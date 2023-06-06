Best Altcoins to Buy Today June 6th – WSM, KAVA, DLANCE, YPRED, HBAR, LPX, ARB, ECOTERRA

The crypto market is still experiencing a downtrend, having lost 2.84% in the past 24 hours.

Despite this, major assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are holding steady and seeing gains of 1.05% and 0.86% in the last hour, respectively.

For investors looking to acquire altcoins to build a strong portfolio of digital assets, now could be a good time to buy at a lower price in anticipation of a market upturn.

However, it can be difficult to research the most promising altcoin projects, study whitepapers, and conduct technical analyses based on altcoin charts.

Therefore, we have carried out in-depth research to help them select value-driven assets they can purchase for investment.

In this roundup, we explored the top eight altcoins to buy today for potential upside gains based on recent price trajectory, utilities, solid fundamentals, and technical growth.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $WSM, the Wall Street Memes token.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) is a popular meme coin that has gained attention from investors and meme enthusiasts. It aims to dominate the market and carve out a unique space.

There has been a lot of interest in the token’s presale, with over $4.5 million invested so far.

At press time, the $WSB token is priced at $0.0274, and it will increase by 2.0% to $0.0277 once the presale reaches its tenth stage.

Wall Street Memes emerged following the GameStop saga, where individual investors challenged powerful Wall Street entities.

Don’t snooze on this pic.twitter.com/ekrsFZpq7I — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 4, 2023

The project has a total supply of 2 billion tokens, with 50% allocated to presale buyers, 30% to community rewards, and 20% to liquidity once the $WSM token is listed on exchanges.

With a thriving presale and a community of over 1 million members, Wall Street Memes is expected to achieve long-term success.

Its community was responsible for the successful Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, which sold out in just 32 minutes in 2021.

The community’s influence has also attracted the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk on two separate occasions.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023



The presale’s success, large community, and notable partnerships position $WSB for potential growth and future top exchange listings.

Kava ($KAVA)

Kava is a Layer 1 blockchain that merges the quickness and compatibility of Cosmos with the robust development capabilities of Ethereum.

The blockchain enables seamless compatibility between Cosmos and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing developers to build applications in their preferred environment while maintaining access to users and assets without compromise.

To ensure network integrity, Kava uses a proof-of-stake (POS) consensus mechanism based on Tendermint.

At press time, the $KAVA token is trading at $1.09, with a 24-hour trading volume of $184 million, indicating a surge of 6.35% in the same period.

The digital asset’s price rises above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.94 for the short term. However, the asset falls below its 200-day SMA of $1.54.

Its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 55.56 indicates that $KAVA is still underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

After finding support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.99, the asset has rebounded and is now heading toward the 50% FIB level of $1.11.

However, a steady bullish rally could see the asset hit this mark in no time.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is a unique cryptocurrency project that aims to solve the problems that come with freelancing.

The value of its $DLANCE comes from its use as the only currency for buying virtual land in the DeeLance metaverse and for transactions within the NFT marketplace. In addition,

The digital asset is also used for renting office spaces, paying for ads, and accessing other services that will be added to the ecosystem over time.

Since its launch, the innovative blockchain-based recruitment platform has raised an impressive $1.27 million, representing a significant achievement for the project.

Currently, investors can acquire the native token, $DLANCE, at $0.038 per token.



Although Fiverr and UpWork are popular freelancer platforms, they do not offer certain essential features like transparency, ownership, and affordable rates for posting and receiving job offers.

DeeLance, on the other hand, is a game-changer in the hiring process as it integrates decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

With DeeLance, clients are charged a 2% fee which is the lowest in the industry, while freelancers pay a competitive 10% fee compared to other platforms.

Additionally, DeeLance stands out from its competitors as it allows for instant crypto payments, eliminating any withdrawal fees or delays due to currency conversion.

Other advantages include the absence of task size limitations, a scalable dispute system, highly efficient escrow services, content ownership rights, and improved staff recruitment features.

Overall, DeeLance operates as a decentralized hiring platform, connecting employers with exceptional talent worldwide.

The integration of blockchain technology enhances transparency and security, reduces costs, and improves overall efficiency.

yPredict ($YPRED)

yPredict is a cutting-edge platform for cryptocurrency trading and research, which offers advanced tools and valuable insights to investors and traders.

Its native token, $YPRED, is currently priced at $0.09 per token and has garnered an impressive $2.14 million through its ongoing presale.

The platform provides a range of advanced predictive models and data insights developed by top AI experts and quantitative analysts.

These tools cover various industries, such as finance, health, and human resources, allowing market participants to gain a competitive advantage.

Through this strategic foresight, traders can identify emerging trends early, enabling them to make strategic moves that optimize their return on investment.

yPredict goes beyond predictions and provides various advanced technological tools, such as real-time signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and sentiment analysis from social media and news outlets.

Furthermore, the platform establishes a decentralized marketplace for AI trading models, providing experts with an opportunity to generate recurring revenue by offering their predictive models and research data as trading signals.

The company recently introduced a self-hosted content solution product tailored for medium to large content teams.

📢 Exciting News! 🚀 @yPredict_ai, a leading provider of AI-powered analytics solutions, is expanding beyond crypto analytics with a new product launch! 🎉 Introducing their affordable, self-hosted content solution for medium to large content teams, https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj aims… pic.twitter.com/Rpezs6Eo2h — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 6, 2023

This new offering aims to rival SurferSEO, simplify content creation, and boost efficiency.

With its state-of-the-art application of AI, yPredict has attracted retail investors and institutions from all over the world and is poised to transform the landscape of cryptocurrency trading.

Hedera Hashgraph ($HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph is a platform that offers an alternative to traditional blockchain technology, focusing on speed, efficiency, and security.

The protocol serves as the predominant public network for the decentralized economy. It aims to create a more equitable and efficient system by addressing the limitations of older blockchain platforms.

Within the ecosystem, $HBAR serves two crucial purposes. It fuels the Hedera services, such as smart contracts and file storage, while promoting network security through user staking.

Overall, Hedera Hashgraph and its token, $HBAR, provide individuals and businesses with a robust platform for developing decentralized applications.

At press time, $HBAR is trading at $0.048, with a trading volume of $33 million, signifying a downtrend of 3.92% in the last 24 hours.

The asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.058 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $0.085 for the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) reading puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak sell signal.

Based on technical charts, $HBAR is in freefall towards the 0% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.041.

However, a market rally and steady bullish momentum could see the asset retrace and head toward a new price level.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad is revolutionizing the accessibility of Web3-decentralized products and applications, providing an entry point for ordinary individuals.

The ongoing presale of its token, $LPX, has garnered significant interest from investors, securing funding of over $917,000.

In the current phase, interested investors can purchase the $LPX token at a price of $0.0445.

However, once the stage concludes, the token price will increase to $0.046.

Although the concept of Web3 has experienced substantial growth, it remains out of reach for many individuals.

Factors such as technical complexity and exclusivity have hindered the adoption of Web3.

To address this issue, Launchpad XYZ has emerged as a solution. This Web3 project combines various offerings from the decentralized space into a single platform.

The DEXTboard is currently dominated by volatile #Memecoins with no utilities 👀 Stop loosing money and grab $LPX instead! With $LPX, you’ll enjoy discounted NFTs, lower gas fees, exclusive insights, and more 🎉 Fill your bag now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL#Web3 #Presale pic.twitter.com/S5JDc9Ydfk — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 6, 2023

Users gain access to training modules, insights, and indicators that can enhance their trading skills. Additionally, the platform offers utilities like non-fungible token (NFT) creation and curation modules.

Furthermore, Launchpad XYZ includes features such as play-to-earn (P2E) hubs, metaverse libraries, Web3 wallets, decentralized exchanges, and more.

The platform and its $LPX token enable interaction with a diverse array of offerings, from gaming experiences to a range of upcoming services, including data storage, sharing, and ride-hailing.

In addition to being a hub for discovering relevant products and platforms, the project aims to maximize engagement by reducing obstacles.

Millions of new users will be drawn to Launchpad due to its user-friendly onboarding process and valuable insights tailored for beginner traders.

This project has considerable potential as it offers a comprehensive format that enables users to selectively interact with Web3 elements.

Arbitrum ($ARB)

$ARB serves as the native cryptocurrency of Arbitrum, a scaling solution operating as a layer-2 technology called optimistic rollups.

The token plays a crucial role in the Arbitrum ecosystem while offering innovative fundamentals that present attractive investment opportunities for traders.

Holders of $ARB can vote on proposals that impact various aspects, such as features, protocol upgrades, fund allocation, and the selection of a Security Council.

In attestation of Arbitrum’s efficiency, GameSwift, a modular gaming blockchain based on Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM), has integrated with the platform.

GameSwift integrates with @arbitrum! Imagine what’s possible when you team the ultimate Web3 gaming ecosystem with the top #Ethereum Layer2 scaling solution. Together, we’re here to build the most scalable, efficient environment for #Web3Gaming yet. Why it’s a #GameChanger?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MtnSecnt8n — GameSwift 🎮 (@GameSwift_io) June 2, 2023

zkEVM strives to emulate the Ethereum ecosystem as a rollup, enabling developers to construct applications like Ethereum.

By integrating GameSwift with Arbitrum, developers are empowered to create groundbreaking and inventive experiences without limitations.

At press time, the $ARB token is priced at $1.12, with a 24-hour trading volume of $445 million, indicating a 4.24% slump in the same period.

Regarding technical analysis, $ARB is currently bearish. The digital asset’s price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.26 for the short term.

Its relative strength index (RSI) reading of 47.04 puts $ARB in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak buy signal.

The asset recently met resistance at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1.26 and now hovers below this point.

However, a continuous bullish movement could see the asset retrace and head back toward the 50% FIB level.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $ECOTERRA, the native token of the ecoterra platform.

Ecoterra is a pioneering initiative that aims to revolutionize recycling and incentivize individuals to contribute to environmental preservation.

As people become more aware of global climate change’s impact, businesses and individuals are taking steps to protect the environment.

Ecoterra is doing its part by educating the public about the importance of recycling and providing financial incentives through its Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system.

The project has achieved a significant milestone in its presale, raising over $4.81 million. At press time, $ECOTERRA is priced at $0.00925 per token.

The BRC-721E token standard has been introduced by the #Ordinals market, enabling seamless transfers 💚 At ecoterra, we’re all about embracing innovation and transparency 🌿💎 Explore the intersection of #NFTs and eco-consciousness with $ECOTERRA ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/nqoe1vXrYY — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 6, 2023

Ecoterra is developing a blockchain-based marketplace where users can purchase verified carbon credits to offset their emissions.

Additionally, the platform allows users to track their environmentally friendly actions through an impact profile.

The green initiative leverages existing reverse vending machines (RVMs) in supermarkets and waste disposal outlets worldwide.

Users can insert recyclable items such as plastic or glass containers and aluminum cans into RVMs and receive token rewards.

These tokens can be staked, spent, or donated to ecological activities like beach cleanups, tree planting, or supporting green energy projects globally.

Projects like ecoterra are expected to play an increasingly significant role in global efforts to combat climate change in the future.

Consider These Value-Oriented Altcoins for Significant Profits

Although the crypto market is in a downtrend, $WSM, $KAVA, $DLANCE, $YPRED, $HBAR, $LPX, $ARB, and $ECOTERRA have shown great signs of being the next biggest crypto to soar.

The listed tokens’ fundamentals and technicals could hit a price rebound, generating many gains for stakeholders.

However, given the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, it is advisable for potential investors to thoroughly research and exercise prudence before engaging in trading activities.

