Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 24th – LHINU, LTC, FGHT, ZEC, CCHG, NEO, METRO

The crypto space is highly competitive, with new projects being launched daily.

As the crypto landscape evolves, so does the number of alternative coins available, each with its own set of features, applications, and goals. This makes choosing the ideal altcoin to invest in quite challenging.

Nevertheless, the broader crypto market is pushing green after a 2.21% surge in the last day. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have rallied alongside other altcoins and are approaching new price levels.

In this roundup, we’ll look at the seven best altcoins to buy today and what makes them stand out.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Kicking off the list of best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s native token, LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a new meme token platform that rewards users for expressing opinions on diverse topics. The vote-to-earn (V2E) platform allows users to earn recurring income by voting on contentious issues.

Love Hate Inu is built on the Ethereum network, which means all poll entries are recorded on the blockchain. This is one of the project’s main selling points, as it improves transparency and security, resulting in more reliable poll results.

However, voters must stake the $LHINU token for 30 days to participate in the polls. This protects the system from spammers and other bad actors trying to rig the results.

Aside from this, Customers and brands can start polls on the platform. To encourage participation, businesses will be able to reward participants with various digital and even non-digital goods.

Love Hate Inu is built on the popularity of meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki, and Tamadoge, and there is every reason to believe that the $LHINU will experience a similar price rise.

The project is currently in its presale phase, with the goal of distributing 90% of the tokens to the LHINU community and the remaining 10% to exchange listings, marketing, rewards, and liquidity.

With over $1.55 million raised thus far, LHINU is steadily approaching its goal of $1,968,750.

There is only one day until stage 2, and interested investors can still purchase 1LHINU for $0.000090 before the price rises.

Buy LHINU Now

Litecoin (LTC)

Dubbed cryptocurrency for payment, Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that offers quick, almost-free payments to users worldwide.

The protocol is an open-source, fully decentralized, worldwide payment network lacking central authority.

With a block time of only 2.5 minutes and incredibly cheap transaction fees, Litecoin is ideal for point-of-sale transactions and microtransactions.

The network also enjoys significant industry backing, high trading volume, and high liquidity, which makes it a tried-and-true alternative payment method to Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, LTC is trading at $94.09, indicating a surge of 7.12% in the last day.

The digital asset is displaying a bullish movement according to technical indicators. LTC’s current price currently dominates all its moving averages (MA), ranging from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $84.02 for the short term and its long-term 200-day SMA value of $86.49 for the long term.

The asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value sits above the signal, indicating it’s in the buy zone. However, its relative strength index (RSI) value of 57.16 puts the asset in the underbought region.

RocketX, a hybrid non-custodial CEX & DEX aggregator, recently announced the integration of the Litecoin network into the exchange, offering the best rates on Litecoin swaps across more than 30 blockchains.

The platform is a decentralized CEX and DEX aggregator that offers competitive rates on numerous cryptocurrencies across various blockchain networks.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is looking to modernize the play-to-earn (P2E) concept while enabling users to express themselves fully in the metaverse by fusing the P2E and train-to-earn (T2E) modes.

The play-to-earn gaming platform is designed to center on a “soulbound” digital avatar. These digital NFTs are non-tradable and can never represent more than one person.

The avatar is the self-representative of every user, and their real-life success reflects on the avatar’s skills and stats.

The platform developers recently partnered with UFC and MMA elite athletes as ambassadors, including MMA fighters Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos. Other ambassadors are American Ninja Warrior NBC star, fitness guru Tremayne Dortch, and professional boxer Savannah Marshall.

Regarding rewards, the blockchain gaming ecosystem integrates an in-app off-chain currency called $REPS. The in-app currency fuels the platform reward mechanism.

Users that engage and complete workout tasks and competitions are incentivized with $REPS which can be redeemed for special benefits such as an array of in-app products aimed to facilitate seamless fitness lifestyles like supplements, equipment, avatar cosmetics, and more.

$5.8M RAISED! Fight Out crew, we just hit ANOTHER milestone! We're now only 7 days away from the presale ending. Grab your bag of $FGHT now!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Presale #Web3 #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/g8G8Au5JtI — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 24, 2023

The platform’s native token, $FGHT, is currently priced at $0.03 per token. The presale has already raised over $5.81 million and is scheduled to list across centralized exchanges in April at $0.033 per token.

Early investors can earn up to 67% in bonus tokens, depending on their investment amount and the lock period of their tokens.

However, they must purchase at least $50,000 worth of tokens and hold them for 36 months to get this offer.

Aside from this, token distribution will increase by 10% for anyone who has previously invested and used the bonus.

Buy FGHT Now

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash is a decentralized cryptocurrency that prioritizes user privacy and anonymity by employing the zk-SNARK zero-knowledge proof technique.

This allows network node 21s to confirm transactions without disclosing any sensitive data.

Digital currency Zcash is quick, private, and has low transaction costs.

The primary benefit of the platform is its optional anonymity, which enables a level of privacy that is not possible with other cryptocurrencies that use pseudonyms, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

At the time of writing, ZEC is trading at $37.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $47 million, indicating an uptrend of 5.68% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, the crypto asset is currently bearish. It slumps below all of its moving average (MA) indicators, ranging from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $42.26 for the short term to its long-term 200-day SMA value of $68.20.

The Zcash asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value trails above the signal, indicating a buy signal. On the other hand, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 48.46 indicates that the asset is still underbought.

The Electronic Coin Company (ECC), which manages the development of Zcash, recently released the 5.4.0 upgrade. This upgrade will improve performance by correcting supply reporting, cleaning up legacy features, and providing support functionality to aid in codebase maintenance.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge, an electric vehicle (EV) charging station blockchain payment platform, is addressing the scarcity of EV charging stations with its charging station search engine.

The platform is looking to make EV charging and payment more convenient, affordable, and environmentally friendly.

The transition from fossil fuels to more environmentally friendly options like electric vehicles is on the horizon. However, the adoption is slowed by several factors, including how carbon credits are skewed in favor of large corporations.

C+Charge aims to make peer-to-peer payments simple to use and secure using blockchain technology. Customers get rewarded, and charging station owners and administrators can improve operational efficiency.

C+Charge’s use case is a tool to reduce the effects of climate change by extending the reach of carbon credits to EV drivers as more people transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

The platform recently announced that all the unsold tokens during each presale stage have begun to be burned.

The CCHG token, which powers the C+Charge economy, is currently on presale at $0.02 per token.

The presale raised over $3.2 million from investors. However, it ends on March 29, with only five days remaining.

C+Charge also announced that it would list the token on the BitMart exchange on March 31.

After the presale, those who purchased tokens at the first stage when the CCHG price was set at $0.01300 would have an 80% premium added to the value of their investment.

Buy CCHG Now

Neo (NEO)

Neo is an open-source and community-driven blockchain platform. The protocol enables developers to digitize and automate the administration of assets using smart contracts.

Moreover, it offers strong native infrastructures for the Next-Gen Internet, including decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name services.

The protocol was introduced in February 2014, but the release of Neo N3 in 2021 will mark Neo’s biggest step toward decentralization.

N3 allows NEO owners to elect council members and consensus nodes, which control key blockchain parameters and keep the Neo network active.

The network has dual native token models; NEO and GAS. NEO is used for network governance, whereas GAS is used to pay for transactions, smart contract deployments, and dApp purchases.

At press time, NEO is trading at $13.04, indicating an uptrend of 6.94% in the last day. The crypto asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $113 million.

Regarding technical analysis, the digital asset form is bullish. NEO’s current price is dominant over its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $9.88 for the short term. However, its long-term 200-day SMA value of $13.50 edges slightly above the asset price action.

The asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value displays a buy signal. On the flip side, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 57.02 puts the asset in the underbought zone.

Neo recently released NeoChat, a brand-new address-to-address instant chat program. The messaging service will provide private social interactions in Web3 using end-to-end encryption.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Metropoly (METRO)

The native coin of Metropoly, $METRO, wraps up our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

While real estate is lucrative, the investment barrier is getting steeper with high mortgage and interest rates.

Metropoly, on the other hand, is at the forefront of digitizing the multi-trillion-dollar real estate sector. Their goal is to open up real estate investing to everyone, regardless of location or credit standing.

The Metropoly Marketplace allows anyone to quickly and simply invest as little as $100 in the real estate market.

The platform’s amazing feature is that users can invest in real estate without getting a mortgage, visiting a bank, or filling out any paperwork. Instead, all investors need to do to get started in real estate is buy an NFT.

Metropoly's vision is to make the real estate market accessible to people worldwide Buy real estate in seconds using crypto

Buy a property with no lender required

Receive completely passive monthly rental income

Liquidate your shares https://t.co/HPcCrqEEwj pic.twitter.com/7HN7Sakoln — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 24, 2023

The NFTs are backed by physical assets, and holders have the same rights as property owners.

Metropoly is currently on presale to fund its ongoing development and has already raised over $1 million, which is 100% of the minimum goal.

Buy Metropoly Now

Conclusion

Love Hate Inu is looking to unseat the market leaders in the $3.2 billion survey market by utilizing disruptive blockchain technology.

The platform rides the waves of popular meme coins like Shiba Inu. However, it sets itself apart by offering practical usage while offering rewards.

Unsurprisingly, the game’s popularity skyrocketed just a few weeks after its release.

Buy LHINU Now

Related News