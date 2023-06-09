Best Altcoins to Buy Today June 9th – WSM, IMX, AI, DLANCE, MINA, ECOTERRA, LPX, XDC, YPRED

The crypto market has faced increased pressure due to the SEC’s crackdown on 2 of the largest crypto exchanges in the world: Binance and Coinbase.

The SEC chair, Gary Gensler, recently noted that there shouldn’t be any other digital currencies except for the traditional fiat currencies used by various countries.

Despite this, the broader crypto market has shown resilience, with a 0.36% gain in the past 24 hours.

Major crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have also tapped into the bullish wave, followed closely by other altcoins.

This presents an opportunity for investors earnestly seeking the next promising crypto coin to purchase these assets at low prices and earn significant returns on investment.

In this article, we will explore the nine best altcoins for value-driven investors to buy today.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Starting our list of the best altcoins to buy today is the Wall Street Memes token, $WSM.

Wall Street Memes is a community-driven project that unites small investors through a meme coin, challenging established players in the financial industry.

The project originated from the Wall Street Bets Reddit community and was inspired by the GameStop saga of 2021.

The project’s primary objective is to empower small investors while creating a community of individuals seeking to disrupt the existing financial system.

The $WSM token symbolizes a stance against avaricious capitalists. Launched through a successful presale, the digital asset has raised over $5.6 million and currently sells at $0.028.

$5M raised and you’re still hating pic.twitter.com/GFel7M72bX — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 7, 2023

The total circulating supply of $WSM is 2 billion tokens, with 50% allocated to the presale, 30% for community rewards, and 20% for liquidity.

Wall Street Memes has a substantial following of over one million users across various social media platforms.

The project already achieved success in the NFT sector in 2021 with the Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, which sold out for $2.5 million within minutes of its launch.

The team offers various features, including the $WSM token airdrop, the Bulls NFT collection, and merchandise.

The ongoing $WSM token airdrop has attracted over 17,000 participants, with five winners set to receive a $10,000 prize each after six months.

Wall Street Memes have also gained attention from influential figures like Elon Musk, adding credibility and enhancing the token’s appeal.

With its legitimacy and strong social media presence, the project has the potential to attract top-tier exchanges, increasing the cryptocurrency’s value.

Buy $WSM Now

Immutable ($IMX)

$IMX is the utility token of Immutable, a foremost platform for constructing Web3 games on Ethereum.

The platform claims its blockchain overcomes Ethereum’s drawbacks –limited scalability, a subpar user experience, a lack of liquidity, and a slow development process.

Rather than facing these issues, users can experience immediate trading, extensive scalability, and no gas fees for creating and exchanging NFTs.

The protocol’s native ERC-20 utility token, $IMX, serves three main purposes – fees, staking, and governance.

At press time, the crypto asset trades at $0.73, with a 24-hour trading volume of $17 million. This indicates an uptrend of 2.10% in the same period.

$IMX’s current price falls below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.86 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $0.99 for the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 44.95 puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal.

The digital asset met resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.83 before dropping.

However, $IMX has retraced after a recent uptrend, and a steady bullish trend could see the asset propel toward the 23.6% FIB level in no time.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI, the AiDoge native token, is another altcoin that has shown massive potential due to its unique technology.

AiDoge incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) powered meme generator that enables users to mint high-quality memes.

The project completed its token presale in four weeks, raising $14.9 million from investors. This indicates a strong interest in the convergence of AI and meme coins within the crypto market.

However, investors still have an opportunity to purchase the $AI token before it gets listed on major exchanges on June 19th.

AiDoge makes meme creation accessible to everyone by allowing users to enter text prompts into a system that has been extensively trained using image and crypto news datasets.

Once memes are generated, creators can share their content on the public wall, where the community votes for their favorites.

The meme platform includes a built-in mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

The platform’s focus on artificial intelligence and scalability makes it an appealing proposition.

AiDoge positions itself as the world’s first and only meme-to-earn (M2E) AI platform, going beyond being a typical crypto initiative.

It represents a platform with the potential to redefine how we interact with memes and the internet as a whole.

Buy $AI Now

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is experiencing one of the most successful presales of the year, with a stunning $1.3 million generated from early adopters in just a few weeks.

The digital asset powers DeeLance, a new Web3-based project that aims to dethrone traditional freelance platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork and revolutionize the $761.6 billion recruitment industry.

Currently trading at a discounted price of $0.038, $DLANCE possesses intrinsic utilities and value potential that are expected to increase once it is listed on public exchanges.

The recruitment platform features blockchain technology, non-fungible technology (NFT), and the metaverse to create a Web3-powered workspace where freelancers and employers can collaborate and trade services for payments.

Hey DeeLancers!👨 💻#DeeLance Metaverse is all about socialize, work and earn! Build connections with other members in the Lobby Arena & conduct meetings for productive collaboration in the Metaverse Meeting Room🤝 Join $DLANCE #Presale!🚀https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#web3 #crypto pic.twitter.com/6IqS4Y9BVu — DeeLance (@deelance_com) June 9, 2023

Unlike other recruitment platforms that see NFTs and the metaverse as superficial additions, DeeLance incorporates them at a foundational level.

As a form of content ownership, freelancers on the DeeLance platform can tokenize their assigned projects using NFT technology.

When employers approve submitted tasks, payments are released, and contract ownership is automatically transferred.

The payments are controlled by smart contract-powered escrows, providing users with transparency and security in the face of manipulation and fraud.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Mina ($MINA)

Mina Protocol, formerly known as Coda Protocol, is a concise blockchain solution aimed at reducing computational demands and improving the efficiency of decentralized applications (DApps).

The protocol has gained recognition as the world’s most lightweight blockchain because its size remains constant even as usage expands.

Mina leverages Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs), a cryptographic proof that allows for information authentication without divulging the actual information itself.

Additionally, Mina maintains a harmonious equilibrium between security and decentralization.

At press time, the Mina coin is trading at $0.50, with a trading volume of $7 million, representing a 2.36% surge in the last 24 hours.

$MINA’s current price action trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.64 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $1.03 for the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) reading of 36.64 indicates that the asset is currently underbought. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays neutrality.

The asset’s movement is in freefall toward the 0% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.39.

However, $MINA has found a foothold due to the recent uptrend and could push towards the 23.6% FIB level of $0.61 with steady bullish momentum.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a new cryptocurrency initiative that allows investors to positively impact their environments while earning substantial financial rewards.

The eco-friendly project is an impressive decentralized ecosystem with a powerful recycle-to-earn (R2E) system poised to be the next game changer in the crypto space as it piques investors’ interest.

Ecoterra aims to motivate individuals to combat climate change and to reward participants with $ECOTERRA tokens for their outstanding efforts.

The R2E technology of the project drives the need for recycling in today’s world as a major propeller for creating a habitable environment for everyone.

Even with the recent market fluctuations and movements 🌱 ecoterra has successfully reached another significant milestone💪 $4.9 MILLION RAISED🔥 Huge thank you to everyone who believes in our mission for a better future – Join our #Presale today⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/YJDO8w0Vuw — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 9, 2023

The eco-friendly project has achieved a significant milestone in its presale of the native $ECOTERRA crypto token, surpassing $4.9 million.

This marks the eighth stage of the presale, with the token price reaching $0.00925.

The presale offers the public 50% of the total supply of 2 billion tokens, with 20% reserved for listings and marketing, 20% for ecosystem liquidity, and 5% each for the team and corporate adoptions.

Get ready for a future where cross-border recognition and acceptance of educational and professional credentials become effortless, thanks to the EU’s #Blockchain-driven initiative 🌍 Embrace the potential of a more open, secure, and #Decentralised future with $ECOTERRA ⬇️… — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 9, 2023

The green project’s partnership with major beverage brands like Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Evian has contributed to the momentum of its presale.

Users will be able to scan and recycle bottles from these brands and others through reverse vending machines (RVMs) and receive cryptocurrency rewards.

The $ECOTERRA token has the potential to become one of the hottest green cryptos in 2023 due to its stack of utilities and financial venture opportunities for members.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is taking a distinctive approach. The web3 platform has achieved a significant feat by raising more than $939,000 in its presale fundraising campaign for its native token, $LPX.

This accomplishment has garnered interest among experts and crypto enthusiasts.

The $LPX token plays a vital role within the Launchpad XYZ system, and owning a minimum of 10,000 tokens grants holders various privileges.

These include early access to games, discounted rates, invitations to NFT mint whitelists, beta releases of play-to-earn games, and recognition within the community through badges of honor.

Say farewell to outdated wallets like MetaMask and TrustWallet – the relics of the past 👋 Launchpad XYZ is ushering in a new era of simplicity and convenience with the integrated wallet onto the exchange platform 📲 Join the #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/v558YgTm50 — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 6, 2023

Investors can purchase the token at its current price of $0.0445 before it rises to $0.046 in the next presale stage.

The platform’s objective is to establish a user-friendly gateway for the most exceptional projects in the blockchain field.

Launchpad XYZ aims to provide users access to the metaverse and Web3 gaming worlds through its metaverse library and gaming hub, going beyond trading and investment.

🤑🔥 Eager to make big bucks trading NFTs but constantly missing out on the hottest trends? Find all the insights and guidance you need to discover the next big NFT gems with Launchpad XYZ LIVE market data and top traders’ wisdom Buy $LPX now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/68Pnm4WpmV — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 6, 2023

The startup’s Web3 wallet, which is expected to enable instant self-custody of crypto assets, promises a more streamlined asset management experience for users.

Aligning with current infrastructure trends, the platform strives to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by equipping them with the necessary trading tools and audience support.

Buy $LPX Now

XDC Network ($XDC)

XDC Network, formerly known as XinFin Network, is a blockchain platform that combines the strengths of public and private blockchains.

The protocol leverages blockchain technology and advanced infrastructure to offer efficient financial services to its users.

The platform utilizes open-source software with a delegated-Proof-of-Stake (XDPoS) consensus mechanism, enabling fast transactions, interoperability, and enhanced cybersecurity.

The XDC Network boasts a transaction processing capacity of 2000 transactions per second (TPS).

Additionally, the network supports interoperable smart contracts and is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing users to easily scale their projects.

At the network’s core is its native token, $XDC, which powers transactions and facilitates cross-border trade.

At press time, the $XDC token is trading at $0.035 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2 million, indicating an uptrend of 2.79% in the same period.

The asset’s current price rises above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.034 in the short term. However, the asset falls short of its 200-day SMA of $0.038 for the long term.

$ XDC’s movement is edging towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.036, and a continuous rally could see the asset breach this mark any time soon.

Its relative strength index (RSI) of 56.29 puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a buy signal.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED, the utility token of the “All-in-One” AI trading platform yPredict, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

yPredict is an innovative cryptocurrency platform that combines blockchain technology with AI to provide users with advanced trading capabilities.

The platform employs AI algorithms to identify emerging trends, generate real-time signals, detect patterns, and perform sentiment analysis, allowing traders to capitalize on the next big opportunity in the crypto market.

The YPRED token is currently on presale and has raised an impressive $2.2 million in its 6th stage.

At the presale price of $0.09, investors can potentially gain a 33% return on their investment when the token is listed at $0.12, making it an enticing option.

🌐 Explore yPredict: A premier tool for the next generation of crypto investors, offering cutting-edge technologies and doxed professional teams. 💡 Why Invest in yPredict? Here are some compelling reasons from @CilinixCrypto on YouTube: 1️⃣ Amazing Platform: Experience the… pic.twitter.com/6CxKBi7t44 — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 9, 2023

One of yPredict’s standout features is its revolutionary price prediction system, which provides institutional-grade crypto price predictions to its users.

This, along with other AI-powered functionalities such as signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment analysis, makes yPredict an attention-grabbing platform.

The platform also stands out by rewarding users for engaging with educational materials through its Learn-to-Earn (L2E) mechanism.

Users earn $YPRED tokens, which grants them access to premium features and cover subscription fees.

🔮 Unlock the power of predictive trading with https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj! 📈💰 Experience a new level of insight as AI-based tools empower traders to anticipate cryptocurrency fluctuations from minutes to weeks. Seamlessly construct custom models, test them in a simulated market,… pic.twitter.com/fhrn1Goe5E — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 7, 2023

Furthermore, 10% of these fees are distributed to existing token holders, incentivizing them to hold onto their investments and reducing selling pressure.

$YPRED token holders also have the opportunity to stake their tokens in pools and receive monthly rewards, making them a compelling long-term investment option.

Even though the yPredict team doesn’t guarantee perfection, they aim to reduce market disruptions and guide trading decisions with statistical probabilities.

Buy $YPRED Here

Promising Altcoins With Value-Driven Potential for High Returns

As the cryptocurrency market gains momentum, the following altcoins – $WSM, $IMX, $AI, $DLANCE, $MINA, $ECOTERRA, $LPX, $XDC, and $YPRED – have emerged as contenders in the bullish wave.

These digital tokens possess robust fundamentals and technical aspects that could lead to a price recovery, resulting in substantial investor profits.

However, considering the cryptocurrency market’s unpredictable nature, prospective investors must thoroughly research and exercise caution before engaging in trading activities.

Related News