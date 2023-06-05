Best Altcoins to Buy Today June 5th – WSM, AGIX, YPRED, LUNC, DLANCE, TRON, LPX, ECOTERRA

In the dynamic ecosystem of cryptocurrencies, a constant influx of new tokens with distinct features and purposes occurs daily.

This vast array of possibilities poses a challenge for both experienced crypto enthusiasts and newcomers when selecting the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

Amidst the rapidly changing landscape of digital currencies, identifying the top performers can be complex.

Fortunately, we have taken on the arduous task for investors by carefully selecting the eight best altcoins to buy today.

These coins offer unique features and the potential for significant returns on investment.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $WSM, the native token of the Wall Street Memes.

$WSM is a token that merges the world of Wall Street with the viral nature of internet memes.

Inspired by the Reddit subculture that gained attention during the 2021 GameStop incident, $WSM aims to tokenize the movement.

With a dedicated and active community of over one million followers, the digital asset has attracted the attention of crypto enthusiasts and meme-loving investors.

The community’s influence played a crucial role in the quick sell-out of their first NFT collection, Wall Street Bulls, in just 32 minutes in 2021.

They recently introduced the Wall Street Bull Ordinals, 420 limited editions Bitcoin NFTs that are expected to sell out in a few weeks.

Wall St Bulls Ordinals are ready to mint on @MEonBTC in less than 24 hours! Only 420 pieces, on the 690k inscription block. Don’t miss out on this epic opportunity to own a piece of history! 05/26/2023, 4:20 PM EST ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/M7mACUAEqG — Wall St Bulls (@wallstbullsNFT) May 25, 2023

Furthermore, the Wall Street Memes website showcases interactions between billionaire Elon Musk and this meme coin, attracting both stock and crypto audiences.

The token’s launch announcement generated overwhelming demand, resulting in over $4.2 million raised from enthusiastic investors in a few weeks.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

This substantial interest increases the likelihood of the $WSM token being listed on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges in the near future.

This further enhances the urgency to acquire the $WSM token at its current low price of $0.0271.

The token’s supply consists of 2 billion tokens, with 50% going to presale buyers, 30% to community rewards, and 20% to liquidity upon listing on exchanges.

Interested investors may want to obtain the $WSB token, as the leader of ‘stonks’ is poised to dominate meme coins.

SingularityNET ($AGIX)

SingularityNET is a platform that utilizes blockchain technology to enable individuals to effortlessly generate, distribute, and profit from AI services via its universally accessible marketplace.

Within the SingularityNET marketplace, individuals can explore, evaluate, and acquire a vast range of AI services using the platform’s native utility token, $AGIX.

Additionally, the marketplace serves as a platform for AI developers to showcase and sell their AI tools while conveniently monitoring their performance.

At press time, the SingularityNET token is trading at $0.28, with a 24-hour trading volume of $34 million, indicating a downtrend of 5.11% in the same period.

Based on technical charts, $AGIX is currently bearish. The asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.34 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $0.37 for the long term.

$AGIX’s relative strength index (RSI) reading of 44.81 puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak buy view.

The token’s bearish movement has seen it drop to the 23.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.27, where it currently finds support.

However, a market rally and steady bullish streak could see the asset rebound from this point toward a new price mark.

yPredict ($YPRED)

yPredict is a Web3 start-up that aims to leverage the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to revolutionize trading in the financial markets.

Recent academic research has shown that large language models (LLMs), like the one used in ChatGPT, can accurately predict stock movements.

Capitalizing on this advancement, yPredict is creating an all-in-one AI system that will benefit quants and traders.

The key focus of the ecosystem is to address the challenge of outperforming algorithmic trading, which has dominated most financial asset classes.

By utilizing AI, yPredict is creating innovative trading tools that filter out market noise and enable users to make more informed decisions, leading to increased profitability.

The economic foundation of yPredict’s trading platform is the $YPRED token.

New users are required to pay a subscription fee of $YPRED to access the platform’s premium features.

Notably, 10% of these subscription fees are distributed to existing $YPRED token holders, providing them with a passive income stream and incentivizing token retention.

Token holders can also stake their tokens in pools and receive monthly rewards.

🚀Our incredible team at @ypredict_ai is working tirelessly to revolutionize the world of crypto predictions. Stay tuned for groundbreaking updates and cutting-edge features that will empower you to make informed investment decisions. Get ready to predict, prosper, and join the… pic.twitter.com/32TxlHoBy0 — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 5, 2023

The digital asset is currently on presale, with over $2.1 million raised. Interested investors can purchase the $YPRED crypto token for $0.09.

yPredict’s ultimate goal is to fulfill traders’ long-standing desire to predict price movements accurately and generate consistent profits.

By combining AI and ML capabilities, the platform aims to achieve this desired outcome, which has been considered the “holy grail” of trading throughout history.

Terra Luna Classic ($LUNC)

Terra is a blockchain protocol that utilizes stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies to enable global payment systems with consistent prices.

This blockchain merges the stability and widespread usage of traditional currencies with the resistance to censorship seen in Bitcoin (BTC), providing quick and cost-effective transactions.

Luna Classic ($LUNC) serves as the initial native token of the Terra blockchain, which was introduced in August 2018.

$LUNC predates the launch of the rebranded Terra chain ($LUNA) and operates based on the original code of the Terra ecosystem.

At press time, the Terra Classic token is trading at $0.00010, with a trading volume of $450 million, signifying an uptrend of 3.97% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, $LUNC’s movement is currently bearish. The asset’s current price falls below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.00011 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $0.00016 for the long term.

The asset’s relative strength index (RSI) metric of 56.75 indicates that $LUNC is still in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a strong buy signal.

After a recent downtrend, $LUNC has found support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.00010.

However, a continuous bullish trend may see the asset retrace from this point and head toward a new price level.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is leading the way in the evolving freelance industry by introducing an innovative collaboration platform.

This decentralized hiring platform connects employers with top talent worldwide, utilizing blockchain technology to enhance transparency, security, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency.

DeeLance aims to revolutionize the recruitment process by combining the capabilities of decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

This pioneering approach involves tokenizing freelance work products into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), ensuring a secure transfer of work ownership.

The breakthrough strategy addresses long-standing issues in the digital freelancing space, such as copyright infringement and payment fraud, offering unprecedented security and peace of mind to all parties involved.

DeeLance’s metaverse fosters a diverse community, offering avatar customization, socializing, networking, property acquisition and rental, and digital billboard advertising for product promotion.

The innovative platform provides low fees and quick cryptocurrency payments while ensuring transparency and security through an escrow system and smart contracts.

Since its launch, the project has successfully raised an impressive $1.26 million, marking a significant milestone.

Currently, investors can purchase the native token, $DLANCE, at $0.038 per token.

TRON ($TRX)

TRON aims to accelerate the decentralization of the Internet by utilizing blockchain technology and decentralized applications (DApps).

Within the TRON network, individuals can develop DApps, share content, and receive digital assets as compensation for their contributions.

Initially, $TRX tokens were based on the ERC-20 standard and operated on the Ethereum blockchain. However, it was moved to its independent network after a year.

The primary method of safeguarding the TRON network, and a notable feature, is the implementation of a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) system.

TRON’s energy efficiency, made possible by using the dPoS architecture, is a key benefit. This set it apart as a more sustainable network option.

As a testament to the network’s efficiency, TRON has surpassed popular chains like Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum with its impressive count of over 1.5 million unique daily active addresses.

At press time, the $TRX token is priced at $0.08, with a 24-hour trading volume of $190 million, indicating a slump of 0.55% in the same period.

According to technical charts, the asset’s form is bullish. $TRX dominates both the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.06 for the short term and the 200-day SMA of $0.06 for the long term.

The asset had a false breakout at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.08 before retracing to find support at this 78.6% FIB level.

However, a steady bullish rally could see the asset rebound from this point and hit a new price mark.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 67.83 signifies that the asset is still underbought.

However, it is trading dangerously close to the overbought region, and an increase in buying pressure could see $TRX become overbought.

Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is an all-encompassing platform that offers a wide range of tools for traders and aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 by facilitating the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

While it provides self-custody capabilities for assets, it goes beyond catering solely to cryptocurrency investors.

The platform intends to create a user-friendly portal that grants easy access to the best blockchain projects and experiences in the Web3 space.

Launchpad XYZ plans to feature NFTs, play-to-earn games, and peer-to-peer non-fungible token exchange.

Users will be able to secure custody of their crypto assets using Launchpad XYZ’s web3 wallet.

The platform also seeks to enable brands to leverage immutable contracts and validated data, ensuring the delivery of high-quality experiences.

Launchpad XYZ aims to assist brands in onboarding the next 10 million Web3 users by offering tools, knowledge, and access to relevant audiences.

💰 Another incredible milestone achieved 🎉

$900,000 RAISED Massive thanks to our trusted community ❤️ Let’s pave the way to the future of #Web3 Join our mission today ⬇️ Be the alpha with Launchpad https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/tPHmgqhG9O — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 5, 2023

To support the development of its platform, the ‘Home of Web3’ has kicked off the presale of its native $LPX token, raising over $903,000 in just a few weeks.

At press time, the $LPX token is priced at $0.0445, and investors are encouraged to act promptly before the next 3.3% price increase to $0.046.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA, the utility token of the ecoterra green initiative, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

Ecoterra is building a Web3 ecosystem powered by the $ECOTERRA token to promote recycling and offset carbon footprints.

The ecosystem incorporates blockchain technology to incentivize environmentally conscious behavior, track impact, and simplify carbon emissions offsetting.

The eco-friendly platform combines various functionalities, including a Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system.

Users receive $ECOTERRA tokens as a reward for recycling, which motivates them to recycle more.

Additionally, the platform features a carbon offset marketplace, allowing individuals and businesses to conveniently offset their carbon footprint.

A marketplace for recycled materials is also available, enabling businesses to purchase such goods using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

One of the platform’s key features is the Impact Trackable Profile, which enables individuals and businesses to monitor their environmentally friendly practices.

This feature can enhance brand image and foster customer loyalty.

Ecoterra has achieved a significant milestone in its presale of $ECOTERRA tokens, surpassing $4.7 million.

🚀 Stage 8 of our #Presale is now LIVE 🎉 We’ve raised $4.7 MILLION and counting 🙌💰 Let’s keep the momentum going and positively impact our planet together! Join us in this sustainable #Crypto revolution ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/Z9jQsFqN0Q — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 5, 2023

This accomplishment marks the beginning of the eighth stage of the presale, with the price of $ECOTERRA rising to $0.00925.

Initiatives like ecoterra, leveraging Web3 technology and promoting recycling, are expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to combat climate change in the future.

Value-oriented Assets for Substantial Profits

This article delves into the eight best altcoins to buy today, highlighting their robust presence in the market.

However, it’s crucial to note that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. Therefore, it is advised for potential investors to diligently research and approach trading activities with caution.

