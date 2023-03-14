Best Altcoins to Buy Today March 14th – OKB, LHINU, STX, FGHT, CFX, METRO, FTM, CCHG

High-value coins like BTC and ETH are on a price surge thanks to the recent market rally. The impact has also reflected positively on other altcoins in the crypto space.

However, with many issues hitting the crypto industry lately, these altcoins have defied the odds to keep their bullish movement. With many digital assets hitting new price levels, it might be quite confusing for investors to choose which to add to their portfolio.

In this article, we’ll be reviewing the eight best altcoins investors can purchase today. These cryptocurrencies have shown great potential in the market and may provide a good investment opportunity.

OKB (OKB)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy is OKB. The digital asset was developed by the OK Blockchain Foundation and the Maltese cryptocurrency exchange OKEx.

The company’s options trading services are more narrowly focused, and the OKEx platform has its cloud mining service.

The OKEx utility token gives customers access to the unique features of the cryptocurrency exchange. The coin determines and pays trading fees, facilitates voting and governance, and rewards users for holding OKB.

At the time of writing, OKB is trading at $50.79, indicating an uptrend of 16.74% in the past 24 hours. Its technical analysis shows the token is doing great with a bullish streak.

The digital asset’s current price sits over its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term and the 200-day SMA for the long term.

OKB’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 59.29 puts OKB in the underbought region. However, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a negative sell signal, which could flip into a buy signal at any time.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is a brand-new meme coin project that enables users to engage in polls and win prizes. Users can earn recurring cash by expressing their opinions on controversial topics through its innovative “Vote-to-Earn” (V2E) mechanic.

There are various uses for this brand-new cryptocurrency for both consumers and businesses. Companies may, for example, survey the Love Hate Inu community to learn how they feel about a new product introduction.

As the Love Hate Inu platform is based on the Ethereum network, poll results are stored on the blockchain, which increases security and transparency, resulting in more accurate poll results.

The platform has incorporated a real-time staking mechanism that employs users’ 30-day average balances to thwart spam and voting system manipulation.

Good morning #LoveHateInu community! We are delighted to announce that we have raised over $500,000! Thank you #LoveHateInu community for your amazing support! Join the funniest #memecoin project of the year today! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/grSG6eaMTd — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 14, 2023

The original logic of the system will give every user more voting power regardless of whether they lock up their tokens.

The LHINU presale is transparent because the public will have access to 90% of the 100 billion tokens in circulation. The other 10% of the token supply will be kept in reserve and used for Vote to Earn awards, marketing initiatives, and development.

At press time, LHINU is selling at $0.000085. The project has raised over $565,000 so far in its ongoing presale.

Stacks (STX)

The Stacks protocol acts as a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts, allowing programmers to create smart contracts and decentralized apps on Bitcoin.

Thanks to the automatic Bitcoin settlement of transactions on the Stacks layer, users can create applications and digital assets protected by Bitcoin.

The Stacks project aims to improve internet accessibility with decentralized apps. To do this, they are enhancing the Bitcoin layer’s capabilities and growing the economy.

At press time, STX’s price is $0.86. The crypto asset has seen an uptrend of 10.70% in the last day.

Regarding technical analysis, the token is currently moving bullish. Its current price is trading above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term and the 200-day SMA for the long term.

STX’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 64.24 puts it in the underbought zone. On the other hand, the asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a sell signal.

However, it is weak and could flip into a buy signal at any time.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a play-to-earn (P2E) game with Web3 integration that allows users to compete in several game modes to win cash rewards and digital assets.

Players compete with “soulbound” NFT avatars with skills and stats based on their real-world exploits and experience.

The training ground on Fight Out is the entry point for users. They can level up their avatars based on their real-world behaviors as they train and complete tasks.

Users can also level up and win rewards by accessing training classes, content from top combat athletes, and other resources.

Important Information Claim your $FGHT tokens starting April 5th 9am GMT from our website. Website https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd Locked tokens vest from that time, releasing every second until fully unlocked. Vested tokens can be claimed at any time. ⚡️#FightOut #Presale pic.twitter.com/OdOMALacD1 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 14, 2023

Fight Out has a wide selection of entertaining and engaging game modes, such as player vs. everyone (PVE) and player vs. player (PVP).

The platform also allows players to merge their physiques from real life into a game. Real-life training and achievement impact the user’s movement speed, health, damage, stamina, regeneration, accuracy, and all other actions in games.

At the time of writing, $FGHT, the game’s native token, is selling for $0.028 per token. So far, the project has raised more than $5.47 million in its ongoing presale.

Conflux (CFX)

The Conflux Network allows creators, communities, and marketplaces to connect across countries and protocols.

The blockchain platform aims to develop a sustainable infrastructure for the global token economy and uses a well-proven PoW consensus to boost security and prevent reentry attacks at the protocol level.

Conflux is China’s only permissionless blockchain that is open to the public. It provides a special benefit for projects establishing and growing in Asia by connecting decentralized economies to improve the global DeFi ecosystem.

At press time, CFX trades at $0.32. The digital asset has seen a surge of 36.28% in the previous day.

According to the technical analysis, CFX is in good form with a bullish streak. The asset’s current price is above the short-term 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator and the long-term 200-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 68.23 shows that CFX is trading close to the overbought region. However, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a buy signal.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly bills itself as the world’s first decentralized real estate marketplace, offering customers fractional ownership of properties worldwide without banks, paperwork, or hidden fees.

With this concept, the project hopes to remove barriers to participation in the booming real estate market, such as paperwork requirements and overly stringent laws.

The Metropoly project includes an NFT marketplace where users can purchase a portion of the real estate NFTs (REN) and earn benefits like passive income.

The real estate industry has continued to grow despite the recent economic slump, but most people have not always had access to real estate investments.

ANNOUNCEMENT Pre Sale stage 9 ends on the 21st of March at 4pm UTC! Ending soon in just 7 DAYS❗❗❗ You don't want to miss out on this investment chance, so hurry up! https://t.co/iMNSYw6Nur#metropoly #realestate #metro #crypto #nft #presale pic.twitter.com/cRIpxQ6oKs — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 14, 2023

An average investor can use the platform to buy and sell fractional ownership that generates revenue as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), just like they would when trading equities.

The goal is to make real estate investment accessible to anyone, regardless of geography or credit score. Metropoly makes it seamless for anyone to buy properties from anywhere in the world for as little as $100.

At press time, its native token, $METRO, is priced at $0.0625. The platform’s popularity is gaining momentum, and it has raised over $826,000 from investors.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers developers decentralized financial (DeFi) services with its unique consensus mechanism.

The protocol is an open-source, decentralized smart contract platform for DApps and digital assets and was developed as an Ethereum substitute.

Fantom and its native coin, FTM, intend to address issues with smart-contract platforms, particularly transaction speeds, which developers claim have been reduced to less than two seconds.

At the time of writing, the FTM price is $0.47, indicating a surge of 14.81% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, the crypto asset is on a bullish trend. The crypto asset’s current price sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term. However, a sustained rally could see it catch up to the 200-day SMA in the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 57.29 shows that FTM is trading in the underbought region. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a buy signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Rounding off our list of best altcoins to buy today is the C+Charge token, CCHG.

The interest in electric vehicles has increased since Tesla launched. Electric mobility is a welcome initiative in a world looking for an alternative to fossil fuels.

However, there are still some hindrances holding back the transition to electric vehicles for many people.

Firstly, the current infrastructure of electric charging stations cannot support the present number of electric cars (EVs).

There is also no agreed-upon procedure for charging clients, and not all charging stations use the same payment gateways.

To address these problems, C+Charge has developed a blockchain-based solution that offers a dynamic utility coin with practical applications.

Attention C+Charge community! We've raised $2.8 million so far Only one day left until the end of Presale Stage 6 – Get involved before the price goes up! Join our #presale now!⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #Crypto #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/eDoPKD6hbG — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 14, 2023

The green initiative believes electric mobility is the fastest way to increase environmental sustainability. Therefore, C+Charge wants to make it easier and more rewarding for everyone to participate in the EV revolution.

Contributors to C+Charge’s presale program are leading the way in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, which aims to capitalize on the financial gains that will result from humanity’s transition to a carbon-neutral future.

The C+Charge token, $CCHG, runs the project’s economy. At press time, the token is selling for $0.019 per token.

The project has seen good responses from investors and has raised more than $2.83c million in presale.

Wrapping Up

The OKB exchange, one of the largest in the world, offers a wide range of trading pairs and is currently ranked third in liquidity.

The OKB token is used on the chain to enable spot trading, derivatives trading, and the concurrent creation of numerous scalable applications. Token holders also receive benefits such as passive income through OKEx Earn.

Given the niche it has carved out for itself in the crypto ecosystem, the platform’s trading volume and liquidity, as well as the benefits offered by the token, make it a viable option for any crypto enthusiast.

