Best Altcoins to Buy Today June 1st – ECOTERRA, ARB, YPRED, FET, DLANCE, RNDR, AI, LP

The crypto space is renowned for its instability and uncertainty; however, it also offers prospects for substantial profits.

With the anticipation of rising inflation rates, some investors are turning to the crypto ecosystem to safeguard themselves from its effects.

As the crypto landscape expands, so do the various altcoins on offer, each possessing distinct attributes, applications, and objectives.

Consequently, selecting the most suitable altcoin for investment becomes quite daunting.

This roundup will review the top eight altcoins to purchase today and discuss the factors that make them stand out.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is eco-friendly ecoterra’s token, $ECOTERRA.

The robust green project embeds blockchain technology and a state-of-the-art recycle-to-earn (R2E) to enable members to recycle waste products and earn $ECOTERRA as rewards.

The eco-friendly initiative aims to tackle the lack of recycling knowledge and motivation by educating the public and offering incentives through their R2E system.

The ecoterra ecosystem also includes a marketplace for carbon offsetting, a marketplace for recycled materials, and a trackable impact profile.

🚨 Important Update: Malaysia has mandated @HuobiGlobal to temporarily disable its website and mobile apps due to the absence of operational registration Join #Presale and purchase $ECOTERRA directly on our website⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/HXvszyHN0D — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 1, 2023



This comprehensive platform fosters collaboration and serves as an all-in-one solution.

At its core, ecoterra aims to motivate individuals to combat climate change and reward participants with $ECOTERRA tokens for their great efforts.

The project’s R2E technology drives the need for recycling in today’s world as a major propeller for creating a habitable environment for everyone.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) group of scientists and researchers announced on May 17th that the planet Earth could reach a 1.5°C global warming threshold between now and 2027.

According to the report, there is a 66% chance of experiencing frightening weather conditions such as minimal rainfall, prolonged heat waves, and unpredictable changes.

However, with the help of ecoterra, the world has a potential one-stop solution to unite and combat climate change effectively.

The green project is experiencing significant success in its presale, having raised over $4.6 million.

At press time, the $ECOTERRA token is trading at $0.0085. However, investors who purchase now could gain almost 30% on their investment when it debuts on exchanges for $0.01.

Arbitrum (ARB)

$ARB is the native token of Arbitrum, a scaling solution on the Ethereum network, operating as a layer-2 technology known as optimistic rollups.

The $ARB token powers its ecosystem and is set to soar in value due to its innovative fundamentals, designed to offer investment prospects for traders seeking lucrative financial opportunities.

In regards to Arbitrum’s efficiency, KittyKart, a captivating racing game, was recently launched on the Arbitrum network.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of KittyKart on the @Arbitrum network! This major milestone empowers us to leverage Arbitrum’s Layer 2 scaling solutions, enhancing on-chain transactions for an unrivaled gaming experience. Stay tuned for upcoming updates! #KittyKart pic.twitter.com/PvMHNnLY3E — KittyKart (💙,🧡) (@KittyKartRacing) May 31, 2023



This significant achievement enables KittyKart to utilize Arbitrum’s Layer 2 scaling solutions, improving on-chain transactions to provide an unparalleled gaming experience.

At press time, the $ARB token is priced at $1.16, with a 24-hour trading volume of $146 million, indicating a surge of 1.04% in the same period.

The asset’s form is currently bearish as the price action trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.26 for the short term.

$ARB is currently dropping towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $1.10, which could also be a support point for the asset.

However, a steady bullish rally could see the asset rebound toward a higher price mark.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 45.25 indicates that the asset is still in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak sell view.

yPredict ($YPRED)

The groundbreaking AI-driven crypto trading and market intelligence platform yPredict, has achieved a significant milestone in its fundraising campaign.

Securing an impressive $1.9 million in the process, this accomplishment showcases the platform’s growing popularity and investor confidence in its innovative approach.

With the token currently priced at $0.09 in its sixth presale phase, investors could earn a potential gain of 33% when the token is listed on exchanges for $0.12.

While there are numerous crypto prediction markets, none provide the comprehensive insights yPredict provides.

The platform leverages cutting-edge predictive models and data insights developed by the top 1% of AI developers and quants, granting quantitative analysts and traders a competitive advantage in the market.

Furthermore, yPredict’s marketplace enables experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or research data as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to.

One notable feature of the project is its ‘free-forever’ freemium pricing model strategically positioned to drive adoption.

📢🚀Our revolutionary AI Utility Coin, #yPredict, is closing in on a remarkable $2 million fundraising milestone! 💰✨ Discover how this cutting-edge technology works and its incredible potential in transforming the AI landscape. 🤖💡 Stay tuned for more updates! #AI #Crypto… pic.twitter.com/tm5PJgfeye — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 1, 2023



Currently, the yPredict waiting list has over 20,000 people who have expressed interest.

In a space where crypto investors are searching for exceptional returns, yPredict emerges as a distinctive AI-powered platform for crypto trading and market intelligence.

Fetch.ai (FET)

Fetch.ai is a network powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that creates a decentralized machine learning network that operates openly and without restrictions.

Its utility token, $FET, is crucial in discovering, generating, deploying, and training digital twins.

Digital twins are virtual models meticulously designed to replicate physical objects with precision.

At press time, the $FET token is trading at $0.26, with a trading volume of $42 million, signifying an uptrend of 0.87% in the last 24 hours.

Based on technical charts, the asset’s form is bearish. $FET’s current price sits below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.30 for the short term.

However, the asset is on par with its 200-day SMA of $0.26 for the long term.

$FET’s movement has encountered resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.26.

However, if the asset maintains a steady bullish momentum, it could surpass this level and achieve new price highs.

The current relative strength index (RSI) reading of 49.46 suggests that $FET is underbought. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicates a weak buy signal.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is experiencing one of the most successful presales of the year, with a stunning $1.2 million generated from early adopters in just a few weeks.

The digital asset powers DeeLance, a new Web3-based project that aims to dethrone traditional freelance platforms like Fiverr and Upwork and revolutionize the $761.6 billion recruitment industry.

To achieve this, the platform utilizes blockchain technology, non-fungible technology (NFT), and the metaverse to create a Web3-powered workspace for freelancers and employers to work together and exchange services for payment.

On the DeeLance platform, freelancers can use NFT technology to tokenize their projects and claim ownership of their content.

Amazing News, DeeLancers!👨 💻 We have reached another big milestone, raised over $1 Million in our presale!🙌🎉 Let’s keep the momentum going! 🚀💪 Grab your $DLANCE today before the next price increase! ⬇️⏳https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #cryptocoin #altcoin pic.twitter.com/XoJL9ECRuN — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 23, 2023



Payments are released, and contract ownership is automatically transferred when employers approve submitted tasks.

DeeLance aims to surpass established players like Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer by addressing issues such as delayed payments and high fees.

The platform distinguishes itself through its competitive client fee of 2%, the lowest in the industry, and a freelancer fee of 10%. It offers instant payments without withdrawal fees or delays by utilizing cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, it eliminates task size limits, incorporates a scalable dispute system, provides efficient escrow services, grants content ownership rights, and includes enhanced staff recruitment features.

The platform’s native token plays a vital role within the ecosystem, facilitating the purchase of NFTs, the acquisition of land and offices, and payment for various products and services.

The digital asset currently trades at $0.038 USDT – now is the perfect time to take advantage of the discounted price and purchase $DLANCE.

Render Token (RNDR)

$RNDR is another rising crypto on the block, recording over 2.48% in the last 24 hours.

The token powers Render, an Ethereum blockchain-based network for distributed GPU rendering.

The platform connects artists and studios needing GPU computing power with mining partners willing to rent out their capabilities.

Render removes the complexities from the process of streaming visual effects and 3D.

As a result, the decentralized ecosystem has become an important building block for vast digital products or services that operate in the metaverse.

The platform rewards participants with $RNDR tokens in exchange for their GPU contributions.

At press time, the $RNDR token is trading at $2.56, recording over $106 million in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

The decentralized token trades above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $1.85 for the short term and $1.49 for the long term.

$RNDR currently hovers below the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $2.61, and a continuous bullish rally could see the asset hit this price mark.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 57.95 signifies that $RNDR still resides in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a sell signal.

AiDoge ($AI)

AiDoge is a revolutionary project that aims to transform the world of memes through its advanced generative AI technology.

The project has completed its presale, raising an impressive amount of over $14.9 million in stage 20.

Participants in the presale will be able to claim their $AI tokens on June 19th.

⭐️ Important reminder #AiDogeArmy! ⭐️ 🗓 Mark your calendars; Claim & Launch will be happening on the 19th of June! You’ll be able top claim your $AI tokens directly from our website, it’s that simple! 🔥 Join our Discord to stay updated! 🚀💎

👉 https://t.co/NRGMq33Fqq pic.twitter.com/6edBIUDp8o — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 30, 2023



AiDoge aims to provide investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growing AI industry and earn rewards by generating memes and trading its utility token.

The meme ecosystem features an advanced AI-powered meme generator that enables members to mint high-quality memes easily via a text prompt.

When memes are generated, creators can post their content to the public wall, where other community members can see and vote on their favorites.

The platform also incorporates a meme-to-earn (M2E) mechanism that promotes the best memes and rewards their creators with $AI meme coin tokens.



This unique feature provides meme creators with a new way to earn income.

The platform’s blockchain technology ensures the authenticity and provenance of the memes.

AiDoge, the world’s first and only meme-to-earn coin, has already gained considerable popularity among crypto investors before its official launch.

However, if the project stays on track with its roadmap and the overall cryptocurrency market becomes more willing to take risks, there is a possibility of significant profits.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Launchpad XYZ’s token, $LPX.

This cutting-edge platform aims to simplify entry into Web3 decentralized offerings, including gaming, data management, and ride-sharing.

It provides users with the necessary resources, such as education, insights, trading, analytics, and strategy, to thrive in the Web3 domain.

The presale of the $LPX token for the project has been successful, with over $836,000 raised in just a few weeks.

The Launchpad Web3 wallet is the main component of the platform. It is user-friendly and can be accessed by providing a phone number or email address.

Users can also enjoy other services, such as a centralized location for play-to-earn (P2E) games and a tool for discovering Web3 presales.

Launchpad XYZ also offers a metaverse experience library, enabling users to discover and explore a wide range of metaverse platforms and experiences.

No more hassle of navigating multiple #Exchanges! With Launchpad XYZ’s #DEX, you have the power to explore and seize profitable opportunities like never before with 100s of asset pairs right at your fingertips 💼💱 Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/aUbyeO4dsv — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 1, 2023



The platform’s ultimate goal is to promote the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies by bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 for individuals and brands.

By providing tools, knowledge, and access to audiences that align with the existing infrastructure, Launchpad XYZ aims to help brands onboard the next 10 million Web3 users.

In doing so, it contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

The $LPX token is selling fast on presale at a low price rate of $0.0445.

These Altcoins Are Surging – Don’t Miss Out

This article delved into the eight best altcoins to buy today, highlighting their dominant positions in the market.

However, given the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, it is advisable for potential investors to thoroughly research and exercise caution when engaging in trading activities.

