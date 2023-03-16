Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 16th – GMX, LNINU, MAGIC, FGHT, TON, CCHG, METRO

Despite the global financial turmoil, high-value assets such as BTC and ETH have found respite due to the broader crypto market surge.

These top crypto assets are pioneers, and their bullish movement has positively rubbed off on many other altcoins that are rearing toward new price levels. While there are many moving assets to choose from, it can be difficult to pick the right one.

Therefore, we’ll be exploring the seven best altcoins to buy today. These assets have shown incredible resilience in the market and provide good investment opportunities.

GMX (GMX)

Kicking off the list of best altcoins to buy today is GMX. The blockchain platform is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange with low swap fees and no price impact trades.

Trading on the platform is supported by a special multi-asset pool that generates fees for liquidity providers through market making, swap fees, leveraged trading, and asset rebalancing.

The GMX ecosystem is supported by two tokens – GMX and GLP tokens. The GMX token is used for utility and governance, while the GLP serves as the liquidity provider token.

At press time, GMX is trading at $77.31, with a 24-hour trading volume of $314 million, indicating a surge of 6.31% in the last 24 hours. With a circulating supply of over 8 billion GMX coins, the digital asset has a market cap of $662 million, ranking as the 71st biggest crypto.

The asset is in good form, with a bullish streak on the technical front. Its recent surge has brought its price above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric for the short term and 200-day SMA for the long term.

The crypto asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 56.94 puts the digital asset is not overbought. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) suggest a buy signal.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

A brand-new meme coin project, Love Hate Inu, allows users to participate in polls and win prizes. The Vote-to-Earn (V2E) mechanism allows users to earn continuous cash by expressing their opinions on controversial issues.

Participants can indicate whether they love or hate a specific occasion or individual. The good news is that they get paid for participating in these polls.

With this initiative, the platform hopes to create a secure, non-judgmental atmosphere that encourages constructive dialogue.

The Love Hate Inu platform is based on the Ethereum network, which means the poll results are stored on the blockchain. This is a key point for users of Love Hate Inu since it increases security and transparency, which yields more accurate poll results.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! Very exciting times ahead! We have less than $100,000 left to go till the end of Stage 1 of the #presale! Get yourself some $LHINU now before the price increases! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #memecoins #altcoins pic.twitter.com/uKpM4RsLpv — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 16, 2023

The project’s native token, LHINU, is an ERC-20 token that powers the meme platform ecosystem.

At press time, LHINU is trading at $0.000085 per token, making it one of the best altcoins to buy today for under a dollar.

The project’s reception has been a big hit, raising over $883,000 just a few weeks after its debut.

Users can participate in the most recent polls and earn more tokens for voting by staking LHINU tokens.

To ensure that the community owns most of the tokens, 90% of the LHINU coins will be sold during the presale. The remaining 10% is set aside for community awards, listing costs, and liquidity.

MAGIC (MAGIC)

MAGIC serves as the utility token that links gaming groups in the Treasure Metaverse, a decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) environment built on Arbitrum, one of Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solutions.

MAGIC is a cross-game currency that links Web 3.0 communities, metaverses, players, and games. The token was released in September 2021 so that its members could trade in-game NFTs on Treasure’s marketplace, Trove. It also serves as the metaverse for Treasure’s reserve money.

Players can receive MAGIC tokens through gaming, mining, and participating in Bridgeworld, Treasure’s flagship game.

At the time of writing, MAGIC’s price is $1.50. The digital asset has seen an uptrend of 8.02% in the last day.

In terms of technical analysis, MAGIC is moving bullish. The crypto asset’s price is currently above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the short term.

MAGIC’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 51.59 indicates the asset is in the underbought zone, and the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicates a buy signal.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out distinguishes itself as the only play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform with a real-world focus amidst the hundreds of millions of dollars pouring into the Web3 industry.

The platform is the only play-to-earn gaming platform designed to center on a “soulbound” avatar. These NFTs are non-tradable and can never represent more than one person. The major benefit of this strategy is that there is no current or future financial entry barrier.

Players can also interact and mingle with other community members within the Fight Out fantasy gaming ecosystem and compete in games.

The theme around the platform is to train hard, fight easily, and win big. Fight Out encourages training, makes it simpler to compete with other users, and allows those same users to wager on results.

The project aims to give players access to a gaming community housed in an exceptional and unmatched fantasy gaming environment.

Less than 13 Hours left until the next $FGHT Price increase! ⏰ The price is about to get a 7.7% increase to $0.0309, so act fast! AHOU AHOU AHOU Secure your spot now at https://t.co/9pikKGRRHL! pic.twitter.com/L87Nak1xOO — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 16, 2023

While rewards are given out in REPS, the system’s off-chain token, the ecosystem’s native digital asset, FGHT, will serve to develop the project’s real-world components.

REPS can be acquired either by earning them or by using fiat or FGHT, and investors who purchase REPS using FGHT will receive 25% more bonus tokens.

At press time, the FGHT price is $0.02850. The project’s popularity keeps rising, and it has raised more than $5.53 million in its ongoing presale.

The presale ends on March 31, and the first CEX listings are scheduled for April 5.

Potential investors’ interest in the project has been increased by the new bonus plan, which rewards extra tokens totaling 67% more than what was initially bought.

To partake in the top-tier offering, investors must acquire at least $50,000 worth of tokens and hold them for 36 months. For those who have already invested and used the bonus, there will be an additional 10% token distribution.

Toncoin (TON)

Telegram created the fully decentralized layer-1 blockchain called TON with the goal of attracting billions of users. The protocol touts extremely quick transactions, low costs, user-friendly interfaces, and environmental friendliness.

The open network uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus methodology to ensure the dependability and scalability of its network.

The platform offers its users quick, transparent, and secure payment services, facilitating transactions with low fees and third-party applications.

At press time, the TON price is $2.45, indicating an uptrend in value of 1.36% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, the digital asset is moving bullish. The asset’s current price sits above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term and the 200-day SMA for the long term.

TON’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 57.45 puts the crypto asset in the underbought zone. Nevertheless, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value indicates a buy signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge aims to use blockchain technology to simplify and secure EV payments. The platform is not just the greenest crypto available, but it will also play a significant role in hastening the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

The world is looking for more environmentally friendly alternatives to fossil fuels, and electric vehicles have been accepted as the most eco-friendly option. C+Charge, with its technology, wants to make the transition easy.

In 2022, @Gridserve_HQ passed 1 million charging sessions across its network of over 540 chargers in 165 locations with zero-carbon energy ⚡ The growth in battery vehicles' popularity is undeniable! Join our #crypto #presale today⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi pic.twitter.com/a1UbmgJ8VU — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 16, 2023

Apart from that, the startup wants to solve some of the problems faced by the EV industry, such as carbon credit.

One ton of greenhouse gas can be released with one carbon credit. Nonetheless, large corporations have used the system to justify emitting greenhouse gasses discriminately.

The mechanism developed by C+Charge will become increasingly important in returning carbon credit trading to its original goal of lowering carbon dioxide emissions.

EV drivers now have another incentive to switch to electric vehicles thanks to C+Charge’s unlocking the carbon credit incentive program.

For security, SolidProof has conducted a thorough audit of C+Charge, and Coinsniper has validated and confirmed the team KYC. The token smart contract also passed a thorough security audit, with no major flaws discovered.

At the time of writing, CCHG, the project’s native coin, is selling for $0.02. The eco-friendly project has raised over $2.95 million from investors in its presale program so far.

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoin to buy today is Metropoly’s native token, $METRO.

Real estate deals conducted offline are still a hassle, and it takes 60 days on average to complete 98% of real estate transactions. Now, the multi-trillion dollar real estate sector is being digitized, with Metropoly at the forefront of the movement.

Using the platform, anyone can quickly buy and sell fractional ownership in assets that generate revenue as NFTs, just like when trading equities. The platform aims to open up real estate investing to everyone, regardless of their credit standing or location.

Metropoly carefully selects the properties before adding them to the blockchain.

A specialized group of realtors is on the ground to make the process easier. They evaluate these properties on various levels, including the potential value growth that may occur.

These properties are available to investors without having to deal with the hassles of paperwork, credit scores, or middlemen.

2,000 investors have already started their journey towards building their real estate empires. Buy properties in seconds, earn rental income and sell whenever you want… and all you need to start is $100! Join the presale now https://t.co/sudxOznyWn#crypto #Web3 pic.twitter.com/JUfSae4jE9 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 15, 2023

The only types of properties that Metropoly tokenizes into NFTs will be vacation homes or long-term rental properties. The owners of the fractional NFTS represented by this property will then receive a portion of the monthly rental income.

Through Metropoly’s blockchain-based technology, an average buyer can invest as little as $100 worldwide in seconds in properties that generate income.

At press time, $METRO, the Metropoly native token, is selling for $0.06. The project has raised about $844,000 from over 2,000 investors.

