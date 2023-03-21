Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 21st – LHINU, XDC, FGHT, NEXO, CCHG, HT, METRO

After a steady bullish momentum in the past few weeks, the broader crypto market has retraced.

However, the recent milestone of hitting the $1 trillion market cap shows that a rebound is imminent. High-value crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have also been resisting the downtrend and heading toward the green in the last few hours.

Other altcoins have also shown sparks of bullish momentum on the horizon.

In this roundup, we’ll be exploring the seven best altcoins to buy today.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Topping the list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s token, $LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a meme voting token that enables participants to voice their thoughts on trending issues and get rewarded in the process.

The platform has amassed a significant social media following due to its distinct character illustrations and blockchain technology.

The online survey industry is extremely valuable and is expected to be worth $3.2 billion by 2023. Therefore, it is understandable why Love Hate Inu has attracted so much interest, considering that users will be rewarded for participating.

There are multiple surveys and polls to participate in, such as those on politics, entertainment, and social justice. Users can also let their feelings known about controversial figures like Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, and so on.

Using Ethereum blockchain technology, Love Hate Inu offers a safe and transparent voting platform. Users can participate in the most recent polls on the site by staking their LHINU tokens – the more people vote, the more influence they have.

Listen up, people! This is how #LoveHateInu gets things done!‍ Stake your tokens Vote in trending polls✅ Earn free crypto Create custom polls and earn rewards Get $LHINU today and start making moves! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 21, 2023

As individuals are so fervent about their loves and dislikes, $LHINU is predicted to be very well-liked online.

There is no ruse in the presale, as the general public will be able to buy 90% of the 100 billion tokens. The remaining 10% of the token supply will be allocated to incentives, promotions, and development.

At the time of writing, potential investors can purchase the project’s native token, $LHINU, for $0.00009 in ETH or USDT.

So far, Love Hate Inu has surpassed a milestone raising over $1.3 million in its ongoing presale.

XDC Network (XDC)

The XDC Network is an EVM-compatible, enterprise-grade blockchain with interoperable smart contracts.

The protocol reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism, which enables over 2,000 transactions per second (TPS), a two-second transaction latency, and almost no gas expenses.

Although the PoS consensus process requires no energy, validators must complete a modest amount of proof-of-work (PoW) when proposing a new block. This makes the network extremely resistant to spamming.

The XDC coin powers the network’s transactions and smart contracts. Users must stake their tokens to run validators and participate in block generation, ensuring the network’s continued safety and security.

At press time, XDC’s price is $0.04, with a 24-hour trading volume of $11 million, indicating a surge of 20.89% in the last day.

The asset’s technical analysis displays a solid form, with XDC moving bullish.

XDC’s price is currently above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.02 for the short term and its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.38.

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator reflects a strong buy signal. However, the relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 85.74, indicating that XDC resides in the overbought region.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a novel project that combines the play-to-earn (P2E) and train-to-earn (T2E) mechanisms, allowing users to integrate their real-world selves into the metaverse.

The play-to-earn game enables players to win FGHT and other rewards while training to increase their avatar’s stats.

The platform provides its users with unique features, including the ability to exchange digital assets for workout clothes, equipment, and discounted membership fees.

Players can also improve their fitness and upgrade their NFT avatars by completing challenges and earning rewards.

Fight Out aims for a combination of fitness-gaming modes. As a result, the platform is offering a train-to-earn system, a healthier lifestyle, and incentives.

Apart from this, the Fight Out game ecosystem has a live betting fantasy mode where users can bet on fantasy MMA and fantasy fights and win prizes.

Users receive REPS tokens in exchange for their contributions to the community and success. However, the platform’s official currency, FGHT, is required for all platform transactions.

A new bonus program has also been added to the project, which rewards extra tokens worth 67% more than what was originally purchased.

To participate, investors must keep their tokens for 36 months and purchase $50,000 worth. However, those who have already invested and taken advantage of the incentive will see their token distribution increase by 10%.

At press time, FGHT is selling for $0.03 and has raised more than $5.69 million in its ongoing presale.

After the presale ends on March 31, the token will be listed on centralized exchanges on April 5.

Nexo (NEXO)

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending platform that gives customers quick loans backed by cryptocurrencies.

For a loan in the form of fiat money or a stablecoin, users must deposit an accepted token, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), or XRP (XRP), as security.

Nexo’s native token, NEXO, offers users benefits when locked into the network. This includes lower lending interest rates and interest payments on money deposited.

Additionally, dividends from Nexo’s earnings are paid to token holders.

At the time of writing, NEXO is trading at $0.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30 million, which indicates an uptrend of 5.97% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, the crypto asset is slightly bullish. The Nexo’s asset price is slightly below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.71 for the short term.

However, the long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.84 is quite far from the digital asset price action. A continuous market could see the crypto asset catch up to the long-term SMA very soon.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 56.52 puts NEXO in the underbought zone. On the other hand, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value indicates a strong buy signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

In recent years, there has been an increase in the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), which provide a potential way to cut carbon emissions.

However, the transition is still slow due to issues like carbon credits and limited infrastructure.

C+Charge aims to capitalize on this trend and provide solutions by integrating carbon credits into the EV charging sector using blockchain technology.

The startup is building a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging that provides customers with excellent value.

C+Charge hopes to encourage the use of electric vehicles by giving EV owners carbon credits for charging their cars.

By encouraging a sustainable way of life, the blockchain is setting the standard in the EV charging payments sector.

C+Charge believes electric mobility is essential for a sustainable environment and hopes to facilitate a smooth transition for everyone.

The platform’s mobile app serves as an all-in-one charging resource for EV owners. The app is designed to handle all aspects of the charging process, such as tracking carbon credits and processing payments.

The $CCHG token will be used to run the project’s economy. At the time of writing, the token is selling at $0.02 per token.

The project has hit a presale milestone after raising more than $3.16 million so far.

Huobi Token (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) is the native token of the popular cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global. It is an ERC-20-compatible decentralized digital asset built on the Ethereum network.

The token’s primary purpose is to reduce exchange trading commissions, which are frequently paid out of users’ wallets. However, the token has a lot more to offer.

To reduce transaction costs, users can purchase monthly VIP-status plans on HT.

Additionally, token holders can vote on exchange decisions, win cryptocurrency prizes for seasonal buybacks, and have first access to exclusive events. They can also exchange their tokens for other cryptocurrencies.

At press time, the HT price is $4.08, with a 24-hour trading volume of $10 million, indicating an uptrend of 2.73% in the past day.

According to the technical analysis, the HT form is currently bearish. The digital asset’s price currently sits below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $5.06 for the short term and its long-term 200-day SMA value of $6.59.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 39.00, suggesting that the crypto asset is in the underbought region. However, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a weak buy signal.

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off the list of best altcoins to buy today is Metropoly’s native token, $METRO.

Metropoly is the first NFT marketplace in the world with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by physical assets.

The platform provides real-time analysis, allowing investors to make informed investment decisions and the ability to sell assets instantly or participate in auctions.

The Metropoly marketplace allows users to invest as little as $100 in the real estate market. The platform aims to make real estate investment as accessible as possible by speeding up the process of starting a property portfolio and making real estate investment accessible.

Metropoly is looking to level the playing field in the global real estate market by providing a one-of-a-kind investment solution that eliminates traditional challenges such as credit checks, mortgages, and paperwork.

The $METRO token powers the Metropoly economy. It will also be used as a means of payment and incentive.

At press time, the $METRO token is selling for $0.06. The real estate project has raised over $949,000 from over 2,000 inventors.

Conclusion

The Love Hate Inu is riding on the popularity of other meme coins like Tamadoge and Shiba Inu. However, it distinguishes itself by offering real-world uses.

With its secure blockchain, users will be able to express themselves without fear of backlash while earning incentives. This niche differs from what is usually known, propelling the project into a bright future.

