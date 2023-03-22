Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 22nd – XRP, LHINU, ADA, FGHT, XLM, CCHG, ALGO, METRO



The crypto market is one of the few financial spaces enjoying a bull run. So far, the emerging industry has buckled down on its $1 trillion valuation while the traditional stock market has struggled to stay in the green.

As usual, Bitcoin and Ethereum have led this bullish charge. Nonetheless, other altcoins have contributed to the crypto market’s immense success.

Below, we explore eight of the best altcoins to buy today in anticipation of a sustained uptrend move.

XRP (XRP)

Kicking off our roundup is the XRPL’s native coin, XRP.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain governed by a global developer community.

The blockchain is quick, economical with energy, and dependable. It offers developers a solid open-source foundation for carrying out the most difficult projects – thanks to the simplicity of development, minimal transaction costs, and an informed community.

The XRP Ledger, in addition to its native coin, XRP, is used by developers to build remittance and asset tokenization solutions that address bottlenecks.

At of this writing, XRP is trading at $0.45, which indicates an uptrend of 16.22% in the last day. The digital asset’s 24-hour trading volume stands at over $4 billion.

According to the daily chart, the Ripple asset form is solid with bullish movement. The technical indicators, especially the exponential moving averages, also point toward a bullish trend for XRP, with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.38 for the short term.

On the contrary, its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.47 sits slightly above the asset’s current price action. The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value reflects a strong buy signal.

However, the token’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 65.52 shows XRP is trading close to the overbought zone.

The price of XRP could drastically change in the coming months depending on the outcome of the lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple.

The SEC sued Ripple in December 2020, alleging that the company sold its XRP coin as an unregistered securities for $1.3 billion.

The judgment is supposed to hold in the first quarter of this year, and an outcome in favor of Ripple could see the price of XRP surge to a new level.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

A new crypto voting platform, Love Hate Inu ($LHINU), is giving users the opportunity to voice their opinions on various controversial topics in a secure environment without fear of backlash.

The platform’s vote-to-earn model allows users to earn tokens by voting, which can be purchased with either cryptocurrency or traditional currency. The LHINU token is currently in the presale stage, with the token price increasing weekly.

The online survey market is expected to be worth $3.2 billion in 2023, and Love Hate Inu will be its biggest disruptor.

$LHINU has a good chance of outperforming coins like Tamadoge and Shiba Inu because it combines the popularity of meme coins with the benefits of a reliable voting system.

The project will surely put social media in a frenzy as hot topics are discussed daily.

The platform’s voting process prioritizes impartiality while encouraging open discussions on relevant issues. Participants are required to stake their LHINU tokens for at least 30 days to take part in polls and surveys.

The public will also have access to 90% of the 100 billion tokens in circulation. The other 10% will be reserved for rewards, marketing initiatives, and development.

At press time, LHINU is selling for $0.00009. In just a few weeks, the meme project has raised over $1.39 million from savvy investors through its presale.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform that claims to enable visionaries, changemakers, and innovators to bring about beneficial global change.

The Ouroboros Protocol strives to reassign power away from unaccountable systems toward marginalized individuals. This will help establish a safe, open, and equitable society.

The ADA token ensures owners can take part in network management. As a result, users who own cryptocurrencies have the option to vote on any changes that are suggested for the program.

At the time of writing, the ADA is trading at $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $893 million, indicating an uptrend in value of 9.22% in the past day.

The technical analysis shows a bullish trend for the asset. ADA’s current price sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.35 for the short term.

However, its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.55 dominates the asset’s current price action, and the relative strength index (RSI) value of 57.94 indicates it is in the underbought zone.

On the other hand, ADA’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value displays a strong buy signal.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out, a premier play-to-earn platform with a train-to-earn (T2E) environment, satisfies the expanding demand for personalized and result-driven health recommendations.

The platform’s catchphrase is “train hard, fight easy, and win big,” which encourages users to exercise and lead healthy lives through a satisfying gaming experience.

Aside from that, those who already train will find the platform ideal, as it provides a venue for their active lifestyle.

Users compete on Fight Out using a soulbound NFT avatar, which they can mint when they open an account. The digital NFT avatar stats and abilities are based on players’ real-life training and successes.

In exchange for their contributions to the community and success, users are rewarded with REPS tokens. Nonetheless, all platform transactions must be made using FGHT, the official currency.

The project has also incorporated a new bonus program that grants extra tokens worth 67% more than those originally acquired.

However, investors must hold onto their tokens for 36 months and invest $50,000 to participate. Individuals who have already invested and benefited from the incentive will receive a 10% boost in their token dividend.

At press time, FGHT is selling for $0.03 per token and has raised more than $5.73 million from the presale.

With its dynamic features and growing investor interest, the FGHT token is one of the best altcoins to invest in today.

Stellar (XLM)

The Stellar payment system is based on distributed ledger technology which is distributed and governed by the community.

The network’s digital currency, XLM or Lumens, serves as its foundation. In addition to being used to pay transaction fees, the token is an intermediary currency for operations.

The protocol crypto asset enables international transactions by solving the issues of excessive fees and slow processes.

In contrast to institutions, XLM focuses more on helping people move money. As a result, Stellar provides access to banking systems, enabling quick and inexpensive international money transfers.

At press time, the XLM token trades at $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $228 million, which marks an uptrend of 8.42% in the past day.

On the technical front, XLM displays a bullish trend. The asset’s current price is above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.08 for the short term. However, its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.12 is far above the asset’s current price action.

On the other hand, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 60.02 puts XLM in the underbought zone, and its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a buy signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is dedicated to overcoming the lack of charging infrastructure through its payment and charging station search platform.

According to the platform developers, for everyone to enjoy a sustainable future, there must be a quick switch to electric cars.

This is because electric vehicles (EVs) are the most eco-friendly form of transportation.

The development of suitable and accessible charging infrastructures is hampered by different issues. One such is the unfair bias of carbon credits in favor of large corporations at the expense of everyone else, including EV drivers.

As a result, the startup is building a peer-to-peer payments platform that allows EV drivers to charge via the ecosystem’s CCHG token while earning carbon credit rewards.

The initiative also intends to remove any barriers that the EV community and token holders may have to their progress.

The C+Charge network and app will have OCPP 2.0 compatibility to interact with the global standard used to run charging stations. This will potentially allow C+Charge to be integrated into more than 1.8 million charging stations worldwide.

@circle is registering as a #crypto provider in France, kicking off their European growth strategy The registration requires checks on governance and money-laundering protocols before serving to the market. Join C+Charge's #Presale now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 22, 2023

The $CCHG token maintains the ecosystem. At press time, CCHG is selling at $0.0235 per token.

The presale for the platform’s token has already raised over $3.24 million, demonstrating a high level of investor interest.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a blockchain-based network that is self-sustaining, decentralized, and supports a wide range of applications.

The protocol is expected to have cheaper transaction fees and no mining, as it is built on permissionless pure proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain technology.

The native coin of Algorand, ALGO, is an important part of the network structure. As part of Algorand’s unique protocol architecture, the rewards given to validators for producing blocks are divided and distributed among all coin holders rather than being given only to block producers.

At the time of writing, the price of ALGO is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $162 million, indicating an uptrend of 11.68% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, the crypto asset move is neutral. ALGO’s current price is on par with its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.23 for the short term. However, its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.43 sits above the asset’s current price action.

ALGO is in the underbought zone, according to the relative strength index (RSI) value of 54.04. On the other hand, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value indicates a buy signal.

Metropoly (METRO)

The native token of Metropoly, $METRO, wraps up our best altcoins to buy today.

The allure of real estate investing is real. However, many people find it challenging to access the benefits of real estate ownership due to the financial and administrative barriers to entry.

Without a doubt, the real estate sector requires change, and blockchain technology has the potential to remove entry barriers that have stifled development. A nascent project, Metropoly, is paving the way for this transformation.

PRE-SALE STAGE 10 BEGINS ⚔️ Missed stage 9? No worries, we have got you covered. You still have a shot at buying $METRO at a bonus price of $0.0714! Visit the presale page before stage 10 ends! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#crypto #web3 #nft pic.twitter.com/2q14FOrxqO — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 21, 2023

The project provides investors with a safe and dependable investment opportunity that generates monthly rental income and has the potential to grow in value over time.

The main goal is to enable individuals to invest in real estate on a fractional basis, allowing retail investors to invest in high-yielding real estate for as low as $100.

The $METRO token powers the Metropoly economy and will be used as a reward and incentive.

At the time of writing, $METRO is selling for $0.07 per token. The project has over 2,316 presale participants and has generated significant investor interest, exceeding its $750,000 minimum goal and raising over $986,000.

Conclusion

The XRPL protocol is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. The project is building the greenest infrastructure possible without compromising usefulness or performance, which will help the developer community’s vision for blockchain innovation.

There is no doubt that XRPL and its native coin, XRP, are catering to a niche where developers will find them suitable, particularly concerning environmental sustainability.

