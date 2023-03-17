Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 17th – FGHT, FTM, LHINU, NEO, CCHG, BAT, METRO

Major market movers Bitcoin and Ethereum are still dictating the pace at which the crypto market travels.

So far, the nascent industry has recorded over 6% in daily market cap gains and has hit $1.14 trillion in volume. This is against the backdrop of a broader financial market slump following bank collapses in the past week.

The crypto market is now seen as a holder of immense potential for the long run. While Bitcoin and Ethereum are clearly prized jewels, several high-yield assets are gaining investors’ attention.

Below, we consider some of the brightest and their immense potential in the coming months.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Kicking off the list of our best altcoins to buy today is Fight Out native token, FGHT.

The health and fitness sector has seen major changes with the advent of contemporary technologies during the past ten years.

The conventional machine and weight gym studios haven’t resolved the most urgent problems facing the sector, either.

Fight Out’s creators believe players should be recognized for their efforts, successes, and contributions to the gaming industry.

They also contend that if players can incorporate their real-life selves into their gaming, these games can help them have richer, more fulfilling social and competitive experiences.

Therefore, Fight Out seeks to transform the play-to-earn (P2E) concept while also enabling users to express themselves fully in the metaverse by fusing the play-to-earn (P2E) and train-to-earn (T2E) modes.

Participants in the Fight Out ecosystem compete using their unique “Soulbound” non-fungible token (NFT) avatars, which have skills and statistics infused with real-world experience and abilities.

Rather than having users buy pricey NFTs to play, the platform provides them with an avatar that represents them in-game. The stats of this avatar can be enhanced depending on the player’s actual training.

Gamification and rewards serve as the foundation for Fight Out’s operations. The REPS tokens are given to users for their training and accomplishments.

The platform’s in-app store accepts REPS for purchasing cosmetic NFTs, badge validation, and avatar enhancements.

The FGHT token is selling for $0.03 per token at the time of writing.

The amazing response for investors has seen the project raise more than $5.58 million in its ongoing presale.

Early investors are offered 5% referral link offers and additional tokens worth 67% more than what was previously purchased.

Also, they will receive a 10% early supporter boost, exclusive NFTs, and access to the latest ecosystem potential upgrades and development.

To participate in the top-tier offering, investors must purchase up to $50,000 in $FGHT and hold them for a minimum of 36 months.

Fight Out has also added a new vesting tier for investors uninterested in any lock-up period – in exchange for the 36-month lock-up period, an additional 42% allocation of all contributions has been added.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom is a public smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps with fast and high throughput.

The platform is EVM compliant and has more than 200 dApps currently deployed. Fantom, which claims to have decreased transaction times to under two seconds, intends to address issues with smart-contract platforms using its proprietary coin FTM.

The backbone of its transactions is its own PoS token, FTM, which also enables fee collection and staking activities.

At press time, FTM is trading at $0.45, with a 24-hour trading volume of $306 million, indicating a surge of 14.17% in the last day.

FTM technical analysis is in good shape, with a bullish streak. Its recent surge has pushed its price above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $0.38 for the short term.

However, it must maintain its surge to hit the 200-day SMA price of $0.52 in the long term.

The crypto asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 54.30 puts the digital asset in the underbought region. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) suggest a buy signal.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is the ideal meme voting token that lets users voice their opinions on trending issues and get rewarded for doing so.

The initiative aims to provide a forum for users to discuss and vote on the most pressing issues. Users can express their opinions and become a part of a community that cares about what they think, whether in politics, entertainment, or social justice.

The voting process is fair, transparent, and safe because it is designed using blockchain technology.

Users can participate in the most recent polls on the platform and earn tokens for voting by staking LHINU tokens. The more users vote, the more their voting power increases.

LHINU is a utility meme coin that offers secure, dependable, and anonymous voting while encouraging healthy debate on current issues.

The project aims to disrupt the online survey market by launching the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results using distributed ledger technology.

The project’s presale is divided into several stages, each lasting a week, with the price of the LHINU token increasing with each stage.

The public will have access to 90% of the 100 billion tokens in circulation.

The remaining 10% of the token supply will be reserved for rewards, marketing initiatives, and development.

The Vote-to-Earn meme coin popularity seems to be soaring after raising over $997,000 from early investors.

The LHINU token is currently selling for $0.00009, so investors need to move fast and acquire the token before the price increases.

Neo (NEO)

Neo describes itself as a “rapidly growing and dynamic” ecosystem with the aim of serving as the cornerstone for the future economy where digitized assets, identities, and payments will coexist.

When it first debuted in February 2014 under the name Antshares, this project was thought to be China’s first-ever public blockchain.

Three years later, the open-source platform changed its name to Neo.

The Neo blockchain’s ongoing development, which ensures its future-proofness and ability to handle spikes in demand, is one of its distinctive selling advantages.

At the time of writing, NEO is trading at $11.84, with a 24-hour trading volume of $90 million.

The digital asset has seen an uptrend of 12.16% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, NEO’s form is bullish. The current price sits above its short-term 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $9.48, but the 200-day SMA value of $13.54 is far from the crypto asset price action.

However, continuous bullish momentum could see the asset catch up anytime soon.

The asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 56.36 puts the digital asset in the underbought region.

The asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) show the asset trails in the sell region.

However, it is a weak signal and could flip into the buy zone at any time.

C+charge (CCHG)

As the demand for electric vehicles increases, there is a growing need for more charging infrastructure. The new crypto project, C+Charge, has launched a blockchain-powered platform that offers an environmentally friendly solution to this problem.

The platform aims to build new charging stations while collaborating with existing ones to create a network that allows customers to easily identify nearby charging stations and pay using the CCHG token.

C+Charge is building a robust peer-to-peer (P2P) blockchain payment mechanism to create a sustainable environment. As a result, EV drivers won’t have to worry about paying for charging and will also make money from carbon credit.

Smart contracts serve as the foundation for payments, allowing transactions to occur when certain conditions are satisfied.

This promotes the ecosystem-wide growth of carbon credits for EV charging stations, with these credits going directly to consumers.

The main selling point of C+Charge is its smartphone app. It is a centralized platform that manages several end-to-end charging-related tasks and accommodates EV consumers’ charging requirements.

The blockchain-supported centralized app provides real-time information, maximizing the network’s and the EV owner’s time efficiency.

The native token, $CCHG, maintains the ecosystem. The digital asset is currently on presale and has raised over $2.9 million from savvy investors.

Recently, the green project creators announced plans to list directly on the BitMart exchange by March 31.

At press time, the token is selling for $0.02.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token that sustains a new blockchain-based digital advertising network.

It is developed in order to appropriately reward consumers for their attention and give advertisers a greater return on their ad expenditure.

This service is provided by the Brave Browser, where users can view privacy-protecting advertisements and earn BAT incentives.

Advertisers can provide personalized advertising to increase engagement and reduce losses from ad fraud and misuse.

In this advertising ecosystem, users, publishers, and advertisers all trade Basic Attention Tokens, which serve as the incentive currency.

At the time of writing, BAT is trading at $0.24, with a 24-hour trading volume of $40 million.

The crypto asset has surged by 6.11% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, BAT is slightly bullish. The digital asset is on par with its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the short term.

However, it must maintain a bullish momentum to catch up to its 200-day SMA price of $0.39 for the long term.

The digital asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 47.54 puts BAT in the underbought region.

Meanwhile, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) display a weak sell signal, which means the asset can flip into the buy zone at any moment.

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is Metropoly native token, $METRO.

Real estate is the best long-term investment because humans will always need a place to live, regardless of the market situation or state.

As a result, rental properties are among the most crucial asset groups for creating passive income and cash flow over the long term.

Nonetheless, a large number of investors find the global real estate market to be difficult to navigate, unstable, and opaque.

With Metropoly’s blockchain-based solution, an average buyer can invest in properties with as little as $100 from anywhere they are globally and even enjoy all the benefits of real estate investing.

Metropoly is at the forefront of revolutionizing and digitizing the multi-trillion-dollar real estate sector.

The platform allows users to buy and sell fractional ownership of assets that generate revenue as NFTs, just as they would when trading stocks.

$METRO is in charge of maintaining the project’s ecosystem. At press time, the token is selling for $0.06.

The project has garnered positive reactions and has raised more than $874,000 in presale so far.

Conclusion

Fight Out is here to revolutionize the fitness and gaming industry. The platform has infused features like live betting and has incorporated the help of ambassadors to make the platform an avenue for everyone to train and earn.

It is no surprise that the platform presale keeps rising due to the niche it has created in the metaverse.

