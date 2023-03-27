Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 27th – LHINU, ARB, FGHT, TON, METRO, CFX, CCHG

Choosing the best altcoin to invest in can be difficult as there are nearly 20,000 altcoins available in the cryptocurrency market, and many are either fundamentally flawed or have no practical use case.

However, several value-driven projects are heading into new price heights as the broader crypto market maintains its rally.

Investors having difficulty deciding on the best crypto asset to invest in are in luck. In our roundup, we have carefully selected the seven best altcoins to buy today. Each altcoin on this list has a significant chance of increasing in value.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s token, $LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a blockchain-based voting ecosystem that empowers users to share their views on a range of subjects, including entertainment, general elections, municipal referendums, and other international events and social issues.

The platform, built on the Ethereum blockchain, offers a transparent and secure voting process. Anonymous voting is guaranteed because voters’ identities will be protected while they cast their ballots.

Love Hate Inu aims to transform the survey industry by providing a platform for individuals and businesses to design polls and motivate participants with digital and tangible incentives.

However, to participate, the polls require participants to stake their $LHINU for at least 30 days. This requirement prevents spam and electoral interference.

Hello #LoveHateInu! Gang We are very happy to share that we have raised more than $1.9 Million USDT! A big shoutout to all our supporters. Come and join the most amusing #Memecoin project today!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/pus24934cy — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 27, 2023

The vote-to-earn (V2E) platform’s primary objective is to overhaul the $3.2 billion survey sector with disruptive blockchain technology.

$LHINU combines the popularity of meme currencies with the attributes of a trustworthy voting system. With these, there is a high possibility of outperforming tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

To show transparency, 90% of the tokens will be available for purchase during the presale period. The other 10% token supply will be reserved for development, marketing initiatives, and incentives.

At press time, LHINU is being sold for $0.000095 per token. Only five days remain before stage 3 sells out, and the price jumps to $0.000105 for stage 4.

The project has made a big impression on early investors in the few weeks since it launched, raising more than $1.95 million in its ongoing presale.

Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution that employs optimistic rollups to increase its speed, scalability, and cost-effectiveness on Ethereum.

The protocol benefits from Ethereum’s interoperability and security. Other benefits include increased throughput and lower fees compared to Ethereum. This is made possible by moving most of the compute and storage load off-chain.

ARB, the native token of Arbitrum, is utilized for governance.

As of this writing, the ARB token is trading at $1.26, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $1 billion. The digital asset has experienced a downtrend of 2.41% in the last day.

In February, Arbitrum concluded its presale and announced the widely anticipated airdrop of ARB. The token generation and listing event took place on March 23, 2023.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is bringing something different to the play-to-earn (P2E) initiative by combining the P2E and train-to-earn (T2E) mechanics.

The project has created a valuable system for users to maintain a healthy lifestyle and earn rewards through gaming in the metaverse.

Players compete on the platform with a Soulbound non-fungible token (NFT) avatar symbolizing their true selves. This implies that the more they practice in the real world, the better their avatar improves.

The digital NFT avatar is non-transferable. Its stats and talents are based on the user’s real-world experience and exploits.

The blockchain gaming ecosystem includes an in-app off-chain currency called $REPS for rewards.

Members can use their accumulated $REPS to buy in-app items, NFTs cosmetics, training equipment, and workout supplements, as well as receive subscription discounts.

The platform’s native token, $FGHT, is now selling at $0.03330 per token and has already garnered more than $5.89 million from investors in its presale.

LESS THAN 4 DAYS LEFT! Don't miss out on this one, you only have 4 days left to join the #FightOut presale! Hurry and secure up to a 67% bonus when purchasing $FGHT. Join now! https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Presale #Crypto #P2EGame pic.twitter.com/CExIWKVrON — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 27, 2023

The presale will end on March 31, 2023, and the tokens are expected to get listed on centralized exchanges (CEX) on April 5 for $0.0333.

Depending on their investment size and the tokens’ lock duration, early investors can earn up to 67% in bonus tokens.

To qualify for this deal, they must buy tokens worth at least $50,000 and keep them for at least 36 months.

In addition, the token distribution will be increased by 10% for investors who have previously used the bonus and invested.

Toincoin (TON)

TON is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain created to support Telegram’s billions of users.

The blockchain offers quick transactions, low costs, user-friendly interfaces, and environmental friendliness.

The TON network uses proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus to ensure security and scalability.

The original plan was to incorporate the open network into a user-friendly program enabling users to purchase, send, and store money.

The native token, Toincoin, is used for transaction fees, staking, and network development.

At the time of writing, Toincoin is trading at $2.14 with a $37 million 24-hour trading volume, indicating an uptrend of 2.91% in the last 24 hours.

The technical indicators display a bearish trend for the crypto asset. Toincoin’s current price sits below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $2.25 for the short term.

Surprisingly, it edges out the 200-day SMA value of $2.13 for the long term.

The TON’s asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 37.40 shows it can be found in the underbought region.

On the other hand, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value falls below the signal, indicating it’s in the sell zone.

Sonet recently announced its integration on the “The Open Network” (TON) blockchain, which will improve its social middleware on Telegram and offer a flawless user experience on-chain.

Sonet is committed to overcoming Web3’s communication issues by connecting Web3 networks with conventional Web2 media platforms.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a new ecosystem that aims to revolutionize the global real estate investment scene. The platform harnesses the power of blockchain technology to transform how people buy and sell real estate worldwide.

The Metropoly project is the first non-fungible token (NFT)-based project to support global real estate investment.

It is an inclusive platform that allows anyone, regardless of background, financial situation, or physical location, to invest in high-yield properties all over the world for as little as $100.

Metropoly's vision is to make the real estate market accessible to people worldwide Buy real estate in seconds using crypto

Buy a property with no lender required

Receive completely passive monthly rental income

Liquidate your shares https://t.co/HPcCrqEEwj pic.twitter.com/7HN7Sakoln — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 24, 2023

This is made possible by using fractional ownership, which allows multiple parties to own a property jointly and have their ownership recorded using NFTs.

The NFTs on Metropoly’s platform are backed by real-world properties, providing investors with security and a wide range of options.

With over 2,000 investors participating in its ongoing presale, the project has raised over $1 million.

The presale is currently in its tenth stage, and investors can purchase $METRO tokens for $0.0714 per token. However, this will increase in the next stage.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux is dubbed “the blockchain without barriers” because it connects creators, communities, and markets across borders and protocols.

The first-layer consensus blockchain with high throughput uses a novel tree-graph consensus algorithm to process blocks and transactions in parallel for better throughput and scalability.

The $CFX token is the foundation of Conflux’s token economy. It is a unit of value on the platform that allows token holders to pay transaction fees, earn rewards through staking, rent storage, and participate in network governance.

Moreover, CFX encourages and pays miners, who guarantee the network’s secure operation.

At the time of writing, the CFX price is $0.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $312 million. The digital asset has seen a 2.04% uptrend in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, the CFX graph shows a bullish movement. The asset’s current price dominates both moving averages (MA), spanning from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.17 for the short term to its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.13 for the long term.

The CFX’s asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 55.87 puts the asset in the underbought region.

However, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value trails under the signal, indicating it’s in the sell zone.

Conflux is leading Hong Kong’s Web3 expansion. The company has collaborated with China Telecom, the second-largest telecom provider in China, to introduce a blockchain-enabled SIM card.

The BSIM card will manage and store the user’s public and private keys on the card and handle digital signatures so that the private key does not leave the card.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Wrapping up our list of the best altcoins to buy today is CCHG, the C+Charge native token.

C+Charge is bridging the gap between the EV (electric vehicle) charging sector and the market for carbon credits. The eco-friendly project will use blockchain and other web3 technologies to achieve this objective.

The fundamental idea is that every time an electric vehicle owner charges their vehicle, they will receive tokenized carbon credit benefits.

As a result, this green incentive will benefit drivers rather than only the EV manufacturer or owner of the charging station. For those who don’t know, carbon credits are still very popular because they allow for more emissions.

The C+Charge mobile app is the central hub for all EV owners’ charging needs. The app will manage all end-to-end charging process operations in addition to processing payments.

The project has raised over $3.4 million in its presale program from value-driven investors.

At press time, CCHG is selling for $0.0235 per token. However, the project is in its final presale stage, and there are only 48 hours left to end the program.

After that, the token will be listed on the BitMart exchange on March 31. Investors who bought tokens in the first stage, when the CCHG price was fixed at $0.01300, would see an additional 80% increase in the value of their investment at the end of the presale.

Conclusion

Love Hate Inu is bringing something new to the survey industry and the crypto ecosystem. The project has combined the popularity of meme coins with a use case that allows users to vote and earn rewards.

The nascent project has a promising future. This is because brands and individuals can tap into the large population on social media and the excitement of viral news to gather feedback on products and situations in a safe environment while also earning rewards.

