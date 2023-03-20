Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 20th – LHINU, NEO, FGHT, CFX, METRO, SOL, CCHG

The cryptocurrency market has continued on its uptrend. Markets are green, and the confidence is back despite the chaos earlier this month.

The crypto market cap has surpassed the $1 trillion mark as the bulls continue to rage.

In this roundup, we’ll consider some of the best altcoins to buy today.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

The best altcoin to buy today is $LHINU, the native crypto token for Love Hate Inu – a novel vote-to-earn meme project with useful use cases that enable holders to earn continuous incentives over the long term.

The project allows users to vote anonymously on various topics such as social issues, entertainment, and politics, as well as earn cryptocurrency rewards via the “Vote-to-Earn” approach.

Love Hate Inu utilizes Ethereum blockchain technology to provide a transparent and secure voting platform.

Users can participate in the platform’s most recent polls and earn tokens for voting by staking LHINU tokens – the more users vote, the more their voting power increases.

$LHINU is expected to be extremely popular on the internet since people are so passionate about their loves and dislikes.

How's your Monday going, #LoveHateInu gang? We've got an interesting poll for you here! Is it going to be Love❤️or Hatefor Donald J. Pump? Let us know!️ Also, don't forget to get some $LHINU!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#DonaldTrump #Trump2024 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 20, 2023

The native token has a good chance of outperforming coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu because it combines the popularity of meme coins with the benefits of a reliable voting system.

The presale for the project is divided into several stages, each lasting a week, with the price of the LHINU token rising with each stage.

90% of the 100 billion tokens will be available to the general public.

The remaining 10% of the token supply will be used for rewards, marketing campaigns, and development.

At press time, the project’s native token, $LHINU, is selling at $0.00009, and potential investors can purchase using ETH or USDT.

Love Hate Inu is getting an amazing reception from crypto enthusiasts after reaching a milestone of over $1.24 million in its ongoing presale.

Neo (NEO)

Neo’s native functionality gives developers all the tools they need to create fully decentralized applications. However, its advanced interoperability allows them to leverage the power of the entire global blockchain ecosystem.

The protocol has a distinctive dual token mechanism that separates utility from governance – NEO and GAS.

NEO token holders have voting rights and ownership interests in the network. They also earn passive distribution of the network utility token – GAS – without requiring staking.

GAS is used to pay for network charges, the installation of smart contracts, and dApp purchases.

At press time, the NEO token price is $12.89, with a 24-hour trading volume of $284 million, indicating an uptrend of 8.45% in the last 24 hours.

Technical analysis indicates a bullish trend for the digital asset. NEO’s current price is above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $9.68 for the short term.

However, with a steady rally, the asset can catch up to its long-term 200-day SMA value of $13.53.

NEO’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 59.03 puts the asset in the underbought region. However, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value is above the trend line, indicating a buy signal.

NEO has released a newer version known as N3 – the most powerful and rich version of the Neo blockchain. It boasts a better development experience, a highly modular architecture, and a better governance and economic model.

The version will let users employ it in any language they prefer. Furthermore, N3 will enable the Neo blockchain to connect to other networks and provide advanced interoperability.

Fight Out ($FGHT)

The novel Web3 project Fight Out intends to motivate its users to improve their health and win prizes.

The platform will gamify these experiences in the metaverse by blending train-to-earn and play-to-earn methodologies.

Users can expect unmatched material, a metaverse experience, and real-world events from Fight Out.

They will also be able to compete as their avatars, play coach mode, and wager on fantasy MMA and popular fights through the gaming ecosystem.

All of this will be possible thanks to a soulbound avatar that represents the user’s true self in real life – as players train harder in real life, so will their avatar stats improve.

Fight Out encourages both gamers and fitness lovers. The platform provides a train-to-earn system, a healthy lifestyle, and a competitive edge. Aside from that, a more enjoyable gaming experience entices players to play the game.

Users are rewarded with REPS tokens for their success and participation in the community. However, FGHT is the platform’s official currency required for all platform transactions.

The project has also introduced a new bonus scheme that rewards extra tokens totaling 67% more than what was originally purchased.

To participate, investors must buy at least $50,000 worth of tokens and hold them for 36-month. An additional 10% token distribution will be added for those who have already invested and used the bonus.

At press time, FGHT is selling for $0.03. The project presale has garnered over $5.67 million from investors so far.

The presale will end on March 31, and the token will be listed on centralized exchanges on April 5.

Conflux (CFX)

Dubbed “Blockchain Without Barriers,” Conflux allows communities, creators, and markets to link across borders and protocols.

The blockchain uses a well-proven proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to boost security and prevent reentry attacks at the protocol level.

Developers will also have access to unequaled scalability, removing other blockchains’ consensus constraints without compromising security or decentralization.

Conflux’s token economy is powered by the $CFX token – a unit of value on the platform that allows token holders to earn rewards through staking, pay transaction fees, rent storage, and contribute to network governance.

As of this writing, CFX is trading at $0.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion. The digital asset has increased by 14.24% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, CFX’s form is solid with a bullish streak.

The crypto asset’s current price sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.14 for the short term and its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.12.

CFX’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 72.75 indicates that the asset is overbought. However, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a strong buy signal.

Metropoly ($METRO)

Metropoly intends to disrupt the real estate industry by giving non-fungible tokens (NFTs) real-world applications and connecting them to real estate assets.

As the first decentralized real estate marketplace, Metropoly claims to give users fractional ownership of properties worldwide without using banks, paperwork, or additional costs.

The project includes an NFT marketplace where users can purchase a portion of the real estate NFTs (REN) and earn benefits like passive income in the process.

Metropoly manages everything, from property maintenance to securing tenants.

Long-term rental homes or vacation homes will be accessible. Because everything is open and transparent, investors can check property inspection records before deciding on a potential investment.

Metropoly aims to revolutionise the real estate! ✔️ Get started with as little as $100

✔️ Fractional Ownership

✔️ Buy properties anywhere

✔️ Automated Rental Income

✔️ and much more! Don't miss stage 9 of the presale! Avail the bonus now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/CkXs4Sxax5 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 19, 2023

With the help of this simple and user-friendly platform, an average person can invest in income-producing properties anywhere in the world for as little as $100.

The Metropoly ecosystem is sustained by its native token, $METRO.

At the time of writing, the $METRO token price is selling at $0.06. So far, Metropoly has raised $912,000 – about 122% of the minimum goal raised.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a highly functional public project that uses the permissionless nature of blockchain technology to offer decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

The protocol is intended to make creating decentralized applications (DApps) easier. It seeks to increase scalability by adding a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus and the blockchain’s underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.

The Solana Protocol is designed to benefit both casual users and business clients. The protocol’s structure ensures scalability and quick processing while maintaining low transaction costs.

At press time, SOL’s price is $23.18, with a 24-hour trading volume of $887 million.

The crypto asset has seen an uptrend of 7.27% in the last day.

Regarding technical analysis, the crypto asset is currently bullish. SOL’s current price is slightly above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $21.23 for the short term.

However, its long-term 200-day SMA value of $40.92 is far above the asset’s price. A steady rally may see SOL hit its long-term price anytime soon.

The asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 58.63 indicates that the asset is in the underbought zone.

However, the SOL’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value indicates a buy signal.

C+Charge($CCHG)

C+Charge is enabling environmental improvement by supplying energy to a network that will help reduce carbon emissions and their harmful impacts on the environment.

The project considers electric transportation to be the most environmentally responsible option. As a result, C+Charge makes taking part in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution simple and gratifying.

In order to scale, C+Charge plans to operate its network of charging stations while also collaborating with other current EV charging station networks.

Individual electronic wallets will be given to users, who may then use the C+Charge utility token to pay for EV charging.

Aside from this, the green project is looking into ways to expand its payment processing system outside of the EV sector to provide customers with the choice to support sustainability by earning carbon credits on specific purchases.

The C+Charge mobile app will be the central hub for all EV owners’ charging needs. The app will supervise all end-to-end charging process operations and manage payments.

Additionally, C+Charge plans to create non-fungible tokens that will benefit the users. The app will enable users to create NFTs of all token holdings obtained from its reflection program and carbo credits acquired through charging.

The CCHG token is in charge of running the ecosystem.

At the time of writing, CCHG is priced at $0.02 per token. So far, the eco-friendly project has raised more than $3.1 million from its presale program.

The eight-stage presale concludes on March 29, and C+Charge will list its token on the BitMart exchange on March 31.

Investors who purchased tokens during the first stage of the presale, when the CCHG price was set at $0.013, will see their holdings valued at an increase of 80% at the end of the presale before the token begins trading on BitMart.

Conclusion

The Love Hate Inu is bringing something new to the crypto ecosystem – a meme coin with a real-world application for which users can earn rewards.

By using blockchain to create a secure voting system, the project is poised to establish a niche in polling and surveying.

