronic wallets, which they can use to pay for EV charging with the C+Charge utility token.

The more an electric vehicle owner uses the C+Charge network and utility token to charge and operate their EVs, the more carbon credits they will accrue.

Recently, the platform partnered with The Waygate, a mobile application that allows anyone with a smartphone to capture real-life objects in 3D and mint them into non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This new partnership will enable C+Charge users to take pictures of their EVs and turn them into avatars that can be used in the metaverse, for maintenance and insurance, and in other situations.

Aside from that, C+Charge also announced a partnership with The Recharge. The partnership will allow the project to add staking to the platform and push the project into the South Korean electricity charging market.

The green project is in its final presale stage and sells for $0.0235. So far, C+Charge has raised more than $3.5 million from savvy investors.

Partnership announcement @C_Charge_Token @PixiaAi PixiaAi is our strategic partner that allows EV drivers to create #NFTs of their vehicles and immerse them into the #metaverse Join our #presale todayhttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/KIDVKMBRKh — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 27, 2023

Once the presale ends, the token will be listed on the BitMart exchange on March 31.

However, investors who purchased the tokens in the first stage at $0.01300 are entitled to an additional 80% premium at the end of the presale.

Buy CCHG Now

Flare (FLR)

Flare is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to help developers create web and blockchain-compatible applications.

The blockchain provides new use cases and monetization strategies by allowing decentralized access to high-integrity data.

Flare’s native interoperability protocols – the State Connector and the FTSO – are secured by the network. This enables decentralization, allowing it to reliably transport data from a range of off-chain sources.

The native token FLR is used for staking validator nodes, transaction fees to stop spam assaults, and payments.

At the time of writing, FLR is trading at $0.04, with a 24-hour trading volume of $51 million, indicating an uptrend of 23.61% in the last day.

Its technical analysis shows a bullish movement as the asset’s current price is slightly above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.37 for the short term.

GMX’s relative strength index (RSI) metric of 66.78 shows that the asset is trading close to the overbought region. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) value is a strong buy signal.

Flare API Portal recently announced its partnership with SubQueryNetwork – the global Web3 data indexing toolkit.

Flare API Portal has partnered with @SubQueryNetwork, the universal Web3 data indexing toolkit. This collaboration will enable us to provide users with even more comprehensive data solutions.#ConnectEverything #Flare pic.twitter.com/8aq8v3ZlSG — API Portal ☀️ (@APIPortal) March 24, 2023

Thanks to the partnership, the firm can provide users with even more complete data solutions.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Metropoly’s native token, $METRO.

Metropoly is a novel crypto project seeking to digitally transform the real estate industry. With the platform, investors can trade fractional ownership of income-generating properties as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a flash, just like trading stocks.

The project aims to make various real estate properties worldwide available so that consumers can easily find the perfect home.

An average investor can invest in real estate with as little as $100, regardless of location or credit score.

Ready for the future of real estate? The Metropoly Marketplace Beta is live and ready for action! Check it out now and share your feedback to help shape the future. https://t.co/HPcCrqE6GL#metropoly #realestate #Web3 #crypto pic.twitter.com/kYv9uidgLF — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 27, 2023

The Metropoly Foundation or one of its partners oversees everything from property upkeep to ensuring a tenant is in place.

Users can buy shares in these properties to generate a passive monthly income.

All NFT owners have the ability to vote on how their property is managed, and the prices of NFTs are based on the current state of the market.

$METRO is currently selling for $0.0714 per token in its tenth presale stage. So far, the project has raised over $1 million from over 2,000 investors.

Buy Metropoly Now

Conclusion

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) is more than just a meme coin voting platform. This new vote-to-earn platform is creating a new platform that brings people together and allows them to share their opinions without fear of backlash.

More importantly, participants are also rewarded for contributing. $LHINU is undoubtedly heading toward a bright future.

Buy LHINU Now

Related News