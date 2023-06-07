Best Altcoins to Buy Today June 7th – AI, WOO, WSM, YPRED, MATIC, DLANCE, LUNC, ECOTERRA, LPX

The crypto market has been struggling lately, with major assets experiencing a decline.

The recent crackdown on major cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has only further exacerbated this decline.

Despite this, the market has shown resilience and gained 2.93% in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the way back into the green zone.

While this is the right opportunity for investors to acquire these tokens as they ride the bull wave, choosing the most appropriate altcoin for investment can be extremely challenging.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the nine best altcoins to buy today and examined what sets them apart.

AiDoge ($AI)

Topping our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $AI, the utility token of the meme generation platform, AiDoge.

This innovative platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the meme landscape, offering a unique experience for meme enthusiasts worldwide.

The presale of AiDoge tokens has successfully concluded, reaching its hard cap of $14.9 million in just four weeks.

However, interested investors can still acquire tokens before the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) scheduled for June 19th.

AiDoge uses advanced machine learning algorithms that generate and curate a continuous stream of engaging memes.

These algorithms are trained on a vast collection of existing memes, enabling them to understand patterns, humor, and cultural references.

Users can easily create memes by providing a text prompt, democratizing meme creation, and making it accessible to a broader audience.

Its $AI token holds significant value as it is the primary currency within the platform. It can be used to purchase credits for meme generation or staked to receive daily rewards and benefits.

The platform also allows users to reward community members for voting on memes and contributing popular content.

By combining image and text cross-referencing, AiDoge is leading the way in AI-powered creativity, transforming how memes are created and shared.

Buy $AI Now

WOO Network ($WOO)

The WOO Network connects traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms, providing accessible and high-quality liquidity and trading execution at reduced or no cost.

The platform offers various products and services for different user groups.

Its $WOO Token is essential within the network’s CeFi and DeFi products, facilitating staking and providing fee discounts.

At press time, the token is trading at $0.22, with a trading volume of $20 million, indicating a surge of 5.37% in the last 24 hours.

$WOO’s current price is on par with its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.22 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $0.22 for the long term.

Its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 45.10 puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak buy signal.

The digital asset had a breakout at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.22 before falling back and using the 38.2% FIB level as support.

However, a continuous bullish rally could see $WOO rebound and propel to new heights.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) originated from the Wall Street Bets Reddit community and gained attention during the GameStop saga of 2021.

The platform aims to tokenize the movement and provide average investors the chance to benefit from meme tokens.

Even though Wall Street Memes doesn’t have any practical use, the project has raised over $4.9 million in a short time, indicating a growing interest in it.

With its extensive brand recognition in the financial sector and substantial community, the $WSB token is likely to become a dominant force in the world of memes, outperforming Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe Coin with ease.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

Furthermore, its ability to attract stock and crypto audiences, as evidenced by its highly popular initial Wall Street Bulls’ NFT collection, which earned $2.5 million and sold out in just 32 minutes, solidifies its position.

Therefore, there is no time to waste in acquiring the $WSM token at its current lowest price of $0.0277.

Wall Street Memes aims to make finance accessible to everyday individuals through its daring and inclusive approach.

The project’s founders have taken several initiatives, including a $50K airdrop, the release of Ordinals NFTs, and merchandise.

With its dedicated community, engagement with influential figures, and disruptive mission, $WSB presents an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking community-driven growth in the cryptocurrency market.

Buy $WSM Now

yPredict ($YPRED)

The global algorithmic trading market is expected to grow to $3.56 billion by 2030.

A new crypto project, yPredict, is capitalizing on this industry by developing AI-powered trading tools that offer traders data-driven insights to support their decision-making.

The presale for yPredict has surpassed $2.17 million, with investors showing great interest in this trading and analytics platform.

At press time, the $YPRED token is available for purchase at $0.09 per token. However, its price will increase by 33.3% once the project reaches its final presale stage value of $0.12.

🔮 Unlock the power of predictive trading with https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj! 📈💰 Experience a new level of insight as AI-based tools empower traders to anticipate cryptocurrency fluctuations from minutes to weeks. Seamlessly construct custom models, test them in a simulated market,… pic.twitter.com/fhrn1Goe5E — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 7, 2023

yPredict is an innovative trading research platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze financial markets and collect data.

The “All-in-One” ecosystem can automatically identify over 100 chart patterns, evaluate numerous technical indicators, and analyze market sentiment by scanning social media.

Furthermore, the top 1% of AI experts and software developers collaborated to create these tools infused with artificial intelligence.

Based on the Polygon Matic chain, $YPRED offers robust utilities and staking opportunities within a staking pool of perpetual liquidity.

As new platform subscriptions are added to this pool, the APY% remains consistent and profitable.

Additionally, financial scientists can offer their predictive models and signals to other users.

Buy $YPRED Now

Polygon ($MATIC)

Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network, is a Layer 2 platform designed to facilitate Ethereum scaling and the creation of infrastructure.

The protocol’s primary objective is to address the scalability issues faced by various blockchains to promote widespread cryptocurrency adoption.

At the heart of Polygon is its Software Development Kit (SDK), a versatile and customizable framework enabling the development of diverse applications.

$MATIC, its utility token, operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is used for payment services within the Polygon ecosystem.

At press time, the digital asset is trading at $0.77, with a 24-hour trading volume of $440 million, signifying a downtrend of 4.25% in the same period.

$MATIC current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.98 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $1.01 for the long term.

The asset is currently in a freefall toward the 0% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.68.

However, it could soon bottom out and a steady bullish rally could help the asset retrace and push toward a new price level.

Its relative strength index (RSI) reading of 27.60 indicates that $MATIC is now underbought. Unsurprisingly, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a strong sell view.

Polygon has emerged as a favored blockchain network among government institutions for implementing intricate initiatives.

Niti-Aayog has declared a Maharashtra blockchain caste certification pilot, in association w/ @0xZupple, a model project in the social sector. ⚖️ This is the first time an Indian gov. think tank has recognized & recommended the use of public blockchain in E-governance#onPolygon — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) June 6, 2023

In a recent development, the Indian government think-tank NIT-Ayog announced its intention to conduct a trial run for Maharashtra’s blockchain-based caste certification.

These certifications will be securely recorded on the Polygon proof-of-stake (POS) blockchain, ensuring rapid verification through transparent and auditable data.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is revolutionizing the freelance industry through its decentralized approach. This innovative initiative is bridging the gap between freelancers and recruiters by utilizing blockchain technology.

The $DLANCE token plays a crucial role in the ecosystem as it allows for seamless transactions and is used to purchase NFTs and virtual lands/offices in the metaverse.

DeeLance has achieved a significant milestone in its presale, surpassing $1.2 million. This milestone marks the entry into stage 4 of the presale, with the price now at $0.038 per token.

The platform’s low fees, escrow security, and crypto payments offer groundbreaking solutions to long-standing issues in the digital freelancing industry.

The platform’s innovative approach provides unparalleled security and peace of mind for all participants.

Moreover, it aims to completely revolutionize the recruitment process by combining decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

The platform has implemented various effective strategies to expand its reach, including affiliate programs, social media and influencer marketing, content marketing, Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, press releases, collaborations, and a $100,000 giveaway.

DeeLance is at the forefront of ushering recruitment into the 21st century, marking a long-awaited progression in the hiring and freelancing sector.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Terra Classic ($LUNC)

Terra is a blockchain protocol that utilizes fiat-pegged stablecoins to facilitate global payment systems with stable prices.

The protocol combines the stability and widespread usage of fiat currencies with the resistance to censorship seen in Bitcoin (BTC), enabling quick and cost-effective settlements.

Introduced in August 2018, Luna Classic ($LUNC) serves as the initial native token of the Terra blockchain.

It predates the launch of the updated chain, now known as Terra ($LUNA), and operates using the original Terra ecosystem code.

To ensure security, the Terra blockchain employs a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm based on Tendermint.

At press time, $LUNC is trading at $0.000093, with a trading volume of $201 million, indicating a 6.10% surge in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset’s current price is below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.00011 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $0.00016 for the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 50.87 indicates that $LUNC still resides in the underbought zone. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal.

$LUNC’s bearish trend has the asset currently hovering below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.000097.

However, a continuous market rally could see the asset retrace from this point.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is an innovative initiative that allows individuals and businesses to earn rewards by engaging in recycling activities.

The eco-friendly project has created a comprehensive ecosystem that includes a marketplace for carbon offsetting, recycled materials, and a profile to track environmental impact.

This all-in-one platform promotes collaboration and supports various green initiatives.

Ecoterra has raised over $4.85 million in just a few months of its presale, demonstrating strong investor interest.

At press time, investors can purchase the $ECOTERRA token for $0.00925 per token.

Ecoterra leverages blockchain technology to incentivize eco-friendly practices, reward recycling, facilitate carbon emissions offsetting, and transparently track environmental impact.

The platform is developing a comprehensive application that includes all these features and more.

#Tether is investing in sustainable #Bitcoin mining and energy production with Tether Energy in Uruguay 🌿⚡️ At ecoterra, we share the same vision of a sustainable #Digital economy by supporting green initiatives 🌱 Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/4tQfmwWrwy — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 7, 2023

Its Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) mechanism is the core element of the project, which involves distributing $ECOTERRA tokens to users who recycle using reverse vending machines (RVMs).

These machines offer cryptocurrency and fiat currency rewards.

It’s worth noting that $ECOTERRA’s presale has gained traction with major beverage brands such as Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, and Evian.

🌱🌍 ecoterra has partnered with numerous beverage brands, including Vittel, Dr Pepper, and Heineken, to integrate them into our innovative recycling system Together, we’re working towards a more sustainable future! Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/HIevyimQjZ — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) May 6, 2023

This expansion enhances the platform’s utility, allowing users to scan and recycle bottles from these renowned brands, including Dr. Pepper, via RVMs and receive crypto rewards in return.

The inclusion of these prominent brands within the ecoterra ecosystem is a significant endorsement of the awarding-winning project.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

The Launchpad XYZ’s utility token, $LPX, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

This centralized platform aims to simplify and unify the fragmented Web3 market by providing users with easy access to promising blockchain projects through a curated portal.

Launchpad XYZ strives to be an inclusive gateway for individuals to explore decentralized Web3 products and applications.

The project offers a range of tools, including insights, educational resources, trading alpha, analytics, and strategy, to help users navigate the Web3 space successfully.

Say farewell to outdated wallets like MetaMask and TrustWallet – the relics of the past 👋 Launchpad XYZ is ushering in a new era of simplicity and convenience with the integrated wallet onto the exchange platform 📲 Join the #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/v558YgTm50 — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 6, 2023

In addition to providing unbiased perspectives on the latest and most exciting experiences in the Web3 realm, ranging from NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad XYZ also offers exceptional market and on-chain data for tokens.

This enables users to identify exchanges with optimal liquidity and discover investment opportunities.

The platform plans to introduce additional functionalities in the future.

Launchpad presents an enticing opportunity for investors looking for a crypto project with the potential to disrupt multiple industries and onboard millions of users.

Its user-friendly interface, comprehensive tools, and curated project selection make it an attractive choice for those interested in the Web3 market.

The $LPX token has already raised over $923,000 in its presale token and is available at a price of $0.0445 per token.

Buy $LPX Now

Consider These Altcoins for Substantial Returns

Amidst the resurgence of the crypto market, these altcoins, $AI, $WOO, $WSM, $YPRED, $MATIC, $DLANCE, $LUNC, $ECOTERRA, and $LPX, have demonstrated promising indications of capitalizing on the upward trend.

These tokens possess strong fundamentals and technical aspects that could lead to a price recovery, resulting in significant profits for investors.

Nevertheless, considering the unpredictable nature of the crypto market, it is prudent for potential investors to conduct thorough research and exercise caution before engaging in trading activities.

