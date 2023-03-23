Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 23rd – LTC, LHINU, STX, FGHT, APT, CCHG, METRO

Even as the broader financial market continues to struggle under the impact of bank collapses, the crypto market is still enjoying positive market sentiment.

At press time, the broader crypto market has shed 0.75% of its market cap. However, it is still maintaining its $1.1 trillion-plus valuation, which shows the conventional market collapse has had little impact.

Despite the recent slump, high-value coins like BTC and ETH have led the recovery charge and are pushing up in the last few hours. These digital assets are not left alone, as other altcoins have rallied in support.

In this roundup, we’ll explore seven of the best altcoins to buy today in anticipation of a rebound.

Litecoin (LTC)

Kicking off the list of best altcoins to buy today is Litecoin’s native coin, LTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that takes advantage of the special features of blockchain technology to offer quick, safe, and affordable payments.

The open-source network’s key advantages are its efficiency and low cost. Transaction confirmation times for Litecoin are often under a minute, and transaction costs are extremely low.

This makes it a desirable substitute for Bitcoin, especially in underdeveloped nations where transaction costs can determine which crypto to adopt.

At press time, LTC is trading at $88.24, following an uptrend of 9.20% in the last 24 hours.

The Litecoin asset’s technical analysis currently shows a bullish movement. It outperforms all of its moving average (MA) indicators, ranging from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $83.74 for the short term and its long-term 200-day SMA value of $86.44.

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value trails above the signal, indicating a buy signal. However, it is worth noting that the asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 54.12 shows it resides in the underbought zone.

The Litecoin Foundation recently announced a partnership with Metalpha Technologies Holding Limited. The partnership will support research institutions in developing sustainable mining methods for the Litecoin ecosystem.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

One project that has already caught the attention of investors is Love Hate Inu, a brand-new vote-to-earn meme coin with practical use cases that enable holders to receive regular rewards over time.

The platform is launching a voting platform based on blockchain technology that will allow users to express their opinions on various topics while remaining anonymous.

Anyone can participate in the recent surveys and earn rewards by staking LHINU tokens.

The vote-to-earn system will create a route for communities, organizations, or even institutions of authority to gather information fairly and methodically.

The project aims to provide users with a location to congregate and vote on the most important issues. This includes social issues, politics, entertainment, and controversial figures such as Elon Musk, Kim Jong Un, and Andrew Tate.

The procedure is unbiased, transparent, and secure, thanks to blockchain technology. The users will join a community where they can express their ideas openly while winning prizes without fear of backlash.

Greetings #LoveHateInu gang! Fantastic news – we have exceeded $1.4 million! A massive thank you to all of our incredible

supporters! Come and join us for more amusing #Memecoin excitement! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/hEftrNwPmm — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 23, 2023

The presale’s goal is to distribute 90% of the token supply to the LHINU community, with the remaining 10% going to liquidity, listing expenses, and community prizes.

At the time of writing, the price of $LHINU is $0.00009 per token.

The meme coin project has become a big hit with investors after raising more than $1.48 million in its presale a few weeks after launch.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Stacks (STX)

The Stacks Network acts as a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts.

The Stacks project aims to improve internet accessibility with decentralized apps.

Thanks to the automatic Bitcoin settlement of transactions on the Stacks layer, developers may create applications and digital assets connected with Bitcoin security.

Stacks also employs the proof-of-transfer (PoX) consensus model – a novel mining mechanism that requires users to transfer base currency (BTC) to mine STX. By leveraging BTC, this successfully bootstraps the security of the Stacks blockchain.

At press time, STX is trading at $1.16, with a 24-hour trading volume of $529 million, indicating an uptrend of 2.98% in the last 24 hours.

On the technical front, STX displays a solid bullish streak. The asset handily outperforms the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.57 for the short term and $0.61 for its long-term 200-day SMA.

Surprisingly, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a weak buy signal. But this could flip into the sell zone at any time.

Nevertheless, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 68.42 shows the asset is trading close to the overbought zone.

Stacks recently announced its activation of the 2.1 version. The now-implemented 2.1 changes, called Stacks Improvement Proposal (SIP), would improve Bitcoin bridging and decentralized mining.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Fight Out (FGHT)

Play-to-Earn (P2E) is a rapidly growing niche of the crypto industry. It allows players to earn rewards for playing Web3-powered games.

Fight Out is moving ahead by integrating train-to-earn features into its play-to-earn games. The platform encourages users to exercise regularly to improve their gaming experience and earn more.

The gaming platform offers users a variety of benefits, such as the ability to exchange reward tokens for discounted gym memberships, apparel, and exercise equipment.

Users can create a “soulbound” NFT avatar within the software when they sign up. They can also participate in various challenges to upgrade their NFT avatar, which represents real-world fitness progress and earns rewards, among other things.

As players compete, exercise, and complete fitness tasks, they get rewarded with $REPS, the in-app transactional currency.

The token can also be used to enhance avatars and make in-app purchases for real-world and online advantages.

The platform developers recently announced that early investors could receive a 67% revamp bonus on previously purchased $FGHT tokens.

Investors can also take advantage of the ongoing 5% referral promotion link scheme.

Less than 15 hours left until the $FGHT increase! This is it, the last chance to grab $FGHT tokens at a discounted price. Don't regret not taking action.

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Presale #Web3 #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/PpCgfq3AH6 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 23, 2023

To participate, they must share their referral link with social media platforms, friends, and family and earn 5% of the purchase price each time someone invests in the $FGHT asset through their referral link.

At the time of writing, the price of FGHT is $0.03. With over $5.76 million raised in its presale, the project’s potential for growth is evident.

Buy FGHT Now

Aptos (APT)

The Layer 1 proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Aptos uses the novel Move smart contract programming language for fast and secure transactions.

Move is a Rust-based programming language independently created by several blockchain developers at Meta.

Using parallel execution, the PoS blockchain can theoretically process more than 150,000 transactions per second (tps).

Aptos aims to create a blockchain that will increase the adoption of Web3. Aside from this, the blockchain aims to enable an ecosystem of DApps to address actual user issues.

At press time, the APT token is trading at $12.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $557 million, indicating a surge of 5.42% in the past day.

Regarding technical analysis, APT is currently bullish. The asset’s current price sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $11.07 for the short term. However, it falls below the long-term 150-day SMA value of $8.79.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 50.96 puts the crypto asset in the underbought region.

On the other hand, APT’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value displays a weak buy signal, which could flip into the sell zone anytime soon.

Bravo Ready has announced a new strategic investment from Aptos Laboratories. This will be used to launch Aptos Arena, a game developed exclusively by the two companies, and upcoming Aptos integrations with BR1: INFINITE.

Bravo Reday is the developer of BR1: INFINITE, the world’s first pay-to-spawn, kill-to-earn shooting game.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

C+Charge (CCHG)

The growing popularity of electric vehicles as a sustainable mode of transportation has resulted in an increase in the demand for charging stations.

However, the adoption rate has remained weak due to existing problems in this ecosystem. The infrastructure available cannot cater to the present number of electric cars (EVs).

With the help of blockchain power technology, the green crypto project C+Charge strives to solve the most pressing problems facing the present EV ecosystem.

C+Charge aims to create a P2P payment system for charging electric vehicles with blockchain technology.

Another significant benefit of C+Charge is that it provides users access to carbon credits when they charge their vehicles at managed stations. These credits will be distributed as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The C+Charge mobile app will be the central hub for all users’ needs. The app will oversee all end-to-end charging process operations and manage payments.

The native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem, CCHG, is at the heart of this special payment mechanism.

At press time, CCHG is selling for $0.0235 per token. The digital asset has raised over $3.26 million in its presale.

With only six days until the presale concludes, now is an excellent time to invest before the price increases.

Buy CCHG Now

Metropoly (METRO)

The native coin of Metropoly, $METRO, wraps up our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

With its NFT-based marketplace, Metropoly hopes to revolutionize the real estate industry. The project introduces a new method of investing in real estate, simplifying and making it more accessible to the average investor.

The platform addresses all real-estate issues by establishing the world’s first decentralized real estate marketplace, allowing investors to purchase fractional ownership of properties without using banks, paperwork, or hidden fees.

These properties are linked with NFTs, which investors can purchase as fractional owners for only $100.

PRE-SALE STAGE 10 BEGINS ⚔️ Missed stage 9? No worries, we have got you covered. You still have a shot at buying $METRO at a bonus price of $0.0714! Visit the presale page before stage 10 ends! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#crypto #web3 #nft pic.twitter.com/2q14FOrxqO — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 21, 2023

METRO, the platform’s native token, is available for presale. The digital asset has raised over $995,000 from investors so far, marking 99% of its minimum goal required.

Investors can now purchase METRO tokens at $0.7 each. The tokens are ERC-20 utility tokens with a maximum supply of 1 billion and can be purchased with ETH, UDST, or BNB.

Buy Metropoly Now

Conclusion

Litecoin is a reliable alternative to Bitcoin for online transactions, with a higher transaction volume.

Aside from that, users benefit from instant, nearly-free payments to anyone worldwide. Unsurprisingly, it is looked upon favorably, especially by those in underdeveloped countries who cannot afford Bitcoin transaction fees.

Buy LHINU Now

